Mom's Chicken Spread Recipe - Brown Eyed Baker (2024)

[This post was resurrected from deep in the archives; it originally appeared in August 2007.]

From the time I was in sixth grade until I graduated from high school, my parents threw big New Year’s Eve parties. They weren’t anything fancy, but they had all of their friends over, some family, and of course everyone’s kids. It was a fun tradition, and as we got older, my sister and I would invite our own friends. I have so, so many food-related memories of those New Year’s Eve parties… from my mom’s friend who always brought shrimp co*cktail, to another who brought veggie pizza every year, my mom’s barbecued beans, and this chicken spread.It only takes five minutes to make and can be made ahead of time, which makes it perfect for parties.

The original recipe that my mom always made calls specifically for Underwood canned chicken (which makes me think that this was perhaps a recipe from a brand cookbook or packaging?), but I can’t find it at my local store anymore. Any type of canned chicken breast will work, just be sure to drain it.

I love the combination of the cream cheese with bits of chicken, a bite from the onion and the flavor of the soy sauce. It’s the perfect topping for Ritz crackers, but it can be served with any variety of accompaniments, from assorted crackers to tortilla chips, pita chips… whatever you love to use for dipping!

I absolutely adore recipes that bring back specific memories, and all of those New Year’s Eve gatheringsare wonderful memories.

