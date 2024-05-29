Best noise canceling wireless earbuds (2024)

True wireless earbudshave come a long way from the original AirPods, but in terms of features, they tend to lag behind on- or over-ear headphones. However, we’re happy to report that enough companies have brought their A-game to wireless earphones—and by “A” game, we mean active noise canceling (ANC). As we have several talented testers digging into the best noise canceling wireless earbuds, we’re constantly updating this list to make sure that the best ANC wireless options on the market appear here.

What's new? This list was updated on February 15, 2024, to ass the Master & Dynamic MW09 to our recommendations and refresh our notable mentions.

If you are on a budget, see our list of the best cheap noise canceling earbuds. Also, check out our list of the best noise canceling headphones if you prefer more reliable isolation by wearing something over your ears.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the best pair of noise canceling wireless earbuds for most people

The buds are prominent and bulb-shaped, making it easier to grasp them and perform touch commands.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has some of the best noise canceling we’ve tested and undercuts other flagships with its price, which isn’t cheap by any means. If you want a pocketable pair of ANC earbuds, this is your best bet. The sound quality is also very good and requires little tinkering. You can’t create a custom EQ in the Galaxy Wearables app (Android only), but you can choose from a handful of EQ presets. Plus, when you pair the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with a Samsung device running One UI 4.0 or later, you can use Samsung’s Seamless Codec. This way, you can fully enjoy 24-bit audio streamed right to your new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Loading chart ...

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro drops the shiny exterior of the Galaxy Buds 2and features a rubberized matte finish instead. These earbuds seal to the ear with the help of oblong silicone ear tips. Like the previous Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro buds merit an IPX7 rating, which means they withstand a drop in the pool.

Battery life is fine on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but it’s not its strength. The earphones last 4 hours and 50 minutes on a single charge with ANC enabled, and the case supports USB-C and wireless charging. Battery life is longer when you disable ANC. Still, we highly recommend the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for its excellent ANC, comfort, and features.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Comfortable fit • Enhanced noise-cancelling technology • Satisfying battery life Samsung's reliable earbuds upgraded The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds provide great sound and feature active noise canceling. They meld a great fit and comfort with a vast range of ear tips. Efficient ANC and five hours of battery life sweeten the deal.

The mic you get in the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro works well in most situations and cuts down on a sufficient amount of background noise. However, it isn't perfect, and the person on the other end of a phone call will still hear some of your surroundings. Those with particularly low voices will sound a bit quiet or "tinny" compared to how they sound in real life. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro microphone demo (Ideal conditions): Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro microphone demo (Office conditions): Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro microphone demo (Windy conditions):

For iPhone users, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) is the best noise canceling option

The new USB-C charging port and improved dust resistance make the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) better than ever.

Apple updated its iconic AirPods Pro line with the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), with even better noise canceling this time. The AirPods Pro has four ear tip options to ensure a good seal so you can get the most out of the ANC.

Apple recently refreshed the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with a new USB-C case, replacing the Lightning port, making them compatible with a wider range of charging cables. They also improved the dust resistance, going from IPX4 to IP54,making them even more workout-friendly. You can also more easily find your lost earbuds with the new H2 chip and speaker in the case, which makes a sound to help you locate it when you’ve lost it.

Loading chart ...

The ANC can reduce most noises anywhere between 20 to 30dB, depending on the range, which is a massive improvement from the previous generation. For even better ANC in AirPods, we recommend stepping up to the Apple AirPods Max—which outperforms even the best from Bose, Sennheiser, and Sony.

Unlike the Samsung model mentioned above, the batteries last north of 5 hours, and the Apple earphones also offer a few hidden perks like a constantly running DSP engine that alters the units’ performance to match your ear best. Additionally, you can take a break from blocking out the world to listen in to conversations by pinching one of the stems to activate transparency mode.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Impressive ANC • Comfortable fit • Wireless charging One of the best true wireless earbuds for iOS users. The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) modestly improve upon the first-generation AirPods Pro and feature the same iconic look. Apple's upgraded H2 chip begets better noise canceling and battery life, while the case's U1 chip and integrated speaker let you precisely locate the case. If you own an iPhone, the AirPods Pro 2 are an obvious choice.

The AirPods Pro microphones are very good, and the stemmed design aids in clear voice transmission, but it isn't the absolute best option for conference calls. Outside noise can make voices cut out though, so if you need to take a call, try your best to do that in a quiet environment. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) microphone demo (Ideal conditions): AirPods Pro (2nd generation) microphone demo (Office conditions): AirPods Pro (2nd generation) microphone demo (Street conditions):

The Sony WF-1000XM5 is a top choice for Android and iOS

Harley Maranan / SoundGuys The Sony WF-1000XM5 excels in blocking out sounds around you.

All else being equal, if you want a solid pair of do-it-all wireless earbuds, you want to buy the Sony WF-1000XM5. Sony made several improvements to its noise canceling technology, and these earphones reign as king regarding raw ANC performance.

Wireless earbuds tend not to do such a great job at attenuating outside noise because they simply can’t devote a lot of power to the task, but Bluetooth 5.3 improves efficiency. You get the best of both worlds here: over 8-hours of battery life and effective ANC. The USB-C case provides two additional charge cycles and can fast charge the earphones. You can also place it atop a Qi wireless charging mat.

Loading chart ...

Sony equipped the WF-1000XM5 with two new processors: the Integrated Processor V2 and the HD Noise Canceling Processor QN2e to improve ANC performance. In combination, these allow the earbuds to process the signals from the six microphones (three on each bud). New dual feedback mics on the WF-1000XM5 are used to better monitor noise in the low frequencies.

The improved foam ear tips are more flexible and do a great job of blocking out noise, providing better isolation than those supplied with the WF-1000XM4, reducing noise by up to 15dB in the low end and up to 50dB for sounds above 1kHz. That’s comparable to good earplugs.

These Sony earbuds may be expensive, but they do everything very well. If you have the money, you won’t be disappointed picking up these premium noise canceling wireless earbuds.

Sony puts a lot of engineering effort into its microphone quality, though the Sony WF-1000XM5 mics don't hold a candle to those of the over-ear WH-1000XM5. Take a listen to our standardized mic samples and vote in our mic poll below. Sony WF-1000XM5 microphone demo (Ideal conditions): Sony WF-1000XM5 microphone demo (Reverberant Space): Sony WF-1000XM5 microphone demo (Office conditions): Sony WF-1000XM5 microphone demo (Street conditions): Sony WF-1000XM5 microphone demo (Windy conditions):

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds bring next-level features

Christian Thomas / SoundGuys The capacitive touchpads of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds allow you to control your earphones without worrying about a compromised seal.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds stand out in the realm of wireless earbuds, particularly for their superior Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capabilities and unique design features. These earbuds excel in reducing external noise, especially effective under 400Hz, where they can diminish noise by up to 34dB, making them ideal for noisy environments or travel. Above 1kHz, they achieve up to 39dB noise reduction, which is quite impressive. Their ovoid-shaped nozzle, a departure from traditional cylindrical designs, not only ensures a more secure and comfortable fit but also enhances passive noise isolation. This shape aligns better with the natural form of the ear canal, offering both comfort and improved sound isolation.

Loading chart ...

In terms of exclusive features, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds boast Snapdragon Sound with aptX Lossless support, a standout addition that promises high-resolution audio and low-latency listening. This is particularly beneficial for Android users, as it ensures compatibility with the latest technology in sound quality and connectivity. However, it’s worth noting that these earbuds may not be the best choice for those seeking a neutral frequency response or spatial audio, as they tend to emphasize bass and treble.

Despite their higher price point and slightly bass-heavy sound profile, these earbuds are a robust choice for those prioritizing top-tier noise cancelation and unique fitting features. The earbuds’ design and ANC technology make them a strong contender in the high-end earbud market, particularly for Android users looking to leverage the latest audio technology advancements.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Excellent sound quality • Immersive audio • Customizable fit Next-level ANC and comfort from Bose Designed for maximum comfort and the ultimate in ANC from a wireless earbud, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds offer enhanced spatialized audio, solid battery life, and multiple configurations to ensure a solid fit.

Like most wireless earphones, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have a microphone array for phone calls. Listen to the standardized samples below if you'd like to hear how well the microphone performs in several common settings. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds microphone demo (Ideal conditions): Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds microphone demo (Office conditions): Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds microphone demo (Street conditions): Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds microphone demo (Windy conditions):

The best bang for your buck is the Anker Soundcore Space A40

Sam Smart / SoundGuys For less than $100, the Anker Soundcore Space A40 is a great purchase.

The Anker Soundcore Space A40 delivers excellent ANC without hurting your wallet. Not everyone has the dough to buy the flagships that pop up on so many lists, and Anker cleverly undercuts the prices of premium earbuds. The Soundcore Space A40 does not skimp on what’s important: good sound, excellent (at any price) noise cancelation, and connectivity. The ANC concentrates mainly on low-pitch noise. For example, at 100Hz, the Soundcore Space A40 filters up to 40dB of noise.

Loading chart ...

Out of the box, the earbuds sound fairly subdued, without any substantial exaggerations. However, the accompanying app has a large selection of EQ options to suit most people’s liking too. That the Anker Soundcore Space A40 utilizes Bluetooth 5.2 with LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs is a boon for Android and Apple users alike, as is the Bluetooth multipoint feature included.

Covering most people’s case uses, the buds are certified with an IPX4 rating. Finally, the battery life reaches 7 hours and 55 minutes, according to our tests, which ought to get you through most work shifts. The only real qualm is that the charging case has somewhat unreliable hinges, requiring some extra attention.

Anker Soundcore Space A40 Anker Soundcore Space A40 Solid battery life • Bluetooth multipoint • ANC Effective ANC and lot of EQ customization options The Anker Soundcore Space A40 true wireless earbuds have great sound and noise canceling. They support Bluetooth multipoint and LDAC connection.

The mic is fine for casual calls, but it's not exactly accurate. If you're using it indoors, it's fine. The mic system has some issues suppressing wind noise, which the person on the other end of the call will hear. Let us know what you think below. Anker Soundcore Space A40 microphone demo (Ideal conditions): Anker Soundcore Space A40 microphone demo (Street conditions): Anker Soundcore Space A40 microphone demo (Windy conditions):

If you have the money, get the Master & Dynamic MW09

Austin Kwok / SoundGuys The Master & Dynamic MW09 have Bluetooth 5.4 with aptX Lossless. See Also Jzones U7 True Wireless Earbuds User Manual

If you have the means to spend this much money on earbuds, you won’t regret buying the . In addition to a luxurious design, the MW09 has the performance and features to support its high price tag. You get great noise canceling, the latest Bluetooth technology, and the best battery life of any earbuds we’ve tested.

Loading chart ...

The Master & Dynamic MW09 includes many options for adjusting environmental noise. There are three differentANC modes: Max ANC, All-day ANC, and Adaptive ANC. Combining Max ANC with the foam ear tips reduces the loudness of most environmental noise by about 90%. Adaptive ANC actively adjusts the strength of the noise canceling depending on how loud your environment is, while All-day ANC keeps the ANC on a lower attenuation level.

Master & Dynamic MW09 Master & Dynamic MW09 High-quality design and build • Bluetooth 5.4 • ANC Premium wireless earbuds available in a luxurious aluminum or kevlar design.

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 sounds great and works on any OS

The very strong case magnet hampers single-handed operation, but this also means it stays closed in your bag.

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 (MTW3) has a great frequency response with bass and mids that closely follow our house curve. You can see this in the last two images of the gallery below. The treble response is slightly under-emphasized compared to our house curve, but this is easy to fix in the Smart Control app’s (iOS/Android) limited EQ module.

Loading chart ...

The headset uses Bluetooth 5.2 and supports the SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs. This means you can enjoy high-quality audio to any source device, and with aptX Adaptive, your music quality will automatically adjust to balance connection stability (Android only).

The active noise canceling is very good and rivals that of Bose and Sony. Sub-bass and bass frequencies sound up to one-eighth their original loudness when you have the MTW3 earbuds in with noise canceling on. Sennheiser provides three ear tip sizes to get you started, though there’s no fit test here.

There’s nothing too fancy about these earbuds, though they do sport an IPX4 rating, which makes them a fine pair of buds for the gym. Commuters will also enjoy this pair of earphones, again for its excellent noise cancelation and passive isolation performance. This is a great all-rounder headset if you can swallow the $249 price.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Great sound quality • Feature-rich app with custom EQ • Broad codec support These feature-rich earbuds exceed all expectations. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 show you can have great sound, great active noise-canceling, and a sturdy build all at once in a pair of true wireless earbuds.

The microphone system is just okay, really. This is a fine option for those taking calls from quiet rooms, but if you're walking down the street or in a loud office, this will transmit a lot of background noise. Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 microphone demo (Ideal conditions): Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 microphone demo (Office conditions): Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 microphone demo (Street conditions):

Get the Google Pixel Buds Pro for smart features and good ANC

Lily Katz / SoundGuys The Pixel Buds Pro are much more affordable than the WF-1000XM5.

While the Google Pixel Buds Pro looks very similar to the Google Pixel Buds A-Series, a few key differences separate these earbuds. With the Pixel Buds Pro, you get active noise canceling, wireless charging, better battery life, and multipoint connectivity. The noise canceling makes the Pixel Buds Pro a solid set of earbuds for your daily commute, which we can’t quite say for the A-Series. Indeed, the Pixel Buds Pro noise canceling isn’t as good as the Sony WF-1000XM4 or Bose QC Earbuds ANC, but few headsets are.

Loading chart ...

Android users will appreciate the Pixel Buds app, sparse as it may be, because it lets you access firmware updates and customize the experience a bit. Unfortunately, the app doesn’t have a native equalizer, so you’re stuck with the bass-heavy sound unless you seek outside help.

Uniquely, the case comes with an IPX2 water resistance rating, and the earbuds have an IPX4 rating. An IPX4 rating is common for earbuds, but few cases have any kind of water resistance. This is a standout feature for those who live in unpredictably rainy climes. The Pixel Buds Pro isn’t a mind-blowing set of earbuds, but it comes in a nice package and works well. If you have a Pixel phone, you can access spatial audio with head tracking, which is a recent addition via an update.

The best noise canceling wireless earbuds: Notable mentions

What you should know about the best noise canceling wireless earbuds

Lily Katz / SoundGuys Audio products can be pretty expensive, and good noise canceling earbuds typically cost at least $150.

If you’re in the market for noise canceling wireless earbuds, you need to know a few things about what you’re getting into. Wireless earbud fans probably already know what to expect from their new sets, but if you’re taking the plunge for the first time, there are a few things to go over. We don’t want you running into something unexpected, after all.

How should the best noise canceling wireless earbuds sound? Noise canceling earbuds shouldn’t necessarily sound a certain way, but you’ll see commonalities between how the most popular headsets sound. Why? A majority of consumers prefer a sound profile with boosted bass and treble relative to the mids. Seeing how all of the earbuds we recommend here are marketed toward the general consumer, you’ll find a similar frequency response among these headsets.

Closely following our ideal frequency response for consumer headphones, the Grell Audio TWS 1 sounds great.

In the chart above, you can see an example of a pretty standard frequency response from the Grell Audio TWS 1 noise canceling earbuds. This headset very closely follows our target consumer curve, though it boosts sub-bas a bit more than we recommend, but it remains tasteful. Perhaps you’re in the minority who really likes bassor have an aversion to it; in that case, you may need to EQ the sound.

Are noise canceling earbuds actually good? Yes, noise canceling earbuds can be quite good and effective, but one constant we’ve found among ANC wireless earphones is that the ANC performance is inconsistent. Active noise canceling works best against loud, droning sounds that don’t have a lot of changes to them over time. You’ll find that people talking near you still come through, but computer fans, office noise, and engine sounds get muted out.

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro’s ANC is inconsistent but still better than no ANC at all.

Because wireless earbuds generally don’t have the space to cram in the hardware necessary to cancel out a ton of noise, it’s a miracle they’re able to work at all. Major props to any company that can get an ANC unit working reasonably well in this form factor! Bear in mind that you also need to get a proper fit with your earbuds in order to get the best isolation. Good isolation yields the best possible ANC because it means there’s a physical barrier between your ear canals and the outside world.

Active noise canceling is extremely important to listeners because it not only allows you to listen at a lower volume but also improves the perceived quality of your music. That said, you may find that the difference between having ANC on and off isn’t really all that big, and in fact, you may want to turn the feature off sometimes to squeak out some extra battery life. While you only get, on average, 20-40 minutes more, it could help out in a pinch.

Battery life isn’t great, even on the best noise canceling wireless earbuds, so get used to it

Wireless earphones rely on their carrying case to charge when you’re not using them.

Because wireless earphones can only fit so much battery into a teeny-tiny housing, they’re unsurprisingly terrible at the whole “not needing to recharge” thing. That’s why most wireless earphones stash a bigger battery in their carrying case to recharge the individual buds when you’re not using them. This way, they appear to have much better battery life than they actually do. If you’re on a long commute, however, you’ll notice that your buds drain faster than they ought to.

Thankfully, battery life tends to last more than the average four hours required by most people to get to and from work without a recharge. Well, that would be true if the nature of wireless earphones didn’t put immense wear on the tiny cells they have.

Have you noticed battery life degradation with your true wireless earbuds?

Because of the fact that you’re going to be charging and depleting wireless earphones so many times more than you would a normal set of Bluetooth headphones, you’ll find that they hold their charge less and less over time. Some owners of the original AirPods find that after two years, the buds only seem to hold their juice for about 15 minutes at a time. Obviously, that’s a huge bummer, but don’t let that dissuade you: just be aware that buying wireless earphones isn’t an investment in the future, just so long as you recycle them when they die.

Noise canceling earbuds are not hearing protection

SoundGuys and testing fixtures agree: AirPods are not hearing protection.

Though the products may cancel noise, earbuds with ANC are not hearing protection and should not be counted on for this purpose. If you want something to protect you from the din of a concert or commute, you need something that’s actually meant for the job. You need hearing protection.

Frequently asked questions

No, generally, noise canceling earbuds are not as good at blocking out noise as noise canceling headphones. Headphones generally have better passive isolation, which yields more effective active noise canceling. Headphones are also just bigger and can house more microphones to record and bock out noise through destructive interference.

Sadly, no. In order to update the firmware of your AirPods Pro, you’ll need to connect it to a compatible iOS device—an important limitation to consider when buying these earbuds. If you’re looking for earbuds outside of Apple’s ecosystem, check out our list of the best AirPods Pro alternatives.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is better than the Sony WF-1000XM4 with regards to noise canceling. It’s not by a lot, but the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro cancels out low-end noise better than the WF-1000XM4, giving it a slightly higher score in our testing. For more on how the two compare, check out our article on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4 here.

Exactly 0 hours and 0 minutes.

No. Lossless audio is not a thing with Bluetooth. However, you may find that you don’t actually experience much benefit from it while you’re commuting or are in other high-noise environments, so it’s not a big concern.

Yes, if you often find yourself in noisy environments (e.g., commuting, traveling, or working in a bustling office) and value clarity in audio or peace in silence, noise canceling earbuds can significantly enhance your listening experience.

Active noise cancelation (ANC) is generally the most effective noise canceling technology for earbuds. It uses microphones to pick up external sounds and produces opposite sound waves to cancel them out.

Yes, in the sense that they can allow you to listen to content at lower volumes since background noise is reduced. This can potentially reduce the risk of hearing damage caused by prolonged exposure to loud sounds. However, like any earbuds, they should be used at safe volumes and not for excessively long periods.

Cost : They tend to be more expensive than their non-noise-canceling counterparts.

: They tend to be more expensive than their non-noise-canceling counterparts. Battery Dependency : Active noise cancelation requires power, so there’s a need to charge or replace batteries.

: Active noise cancelation requires power, so there’s a need to charge or replace batteries. Possible Pressure Sensation: Some users report a sensation of pressure or “ear suck” with certain noise canceling headphones.

Prolonged use of any headphones or earbuds can lead to ear fatigue or even contribute to hearing loss if played too loudly. Noise canceling feature per se isn’t harmful, but it’s recommended to take regular breaks to give your ears a rest and ensure you’re listening at safe volumes. Also, being overly isolated can be unsafe in certain situations, like walking near traffic.

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is the better option for you since you own an iPhone than the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. With the AirPods Pro (2nd gen), you can actually disable the ANC and access features like personalized spatial audio. Unlike the Bose QC Earbuds II, the AirPods Pro (2nd gen) case supports wireless charging, but the QC Earbuds II case charges via USB-C (instead of Lightning), which is nice. That bass boost on the QuietComfort Earbuds II is just a little too much for our liking. Compare how the AirPods Pro (2nd gen) and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II sound, and you’ll find the AirPods Pro 2 comes out on top. As of October 17, 2022, Bose’s earphones wildly boost bass notes. While dedicated bassheads may like this, the masses won’t. At least with Bose’s earbuds, you can create a custom 3-band EQ from the app (something you can’t do with Apple’s AirPods unless you download a third-party app).

Firstly, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is discontinued. Otherwise, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is a very good set of noise canceling earbuds; in fact, its ANC edges out the Galaxy Buds Pro. What holds the Galaxy Buds 2 back is that the Buds Pro has a more durable IPX7 rating and has a slightly better frequency response for most listeners. There’s a less exaggerated difference between lows, mids, and highs through the Buds Pro compared to the Buds Plus. This is important as neither the Galaxy Buds 2 nor the Galaxy Buds Pro has iOS app support, so what you hear is what you get. When you use the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Pro on Android, you can at least use the Galaxy Wearable app to choose from a handful of EQ presets to adjust the sound accordingly. If you want to save $50 and feel that an in-app ear tip fit test would help you figure out which ear tips to choose, the Galaxy Buds 2 is a great pair of earbuds. For most listeners, however, the greater durability and better sound quality of the Buds Pro is worth the extra cash.

iOS 14 added new features to the AirPods and AirPods Pro headsets: Spatial Audio was a highlight, which is Apple’s approach to the in-ear surround sound experience. Spatial Audio on the AirPods Pro makes it feel as if you’re at a live concert or in the middle of a war zone, depending on the content you’re playing. Another new feature is automatic device switching, which lets you effortlessly move from one Apple device to another.