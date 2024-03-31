Best VPN for League of Legends in 2024 (2024)

League of Legends (LoL), with its 125 million monthly players, captivates with its strategic depth and captivating characters, making it a game that keeps me, like many others, absorbed for hours. However, as a frequent traveler and dedicated League Summoner, the challenge of maintaining gameplay on the go is a frustration I know all too well.

Facing lagging, high ping, and even DDoS attacks during my League of Legends sessions, along with the frustration of geo-restrictions and school bans, I discovered that the best VPN for League of Legendsis essential.

A VPN not only helped me bypass these obstacles and protect my gaming data but also addressed the challenge of finding the best VPN that is fast, secure, and offers a broad server network, making it crucial for uninterrupted gameplay even when my local network is against me.

Navigating the crowded VPN market to enhance my League of Legends play, I found ExpressVPN invaluable with its swift speeds and vast server network, making it my preferred choice among 40+ tested options. Read on to discover more about the best League of Legends VPNs.

Why Do You Need a VPN for League of Legends?

There are many reasons why you might need a VPN for League of Legends.By connecting to a VPN server closer to game servers, you can significantly reduce high ping and lag, which could otherwise hinder your in-game performance. It’s a strategic approach to ensure you remain competitive on the rift.

The best gaming VPNsenable you to bypass geo-restrictions and network bans, allowing access to LoL even in regions where the game is not supported or on networks that restrict gaming. They also encrypt your internet traffic, preventing ISPs from throttling your speed during peak gaming times or due to high data consumption.

In terms of security, a VPN protects against DDoS attacks, a common challenge in online gaming. Additionally, by changing your IP address, you can play in different regions, experience various game metas, and play with friends abroad.

To get started with the best VPN for League of Legends, choose a reliable service like ExpressVPN, install the VPN application, connect to a server, and launch the game. This setup ensures lower ping, enhanced security, and the ability to bypass restrictions for an improved gaming experience.

Best VPN for League of Legends [2024 In-Depth Analysis]

There are several VPNs available on the internet. However, not every VPN is suitable for games like League of Legends. Therefore, you must select an appropriate VPN with all the necessary features for a smoother gaming experience. To make it easier for you guys, I have personally tested 30+ VPNs and selected the best VPN for League of Legends:

1. ExpressVPN – Best VPN for League of Legends

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for League of Legends due to its exceptional speed and stability, which are crucial for a lag-free gaming experience. With over 3000 servers spanning across 105 countries, ExpressVPN provides a robust network that significantly reduces ping and latency, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted gameplay.

I used ExpressVPN’s New York server to play League of Legends and could access the game easily without lag. I’ve also discovered that ExpressVPN can unlock other region-locked games like Joysound Drive, saving me the hassle of switching VPNs for different games. It simplifies my gaming routine, allowing me to focus more on playing than managing multiple VPNs.

I had a lot of fun playing League of Legends using ExpressVPN’s servers.

I also enjoyed playing other games like APEX Legends, Roblox, Counter-Strike, PUBG, Call Of Duty, and Mobile Legends. Considering that my experience with other games like Mobile Legends was so good, I now consider ExpressVPN to be the best VPN for Mobile Legends.

During my ExpressVPN speed test on League of Legends, it gave me a download speed of 89.42 Mbpsand an upload speed of 84.64 Mbps on a 100 Mbps internet connection.

With the best League of Legends VPN, my connection was fast and secure.

Apart from gaming, you can binge-watch shows and movies through ExpressVPN’s excellent streaming ability. I was able to use ExpressVPN with Netflixand other services, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, and BBC iPlayer, quite easily.

Another impeccable quality of ExpressVPN is that you can use it on almost any operating system through dedicated apps for Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux. I was able to set up ExpressVPN on PlayStation without any issues easily.

When it comes to security, ExpressVPN offers top-tier features like 256-bit AES encryption, DNS/IPv6 leak protection, and akill switchto safeguard your online activities. These features are pivotal in preventing DDoS attacks while gaming and ensuring your IP address remains hidden for an added layer of privacy.

Despite its premium services, ExpressVPN remains competitive with its pricing, offering a cost-effective solution with a 30-day money-back guarantee.If you want to try it out without commitment, consider signing up for a week-long ExpressVPN free trial.

Pros Impeccable Internet speed

Low latency on servers that are within reach

User-friendly interface

Safe to use

Does not leak DNS

Patented protocols Cons Costly plans

2. Surfshark – Budget-friendly VPN for League of Legends

Surfshark is a budget-friendly VPN for playing League of Legends, offering a perfect balance between cost and performance. This provider is highly recommended for gamers looking for an affordable solution without compromising on quality. With its robust server network, Surfshark ensures players can connect to League of Legends servers with minimal lag and high-speed performance.

Surfshark boasts over 3200 servers in more than 100 countries, providing ample options to find the best connection for a seamless gaming experience. I put Surfshark to the test andplayed League of Legends using itsLas Vegas server and had a terrific time:

Surfshark servers helped me unblock geo-restrictions on many other games.

When I tested Surfshark, the connection was stable throughout, and the gaming experience was seamless, allowing for Ultra HD gaming. Surfshark can also unblock games like Dream Club, PUBG, Warzone, etc, so you will not have to download multiple applications as Surfshark will cater to all your needs.

During my Surfshark speed test, I received a download speed of 85.42 Mbpsand an upload speed of 48.64 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection.

These speed results were enough to play without buffering.

The expansive network not only facilitates low-latency gameplay but also enables access to geo-restricted content, including streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

On top of this, Surfshark is compatible with every important operating system, offering apps for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. It also issues regular updates to fix any bugs within the app. I was also able to use Surfshark on Roku,thanks to its SmartDNS feature.It offers unlimited simultaneous connections.

When it comes to security, Surfshark doesn’t cut corners. Despite its affordability, it offers top-tier protection with AES-256 encryption, a strict no-logs policy, and an automatic kill switch.

These features shield users from DDoS attacks and potential security threats, making it a reliable choice to play League of Legends. Other features of this VPN include DNS/IP Leak Protection, MultiHop, and Camouflage mode.

Surfshark’s pricing is highly competitive, making it one of the most cost-effective VPNs on the market, with all plans backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. You also get a Surfshark free trialfor mobile users (iOS and Android) with 24/7 live chat support for customer support.

Pros Works with all devices

Great price plan

Malware blocker

Unlimited bandwidth for streaming

User-friendly experience

Two-factor authentication for privacy

Lag-free streaming Cons Customer support is not helpful

Irregular P2P behavior

3. NordVPN – Large Server Network VPN for League of Legends

NordVPN is a large server network VPN due to its expansive server fleet and robust security features. With a massive number of servers across the globe, NordVPN ensures that players can consistently connect with low ping and high performance, crucial for an optimal gaming experience in League of Legends.

NordVPN boasts a remarkable network with over 6000 servers in 61 countries, including specialized servers for gaming, which provide a stable and fast connection for League of Legends players.

This extensive coverage allows players to easily find a server with minimal lag, no matter their location, ensuring a seamless gaming experience.I used NordVPN’s Atlanta server to play League of Legends, and the experience was amazing:

Playing League of Legends using NordVPN servers was easy, and I hardly faced any issues.

Apart from League of Legends, you can unblock many other games like Custer’s Revenge and play them using NordVPN.

During my NordVPN speed teston a 100 Mbps connection, it provided a download speed of 86.18 Mbps with an upload speed of 42.13 Mbps, which was pretty good.

NordVPN’s Atlanta server delivered outstanding speeds while on League of Legends.

Another great thing about NordVPN is that it is compatible with every operating system. This means you can access League of Legends using Windows, iOS, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux. Moreover, through its Smart DNS feature, I was even able to use NordVPN on Xbox .

Security is paramount in online gaming to prevent DDoS attacks and protect personal information. The NordVPN League of Legends combination addresses this with military-grade encryption, a strict no-logs policy, and an automatic kill switch. These features ensure that your online activities, including your intense League of Legends matches, remain secure and private.

NordVPN offers its top-notch services at competitive pricing, and every subscription comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, which ensures you can get your money back if you are unsatisfied with this VPN. You can also try the service out for free for up to 7 days on your mobile device, thanks to the NordVPN free trial.

Pros See Also The Best Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) for League of Legends Rich server base (up to 5600 servers)

Incredible Internet speed for playing League of Legends

Double VPN to prevent any DNS on IPS leaks

Updated Regularly

You can pay via cryptocurrency Cons Torrenting is available on a few servers

4. CyberGhost – User-friendly VPN for League of Legends

CyberGhost shines as a user-friendly VPN for League of Legends, with its intuitive interface and straightforward setup making it ideal even for gamers who aren’t very tech-savvy. Its perfect balance of simplicity and advanced features, like bandwidth throttling bypass, positions it as a top choice for League players.

With over 11651+ servers in 100 countries, CyberGhost’s network is not just vast but also tailored for gaming. This ensures you’re always connected through a fast and reliable server, crucial for the online battles in League of Legends.

While testing CyberGhost across various games, its performance with League of Legends stood out, smoothly unblocking the game and providing seamless access without any issues, solidifying its status as a reliable VPN for gamers.

I was able to play League of Legends easily with CyberGhost.

My CyberGhost speed testwas impressive, boasting a download speed of 75.47 Mbps and an upload speed of 69.34 Mbps, essential for a lag-free League of Legends experience. Its SmartPlay feature and the NordLynx protocol further enhance its suitability for gaming .

These speeds were enough to enjoy lag-free League of Legends gaming

Compatibility is another of CyberGhost’s strengths, working flawlessly across various platforms. I found it particularly useful for devices like Kodi, making setting up CyberGhost on Kodia breeze and improving my League gaming sessions.

In terms of security, CyberGhost covers all bases with Double VPN, Private DNS, and robust encryption, offering a comprehensive security suite alongside an easy-to-navigate interface. This makes CyberGhost a prime pick for both novice and seasoned League players.

CyberGhost offers its top-notch services at competitive pricing, and every subscription comes with a 45-day money-back guarantee, which ensures you can get your money back if you are unsatisfied with this VPN. Furthermore, there is also a CyberGhost free trial, allowing you to explore its gaming capabilities before committing financially.

Pros Plenty of servers throughout the world

Excellent WireGuard speeds

Modern, sleek, and user-friendly apps

Unblocks geo-restricted streaming services easily Cons Not available in China

A few servers take time to connect

5. Private Internet Access – Reliable VPN for League of Legends

Private Internet Access stands out as a reliable VPN for League of Legends. Its quick connection speeds and optimized performance significantly enhance my gaming experiences, minimizing lag and helping me stay competitive in every match.

Private Internet Access supports League of Legends with 35000+ servers in 84 countries, focusing on quality to provide the best VPN experience for League of Legends ping.

In my tests with League of Legends, connecting to a US – Dallas server through Private Internet Access was seamless, reinforcing my view that it’s a leading choice for League of Legends. Playing League of Legends with PIA, I faced no throttling issues.

I easily unblocked League of Legends with PIA.

Private Internet Access uses fast protocols to boost speed. In my tests, it showed impressive performance with download speeds of 65.78 Mbps and upload speeds of 57.16Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection, essential for fast-paced gaming and smooth streaming.

PIA’s servers allowed for smooth League of Legends gaming.

Compatibility is a key advantage of Private Internet Access (PIA), seamlessly integrating across various platforms, including Windows, iOS, Android, and macOS. This proved incredibly helpful for gaming, streamlining the setup process for PIA on PC and enhancing my League of Legends playtime.

When it comes to security, PIA leaves no stone unturned with its Private DNS, OpenVPN, 256-AES encryption, and a robust suite of privacy tools, providing a complete security package. This makes PIA an excellent choice for League of Legends enthusiasts, regardless of their experience level.

PIA is available at a reasonable price, with a 30-day money-back guarantee for every plan. While searchingfor the best VPN for League of Legends, Private Internet Access was frequently praised, affirming its popularity and effectiveness within the gaming community.

Pros SOCKS5 proxy and port forwarding

Unblocks League of Legends easily

Decent interface

10 simultaneous connections

30-day refund guarantee Cons In-consistently unblocks streaming platforms

Testing Methodology: Tips on Choosing the Best VPN for League of Legends

When choosing the best VPN for League of Legends, my testing methodology focuses on several key points to ensure an optimal gaming experience:

Fast Speeds : For seamless gameplay without frustrating lags, it’s imperative to select a VPN with high-speed servers. This ensures the game runs smoothly, allowing for quick responses during critical moments in play.

: For seamless gameplay without frustrating lags, it’s imperative to select a VPN with high-speed servers. This ensures the game runs smoothly, allowing for quick responses during critical moments in play. Low Ping : Low latency is essential for real-time gaming, as it greatly influences reaction times and in-game decisions. Look for VPNs that offer servers with low ping to maintain competitiveness and enhance your gaming experience.

: Low latency is essential for real-time gaming, as it greatly influences reaction times and in-game decisions. Look for VPNs that offer servers with low ping to maintain competitiveness and enhance your gaming experience. Extensive Server Network : A VPN with a wide array of servers across different locations offers more choices for connecting to the game. This not only helps in finding servers with the best speed and latency but also in bypassing geo-restrictions and accessing game servers in different regions.

: A VPN with a wide array of servers across different locations offers more choices for connecting to the game. This not only helps in finding servers with the best speed and latency but also in bypassing geo-restrictions and accessing game servers in different regions. Robust Security Features : To safeguard against DDoS attacks, common in competitive gaming, and to maintain online privacy, choose a VPN with strong security features. This includes military-grade encryption, protection against IP and DNS leaks, and a reliable kill switch.

: To safeguard against DDoS attacks, common in competitive gaming, and to maintain online privacy, choose a VPN with strong security features. This includes military-grade encryption, protection against IP and DNS leaks, and a reliable kill switch. User-friendly Interface : A VPN that’s easy to navigate will allow you to connect to your desired server quickly and get back to gaming without delay. Look for a VPN with an intuitive interface that makes setting up and changing servers effortless.

: A VPN that’s easy to navigate will allow you to connect to your desired server quickly and get back to gaming without delay. Look for a VPN with an intuitive interface that makes setting up and changing servers effortless. Cost-effective : The best VPN should offer a good balance between price and features. It should provide all the necessary functionalities—speed, security, server variety—without breaking the bank. Compare different VPNs to find one that fits your budget while meeting your gaming needs.

: The best VPN should offer a good balance between price and features. It should provide all the necessary functionalities—speed, security, server variety—without breaking the bank. Compare different VPNs to find one that fits your budget while meeting your gaming needs. Reliable Money-back Guarantee: Opting for a VPN with a dependable refund policy is crucial. This allows you to test the service in real gaming conditions and ensure it meets your expectations for League of Legends, with the option to get your money back if it doesn’t.

By considering these points, you can select a VPN that not only enhances your League of Legends experience but also provides a secure and enjoyable online gaming environment.

Quick Comparison Table: Best VPN for League of Legends

Here is a quick comparison of the best VPNs for League of Legends:

VPNs Price $6.67/mo $2.49/mo $3.99/mo $2.03/mo $2.11/mo Average Speed 89.42 Mbps 85.42 Mbps 86.18 Mbps 75.47 Mbps 65.78 Mbps Servers 3000 + servers in 105 countries 3200 + servers in 100 countries 6000 + servers in 61 countries + servers in countries 35000 + servers in 84 countries Ping 110 ms 110 ms 98 ms 233 ms 156 ms Security AES 256-bit AES 256-bit AES 256-bit AES 256-bit AES 256-bit Multi-logins 8 Unlimited 6 7 Unlimited Compatibility Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, routers Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, routers Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, routers Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, routers Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, routers

Can I Play League of Legends With a Free VPN?

Yes, you can use a free VPN for League of Legends to play the game without any visible cost. That said, while free VPNs can be used for League of Legends, they have significant limitations and risks, such as data caps, fewer servers, higher ping, and potential security vulnerabilities.

After testing out different VPNs, I believe that one should use a VPN with a large number of servers to ensure high speed with minimal latency, but this is difficult for free VPNs. Due to the unavailability of servers, free services have slow speeds and high ping rates during gaming.

What’s most concerning is that some free VPNs have been caught misusing users’ bandwidth, making those users vulnerable to DDoS attacks and other online threats during gameplay.

But not to worry, there are a selected few free VPNs for gamingthat are trustworthy and safe. They are not the fastest, but they can do the job for you if you don’t want to spend money on VPNs.

For a seamless gaming experience with no interruptions, I recommend using a premium VPN for League of Legends over free options.

How to Play League of Legends With a VPN? In case you want to access the League of Legends using a VPN, here are the steps that you need to follow to get the job done: Subscribe to ExpressVPN . Download the application on your device and launch it. Use your credentials to sign in to your account. Decide on a server and connect to it (the nearest one). Enjoy your round of League of Legends.

Accessing League of Legends in Restricted Regions

For players in regions where League of Legends is not available, such as Iran and Syria, accessing League of Legendsposes a significant challenge due to political embargoes that have led to the game being blocked. The sanctions imposed by the US government include restrictions on specific online transactions, which directly affect the availability of LoL in these countries.

As a result, players receive messages informing them of the restriction, leaving them unable to connect to the game servers.However, there is a workaround that can bypass these limitations. By using aVPN for League of Legends, players from Iran, Syria, and other regions facing similar restrictions can regain access to the game.

A VPN masks your IP address, making it appear you are connecting from a different location where LoL is available. This method not only allows you to play the game but also protects your online privacy and security.

When choosing a VPN for LoL, it’s crucial to select one that has a proven track record of bypassing geo-restrictions and that offers a robust server network, like ExpressVPN. This ensures a stable connection and a better gaming experience. Always look for a VPN that respects your privacy and does not log your activities.

FAQs – Best VPN for League of Legends

Can a VPN reduce League of Legends ping? Yes, a VPN can lower your League of Legends ping, especially if it supports fast and secure protocols like WireGuard, which typically provides very good speeds. To optimize connection speed and reduce ping, it’s crucial to connect to a server close to your geographical location. Connecting to a distant server, such as from the US to Europe, will not yield optimal speeds. Choosing the nearest server ensures higher speeds and lower ping. Which VPN is best for League of Legends Wild Rift? ExpressVPN stands out as the top VPN choice for LoL: Wild Rift due to its excellent performance on mobile platforms. Its Lightway protocol is finely tuned for Android and iOS, offering efficient battery usage. Boasting a vast server network and rapid speeds, ExpressVPN facilitates seamless Wild Rift gameplay across various regions, such as North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, without the connection issues often encountered with other VPNs. Will you get banned for playing LoL with a VPN?

Using a VPN to play League of Legends will not result in a ban provided you adhere to their terms of service. Riot Games allows the use of VPNs for playing LoL, but leveraging a VPN to gain an unfair competitive edge or for any illegal activities could lead to a ban. Always ensure you are compliant with the latest rules and use a VPN responsibly to maintain fair play and reduce ping. Does VPN work for League of Legends? Yes, VPNs work for League of Legends. You can access the League of Legends using a VPN. All you need to do is hop on the website (of the VPN you use), sign in, connect to a server, and start your game. Once you are signed in to your account, connecting to the VPN will take a few seconds. What is the best region for League of Legends? If you want to play a lag-free game of League of Legends – Europe is the most suitable region. You will be able to enjoy better gameplay using the servers in Europe. Is League of Legends still region-locked? Yes, League of Legends is region-locked. It means that you will be able to only play with people who are accessing the game from your region. For example, if you are playing from Europe, you can play with people using the Europe server. Does VPN affect ping League of Legends? Yes, a VPN can significantly affect the ping rate while playing League of Legends. When you connect to a VPN while playing League of Legends, you can reduce the number of pings you encounter during the gameplay. So, always use a VPN that reduces more pings during the gameplay. ExpressVPN is my top recommendation for League of Legends.

Conclusion

When it comes to a League of Legends VPN, it’s clear that a premium VPN can drastically improve your gaming experience in LoL by lowering ping, bypassing geo-restrictions, protecting against bandwidth throttling, and ensuring secure and private gameplay.

Among the options available, ExpressVPN stands out for its excellent security and impressive speed, making it a top choice for a VPN League of Legends.

Using the best VPN for League of Legendsis crucial to maintaining a stable, fast, and secure connection without interruptions. The right VPN for LoL can make a difference in whether you climb the ranks or face unnecessary lag and disconnections. For summoners serious about their performance, choosing a League of Legends VPN that delivers reliability is key.