8 Oat Breakfast Recipes To Try Out This Week - Claire Justine (2024)

8 Oat Breakfast Recipes To Try Out.

Embarking on a wholesome and delicious morning routine is made easy with these 8 enticing oat breakfast recipes.

Start your day with a classic bowl of creamy oatmeal topped with fresh berries, nuts, and a drizzle of honey for a comforting and nutritious option.

Whether you prefer your oats warm or chilled, sweet or savoury, these recipes promise to transform your mornings into a delightful journey of flavour and nourishment.

8 Oat Breakfast Recipes To Try Out:

Apple and Blackberry Breakfast Crumble with Pear and Cinnamon Custard.

Breakfast or Brunch Bars Anyone?

Carrot Topped Granola Food.

Rhubarb Breakfast Bars.

Homemade Granola.

Dairy-Free Oat & Raspberry Pancakes.

Nutribullet Raspberry Breakfast Smoothie.

Blackberry And Cacao Porridge.

I find oats always fill me up nicely for breakfast until lunch.

Apple and Blackberry Breakfast Crumble with Pear and Cinnamon Custard.

Firstly, we love crumbles here. Warm fruit crumbles, just out of the oven served with hot thick custard, so yummy!!

Apple and Blackberry Breakfast Crumble with Pear and Cinnamon Custard.

Breakfast or Brunch Bars Anyone?

Secondly, need an energy boost mid-morning? Blueberries and oats go together perfectly.

Take a couple of these bars wrapped in foil when you are going out for the day to keep you going all day long. Blueberry Muesli Bars.

Carrot Topped Granola Food.

Thirdly, these are so much fun. Perfect for something different for the children's breakfast too.

A great 'on the hop' healthy breakfast, or as a quick-fix last-minute dessert. Carrot Topped Granola Food.

Rhubarb Breakfast Bars.

Fourthly, do you fancy making some Rhubarb Breakfast Bars? Not just for breakfast, though.

Brunch, elevenses, lunch box treat, snacks and evening snack. The bars are full of yummy muesli, Rice Krispies and porridge oats so they can help fill you up too.

They are also topped with rhubarb yogurt icing. How yummy!? Rhubarb Breakfast Bars.

Fifthly, Homemade Granola:

Homemade Granola.

We love Granola here for breakfast but the trouble is when we open a box it never lasts long as we all enjoy eating it!

If you make your own, you can have it anytime you feel like it. As long as you stock up on oats, that is 🙂 Home-made Granola.

Dairy-Free Oat & Raspberry Pancakes.

Sixth, love pancakes? Have you ever made them with oats? These are also Dairy-Free Oat & Raspberry Pancakes. Yum!!

Not every pancake needs to be made with milk either! So for those with a dairy intolerance, try these oat milk pancakes with crushed raspberries, drizzled with Lyle's Golden Syrup.

Nutribullet Raspberry Breakfast Smoothie.

Seventh, so why not start your day, the smoothie way!

So what fruit or vegetables would it have in it?

A perfect smoothie for me has to have a well-balanced mixture of fruits, yoghurts, a variety of milk and sometimes oats or protein. Nutribullet Raspberry Breakfast Smoothie.

Blackberry And Cacao Porridge.

Last but not least, do you fancy making your morning porridge taste a little different? Like a nice warm breakfast to start your day?

How about making some of this Blackberry And Cacao Porridge?

Overnight Oats, anyone?

Firstly, Blueberry Bircher Muesli: Overnight Oatmeal Recipe.

Are you looking for some tasty breakfast recipes?

Blueberry Bircher Muesli, anyone? This quick, highly healthy breakfast, invented by a Swiss doctor in the 1890s, can be mixed the night before and stored in the fridge in a plastic container or smaller individual containers if you prefer.

Blueberry Bircher Muesli: Overnight Oatmeal Recipe.

Secondly, Overnight Cardamom And Coconut Oats With Chia Jam.

(Gluten and Dairy Free).

This recipe makes a terrific breakfast if you don't have much time in the morning.

Once made, you can eat it wherever and whenever you want. Serve in a portable container for a quick breakfast. Overnight Cardamom And Coconut Oats With Chia Jam.

Chunky Monkey Overnight Oats:

Thirdly, Chunky Monkey Overnight Oats.

So do you want to test some new breakfast recipes? Not only tasty, but also good for you. Chunky Monkey Overnight Oats?

Walnuts are high in magnesium, which aids regular muscle function, particularly that of the heart. Oat beta-glucan, a type of fibre found in oats, has been demonstrated to aid in the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.

This is a quick and easy breakfast that can be made ahead of time. It's made with oats, bananas, and walnuts. For a pleasant and enjoyable way to start the day, dark chocolate is also a choice.

What a delicacy! This is also a simple breakfast that can be prepared ahead of time. It has oats, bananas, and walnuts in it.

Dark chocolate is also an option for a tasty and enjoyable way to start the day. Chunky Monkey Overnight Oats.So tasty.

Overnight Cardamom And Coconut Oats With Chia Jam:

Fourthly, Overnight Cardamom And Coconut Oats With Chia Jam.

So are you looking for a tasty overnight oats recipe?

Overnight Cardamom and Coconut Oats with Chia Jam recipe.

This recipe makes a great breakfast if you don't have much time in the morning; once made you can eat it wherever and whenever you want.

Serve in a portable container for breakfast on-the-go. Overnight Cardamom And Coconut Oats With Chia Jam.

Updated post. First published here April 2018.

