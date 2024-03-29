Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe {Merry Christmas} (2024)

Jump to Recipe -
I’m interrupting ourbreak to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and to share a Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies recipe that is new to us this year but we love!
I wanted to take a moment out of our holiday break to wish you all aVery Merry Christmas. It didn’t seem right to let the day go by without telling you all how much your support of Dine & Dish means to me. From your comments, emails, cards and gifts sent in the mail, I’m always overwhelmed by the kindness of the readers of this little space on the web. I’ve said it before and I’ve said it again… I have the best blog readers on the internet. Thanks so much for continuing to be here! It means so much to me.
Before closing out I wanted to share these Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies with you! It’s a recipe I found from an old issue of Taste of Home magazine, and I know it doesn’t do you that much good now that the “gingerbread” holiday is over, but you can save this gingerbread cookies recipe to try next year. We ended up making it 3 times over the season and received rave reviews each time!
So as always, I’m too late to be useful to you this year, but hopefully you’ll remember this Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies recipe for your holidays next year.
Wishing you all a very, very blessed and Merry Christmas!
(PS… if you love Gingerbread, make sure to try this Gingerbread Coffee Cake I made a couple years ago! So so good!)
Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies Recipe
Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies are a soft and mild take on the traditional gingerbread cookies recipe. Kids and adults love this recipe! Recipe from Taste of Home Magazine submitted by Kara Cook, 2005.
Course Dessert
Prep Time 1 hour hour 15 minutes minutes
Cook Time 8 minutes minutes
Total Time 1 hour hour 23 minutes minutes
Servings 2 dozen
Author Dine & Dish
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter softened
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 packages 3-1/2 ounces each cook-and-serve butterscotch pudding mix
- 3 teaspoons ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Instructions
In a large bowl, cream the butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs. Combine the flour, pudding mixes, ginger, baking powder and cinnamon; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well.
For ease of use, cover and refrigerate dough 1 hour or overnight.
On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough to 1/4-in. thickness. Cut with lightly floured cookie cutters. Place 1 in. apart on un-greased baking sheets.
Bake at 350° for 6-8 minutes or until firm. Remove to wire racks to cool.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Liz says
Thank you for the nice recipe. Happy Holidays.
Kristen says
Thank you, Liz! I hope your holidays have been great!
Susan says
I happen to like butterscotch – these look delish. I am going to have to whip up a batch of these while it still feels like the holidays! Merry + Happy! x
Mimi of Mimi Avocado says
Now that all the holiday music and gift-giving is finished, I will have time to bake some cookies! Thanks for the new recipe! The butter is already softening in the mixing bowl! Merry Christmas to you and your family, Kristen!
Sues says
I love gingerbread and I love butterscotch, so I think it’s pretty awesome that they’re married together here! Beautiful cookies, too 🙂
Amanda says
The butterscotch pudding is so unexpected, DELICIOUS!!!
Shame I didn’t see this post until after Christmas… I love the flavours of butterscotch and definitely would have loved to make these cookies for Christmas. Saving the recipe for next year!
Laura says
Not too late at all! Who says gingerbread is only for the month of December?! It’s a perfect treat for those cold snowy January days too!! I’m going to be making a batch of these real soon!
El says
The recipe looks fabulous. I hope you and your family have a wonderful 2015!
Liz @ The Lemon Bowl says
I hope you had a wonderful Christmas friend and a GREAT time skiing! xo
Thank you for the gingerbread cookie recipe, K! I’m loving your styling and photography here, girl. Always inspiring! I hope you and your family had a joyous and meaningful Christmas holiday together. Warmest wishes to you and your family for a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year! xo
So lovely! I hope you and your family had a lovely Christmas and that you’re gearing up for a nice New Year’s Eve! I’m also totally digging these cookies. Two of my favorite flavors rolled into one fabulous treat!
Kristen says
Thanks so much, Brian! You’ve had quite the 2014. I hope 2015 is just as awesome!
butterscotch AND gingerbread, what a great combo! I have a soft spot for all things butterscotch!
p.s. thanks for sharing my cookies! 🙂 happy new year kristen!
