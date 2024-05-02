7 Best VPNs for FanDuel in 2024 - Stay In the Game (2024)

Are you traveling and missing out on all the action in your FanDuel account? Whether you’re itching to bet on the upcoming UFC fight or you’ve got a killer pick for the Kentucky Derby, we’ve got just the thing for you: a VPN for FanDuel. With this nifty tool, you can effortlessly access your account from anywhere worldwide.

But before we dive in, a word of caution: check the legalities of accessing FanDuel and FanDuel Sportsbook in your current location. VPNs are fantastic for accessing fantasy sports and online betting sites. Still, it’s crucial to do your due diligence and ensure you comply with local laws.

Now, let’s get down to business. We’re here to show you how Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) work to connect you with your beloved FanDuel account. If you’re constantly faced with that dreaded “Restricted Location” error, don’t worry; this guide will show you how to overcome this.

A VPN for FanDuel is required to access gambling sites while traveling abroad. But here’s the catch: not all VPNs are created equal. That’s where we come in. Our team of experts has spent countless hours researching and testing various options to bring you the best VPNs for FanDuel. We’ve done the heavy lifting so that you can enjoy a seamless experience without wasting your valuable time and money.

We have carefully curated a list of top FanDuel VPNs and will share insider tips on leveraging them effortlessly. With our expertise as your guide, you’ll be back in the game in no time!

Here is a quick list of the best VPNs for FanDuel. Keep scrolling for detailed summaries about each provider.

Best VPNs for FanDuel:

NordVPN: Fast connections. Global server network. Access FanDuel and other online casinos and gambling sites privately. Works with Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and other services. No logs. Robust encryption. Apps for all devices. Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Surfshark: An incredible all-rounder that works with online gambling platforms. Unlimited simultaneous devices are permitted. No logs policy. Works with over a dozen Netflix regions. Strong on privacy. SOCKS5 proxy. ExpressVPN: Reliable and trusted. Based in the British Virgin Islands. Zero logs. Robust AES-256 encryption. Proprietary Lightway protocol for super-fast speeds. Can bypass regional restrictions easily. Allows torrenting. CyberGhost: A huge network of servers ideal for unblocking FanDuel and bypassing geographical restrictions. Simple apps that work. No logs policy. Military-grade encryption. Prevents online tracking at home and on Wi-Fi. IPVanish: Runs on a proprietary server network that gives it decent speeds. Works to access FanDuel and Netflix US. Robust security features. Allows you to connect with an unlimited number of devices simultaneously. PrivateVPN: Works with FanDuel and Daily Fantasy Sports. Based in Sweden. Strong on privacy. No logs policy. Kill-switch and obfuscation. Allows torrenting. Servers in 60+ countries. Money-back guarantee. Hotspot Shield: A well-known VPN brand from the US. Apps for all platforms. Fast for streaming thanks to its Catapult Hydra protocol. It works to stream Netflix and to unblock FanDuel and other online sportsbooks.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a technology designed to give you online privacy. It works by encrypting your internet traffic and routing it to a server in a remote location. This has two effects:

Firstly, it stops anybody from tracking what you do online. This allows you to use the internet without your ISP, employer, Wi-Fi hotspot providers, and any other snoops, including hackers on public Wi-Fi tracking what you do.

Second, it allows you to pretend to be in a different location. Our recommendations have a choice of servers throughout the US so that you can get an IP address in that location and use the internet as if you were physically located there.

This means that you can access FanDuel when you are outside of the US on vacation. Keep scrolling to see the top VPNs for FanDuel.

Best VPNs for FanDuel – Our hands-on review

We’ve tested and compared the most important features of the top VPNs here. Prefer to read the in-depth reviews?Start with NordVPN – our #1 choice for FanDuel.

No value NordVPN Surfshark ExpressVPN CyberGhost IPVanish PrivateVPN Hotspot Shield Website NordVPN.com Surfshark.com ExpressVPN.com Cyberghost.com IPVanish.com PrivateVPN.com Hotspotshield.com Ranking for FanDuel: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Avg Speed (Mbps) 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 39 Mbps 100+ Mbps Popular Sites Unblocked 95% 88% 86% 85% 70% 85% 85% Simultaneous Connections 10 Unlimited 8 7 Unlimited 10 Up to 10 Devices Supported Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Amazon Fire TV Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Smart TVs, Routers Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, Android Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Amazon Fire TV, Chrome, Smart TVs, Routers Best deal (per month) $3.09

Up to 69% off + 3 months FREE $2.29

Save 85% on a 2 year Starter plan $6.67

SAVE: 49% + 3 months free $2.03

SAVE 84% on the 2 year plan $2.75

SAVE 78% on the 2 yr plan $2.00

Save 85% on a one year plan + 24-months free $2.99

SAVE 77% ON THE 3 YEAR PLAN

Best VPNs for FanDuel

From our real-world experience, here’s our list of the best VPNs for FanDuel Sportsbook:

1. NordVPN

Apr 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux

Linux FireTV Website: www.NordVPN.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

NordVPN is a provider based in Panama that gives subscribers the perfect balance between performance, privacy, and value for money. The VPN has a watertight no logs policy, which means it never holds any records about when you use the VPN.

It also implements robust AES-256 encryption to ensure the VPN tunnel is secure against eavesdroppers, hackers, government snoops, and other forms of tracking by local networks, employers, and ISPs. This means no eyes on your internet traffic or online activities, which is great for those who are looking for the highest levels of privacy.

The apps are available for all popular platforms, and they include a wide choice of advanced privacy features. This includes a kill switch, obfuscated servers, DNS leak protection, Tor over VPN, and double-hop connections for added privacy.

Servers are located in 59 countries, and the service successfully unblocks various Netflix regions, BBC iPlayer, MSNBC, and much more. Plus, it has servers in 15 US cities to ensure you can watch blackout games and use FanDuel or other online betting sites when you travel across state lines.

It is also extremely fast thanks to its NordLynx protocol, which is enabled by default. You can use the VPN on up to 6 devices simultaneously, and this VPN has 24/7 live chat support to help you set it up on those devices. Finally, you can test it using its risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros: Servers in 59 countries

Outstanding 24/7 live chat and email support

Built-in Ad block and malware protection

Works to unblock DR TV, Netflix US, Hulu, and iPlayer

Incredibly fast NordLynx protocol for streaming sports Cons: A little expensive when you subscribe for a single month

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

NordVPN is our #1 choice. Fast servers in 15 US cities to let you bypass state-level restrictions with ease. A choice of servers on the East and West coast to let you get the best possible speeds. Unblocks Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and much more. Apps for all platforms. Zero logs. Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our full review of NordVPN.

2. Surfshark

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.Surfshark.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

Surfshark is a provider that has only been around since 2018. However, since then, it has risen to be one of the most complete and reliable VPNs on the market. The service is based in the British Virgin Islands; a location that is superb in terms of privacy. And Surfshark has an uncompromising zero-logs policy that ensures your online sports betting habits remain your knowledge only.

Apps are available for all popular platforms, this includes Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Firestick, FireTV devices, Linux, and extensions for Chrome and Firefox. It is also compatible with routers and has guides for setting it up on various models and firmware types.

The primary apps for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS come packed with useful privacy and security features. This includes a kill switch, obfuscation (camouflage mode), DNS leak protection, a SOCKS5 proxy, and robust OpenVPN with AES-256 encryption. Plus, Surfshark now provides WireGuard, which recently made it the fastest VPN in the world during our regular tests.

Servers are located in 65 countries, and Surfshark has servers in over 20 cities to give you the best possible speeds, and the ability to bypass state-level restrictions, blackout games, and anything else you are interested in. A superb all-rounder that allows unlimited simultaneous connections. Awesome value for money.

Pros: 500+ servers in over 20 US cities

WireGuard protocol to get the fastest speeds possible

Smart DNS to stream on more devices

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Servers in 65 countries that work with over a dozen Netflix regions Cons: Some servers can be slower than others

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

Surfshark is the best budget VPN for FanDuel. Perfect for those who own many devices, or larger families. Apps for all devices. Strong encryption. Zero logs policy. Allows torrenting. Works with Netflix. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our full Surfshark review.

3. ExpressVPN

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.ExpressVPN.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

ExpressVPN is a provider that has long been a favorite among both consumers and VPN analysts. The service is strong on privacy thanks to its strict no-logs policy and base in the British Virgin Islands. Plus, this service has apps for all platforms that provide OpenVPN connections with military-grade AES-256 encryption.

Apps are available for all popular platforms, and you can set ExpressVPN up to work on routers, Firesticks, smart TVs, and many other niche devices. To help you with setup and using the VPN, the provider has 24/7 live chat support that we found to be extremely knowledgeable.

The apps have all the vital privacy and security features you’d expect including a kill-switch, obfuscation (enabled by default on OpenVPN and Lightway connections), and DNS leak protection. Plus this VPN throws in a free Smart DNS service called MediaPlayer to let you unblock hard-to-get services on a larger number of devices.

Servers are located in a whopping 94 countries, and this service works with popular streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu. In the USA, the VPN has servers in 14 cities and multiple servers in many of those locations, providing a large number of IP addresses, perfect for accessing FanDuel on vacation or while traveling across state lines.

Pros: No logs policy and reliable, military-grade encryption

Servers in 94 countries including 14 US cities

Lightning-fast Lightway protocol

Works with Netflix, Hulu, and much more

24/7 live chat support Cons: A bit more expensive but you get what you pay for

5 simultaneous connections only

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

ExpressVPN is a versatile VPN that unblocks almost anything you throw at it. Servers in 14 US cities. Super-fast for streaming. Unblocks two dozen Netflix regions. Servers in 94 countries. Live chat support. No logs policy. Free Smart DNS service. Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our full ExpressVPN Review.

4. CyberGhost

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.Cyberghost.com Money-back guarantee:45 DAYS

CyberGhost is a provider based in Romania that is worth considering if you are new to VPN services. The service has reliable servers in nearly 90 countries, and it has 1260+ servers in 11 cities across America. This ensures that you can always unblock US online gambling platforms while on vacation. It guarantees access to blackout games and FanDuel when you encounter state-level restrictions.

The apps are uncomplicated and give you what you need without confusing extras you may not really need. This makes it great for beginners who want to open a VPN app to get privacy and added freedom without needing to fiddle with settings.

That said, the VPN has military-grade encryption, a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and apps for all devices. This is what you need to prevent online tracking and to use services without fear of being monitored. Plus, this VPN will prevent cybercriminals from stealing your data when you use public hotspots.

CyberGhost may not be as fast as our other recommendations, but it is highly competitive and works with Netflix, Hulu, iPlayer, and many other streaming platforms in HD without issues. It also permits torrenting, making it a great all-rounder. You can compare it to our other recommendations thanks to its super-generous 45-day money-back guarantee. Perfect for beginners.

Pros: Simple, uncluttered interface is ideal for beginners

Great for online sportsbooks like FanDuel

Impressive connection speed

Extensive network of servers

Thousands of servers across the US in 11 locations Cons: Fewer advanced features

Not as fast as some other recommended VPNs for FanDuel

Our score: 4.5 out of 5 See Also 5 Best Fastest and Secure VPN Services for 2024

CyberGhost has apps for all platforms. Easy to use and ideally suited to beginners. Kill-switch and AES-256 encryption. Prevents Wi-Fi hacking. 1260+ US servers to unblock FanDuel from anywhere. Works with Netflix. Low-cost VPN. 45-day money-back guarantee.

Read our full CyberGhost VPN review.

5. IPVanish

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.IPVanish.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

IPVanish is a provider based in the USA that has an extremely well-rounded service. It implements a strict no-logs policy, which ensures that should the nosy US government come knocking at its door, it will have nothing of interest to hand over. This VPN implements robust 256-bit AES encryption, which ensures that local networks, ISPs, and the NSA cannot track what you do online.

Servers are located in over 70 countries, and IPVanish runs on a proprietary network owned by its parent company, J2 Global. This allows it to provide blistering speeds ideal for streaming or video calls. And, this VPN permits torrenting making it a great all-rounder.

As you would expect for a US-based VPN, this provider has nearly 1200 servers in 20 US cities. This makes it perfect for unblocking US services while on vacation, and it is worth noting that it provides unrestricted access to the FanDuel betting platform as well as fantasy sports.

However, this service is not the best of the bunch for streaming generally, because it doesn’t work to access some streaming services like Hulu and Player. On the plus side, this VPN allows you to connect with an unlimited number of devices. And it has a 30-day money-back guarantee so that you can check if the service does everything you need.

Pros: Servers in 75+ locations, including 20 US cities

Outstanding speeds for streaming in HD

Great for unblocking FanDuel

Zero-logs policy

Strong encryption and a kill-switch Cons: Based in the US

Doesn’t unblock iPlayer or Hulu

Our score: 4 out of 5

IPVanish allows you to connect with an unlimited number of devices with one subscription. Thousands of US servers let you use FanDuel Sportsbook on vacation or while traveling across state lines. Permits torrenting. Fast servers for HD streaming. SOCKS5 proxy. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our full IPVanish review.

6. PrivateVPN

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.PrivateVPN.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

PrivateVPN is a service based in Sweden that has quickly become a consumer favorite. The service lives up to its name with a solid no-logs policy and apps packed with the advanced security features you need to gain complete online privacy whether at home, on public Wi-Fi, on your cell phone, or using your work’s internet.

PrivateVPN has servers in over 60 countries, and it is constantly expanding that network. This includes a wide choice of server locations across the US for unrestricted access to FanDuel while out of the country. Plus, this VPN is well-known for providing access to over a dozen Netflix regions, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and anything else you can think of!

The VPN has apps for all platforms, to let you unblock FanDuel on tablets, laptops, smartphones, and desktop computers. Those apps have a kill switch, obfuscation, DNS leak protection, OpenVPN, and a SOCKS5 proxy.

Admittedly, live chat support is only available for around 18 hours per day. However, that is still extremely comprehensive coverage, and you can contact them via email out of hours if you want to. An impressive all-rounder that you can trial yourself with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros: 12 servers in Copenhagen to stream DR TV

Great speeds for streaming in HD

Allows torrenting

No logging policy

Strong encryption and a kill-switch Cons: Based in the US

Doesn’t unblock iPlayer or Hulu

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

PrivateVPN allows unlimited connections with one subscription. Twelve servers in Denmark to stream DR TV. Easy to use. Live chat support. Permits torrenting. Fast servers for HD streaming. SOCKS5 proxy. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our full PrivateVPNreview.

7. Hotspot Shield

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.Hotspotshield.com Money-back guarantee:45 DAYS Editor’s Note: Hotspot Shield is owned by Pango, Comparitech’s parent company.

Hotspot Shield is another US provider that is extremely well-subscribed worldwide. The VPN has apps for all platforms that come with a choice of VPN protocols. This includes its lightning-fast proprietary Catapult Hydra protocol to get the best speeds for streaming in HD or torrenting. However, for those who want trustworthy security, OpenVPN is also included in the apps.

The VPN never stores usage logs of your activities while connected to the VPN. However, it does store some connection logs, which may put the more privacy-conscious off this service.

That said, the VPN has everything you need to prevent your ISP and local Wi-Fi networks from tracking what you do online. And it will prevent websites like FanDuel from detecting where you are to let you bypass annoying geo-restrictions. What’s more, this VPN is known for easily accessing popular services like Netflix, Hulu, iPlayer, and more.

While a subscription to Hotspot Shield is quite expensive, it is worth noting that you can get a much better deal by following our link rather than visiting its site directly. And you can try this VPN for 45 days with its money-back guarantee. This gives you plenty of time to try out this super-fast VPN with FanDuel.

Pros: Servers in 80+ countries and in 27 US cities to unblock FanDuel

Beats geographical restrictions on Netflix US, Hulu, and more

45-day money-back guarantee

Apps for all platforms

Easy to use Cons: Based in the US

Stores some connection logs

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

Hotspot Shield is super fast thanks to its proprietary Catapult Hydra protocol. Easy to use. More US server locations than our other recommendations. No usage logs. Works with iPlayer, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. 45-day money-back guarantee.

Our methodology: How we found the best VPNs for FanDuel

Hundreds of Virtual Private Networks are on the market, and their quality can vary substantially. Some features are more important than others, particularly when using FanDual services. Below, we outline our methodology for finding the top VPNs for FanDual:

Speed: Arguably, fast server speeds are the most critical factor in using FanDual. This should allow you to watch in high definition. Furthermore, any VPN worth its salt will also offer unlimited bandwidth. As a result, you won’t have to contend with annoying performance issues, be it lag or buffering.

Server locations: FanDual is region-locked to protect the copyright holder. To bypass geographic restrictions, you’ll need to connect to a server in the US. All VPNs listed in this post have servers in dozens of countries for easy unblocking.

Unblocking: Speaking of unblocking, just because a VPN has a server in a particular country doesn’t guarantee it will work with a specific service. Some VPNs struggle to bypass restrictions. Fortunately, the top VPNs for FanDual have thousands of IP addresses for consistently unblocking content.

Security: There are all kinds of security threats to be found online, be it from DDoS attacks, phishing attempts, or viruses. A VPN provides a layer of security by encrypting your data. The top VPNs for FanDual take this a step further by providing DNS leak protection. Indeed, some even include Double VPN servers.

Privacy: If you don’t want your ISP and possibly even the government knowing everything you do online, you’ll need to use a no-logs VPN. We’ve analyzed 140 VPN logging policies to find those that allow you to stay anonymous online. Sometimes, you can even pay for a VPN subscription in cryptocurrency (Bitcoin).

Ease of use: Sometimes, the difference between a good VPN and an excellent VPN is its apps. We’ve been able to compare dozens of VPNs and have selected those that have beginner-friendly apps. Aside from being quick and easy to navigate, the top VPNs for FanDual also provide 24-hour support via live chat and email.

Value for money: Any VPN offering all of the above may be too expensive. However, in the case of the VPNs listed, you’ll find value-for-money subscription options and a risk-free money-back guarantee of at least 30 days. You can also save even more when you use our VPN discount coupons!

While a VPN may claim to offer the above, we test it for ourselves to find out the truth. OurVPN testing methodologyinvolves examining areas such as server speed and strength of security. This is all designed to provide you with accurate and current information.

How to use a VPN with FanDuel

Getting started with VPNs and FanDual doesn’t require expert technical knowledge. Check out the steps below, and you’ll be up and running in no time.

Here’s how to use a VPN with FanDuel:

Choose one of the best FanDuel VPNs. We recommend NordVPN . Download and install the VPN software on your device. Connect to a VPN server located in a state where FanDuel is legal. Open FanDuel and start playing securely.

Having issues connecting? Clear your browser cookies or use a private browsing window to ensure FanDuel doesn’t use an old location from a cookie.

FanDuel VPN FAQ