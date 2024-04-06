Potato Skins Recipe - I Heart Naptime (2024)

Easy Potato Skins

These homemade potato skins are one of our favorite game day appetizers. They are super easy and flavorful and always the first Super Bowl appetizers to go.

If I could eat potatoes for the rest of my life, I’d be in heaven. They are definitely one of my favorite foods! Loaded baked potatoes,twice baked potatoes, cheesy potatoes, creamy mashed potatoes … you name it. I’ve never met a potato I didn’t like. ;)

I left the bacon and green onions off of the kid’s potatoes and they gobbled them right up. The potato skins are so good! Definitely a must-try for your next get together (hello super bowl party)!