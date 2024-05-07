Best Nuts And Bolts Recipe 🥨 Holiday Snack Party Mix Recipe (2024)

Published: Dec 5, 2019 · Modified: Dec 4, 2023 by Sarah Mock As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This post contains affiliate links.

Nuts and Bolts snack mixis a twist on a classic homemade Chex mix recipe with the addition ofCheerios, goldfish crackers, bugle chips, cheese crackers,and additional nuts.

This snack mix pairs perfectly withmulling spices mixfor when you want to give an amazinghomemade food gift.

Thisrecipe makes a HUGE batchand is what I keep on hand to snack on all holiday season. I love to have this recipe on hand for when you need to put together a last-minutefood gift or just need the perfect snack. Other snacks I make to have on hand are myseasoned ranch cheese crackers,anddill pickle chex mixfor some out-of-the-box snack options.

Why You Will Love Homemade Nuts And Bolts Party Mix

Ingredients you need for this nuts and bolts recipe:

What can I use instead of bugles?

🔄 Nuts and bolts recipe variations:

How to make nuts and bolts snack mix:

Slow Cooker Nuts And Bolts Instructions:

Party Hit: Ideal for holiday gatherings, this snack mix's diverse textures and flavors please a crowd with its savory appeal.

Its adaptability allows for endless flavor variations, catering to individual taste preferences and occasions.

Perfectly packaged, this snack mix makes a heartfelt homemade present, sharing joy during the festive seasons.

With its make-ahead nature and long-lasting crispiness, it's a convenient snack ready to satisfy cravings or unexpected guests throughout the holiday season.

butter

Worcestershire Sauce

garlic salt

onion salt

celery salt

season salt

sugar

Corn ChexCereal

Rice Chex

Cheerios (Honey nut or original)

Wheat Chex

crispex

bugels

pretzel sticks

mixed nuts

pecan pieces

cashew pieces

gold fish crackers

gold fish pretzels

cheese nips or cheez-its

If you don't have Bugles or prefer an alternative for your Nuts and Pretzels snack mix, you can substitute them with another type of crunchy snack or chip. Some good alternatives to Bugles include corn chips (such as Fritos), mini ice cream cones (without the ice cream, of course), or even rolled tortilla chips. Choose an option that you enjoy and that will provide a similar crunchy texture to complement the mix.

You may want a different flavor profile when it comes to your chex party mix snack mix. Whether you crave a spicy kick, a sweet and savory combo, or unique flavors like ranch, BBQ, or even a chocolate lover's delight, these tweaks will add a delightful twist to this classic holiday snack. Discover endless possibilities to suit your taste and occasion.

Spicy Nuts and Bolts : Add a bit of cayenne pepper or your favorite hot sauce to the seasoned butter mixture to give the mix a spicy kick.

: Add a bit of cayenne pepper or your favorite hot sauce to the seasoned butter mixture to give the mix a spicy kick. Sweet and Savory : Mix in some sweet ingredients like M&M's or dried cranberries to balance the savory flavors.

: Mix in some sweet ingredients like M&M's or dried cranberries to balance the savory flavors. Ranch Flavor : Use a ranch dressing mix packet in place of some of the salt and other seasonings for a tangy, ranch-flavored twist.

: Use a ranch dressing mix packet in place of some of the salt and other seasonings for a tangy, ranch-flavored twist. Sesame Soy Nuts and Bolts : Add soy sauce, sesame oil, and sesame seeds to give the mix an Asian-inspired flavor.

: Add soy sauce, sesame oil, and sesame seeds to give the mix an Asian-inspired flavor. BBQ Nuts and Bolts : Mix in some barbecue seasoning or sauce to give it a smoky BBQ flavor.

: Mix in some barbecue seasoning or sauce to give it a smoky BBQ flavor. Italian Herb Blend : Add Italian spices and grated Parmesan cheese for an Italian-inspired variation.

: Add Italian spices and grated Parmesan cheese for an Italian-inspired variation. Cinnamon-Sugar Nuts and Bolts : Replace some of the salt and seasonings with cinnamon and sugar for a sweet and spiced mix.

: Replace some of the salt and seasonings with cinnamon and sugar for a sweet and spiced mix. Chocolate Lover's Mix: Add chocolate chips, mini marshmallows, and pretzel M&M's for a sweet and salty chocolate mix.

Remember, the possibilities are endless, so feel free to get creative and tailor the Nuts n' Bolts snack mix to your taste or the occasion you're serving it for. Enjoy experimenting with these variations!

How to make nuts and bolts snack mix:

Heat oven to 250° F Melt butter in a medium-sized saucepan. Add the seasonings. Stir together the dry ingredients in a very large bowl. Pour the seasoned butter equally over the cereal and nuts. Stir to coat the cereal and butter mixture. Portion out the nuts and bolts mixture onto baking sheets, about 6 cups per sheet. Or, use a very large roasting pan and stirring every 30 minutes. Bake for 90 minutes, rotating and stirring the mixture on the pans every 30 minutes. Cool completely. Repeat until all the mix is baked. It took me 3 rotations of 90 minutes to bake this recipe. Store in airtight container.

Slow Cooker Nuts And Bolts Instructions:

This slow cooker method allows for easy preparation, and it's a convenient way to make a large batch of this delicious holiday party mix. Enjoy!

In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the butter, and then stir in the Worcestershire sauce, garlic salt, onion salt, celery salt, seasoned salt, and sugar. In a large slow cooker, combine the Corn Chex, Rice Chex, Cheerios, Wheat Chex, Crispex, pretzel sticks, mixed nuts, pecan pieces, cashew pieces, goldfish crackers, and cheese nips. Pour the seasoned butter mixture over the dry ingredients in the slow cooker. Gently stir the mixture in the slow cooker to coat everything evenly with the seasoned butter. Cover the slow cooker with the lid and set it to the "Low" heat setting. Cook for 2 to 3 hours, stirring the mix every 30 minutes to ensure even coating and prevent sticking. After cooking, spread the snack mix on a baking sheet or parchment paper to cool and dry. Once completely cooled, keep your Nuts n Bolts snack mix stored in an airtight container.

How do you store homemade nuts and bolts? Make sure the snack mix has cooled completely before storing it. Any residual heat can create steam in the snack mix, leaving it not as crips as you would want it to be.

Store in zip top gallon bags or in metal cookie or potato chip tins. Just like the ones grandma would have at her house. Can this recipe be doubled? This recipe for nuts and bolts does make 30 cups so it is a BIG batch. It is able to be doubled but I don't because I don't have containers large enough to stir all the ingredients together. Go for it if you have the space and materials. Can other nuts be substituted in? You are welcome to substitute in other nuts. This recipe does not have peanuts in it because I found that the peanuts are always the thing that is left in the bottom of the bowl in my family. So I left them out. If your family is not a fan of a certain nut, just switch it out in equal portions for a nut you do like.

Nuts and Bolts Recipe Sarah Mock Nuts and bolts snack mix is a twist on a classic Chex mix recipe with the addition of cheerios, gold fish crackers, bugle chips, cheese crackers and additional nuts. 4.80 from 79 votes Pin Recipe Print Recipe Note From Sarah There is more to a recipe than just the recipe card. Frequently Asked Questions within the blog post that you may find helpful. Simply scroll back up to read them! Prep time for the recipePrep Time 7 minutes mins Cook time for the recipeCook Time 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins Cool TimeAdditional Time 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins total time to prep and cook the recipe.Total Time 3 hours hrs 7 minutes mins Course Snacks Cuisine American Makes 31 cups Per Serving 167 kcal Ingredients ▢ 1 lb butter

▢ 3 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

▢ 1 tablespoon garlic salt

▢ 2 teaspoon onion salt

▢ 2 teaspoon celery salt

▢ 1 teaspoon season salt

▢ 2 tablespoon sugar

▢ 4 cups Corn Chex

▢ 4 cups of Rice Chex

▢ 4 cups Cheerios

▢ 2 cups Wheat Chex

▢ 2 cups crispex

▢ 2 cups bugels

▢ 2 cups of pretzel sticks

▢ 2 cups mixed nuts

▢ 1 cup pecans

▢ 2 cup cashews

▢ 1 bag gold fish (2 cups gold fish)

▢ 1 bag gold fish pretzels (2 cups)

▢ 1 box cheese nips or cheese bites Instructions Heat oven to 250° F

In a heavy bottom pot, over medium heat, melt the butter. See Also Potato Skins Recipe - I Heart Naptime 1 lb butter

Add the seasonings and the sugar to the butter and stir until the sugar dissolves. 3 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce, 1 tablespoon garlic salt, 2 teaspoon onion salt, 2 teaspoon celery salt, 1 teaspoon season salt, 2 tablespoon sugar

In 2 large roasting pans, stir together the dry ingredients. 4 cups Corn Chex, 4 cups of Rice Chex, 4 cups Cheerios, 2 cups Wheat Chex, 2 cups crispex, 2 cups bugels, 2 cups of pretzel sticks, 2 cups mixed nuts, 1 cup pecans, 2 cup cashews, 1 bag gold fish, 1 bag gold fish pretzels, 1 box cheese nips or cheese bites

Once the butter is melted, pour the seasoned butter equally between the two roasting pans.

Stir to coat the cereal and but mixture. Continue to stir until there is no longer any butter pooling in the bottom of the pan.

Portion out the nuts and bolts mixture onto baking sheets, about 6 cups per sheet.

Bake for 90 minutes, rotating and stirring the mixture on the pans every 30 minutes.

Cool completely.

Repeat until all the mix is baked. It took me 3 rotations of 90 minutes to bake this recipe. Notes store in air tight containers. Show Nutrition Hide Nutrition Nutrition Serving: 1/2 cup | Calories: 167kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 17mg | Sodium: 414mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g Nutrition Disclosure Nutritional facts are estimates and are provided as a courtesy to the reader. Please utilize your own brand nutritional values to double check against our estimates. Nutritional values are calculated via a third party. Changing ingredients, amounts or cooking technique will alter the estimated nutritional calculations.