Best Privacy Screen Filters for Laptops in 2022 (2024)

Laptops are incredibly useful as they let you work efficiently in any space ⁠— even public ones, such as in a cafe or the lobby of a building. However, there's a risk to doing this: other people can easily peek at your screen, while you're none the wiser, focused on the task at hand. Thankfully, though, there is a solution: laptop privacy screens. These excellent tools allow you to see your screen completely with a frontal viewing angle, while others to your left and right will see only blackness. For most people, we think that the Homy 15.6-inch Laptop Privacy Screen will be the best choice, as it works perfectly, fits one of the most common laptop screen sizes, and comes with some neat additional items that users will find helpful.

Best Overall: Homy 15.6-inch Laptop Privacy Screen

Homy 15.6-inch Laptop Privacy Screen Absolute perfection Reasons to buy + Effective polarization. + Durable design. + Extra items for convenience. Reasons to avoid - None!

If you own a 15.6-inch laptop, which is arguably the most common screen size, then look no further than the Homy 15.6-inch Laptop Privacy Screen. You'll get a full 60-degree viewing angle from the front, but anyone looking from outside of that angle will see nothing at all thanks to the screen's effective polarization. The sheet also has a hardness rating of 5H, which is fantastic. This rating means it will protect your laptop screen not just from onlookers, but from dust, scratches, and other forms of damage, too.

Also, you get a nifty webcam cover included in the box. You can use to protect from hacking taking over your camera. In addition, there is a folder that you can store the privacy screens to keep them safe. These bonuses add incredible value to an already excellent purchase.

Best Style: 3M 15.6-inch Gold Privacy Screen

This privacy screen from 3M is just as useful as the Homy screen but trades the bonus items for a vibrant gold-style color that replaces the typical black that privacy screens have. If you want something that looks cool to anyone who views your monitor at an off-angle that also prevents them from seeing what you're doing, this is the screen for you. It is pricey, however, so don't choose this screen unless you really want that golden sheen.

Best Option Variety: Adaptix 15.6-inch Privacy Screen

Adaptix 15.6-inch Privacy Screen Choose your surface Reasons to buy + Effective polarization. + Durable design. + Can choose between matte or glossy. Reasons to avoid - Slightly more expensive.

Adaptix's privacy screen offering is unique in that you get to choose whether you want a glossy screen or a matte screen when you buy it. That's great news to people who strongly prefer one type of screen cover over the other. Also, as with the other privacy screens on the list, this one effectively blocks off viewing angles and is durable against various damage types.

Best for 14-inch Laptops: J-Dream 14-inch Privacy Screen

J-Dream 14-inch Privacy Screen Standard is sufficient Reasons to buy + Effective polarization. + Durable design. + Slightly more affordable. Reasons to avoid - No extra items.

This simple-but-effective privacy screen from J-Dream is durable, effective at cutting off sight from any position outside of the intended viewing angle, and slightly less expensive than some of the other options out there for privacy screens. If you're looking for a great privacy screen for your 14-inch laptop and don't want any extra bells and whistles, this is the option for you.

Best for 13-inch Laptops: Accgonon 13.3-inch Privacy Screen

Accgonon 13.3-inch Privacy Screen Small screen, small price Reasons to buy + Effective polarization. + Durable design. + Very affordable. Reasons to avoid - No extra items.

What if you've got a 13.3-inch laptop and want to protect your screen from spies? Then the Accgonon 13.3-inch Privacy Screen is a phenomenal screen that will accomplish this goal flawlessly — all while only costing half as much as other privacy screens on the market. For an incredibly affordable price, you get an effective and reliable privacy screen for your laptop, which is a huge steal. It doesn't come with anything special, but when you consider just how much value is packed into the purchase, it doesn't matter.

Best for 17-inch Laptops: Air Mat 17.3-inch Privacy Screen

Air Mat 17.3-inch Privacy Screen Big screen? Big solution Reasons to buy + Very effective polarization. + Durable design. Reasons to avoid - A bit pricey.

People who own a large 17-inch laptop should check out the Air Mat 17.3-inch Privacy Screen. It offers the same excellent durability as the other screens on this list while using a unique eight-layer design that makes it exceptional at polarizing your screen from off-viewing angles. It's a bit on the pricey side, but that's what you'd expect when you own one of the largest types of laptops on the market.

Best for 16:10 Aspect Ratio: J-Dream 17-inch Privacy Screen (16:10)

J-Dream 17-inch Privacy Screen (16:10) Big screen? Big solution Reasons to buy + Very effective polarization. + Durable design. Reasons to avoid - A bit pricey.

If you happen to have a 17-inch laptop that has a 16:10 aspect ratio instead of the market standard 16:9, you'll want to pick up the J-Dream 17-inch Privacy Screen. It's simple and doesn't come with any bells and whistles (like most screens don't). But it's effective at hiding your computer activity, and it will efficiently protect your screen from various forms of damage.

Bottom line

Laptops are incredibly nifty devices that are perfect for taking with you on-the-go and using in public spaces. But it can be risky, as sneaky onlookers can spy on what you're working on. That puts personal information on the screen-such as passwords or social security numbers- in danger from being stolen. This kind of breach can be a big deal, especially if you work in business or law departments.

Therefore, we strongly recommend that you look for a quality privacy screen to minimize the risks of this happening. Depending on the size of your laptop, there are a ton of different privacy screen options on the market. However, since it's made to fit one of the most common screen sizes, performs excellently, and comes with useful extra items, we think that the Homy 15.6-inch Laptop Privacy Screen is the best overall privacy filter that you can buy.