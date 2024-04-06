Potato Skins Recipe - I Heart Naptime (2024)

I Heart Naptime Recipes Appetizers
This potato skins recipe is easy to make and is filled with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon topped with a dollop of sour cream. The perfect party appetizer.
Easy Potato Skins
These homemade potato skins are one of our favorite game day appetizers. They are super easy and flavorful and always the first Super Bowl appetizers to go.
If I could eat potatoes for the rest of my life, I’d be in heaven. They are definitely one of my favorite foods! Loaded baked potatoes,twice baked potatoes, cheesy potatoes, creamy mashed potatoes … you name it. I’ve never met a potato I didn’t like. ;)
I left the bacon and green onions off of the kid’s potatoes and they gobbled them right up. The potato skins are so good! Definitely a must-try for your next get together (hello super bowl party)!
Why the Recipe Works
- Simple to make. Aside from scooping out the potatoes, this recipe is as simple as turning on the oven and sprinkling a few toppings.
- Just a few ingredients. It doesn’t require a lot to make something truly tasty.
- Filling. These make the perfect appetizer for a hungry crowd, as they are hearty enough to satisfy any appetite.
Recipe Ingredients
Just a few simple ingredients are needed to create a hearty and satisfying appetizer for the Super Bowl and beyond.
Find the fullprintable recipewith specific measurements below.
- Russet potatoes: The star of the show, but you can also use Yukon if you prefer.
- Olive oil: I use this to coat the potatoes before baking to ensure a really crispy skin.
- Butter: I use melted and unsalted, but you can use salted if you like.
- Salt & pepper: The classic seasoning to bring out all the other flavors. I also coat the outside of the potato with salt before baking.
- Cheddar cheese: This gives the potato skins their melty goodness.
- Bacon: Use cooked and crumbled bacon or bacon bits to add a nice texture and bit of salt.
- Optional toppings: I love to add a dollop of sour cream and sliced green onions to add a little extra flavor.
Variations:
- Add garlic powder and onion powder to the melted butter before brushing on top.
- Use a combination of cheddar and Monterey jack cheese.
- Dip inranch dressing or blue cheese dressing for a really amazing appetizer.
- For more of a Mexican feel, replace bacon with taco seasoned ground beef and top with salsa and olives. Then dip in my favorite homemade salsa.
- Make these pizza potato skins by adding cheese, pepperoni, Italian seasoning, and some marinara sauce for dipping.
How to Make Potato Skins
These baked potato skins are not only popular they are so easy to make and taste absolutely delicious.
- Bake potatoes. Brush potatoes all over with olive oil and sprinkle with salt.Bake until soft and tender. Let cool until easy to handle.
- Scoop out the flesh. Cut the potatoes in half and scoop out the potato flesh, leaving about 1/4-inch of flesh on the skin. Brush with butter. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake until crisp.
- Add toppings and bake until bubbly. When potatoes are done, top the cut side with cheese and bacon. Continue baking until the cheese in nice and bubbly.
- Serve. Top with a little sour cream and green onions, if desired. Enjoy!
Optional Toppings
Have fun playing with ways to top these potato skins to make them your own. The options are endless and can take these from appetizer to main course.
- Plain Greek yogurt
- Chives
- Chili
- Steamed broccoli
- Sauteed mushrooms
- Diced tomatoes
- Sliced jalapenos
- Crumbled sausage
- Feta cheese
- Olives
- Sliced red onions
- Avocado or guacamole
- Salsa or pico de gallo
Air Fryer Version
If you love the Air Fryer as much as I do, you’ll be pleased to know that you can make Air Fryer potato skins just as easily. Is there anything this trusty kitchen appliance can’t do?!
Potato Skins Bites
For a different take on this recipe, try making potato skins bite.
- Slice the potatoes into 1/2 inch slices. Brush both sides and edges of the potatoes with olive and sprinkle with salt.
- Bake 30 minutes, or until fork tender. Flip potatoes half way through cooking, to brown the other side.
- Top with cheese and bacon and 3 to 5 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbly.
Recipe FAQs
Can I make this potato skins recipe vegetarian?
Absolutely! Simply leave off or replace the bacon with a veggie or a plant-based protein.
Can I double this recipe for a big party?
Of course! This recipe works well for a large crowd and is easy to double. You can even bake the potatoes in advance to save time and then simply bake them with the topping as needed.
What do you eat with potato skins?
Potato skins are served great as an appetizer alongside crockpot meatballs and baked chicken wings. They also make a great side dish when serving steak in the oven, baked chicken or grilled salmon.
Are potato skins healthy?
The potato has fiber, potassium and antioxidants and the skin of a potato also includes plenty of vitamins and nutrients. If you use grass fed butter and organic ingredients, I would consider baked potato skins healthy when eaten in moderation as they do have both cheese and bacon.
Storing
Though it may be tempting to store leftovers, these are really best served warm and I wouldn’t really recommend keeping them after the first day.
Potato Skins Recipe
4.99 from 120 votes
Author: Jamielyn Nye
This potato skins recipe is easy to make and is filled with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon topped with a dollop of sour cream. The perfect party appetizer.
Prep Time: 10 minutes mins
Cook Time: 33 minutes mins
Total Time: 43 minutes mins
Servings: 8
Video
Ingredients
- 4 large russet potatoes , washed (or 5 Yukonpotatoes)
- Olive oil
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2-3 Tablespoons unsalted butter , melted
- 1- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese , plus more as needed
- 4-6 slices bacon , cooked and crumbled (or 1/2 cup bacon bits)
Toppings
- Sour cream , optional
- Sliced green onions , optional
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.
Give potatoes a good scrub and dry completely with a paper towel.
Place on baking sheet, and brush all over with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt.Bake 1 hour, or until soft and tender. Let cool until easy to handle.
Turn oven to 450°F. Cut the potatoes in half and scoop out the flesh, leaving about 1/4-inch of flesh on the skin. Brush the tops and bottom of potato halves with butter. Sprinkle the inside with salt and pepper. Return to the baking sheet.
Bake 10 minutes. Flip and cook an additional 5 to 10 minutes, or until edges are starting to crisp.
Sprinkle each potato half with cheese and bacon. Return to oven 3 to 5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
Top with a dollop of sour cream and sliced green onions, if desired.
Notes
Variations:
- Sprinkle in some garlic and onion powder with the melted butter before brushing on top.
- Use a combination of cheddar and Monterey jack cheese.
- They also taste great dipped in ranch dressing
- For more of a Mexican feel, replace bacon with taco seasoned ground beef and top with salsa and olives
Baked potato bites: Slice the potatoes into 1/2 inch slices. Brush both sides and edges of the potatoes with olive and sprinkle with salt. Bake 30 minutes, or until fork tender. Flip potatoes half way through cooking, to brown the other side. Top with cheese and bacon and 3 to 5 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbly.
Air fryer: You can make Air Fryer potato skins just as easily.
Storage: These are best served warm and I wouldn’t really recommend keeping them after the first day.
Nutrition
Calories: 129kcal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.5g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2g | Trans Fat: 0.1g | Cholesterol: 19mg | Sodium: 208mg | Potassium: 264mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 0.4g | Vitamin A: 180IU | Vitamin C: 3mg | Calcium: 104mg | Iron: 1mg
Nutrition provided is an estimate. It will vary based on specific ingredients used.
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: American
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: American
Categorized as: American, Appetizers, Mini appetizers, Super Bowl
- Lindsey
Just made as a snack and they were delicious. Pretty close to restaurant taste, minus the greasiness from frying.
- Reply
- Michele T
My family loves when I make this super delicious potato skin recipe… it’s a big hit for family dinners too!
- Reply
- Mf
Made these tonight! Delicious and steps were easy to follow. Felt “lighter” than a twice baked potato which is what we normally make
- Reply
- Jamielyn Nye
So glad you enjoyed the potato skins recipe!
- Reply
- Abby
My new favorite side dish! So delicious and easy to make.
- Reply
- Jessica
I had never made potato skins before but my husband loves them, so I wanted to try to make them. These were SO easy and so good. Now a favorite!
- Reply
- Jamielyn Nye
So glad you enjoyed them! My husband loves them too!
- Reply
- Sharina
I couldn’t ask for more! These potato skins are sooo enjoyable and flavorful. Worth the bookmark.
- Reply
- Maggi
Delicious! And so easy to make!
- Reply
