The best blue light screen protectors of 2023 (2024)

As a devoted ZDNET writer, I spend a lot of time at my computer. Day or night, I'm often found behind the screen, typing away. After a while, though, all of that squinting and staring can take its toll, giving me the occasional migraine and hurting my eyes at the end of a long day.

ZDNET Recommends The 7 best smartphones From 5G to an amazing camera -- there's a phone here to meet your every need. Read now

I knew I had to make a change, so I did some research and found the best blue light screen protectors to shield my weary eyes and give my pounding head a break. I considered factors like reliability, durability, and cost to find the very best blue light screen protectors you can buy. These are the ones that made the top of my list.

Also:The best blue light blocking glasses



Forito Blue Light Screen Protector Best blue light screen protector overall Pros & Cons Pros Fingerprint-resistant

Simple cleaning

Affordable Cons Not compatible with Mac More Details Forito Blue Light Screen Protector specs: Quantity: 1 | Device type: Laptop | Screen Size: 15.6 inches | Hardness: 9H | Dimensions: 34.25 x 13.39 x 0.04 inches The Forito Blue Light Screen Protector is our pick for the best blue light screen protector overall. It comes in a convenient two-pack, so if something happens to the first one, you have a backup to use at any time. The 15.6-inch screen protector fits laptops with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and it comes armed with an anti-glare filter that includes nine-layer blue light blocking, meaning greater protection for your eyes. And, with 95% transparency, it will not interfere with clarity or make it hard to see your screen. For better protection, there is a 9H hardness rating, which is standard for many of the best blue light screen protectors. With a matte finish, this screen protector has an oil-resistant and scratch-resistant design. It also boasts an anti-reflective and anti-static build. Accompanying your purchase are all the tools you need for installation. In all, this two-pack presents excellent value with laptop-sized protection. View now at Amazon

EyeJust iPhone Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector Best blue light screen protector for iPhone Pros & Cons Pros Impact protection

Easy application

Scratch-resistant Cons Partial blue light protection More Details Eyejust iPhone Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector specs: Quantity: 1 | Device type: iPhone | Screen Size: 4.7 inches | Hardness: 9H | Dimensions: 4.75 x 1 x 0.5 inches It's not just about your iPad. The Eyejust iPhone Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector is designed specifically for your iPhone, offering a 4.7-inch screen that is compatible with models like the iPhone 6, iPhone 7, and iPhone 8 for that perfect fit. Despite its glossy finish, you can still read your screen easily and clearly without interference from this best blue light screen protector. This model uses a tempered glass construction that provides the typical 9H hardness seen so often in other best blue light screen protectors. It also includes an anti-shatter build, thanks to five different nano-layers of tempered glass. This glass helps the protector absorb impact from accidental drops. You will find that it is also scratch-resistant and able to withstand bumps. This is sold as a single screen protector, but at its bargain price, it's not unreasonable to buy two, so you have a backup. View now at Amazon

Ocushield Anti Blue Light Screen Protector Best blue light screen protector for laptops and monitors Pros & Cons Pros Scratch-resistant

Privacy filter

Oversized design See Also The right screen protector could save you hundreds of dollars in repairs Cons Pricey More Details Ocushield Anti Blue Light Screen Protector specs: Quantity: 1 | Device type: Laptops, PCs, monitors | Screen Size: 15.6 inches | Hardness: 9H | Dimensions: 13.58 x 7.64 x 0.2 inches The Ocushield Anti Blue Light Screen Protector is the best blue light protector for those larger screens. It fits a 15.6-inch screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio. That means that in addition to laptops, you will also find that it fits your PC, computer monitor, or other smaller device. Made of polyethylene terephthalate, it uses an anti-glare screen that is specifically designed to reduce eye fatigue, whether you are at work or play. The fingerprint-repellent and smudge-resistant design stays surprisingly clean, and installation is a simple matter. Even more impressive, it is water-repellent, so there is no need to worry if you suddenly get caught in a downpour. What users also love about this blue light screen protector is the included privacy filter. Designed specifically for your laptop or computer monitor, this best blue light protector will also protect your camera, so it cannot be used to film you without your knowledge. View now at Walmart View now at Amazon more buying choices

VizoBlueX Anti-Blue Light TV Screen Protector Best blue light screen protector for televisions Pros & Cons Pros Anti-glare

Multiple size options

Easy to apply Cons Does not work with touch screens More Details VizoBlueX Anti-Blue Light TV Screen Protector specs: Quantity: 1 | Device type: Television | Screen size: 55 inches | Hardness: Not specified | Dimensions: 48.4 x 28.9 x 1 inches The VizoBlueX Anti-Blue Light TV Screen Protector is the largest best blue light screen protector on our list, measuring a whopping 55 inches. It fits popular models from the best TV brands while working with a variety of different screen types like LCD, LED, 4K OLED, and QLED displays. Not only is there blue light, but there is also UV blocking, taking things that extra step for the best protection. Made of plastic, this best blue light screen protector is both scratch-resistant and fingerprint-proof to preserve clarity throughout use. It also includes a damage protection panel. There is just one screen protector included, and it is rather pricey at $200, but if you are looking for the best large blue light screen protector, this is the model that you choose. View now at Amazon

What is the best blue light screen protector? The Forito Blue Light Screen Protector is our best blue light screen protector overall, thanks to its excellent value and superior reliability. Designed for laptops, this screen protector works with a variety of models to give you excellent compatibility. Nine-layer blue light blocking gives you even greater protection, while 95% transparency means you won't have problems with visibility. Even better, your purchase earns you two protectors instead of one, and, at $20, it is affordable, too. To see how it compares, here is a look at the best blue light screen protectors. Best blue light screen protector Cost Device type Screen size Forito Blue Light Screen Protector $21 Laptop 15.6 inches Ailun Screen Protector $9 iPad 10.9 inches Eyejust iPhone Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector $35 Smartphone 4.7 inches Ocushield Anti Blue Light Screen Protector $65 Laptops, PCs, monitors 15.6 inches VizoBlueX Anti-Blue Light TV Screen Protector $200 Televisions 55 inches

Which is the best blue light screen protector for you? It is easy to confuse blue light screen protectors when they seem so similar. These expert recommendations may help. Choose this best blue light screen protector... If you want... Forito Blue Light Screen Protector The best large blue light screen protector for your home. This model packs serious value for your bigger devices. Ailun Screen Protector The best cheap blue light screen protector for your iPad.This one won't leave you broke. Eyejust iPhone Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector An effective blue light screen protector for your phone. This is appropriately sized to protect your eyes while you return that text message. Ocushield Anti Blue Light Screen Protector The best blue light screen protector for laptops and monitors. Complete your home office setup with this best blue light screen protector. VizoBlueX Anti-Blue Light TV Screen Protector The best blue light screen protector for your TV. This is the right fit for that flat screen so you can shield your eyes.

How did I choose these best blue light screen protectors? There are several factors to keep in mind when searching for the best blue light screen protectors. Type: There are many types of devices that use blue light screen protectors. You will note that the best blue light screen protectors range in size from those that are smartphone-sized to those larger models that fit computers and TVs.

Hardness: The best blue light screen protectors offer a 9H hardness rating which helps guard against life's little accidents with extra-strong protection.

User ratings: The customers know the product best, so I look to real users to find out about their experiences with using each product. That helps me develop a better idea of which products are the best blue light screen protectors.

Cost: Budget is often a concern, so I look for the best blue light screen protectors that suit a variety of budgets. The best blue light screen protectors range in price from $9 to $200, depending on the size and quantity you choose.

Do the best blue light screen protectors work? The efficacy of blue light screen protectors is hotly debated. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, blue light screen protectors can help guard against blue light that affects sleep patterns and can keep you awake when your body should be winding down for rest. However, blue light has not been shown to create eye disease. Ultimately, you should try one for yourself and see if it helps reduce digital eye strain and improve sleep.

How much do the best blue light screen protectors cost? The cost of blue light screen protectors can vary considerably. The amount you pay can depend on factors like the size of the protector, the quantity you receive, and the manufacturer you choose. However, I found that the very best blue light screen protectors ranging in cost from $9 to $200 based on the one you select.

Are there alternative best blue light screen protectors worth considering? These are far from the only blue light screen protectors out there. Before you buy, you may also want to consider these runner-ups for the best blue light screen protectors.

View at Amazon

View at Amazon

Don't forget about your other devices! Check out our expert picks for the best iPad screen protector and the best Apple Watch screen protector!