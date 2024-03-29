Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe {Merry Christmas} (2024)

I’m interrupting ourbreak to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and to share a Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies recipe that is new to us this year but we love!

I wanted to take a moment out of our holiday break to wish you all aVery Merry Christmas. It didn’t seem right to let the day go by without telling you all how much your support of Dine & Dish means to me. From your comments, emails, cards and gifts sent in the mail, I’m always overwhelmed by the kindness of the readers of this little space on the web. I’ve said it before and I’ve said it again… I have the best blog readers on the internet. Thanks so much for continuing to be here! It means so much to me.

Before closing out I wanted to share these Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies with you! It’s a recipe I found from an old issue of Taste of Home magazine, and I know it doesn’t do you that much good now that the “gingerbread” holiday is over, but you can save this gingerbread cookies recipe to try next year. We ended up making it 3 times over the season and received rave reviews each time!

So as always, I’m too late to be useful to you this year, but hopefully you’ll remember this Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies recipe for your holidays next year.

Wishing you all a very, very blessed and Merry Christmas!

(PS… if you love Gingerbread, make sure to try this Gingerbread Coffee Cake I made a couple years ago! So so good!)

Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe

Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies are a soft and mild take on the traditional gingerbread cookies recipe. Kids and adults love this recipe! Recipe from Taste of Home Magazine submitted by Kara Cook, 2005.

Prep Time 1 hour hour 15 minutes minutes

Cook Time 8 minutes minutes

Total Time 1 hour hour 23 minutes minutes

Servings 2 dozen

Author Dine & Dish

Ingredients

  • 1 cup butter softened
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 packages 3-1/2 ounces each cook-and-serve butterscotch pudding mix
  • 3 teaspoons ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs. Combine the flour, pudding mixes, ginger, baking powder and cinnamon; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well.

  • For ease of use, cover and refrigerate dough 1 hour or overnight.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough to 1/4-in. thickness. Cut with lightly floured cookie cutters. Place 1 in. apart on un-greased baking sheets.

  • Bake at 350° for 6-8 minutes or until firm. Remove to wire racks to cool.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe {Merry Christmas} (5)Liz says

    Thank you for the nice recipe. Happy Holidays.

  2. Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe {Merry Christmas} (7)Susan says

    I happen to like butterscotch – these look delish. I am going to have to whip up a batch of these while it still feels like the holidays! Merry + Happy! x

  3. Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe {Merry Christmas} (8)Mimi of Mimi Avocado says

    Now that all the holiday music and gift-giving is finished, I will have time to bake some cookies! Thanks for the new recipe! The butter is already softening in the mixing bowl! Merry Christmas to you and your family, Kristen!

  4. Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe {Merry Christmas} (9)Sues says

    I love gingerbread and I love butterscotch, so I think it’s pretty awesome that they’re married together here! Beautiful cookies, too 🙂

  5. Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe {Merry Christmas} (10)Amanda says

    The butterscotch pudding is so unexpected, DELICIOUS!!!

  6. Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe {Merry Christmas} (11)Thalia @ butter and brioche says

    Shame I didn’t see this post until after Christmas… I love the flavours of butterscotch and definitely would have loved to make these cookies for Christmas. Saving the recipe for next year!

  7. Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe {Merry Christmas} (12)Laura says

    Not too late at all! Who says gingerbread is only for the month of December?! It’s a perfect treat for those cold snowy January days too!! I’m going to be making a batch of these real soon!

  8. Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe {Merry Christmas} (13)El says

    The recipe looks fabulous. I hope you and your family have a wonderful 2015!

  9. Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe {Merry Christmas} (14)Liz @ The Lemon Bowl says

    I hope you had a wonderful Christmas friend and a GREAT time skiing! xo

  10. Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe {Merry Christmas} (15)Stacy | Wicked Good Kitchen says

    Thank you for the gingerbread cookie recipe, K! I’m loving your styling and photography here, girl. Always inspiring! I hope you and your family had a joyous and meaningful Christmas holiday together. Warmest wishes to you and your family for a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year! xo

  11. Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe {Merry Christmas} (16)Brian @ A Thought For Food says

    So lovely! I hope you and your family had a lovely Christmas and that you’re gearing up for a nice New Year’s Eve! I’m also totally digging these cookies. Two of my favorite flavors rolled into one fabulous treat!

    • Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe {Merry Christmas} (17)Kristen says

      Thanks so much, Brian! You’ve had quite the 2014. I hope 2015 is just as awesome!

  12. Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe {Merry Christmas} (18)Alaina {Fabtastic Eats} says

    butterscotch AND gingerbread, what a great combo! I have a soft spot for all things butterscotch!
    p.s. thanks for sharing my cookies! 🙂 happy new year kristen!

  1. […] you are thinking of having a fudge making day this holiday season, I highly recommend it. I have a traditional Christmas cookie baking day with a friend of mine, but I think fudge might be the way to go! It seemed a lot easier and there […]

