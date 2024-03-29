Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe {Merry Christmas} (2024)

Jump to Recipe -

I’m interrupting ourbreak to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and to share a Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies recipe that is new to us this year but we love!

I wanted to take a moment out of our holiday break to wish you all aVery Merry Christmas. It didn’t seem right to let the day go by without telling you all how much your support of Dine & Dish means to me. From your comments, emails, cards and gifts sent in the mail, I’m always overwhelmed by the kindness of the readers of this little space on the web. I’ve said it before and I’ve said it again… I have the best blog readers on the internet. Thanks so much for continuing to be here! It means so much to me.

Before closing out I wanted to share these Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies with you! It’s a recipe I found from an old issue of Taste of Home magazine, and I know it doesn’t do you that much good now that the “gingerbread” holiday is over, but you can save this gingerbread cookies recipe to try next year. We ended up making it 3 times over the season and received rave reviews each time!

So as always, I’m too late to be useful to you this year, but hopefully you’ll remember this Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies recipe for your holidays next year.

Wishing you all a very, very blessed and Merry Christmas!

(PS… if you love Gingerbread, make sure to try this Gingerbread Coffee Cake I made a couple years ago! So so good!)

Print Pin Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies are a soft and mild take on the traditional gingerbread cookies recipe. Kids and adults love this recipe! Recipe from Taste of Home Magazine submitted by Kara Cook, 2005. Course Dessert See Also Sour Cream Chocolate Cake Recipe {with Sour Cream Frosting}Homemade Beef Stew, Best Beef Stew Recipe | Jenny Can Cook101 Instant Pot Recipes For The Complete BeginnerCrème Brûlée Recipe | Gimme Some Oven Prep Time 1 hour hour 15 minutes minutes Cook Time 8 minutes minutes Total Time 1 hour hour 23 minutes minutes Servings 2 dozen Author Dine & Dish Ingredients 1 cup butter softened

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 packages 3-1/2 ounces each cook-and-serve butterscotch pudding mix

3 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon Instructions In a large bowl, cream the butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs. Combine the flour, pudding mixes, ginger, baking powder and cinnamon; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well.

For ease of use, cover and refrigerate dough 1 hour or overnight.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough to 1/4-in. thickness. Cut with lightly floured cookie cutters. Place 1 in. apart on un-greased baking sheets.

Bake at 350° for 6-8 minutes or until firm. Remove to wire racks to cool.

I love what these bloggers do with gingerbread.Check out these great recipes:

Gingerbread Latte from Dessert for Two

Caramel Stuffed Soft Gingerbread Cookies from Fabtastic Eats

Gingerbread Cupcakes from Le Creme de le Crumb

Gingerbread Bundt Cake from Sprinkle Bakes