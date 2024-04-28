Best Privacy Screen Protectors for Computer Monitors (2024)

If you have a computer that you must use in a shared office space, you may worry about your privacy quite a lot. Whether entering a password or dealing with sensitive documents, the last thing you want is someone peeking over your shoulder and looking at your monitor. Thankfully, it can be easily prevented using one of the best privacy screen protectors for computer monitors mentioned down below, which offer these features:

Screen Size: You can only use a given privacy screen protector with your monitor if both the monitor and the privacy screen protector have the same size. You can find privacy screen protector sizes like 18 inches, 19 inches, and 24 inches. And by matching this size with your monitor’s size, you will ensure perfect coverage on your screen.

Privacy Angles: As a screen protector makes your monitor look black at a certain angle, you should know about this angle, known as the privacy angle. If your monitor has a 60-degree privacy angle, your monitor will be visible if someone is standing right next to you. However, with a narrower 30-degree privacy angle, your monitor will be visible only to you.

Installation Method: Since a privacy screen protector is attached right to your monitor, it is essential to ensure that the installation process is easy to ensure effectiveness and ease of use. Due to this reason, most privacy screen protectors use adhesive strips and slide mount tabs, which are fairly easy to use.

Despite being some of the most significant privacy features of screen protectors, there is still a lot more that you should consider. Therefore, all of the best privacy screen protectors given here have all their key features and options mentioned with them. You will also find an extensive “Buying Guide“ and the top FAQs for the best screen protectors for computer monitors below so you can easily go with the best one.

Best Privacy Screen Protectors Reviews

This privacy screen protector from SightPro is probably the most popular one right there and has rightfully taken the first position on our list. Available in different sizes, this privacy screen protector for your monitor (measuring 24 inches) limits the viewability to only 60 degrees and offers a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The privacy screen protector is incredibly easy to install and allows two types of installation. One where you can directly stick the adhesive tapes to the computer screen or use the slide mount tabs to stick them to the display frame.

The screen protector is compatible with all the popular monitor brands like HP, Dell, LG, Lenovo, ASUS, etc. It will also safeguard your eyes from UV rays, blue light and reduce glare and reflections to prevent eye strain during prolonged use. It also comes with a microfiber cloth that you can use to clean off any fingerprints and smudges.

Best Features

24-inch computer privacy screen

16:9 aspect ratio

Two attachment methods

Block blue light, UV

Reduces glare

Comes with microfiber cloth

Pros

Super easy to install

Reduces glare to a great extent

Comes with a microfiber cloth

Cons

Not ideal for touchscreens

If you want to maximize your privacy, you should go with the VINTEZ computer privacy screen filter. The VINTEZ privacy screen protector offers a narrow viewing angle of only 30 degrees and has a 16:9 aspect ratio.

It’s also very simple to install and includes the two same installation processes mentioned above. You can either use adhesive tapes or slide mount tapes. This one is also compatible with all the major monitor brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, etc, and works by dimming the monitor screen when viewed from the sides.

The best part of this screen protector is that it’s reversible with two different finishes on both sides. You can choose the matte finish or the glossy one depending on your preference. Plus, the screen protector is also designed to act as a UV ray filter that can block 96% of the UV rays and cancels 65% of the blue light enabling a more comfortable viewing experience.

Customers are really happy as they can use it on curved screens as well. Oh! And it’s compatible with touch screens also.

Best Features

24-inch privacy screen protector

16:9 aspect ratio

Two types of installation

Blocks 65% blue ray and 96% UV ray

Reversible with two finishes on both sides

Anti-glare and anti-scratch treated

Pros

Ultra-thin design

Reversible with two different finishes

Touchscreen compatible

Can be installed on curved screens

Cons

A few people have complained about the screen becoming blurry

This privacy screen protector from Mamol is another great option for people working in public places where they need their privacy most. Designed for 24-inch screens this privacy screen protector limits the viewing angle to 30 degrees and can completely black out the screen at 60 degrees.

The privacy protector film significantly diminishes the visibility of the screen from the side angles making it almost impossible to decipher what’s on the screen. It’s compatible with most well-known brands and has a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The installation process is also a breeze. You can use the adhesive strips to attach it directly onto the monitor screen or use the provided slide-mounted tabs.

Depending on their preferences, users can either choose a matt finish that will significantly minimize the glare and reflection or a glossy finish for a clearer, brighter viewing experience. The blackout privacy screen filters out 99% of the UV rays and 98% of the blue light. On top of that, it has anti-scratch properties which adds an extra layer of protection from accidental scuffs and scratches.

Best Features

24-inch privacy protector screen

16:9 aspect ratio

Two types of installation

Reversible

Blocks blue light and UV ray

Pros

Limits the viewing angle to 30 degrees

Reduces glare and reflections

Anti-scratch properties

Cons

Poor quality adhesives

If you want a simple and affordable privacy screen protector that does its job, here’s the best deal for you. The EZ-pro comes at half of the price of the premium versions. It’s designed for an 18.5 inches screen and is available in many sizes. The aspect ratio is 16:9.

The simple privacy screen protector will block visibility from side angles that are greater than 30 degrees. Keep in mind, it will not block the viewing angle of someone standing right behind you. The product description directly mentions that.

However, it still offers a great anti-glare filter and also works on reducing the reflections for a more relaxed viewing experience. So, it can be a great option for people working for long durations.

The installation process is simple. It comes with sticky adhesive tapes and slide-mounts for raised bezels. Moreover, it comes with anti-scratch properties adding an extra layer of protection for your monitor.

Best Features

5-inch privacy protector screen

16:9 aspect ratio

Two types of installation

Anti-glare and anti-scratch treated

Pros

Affordable

Reduces glare and reflections

Anti-scratch properties

Cons

Doesn’t block the viewing angle from behind

Available in different sizes this privacy screen protector for your computer is another popular choice for people who want privacy against prying eyes.

It makes the on-screen data visible to only users sitting in front of the monitor while keeping the screen dark when viewed at an angle (30 degrees on each side). The aspect ratio for this product is 16:10.

It has a straightforward installation process. The users can either use the adhesive strips to attach it directly to the screen or use slide-mount tabs. The filter also blocks harmful blue light while ensuring 100% color transmission.

The anti-glare capability is another standout feature that reduces glare and reflections remarkably when working in a well-lit space. Moreover, it is anti-scratch treated which adds another layer of protection against monitor damage.

Best Features

19-inch privacy screen protector

16:10 aspect ratio

Two types of installation

Dual finishes at both sides

Anti-glare and anti-scratch properties

Reduces blue light

Pros

Reduces glare and reflections

Affordable

Scratch resistant

Cons

Slide-mounting tabs are visible on the monitor

The Nugsin+ is a premium quality computer protector that also works as a screen protector. The one that we are talking about measures 24 inches and will fit to most computer screens from major brands. However, they are available in different sizes and you can pick whatever size you need.

The privacy screen filter ensures the screen is only visible to those directly in front of it and blacks out the screen content from a 30 degrees side angle to protect your sensitive information. It keeps the screen crystal clear while minimizing glare and reflection. It’s ideal for a screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The installation process is pretty straightforward too. It comes with double-sided adhesive strips and quick-reveal tabs that allow you to remove and reattach the film whenever you need to share your screen.

The screen protector has dual finishes on both sides and both can be used. The matt side reduces glare and traces of fingerprints while the glossy side maintains a clearer view of the computer screen. Luckily, both sides can block 35% of the incoming blue lights to protect your eyes from fatigue and strain.

Best Features

24-inch privacy protector film

16:9 aspect ratio

Two types of installation

Reversible with two types of finishes both sides

Block blue light

Pros

Superior quality adhesives

Works as a screen protector too

Reduces glare and reflections

Cons

The glossy side catches fingerprints very easily

If you want to avoid attaching adhesive strips, this is what you can do instead. With its hanging design, the DEJIMAX privacy screen protector for the computer ensures that those only in front of the monitor can view the content, while slide glances are totally blacked out.

It’s perfect for a 24” computer screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The hanging design is convenient and installation is a breeze. It allows you to easily remove it at any time without worrying about leaving sticky residues on the computer screen.

The screen filter maintains a clear visible area of 60 degrees from the front while the sides ( 30 degrees on both sides) appear too dark to notice anything. It fits various monitor sizes ( 23”, 23.6”, 23.8” 24”) from major brands like Dell, HP, Acer, ASUS etc.

It features an anti-glare matte coating on top which significantly reduces glare and blocks the harmful effects of blue light as well as UV rays making it a great choice for people working on sensitive content for an extended period of time.

Best Features

24-inch privacy protector film

Hanging design

Removable

Made from high-density acrylic

Anti-glare matte coating

Blocks blue light and UV ray

Pros

No use of adhesives

No sticky residues of adhesive strips

Matte finish reduces glare

Blocks blue light and UV ray

Cons

Available in limited sizes

Expensive

Last on the list we have another hanging design privacy screen protector and this one is from GUDTEKE. The privacy screen filter fits widescreen monitors size 23.6”, 23.8”, and 24” with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

It allows a 60 degrees viewing screen to those sitting right in front of the computer screen while blacking out the sides completely (30 degrees from both sides). It needs no installation and no use of adhesive strips. You can easily remove the filter at any time without leaving any sticky residue on the monitor screen.

Made from high-density acrylic the premium-quality privacy screen filter also acts as a screen protector and blocks blue lights ensuring a clearer and safer viewing experience. It filters out up to 65% of the blue lights and 96% of the UV light improving visual comfort and allowing work for a longer time without any discomfort.

Best Features

24-inch privacy protector film

Hanging design

Removable

Made from high-density acrylic

Anti-glare matte coating

Blocks blue light and UV ray

Pros

No installation needed

Available in different sizes

Easily removable

Protect eyes from blue ray and UV ray

Cons

Expensive

Buying Guide for the Best Privacy Screen Protectors

Besides online websites that may track your computer usage, people around you can also peek over your shoulder and look at your computer monitor. And this can be quite an issue in shared office spaces where you might be working on something personal and sensitive. Fortunately, you can overcome this by installing the best privacy screen protectors for the computer monitors we discussed earlier. With all of these privacy screen projectors, you will also learn about their major specifications and features. And to help you further, we are here with this complete buying guide for the best privacy screen protectors for computer monitors:

1. Screen Size

Before checking anything else, you should check the supported screen size of your privacy screen protector. This is because if the privacy screen protector is smaller than your monitor, it won’t cover the whole display. On the other hand, if your privacy screen protector is larger than your monitor, it will hang off the edges, which won’t look the best. As a result, your privacy screen monitor should have the same size as your computer monitor’s size. For the same, you can find a few common sizes, which include 19 inches, 24 inches, and a few others where the size should match with that of your monitor.

2. Privacy Angles

If you are getting a privacy screen protector for your computer monitor, it will only be useful if it offers good privacy angles. To be more exact, all privacy screen protectors have a particular angle after which they make your monitor look black. While entry-level privacy screen protectors may only have a privacy angle of 60 degrees, others may even have a privacy angle of 30 degrees which is much better. Such a privacy screen protector will block others from seeing your monitor even if someone is beside you.

3. Installation Method

Now that you know how functional your privacy screen protector is, you should install it on your monitor. Although, if you are installing a privacy screen protector for the first time, it can be challenging. Therefore, going with something which offers an easy installation method is highly recommended. Thankfully, most privacy screen protectors use adhesive strips and slide mount tabs, which are relatively easy to use compared to hanging privacy screen protectors.

4. Additional Benefits

While the primary benefit of using a privacy screen protector is to protect your privacy, some may offer additional benefits. For starters, many privacy screen protectors for computer monitors also have an anti-glare coating. This can be great if you are working in a bright room.

With an anti-glare coating, your screen protector will make your monitor easily visible, even if there are a lot of reflections in your room. Apart from this, some privacy screen protectors can also come with a blue light filter to protect your eyes from harmful blue light that might be emitted from your computer monitor. Another handy feature included with a few touchscreen privacy screen protectors is touchscreen support which is highly important if you have a monitor connected to your computer.

5. Warranty

Since privacy screen protectors for computer monitors don’t have any moving parts, you can expect them to keep working for pretty much forever. However, there is still a chance that your privacy screen protector may come with manufacturing defects. And since this can affect your overall experience using a privacy screen protector, it is always a great idea to go with a screen protector with a warranty period.

Because of this same reason, almost all of the privacy screen protectors for computer monitors mentioned above come with a 30-day long warranty period. With this, you will be able to replace your privacy screen protector if it comes with any kind of manufacturing defects.

Screen Protector – FAQs

1. How to choose the right privacy screen protector for the computer monitor? Ans: To choose the right size privacy screen protector for your computer monitor you need to consider the size and aspect ratio of your monitor. Then look for one that perfectly matches the monitor’s dimensions. 2. Are there privacy screen protectors for curved monitors? Ans: Yes, you can easily find privacy screen protectors for curved monitors. They are designed specifically to fit the curvature of the monitor and maintain the same privacy standards as a flat monitor. 3. Is it okay to use a privacy screen protector on a monitor with a webcam? Ans: You may use a privacy screen protector on a monitor with built-in webcams. However, it can degrade the image quality or obstruct the webcam. So, it’s better to remove the privacy screen protector while using the webcam. 4. Are there different levels of privacy available with screen protectors? Ans: Yes, there are several levels of privacy with privacy screen protectors. Options like 2-way or 4-way privacy, which offer variable degrees of restricted viewing angles, are easily available.

Conclusion

Privacy screen protectors are essential for anyone working on highly sensitive content. They help to maintain the confidentiality of your work and hide the screen content of your computer monitor. These screen filters block the view for anyone sitting right next to you.

While choosing a privacy screen protector for your computer monitor you should consider the screen size, aspect ratio, viewing angle, and installation type.

If you are still confused about your purchase, here are our top three recommendations for you.

The SightPro Privacy Screen Protector is the best overall product on our list. It’s for 24-inch monitors with a 16:9 aspect ratio but you can get this in multiple sizes. The installation process is simple and the adhesives are of really good quality. It fits most monitors of the major brands. It also reduces glare and reflections.

is the best overall product on our list. It’s for 24-inch monitors with a 16:9 aspect ratio but you can get this in multiple sizes. The installation process is simple and the adhesives are of really good quality. It fits most monitors of the major brands. It also reduces glare and reflections. This privacy screen protector from EZ-pro Privacy Screen Protector is the best budget option on our list. It’s for 18.5-inch monitors with a 16:9 aspect ratio. If you are looking for a simple privacy screen protector that does its job it’s the best option. The installation is straightforward and it’s available in different sizes. It’s also anti-scratch and anti-glare treated.

is the best budget option on our list. It’s for 18.5-inch monitors with a 16:9 aspect ratio. If you are looking for a simple privacy screen protector that does its job it’s the best option. The installation is straightforward and it’s available in different sizes. It’s also anti-scratch and anti-glare treated. If you don’t want adhesive strips on your computer monitor you can opt for DEJIMAX Privacy Screen Protector that comes with this hanging design. You can simply remove the filter without leaving any sticky residues on the screen. The hanging design is very convenient and easy to install. It’s also available in different sizes.