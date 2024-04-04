Jzones U7 True Wireless Earbuds User Manual (2024)

Jzones U7 True Wireless Earbuds

Opening the charging case will automatically turn on the earphones.The earphones quickly enters pairing mode, red and blue lights flashing alternately. Turn on your phone’s Bluetooth and look for “U7” on the device list. Tap on it. Red and blue lights go off after successful connection.

Auto-Disconnection

Put the earphones inside the charging case and close the case to enter thecharging mode. Bluetooth will be automatically disconnected. Auto-Reconnection

After the initial use, you can use the earbuds by simply opening the chargingcase. The earbuds will automatically reconnect to your phone, even before youtake it out of the case.

Note : After opening the case, if the headset is not connected to adevice, it will turn off after 5 minutes.

Smart Charging

Before using the item for the first time, it is recommended to place theearphones inside the case and charge them until they reach the Full charge.

Charging for Earphones : Put the earphones inside the charging case and close the cover. They will automatically enter charging mode.

Charging for Earphones : Put the earphones inside the charging case and close the cover. They will automatically enter charging mode.

Note : Please place the earphones into the charging case smoothly withgentle push. Prevent the earphones from being in poor contact with thecharging probe, which may result in failure to charge. Charging for Case : After inserting the charging cable into the USB Type-C slot on the case, the case will automatically start getting charged. The box can also be charged wirelessly. The LED screen will display an incremental change of power from 0 to 100 during charging. 100 indicates full charge. Using the Case to charge your phone : Connect the phone's charging cable to the USB Type-A slot on the case. The LED display will show decreasing power level on the case (from 100 going down) until the phone is fully charged.

Low Battery Alert

The headphone will alert you when the battery level is low. Whenever thepower is below 20%, it wil give the following voice warning every 30 seconds.”Low battery, please charge”.

Clear Pairing Records

Press and hold volume up and down keys of either earbuds simultaneously for8s, red and blue lights will light up 3 times at the same time. Then thedevice will be disconnected, the earbuds will clear pairing records and shutdown.

Operating Buttons & Keys

Multi-function button Tap Once:play/pause musIC, answer calls,hang-up, etc.

Side buttons, tap once or long press: “+” for volume up “-” for volume down

Side buttons, double-press: “+” to skip to next song “-” to skip to previous song

Multi-function button, long press 6 seconds to turn off; 3 seconds to turn on

Multi-function button double-press: reject call, enter Bluetooth pairing status

Multi-function button triple-press: Activate SIRI Voice Assistant

Tip

Proper Way of Wearing the Earphones:

While using the earphones, for maximum comfort, please place them on and inyour ears as shown above.

Specifications

Earphones

Bluetooth version : 5.2

: 5.2 Working Voltage : 3.0V-4.2V

: 3.0V-4.2V RF transmit power : Class 2

: Class 2 Communication distance : 10M

: 10M Transmission range(Hz) : 2.402-2.480GHz

: 2.402-2.480GHz Audio encoding format : AAC, SBC

: AAC, SBC Support : A2DP1.3, HFP1.7, HSP1.2, AVRCP1.6, SPP1.2

: A2DP1.3, HFP1.7, HSP1.2, AVRCP1.6, SPP1.2 Working temperature : -15-60 degree celsius

: -15-60 degree celsius Working humidity : 10%-85% (non-frozen state)

Single Earphone:

Weight : 0.021b (9g)

: 0.021b (9g) Size : 1.91.61inch (4.74.12.8cm)

: 1.91.61inch (4.74.12.8cm) Battery capacity : 50mAh

: 50mAh Charging time : 1-1.5 hours

: 1-1.5 hours Standby time : 130 hours

: 130 hours Playing time : 7-8 hours

: 7-8 hours Talk time : 7-8 hours

Charger Case:

Weight : 0.2lb (104g)

: 0.2lb (104g) Size : 3.9 2.41.6inch (9.96.2*4.Ocm)

: 3.9 2.41.6inch (9.96.2*4.Ocm) Battery capacity : 2500mAh

: 2500mAh Charging time : 3-4 hours

: 3-4 hours Wireless charging time : 5-6hours

Safety Instructions

To avoid hearing damage, keep the volume at a moderate level. Listening athigh volumes for long periods of time may cause permanent damage to yourhearing ability, even deafness. Avoid using the earphones while driving,cycling, crossing the road, or performing/participating in any activity thatrequires your full attention.

Note : The audio and video will be slightly delayed when you are watchingvideo.

After full charge, please unplug the charging cable from the charging case toavoid keeping the case in charging state for a long time. The output voltageand current of the charger are preferably 5V. If the charger’s output voltageexceeds the specified range, it will cause serious damage to the product, andthe product warranty will be invalid in that case.

Usage Guide and Precautions

Please do not use it in environments with large electromagnetic fields/high radiation level. Bluetooth signal will be interfered with. Please do not keep the battery of the earphone is below 10%, which will result in insufficient audio output. It is recommended to use the headset at suficient battery. In case of obstacles or multiple 2.4GHz signals in the same frequency band, Bluetooth signal will be interfered with, which may occur stuttering. Please do not put the Bluetooth earphones in water or apply excessive force on it, which may cause damage to the earphones and degraded sound quality. Please charge the earbuds once every 30 days if it’s not used for extended periods of time, Prevents failure to start due to lack of power when needed. We may upgrade or modify the software or hardware and appearance of this product without notice to you,

