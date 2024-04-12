Mom's Chicken Spread Recipe - Brown Eyed Baker (2024)

Home > Recipes > > > Mom’s Chicken Spread
by Michelle
January 27, 2015 (updated Aug 31, 2023)
[This post was resurrected from deep in the archives; it originally appeared in August 2007.]
From the time I was in sixth grade until I graduated from high school, my parents threw big New Year’s Eve parties. They weren’t anything fancy, but they had all of their friends over, some family, and of course everyone’s kids. It was a fun tradition, and as we got older, my sister and I would invite our own friends. I have so, so many food-related memories of those New Year’s Eve parties… from my mom’s friend who always brought shrimp co*cktail, to another who brought veggie pizza every year, my mom’s barbecued beans, and this chicken spread.It only takes five minutes to make and can be made ahead of time, which makes it perfect for parties.
The original recipe that my mom always made calls specifically for Underwood canned chicken (which makes me think that this was perhaps a recipe from a brand cookbook or packaging?), but I can’t find it at my local store anymore. Any type of canned chicken breast will work, just be sure to drain it.
I love the combination of the cream cheese with bits of chicken, a bite from the onion and the flavor of the soy sauce. It’s the perfect topping for Ritz crackers, but it can be served with any variety of accompaniments, from assorted crackers to tortilla chips, pita chips… whatever you love to use for dipping!
I absolutely adore recipes that bring back specific memories, and all of those New Year’s Eve gatheringsare wonderful memories.
Chicken Spread
Yield: 6 to 8 servings
Prep Time: 5 minutes mins
Total Time: 5 minutes mins
My mom has been making this chicken spread/dip since I was a little kid, and it’s always a hit at parties!
Ingredients
- 8 ounces (226.8 g) cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1 small onion, finely chopped (about ¼ cup)
- 4.25 ounce (120.49 g) can chicken
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
Instructions
In a medium bowl, blend all ingredients together with a hand mixer until creamy and combined.
Serve with assorted crackers. Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Notes
Nutritional values are based on one serving
Calories: 177kcal, Carbohydrates: 3g, Protein: 7g, Fat: 14g, Saturated Fat: 7g, Cholesterol: 51mg, Sodium: 404mg, Potassium: 116mg, Sugar: 2g, Vitamin A: 545IU, Vitamin C: 1.3mg, Calcium: 44mg, Iron: 0.5mg
Author: Michelle
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: American
Originally published January 27, 2015 — (last updated August 31, 2023)
79 Comments on “Mom’s Chicken Spread”
-
Diana — Reply
I used a rotisserie chicken and the rest of the ingredients…came out a little dry so I added a bit more mayo and it came out creamy and yummy.
-
Victor Walker Odessa Tx — Reply
I made your recipe as written and it was PERFECT !!!
then like a dummy I added another can of underwood chicken and another 1/4 cup of onions.
and it wasn’t as good follow the recipe folks and you will be pleased as punch. !!!!
-
Joann — Reply
This was so good! Perfect for a potluck.
-
Karen — Reply
My mom made a chicken spread when I was a a kid and hers was delicious. We always had a can of Underwood canned chicken spread on hand for an impromptu picnic or unannounced company. I haven’t thought of her chicken spread in many years. Last week while grocery shopping I found they still have Underwood chicken spread. I also have pinned your recipe to make as homemade is best.
-
Susan — Reply
We always had this recipe at parties, family functions too. And its very good. I am having a work function and this recipe popped into my head. This receipe was the predecessor to buffalo chicken dip☺ FYI…i was able to get the underwood chicken in the tuna section of my store in Pittsburgh, PA. Maybe only certain areas carry it because its something that older populations use?
-
Michelle — Reply
Oh Susan, so funny that you commented on this this week… I hadn’t had it in ages and my sister brought it to Sunday dinner this week! I LOVE it!
-
-
Carolyn — Reply
If you like Underwood chicken spread then you will love this! It is better the next day after it’s made. I like it on saltine crackers or on bread. It’s super easy to make and so yummy. I also used Tyson canned chicken and Philadelphia cream cheese.
-
Simon — Reply
Hi. What preservatives do I add to make it last longer for commercial sales?
-
Michelle — Reply
Hi Simon, I am not at all familiar with adjusting recipes for long shelf life or commercial sales; everything I make is meant to be served and eaten in a short amount of time.
-
simon —
Thanks.
-
-
-
Marilyn Price — Reply
This was easy to make an was a hit at a carry in game nite with sorority, BSP! I also added 1/4 c. chopped walnuts, double the mayonnaise as I used 1 1/3 c. chopped pulled dark chicken meat from cooking leg quarters, and added small amount of dry sherry!
Yes, I go gourmet with it! But that’s my thing.
-
sylvia richardson — Reply
Thank you for always including the weight management & cup measurement in your recipes. It’s frustrating when recipes say 1 small onion, 1/4 cup (what’s ‘small’ to one person, may be larger to another. Saying 4 cups of strawberries and giving weight measurement can also make a difference in a recipe. Thank you, again, for including two options for measurements in your recipes.
-
Gina Gentry — Reply
Hi! I know the Food Lion & Dollar General in our little town/city carry the Underwood Deviled Ham Spread but not sure about the chicken though but, I will definitely be checking to see. But I do know that it is still being made because Amazon sells it. :)
http://www.underwoodspreads.com/products/underwood-white-meat-chicken-spread/
-
Nancy Harn — Reply
I read with interest the Underwood Chicken…it used to be a brand. Hannibal, MO had a factory originally called Underwood’s, and they made canned chicken. It then became Red Devil, Pet, then Pillsbury, and then General Mills bought our Pillsbury, so today it is General Mills. I work there, so just thought I’d give you a little history. I’m not completely sure of the order of change except the last two. :)
-
Cosima von Bülow — Reply
This looked great but I can’t take the smooth texture of the chicken. Too mushy for me, like Underwood spread. The taste is great but the texture nearly kicks starts a vomit.
-
Mary Fran — Reply
Coincidentally, I had some gals over for drinks on Fri. and when one asked on the phone “what kind of meat are you serving?” I went into Food Network’s “Chopped” mode. In the pantry I found a large can of good quality chicken meat, pineapple tidbits and in the fridge I had cream cheese with onion and chives as well as cream cheese with pecan and honey. Put a dollop (several TBL each) of the cream cheeses along with some mayo and a few shakes of Badia cajun seasoning and mixed it and refrigerated it for a couple of hours. The gals loved it! Of course the chicken and the pineapple tidbits were well drained; the chicken was not at all mushy as Cosima von Bulow had noted.
-
-
FlyInTheOintment — Reply
I have made this 100’s of times since early 1960’s using Underwood Chicken Spread, you can also make it with the Deviled Ham and the Roast Beef Spread they make. If you make it with just chicken breast it isn’t as tasty but it is good in a pinch. Your version is lower calorie using canned chicken breast. The Underwood spread has a lot of chicken fat in it…that’s why it is so good!
-
Sandra L. Crenshaw — Reply
This could literally kill a girl! I mean, consider how she’s going to fight for that “just one more” bite. Believe me, i tried this and knew how it feel. This is insane. All the girls out there, trust me you have to try this babies!
-
Amy Basso — Reply
I am a lover of dips and spreads and I’ve never tried one like this! Sounds great and looks amazing! Can’t wait to make this!
-
Catherine — Reply
What a great spread for a gathering.
-
Cindy — Reply
Canned chicken? Really?? Oh no.
-
Chris — Reply
Just wondering, am I the only one that isn’t getting the email feed?
-
Jodi — Reply
No email for me either!
-
Julie —
I didn’t get it either. I just thought she didn’t have time to post.
-
Wendy —
Me too! Something’s up – I thought our dear BBB was just taking a little time off! I even tried to re-subscribe thinking it was me and my technology challenges ! But it said I had already subscribed !
-
-
-
Faye — Reply
Iv got the same problem, can’t seem to find canned chicken here in the UK. This recipe look yummy, Would love to know if you could use cooked chicken breast as a substitute : )
-
Michelle — Reply
Hi Faye, Yes, you could definitely use cooked chicken breast. Enjoy!
-
-
Brigitta — Reply
I have never seen canned chicken here in Austria.
Can you use cooked or broiled chicken breasts as a substitute?
By the way congratuliations for your cute baby!
Regards,
Brigitta
-
Kelly — Reply
Brigitta,
Canned chicken is just some small bits of white meat chicken packed in water or oil, like tuna. It’s very bland but it’s very moist. I think if you cooked a chicken breast and shredded it you would actually end up with a tastier product. Canned chicke tends to be very moist and if you use a shredded chicken breast you might need to add a little more mayo but I bet it will be delicious!
-
Michelle — Reply
Hi Brigitta, Yes, you absolutely could!
-
-
Denise Portelance — Reply
Made this, with a few minor adjustments, and it is a wonderful recipe. Thank you for the post.
-
Jill — Reply
I made this for Christmas. Im sorry to report it was a flop.
No one liked it! :(
Even though It was canned chicken, everyone thought it
Tasted like tuna?!? Oh well- thanks anyways
-
Michely Rivera — Reply
I’ve been making this for a couple of years! i add chives and a little bit of oregano, onion powder and garlic powder. Also i make it the night before so the flavors have time to “marry” it makes a worlds difference!
-
-
Janae@ Jay Tried and True — Reply
Brought this to a friend’s house, it was delicious! Thank you for sharing!
http://jaytriedandtrue.blogspot.com/2013/03/chicken-spread.html
-
Sarah — Reply
I made this for our Super Bowl party and it was nearly gone before I got a chance to sit down and have any myself! It was great with Ritz crackers and pretzels. I used lower fat mayo and cream cheese. I never know about the size of onions, so I just used two handfuls of chopped onion and called it good. Very tasty and easy!
-
marcio — Reply
Really tasty
-
Stulberger — Reply
I made this yesterday. A bit skeptical about canned chicken. It turned out great. Everyone loved it.
-
Cathy O — Reply
I have a really old recipe very similar to this. My recipe uses sour cream instead of mayo, worchestire sauce instead of soy, also has chives in it. Then, form it into a ball and roll in chopped nuts. I serve it with co*cktail rye and pumpernickel breads.
-
Holly — Reply
I saw this recipe on Pinterest, and I thought it sounded good and easy. I made it this afternoon for a snack, and we all loved it! We had it with Ritz like you suggested, and the kids just ate it up! Thanks for the recipe!
-
Laura Magowan — Reply
Just made this dip for no other reason but to try it…And OMGosh….It is addicting…. with the ritz crackers… Bravo…Trying not to go back for more:)
-
Sarah — Reply
How many does this serve?
-
Michelle — Reply
Hi Sarah, I would say that it serves about 6 people.
-
-
Michelle — Reply
Hi Patricia, The soy sauce really just blends into the rest of the flavors and doesn’t stand out or is overpowering. If you’re worried, you could always start with 1 teaspoon and if they don’t notice, work up to 1 tablespoon ;-) I hope that helps!
-
jan — Reply
has anyone used this spread as filling for mini quiches which are baked?
-
-
Patricia — Reply
This looks delish! I have absolute trust in your recipes, Michelle, but I’m a bit hesitant about the soy sauce. A couple of people in our household are beyond “picky” and I’m concerned that the soy sauce flavor might be a bit strong for them. Is it very pronounced, or does it just enhance the overall flavor?
-
Karen — Reply
I have a similar recipe but mine calls for steak sauce instead of soy..can use worchestshire sauce too. Neither overpowered and made it taste so yummy. My nephews get a roll and make a sandwich out of it instead of eating it as a dip…
-
-
jamaicamama — Reply
Thanks for sharing this recipe! I used it Superbowl nite and it was a hit esp. with the ladies! They could not get enough of it! In the interest of saving calories in the face of all the other goodies there were to eat, I did use a lite cream cheese and it did not hurt the flavor one bit. I also added some chopped parsley for color, grated the onion (so it would blend in a bit better) and served with reduced fat wheat thins.
This one’s a keeper! THanks again!
-
Carrie — Reply
Your dips make me drool!
-
Amber — Reply
Your pics are getting awesome Chelley! This looks wonderful.