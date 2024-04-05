Fried Mushrooms Recipe (2024)

These fried mushrooms are coated in a light and crispy seasoned beer batter, then deep fried to golden brown perfection. The ultimate party snack that’s always a huge hit!

When I’m entertaining, I like to serve a variety of hearty appetizers such as potato skins, baked chicken wings, and these irresistible crispy mushrooms.

I happen to love mushrooms, whether they’re sauteed, roasted or grilled, I can’t get enough. One of my all time favorite ways to enjoy these veggies is by making fried mushrooms. That crispy outer coating and tender inside just can’t be beat, and this recipe is surprisingly easy to make.

How to clean mushrooms

The best way to clean mushrooms is to use a damp paper towel to gently rub each mushroom. You can also rinse your mushrooms in a colander, but be sure to rinse them briefly; do not soak them in water. Slice the very ends off the mushrooms off. You can tell what part of the mushroom to cut off because the end is often harder than the rest of the mushroom and may have a yellowish color. Once the ends are cut off, you’re ready to use your mushrooms.

How do you make fried mushrooms?

Start with whole mushrooms and coat them in flour. Then the mushrooms are ready for a dip in a batter made of flour, beer and seasonings. Once the mushrooms are dipped in batter they go straight into the hot oil. Cook just a few mushrooms at a time. After a few minutes the mushrooms will be golden brown and crispy. Remove them from the oil and let them drain. Sprinkle on a little parsley and they are ready to serve.

Tips for fried mushrooms

Choose the smallest mushrooms you can find for the best mushroom to batter ratio. If you happen to have larger mushrooms, you can cut the mushrooms in half.

I like to use white button mushrooms because they have a mild flavor that works well with the batter and any sauces you may want. In a pinch, you could also use smaller cremini mushrooms.

Fried mushrooms are best when served warm immediately after being cooked. However, they can be refrigerated and reheated. You can reheat them and crisp them up in a toaster oven or a conventional oven.

The mushrooms will float in the oil, so you’ll need to stir them occasionally to make sure they’re evenly cooked.

For some extra spice, mix some cayenne pepper into the batter.

When you fry the mushrooms, keep the batter close to the oil so that you can easily transfer the battered mushrooms into the oil.

WHAT BEER SHOULD I USE FOR BEER BATTER?

The beer should be a lighter colored beer. Use a lager if you want a mild flavored batter to let the mushrooms really shine. Use a lighter colored ale if you want a more complex tasting batter. I used a Belgian style wheat ale. The Belgian style wheat ale made for a delicious batter that was flavorful and golden when fried.

What to serve with beer battered mushrooms

There are a lot of sauces that go great with these mushrooms. Ranch dressing is a classic sauce. Barbecue sauce and ketchup are always great. For a more unique experience, try honey mustard sauce or warm marinara sauce.

This recipe transforms ordinary mushrooms in to golden brown appetizers for parties, watching the game or any other time you need a snack. Try these crispy, brown battered morsels for yourself, they’re sure to be a hit!

