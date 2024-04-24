Best VPN for Apple TV | vpnXpert (2024)

With Apple TV finally supporting VPN apps, more users are setting off on a hunt for the best VPN for Apple’s streaming device.

The problem is that there aren’t many VPN services available. At least, not yet.

The tvOS 17 update, which allows installing native VPN apps on Apple TV, went live only recently, meaning that not all VPN providers have yet integrated with Apple’s tvOS system.

This makes finding a suitable Apple TV VPN challenging. Luckily, you have us.

We’ve tested dozens of VPNs working with Apple TV, looking at how well they perform in unlocking the geo-restricted content, securing your device, streaming speeds, additional features, and, of course, pricing.

So, without further ado, we present you with the five best VPNs for Apple TV.

Best Apple TV VPN Services: Our Top Picks for 2024

VPN Features Price (from)* NordVPN ✅5,900+ servers in 60 countries

✅Apple TV native app

✅Fast streaming speeds

✅Smart DNS setup

✅VPN router setup $4.39/month (2-year plan) Surfshark ✅3,200+ servers in 100 countries

✅Lightning-fast streaming speeds

✅Smart DNS setup

✅VPN router setup

✅Affordable plans $3.19/month(2-year plan) ExpressVPN ✅Apple TV native app

✅3,000+ servers in 105 countries

✅Smart DNS MediaStreamer feature

✅VPN router setup

✅Reliable streaming speeds $8.32/month (1-year plan) IPVanish ✅Dedicated Apple TV app

✅2,200+ servers in 52 countries

✅Excellent streaming speeds

✅Great value for money

✅Robust security features $3.25/month (2-year plan) CyberGhost ✅Smart DNS setup

✅10,000+ servers in 100 locations

✅Streaming optimized servers

✅Affordable pricing

✅Advanced security tools $2.03/month(2-year plan)

How to Choose the Best VPN for Apple TV?

What makes a good VPN for Apple TV? Well, there are plenty of features you should look into when searching for a reliable Apple TV VPN service.

Key features to consider include:

Dedicated Apple TV App: With the tvOS 17 update now live, Apple TV users can download dedicated VPN apps onto their devices. Choosing a VPN provider with such an app will make installing and using it much easier.

With the tvOS 17 update now live, Apple TV users can download dedicated VPN apps onto their devices. Choosing a VPN provider with such an app will make installing and using it much easier. Streaming Capabilities: Not all VPNs work well with streaming services. Choose a VPN recognized for its streaming capabilities to ensure you can successfully get around geo-restrictions imposed by popular platforms.

Not all VPNs work well with streaming services. Choose a VPN recognized for its streaming capabilities to ensure you can successfully get around geo-restrictions imposed by popular platforms. Fast Streaming Speeds: An Apple TV VPN is only as good as its streaming speeds. Look for fast VPNs that can maintain higher connection speeds to stream in high quality and without constant buffering.

An Apple TV VPN is only as good as its streaming speeds. Look for fast VPNs that can maintain higher connection speeds to stream in high quality and without constant buffering. Alternative VPN Setup Options: If you use older tvOS software, VPN apps might not be available. In such instances, ensure a VPN offers alternative setup options, such as smart DNS and router VPN setup.

If you use older tvOS software, VPN apps might not be available. In such instances, ensure a VPN offers alternative setup options, such as smart DNS and router VPN setup. Robust Server Fleet: The more servers and locations a VPN service offers, the more opportunities for streaming geo-restricted content you have.

The more servers and locations a VPN service offers, the more opportunities for streaming geo-restricted content you have. Advanced Security Features: Only use VPNs that provide robust security features, such as military-grade AES-256 encryption, a reliable kill switch, or secure protocols. A strict no-log policy is also much appreciated.

These are the key factors we took into consideration when reviewing the following Apple TV VPNs. Learn more about our VPN review process and see what other important features to look for when searching for the best VPN.

Best Apple TV VPNs: A Deep Dive

Having tested numerous reputable VPNs with Apple TV, we pinpointed five providers that, in our opinion, provide the best experience and performance.

#1 NordVPN

Pros

A dedicated Apple TV app

Straightforward setup and user-friendly interface

Excellent and reliable streaming speeds

Extensive server network Cons

No streaming-dedicated servers

Difficult to setup for older Apple TV devices

NordVPN takes the number one spot for our favorite Apple TV VPN service. Coming with a dedicated Apple TV app and excellent streaming capabilities, NordVPN is by far the best choice for streaming content.

Key Features

Server Network 5,900+ servers in 60 countries Dedicated Apple TV App Yes Average Streaming Speed 96 Mbps (North America) Maximum Streaming Resolution 4K Streaming Capabilities Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more Encryption 256-bit AES Money-Back Guarantee 30 days

Detailed Look

We loved how simple it was to set up NordVPN for Apple TV. You can get it straight from the TV App Store; the installation is smooth, and once you sign in, you get full access to all the app’s capabilities.

The app itself is also incredibly intuitive. NordVPN stripped it down to its basic features, and we could change server locations quickly and effortlessly.

Regarding streaming, NordVPN works brilliantly with all major streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and, of course, Apple TV+.

Now, when it comes to streaming speeds, NordVPN isn’t the fastest VPN around. Still, its speeds are incredibly fast and reliable. We managed an average speed of 96 Mbps when connecting through US-based servers, which is more than enough to secure 4K streaming.

Naturally, the speed decreased the further we wandered off, but NordVPN still managed to provide us with decent speeds on more remote servers.

Of course, the NordVPN Apple TV app has its flaws. For instance, there’s no kill switch in sight, meaning that any streaming service can kick you out the moment your VPN connection drops.

Users with older Apple TV systems also complain that NordVPN is difficult to set up despite offering the smart DNS feature.

Regarding other important security features, NordVPN boasts reliable AES-256 encryption, DNS leak protection, and RAM-only servers. The company also has a strict no-log policy.

Pros

Over 3,200 servers in 100 countries

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Excellent value for money

Mighty-fast streaming speeds

Fast DNS and router setup Cons

No streaming-optimized servers

No dedicated Apple TV app

Smart DNS installation only grants access to US servers

If it weren’t for the lack of a native Apple TV app, Surfshark could’ve easily challenged NordVPN for the #1 spot on this list. Still, even without one, it’s one of the best VPNs for Apple TV we had the pleasure of testing.

Key Features

Server Network 3,200+ servers in 100 locations Dedicated Apple TV App No (coming soon) Average Streaming Speed 93 Mbs Maximum Streaming Resolution 4K Streaming Capabilities Disney Plus, Netflix, HBO Max, and more Encryption 256-bit AES Money-Back Guarantee 30 days

Detailed Look

The obvious and major downside of Surfshark is the lack of a dedicated Apple TV app. This makes integrating it with your device a bit more troublesome than in the case of NordVPN.

Long story short, you have two options to set up Surfshark for Apple TV. You can do it through your router or the smart DNS. We opted for the first option but with a little twist. Essentially, we didn’t install Surfshark on our physical router but downloaded an app for a laptop and used it as a virtual router for our Apple TV.

This makes using Surfshark for Apple TV incredibly straightforward, as you can effortlessly switch between all available 3,200+ servers located in 100 countries.

Also, because we used a Windows app, we got access to a full range of Surfshark’s tools and features, such as a reliable kill switch, multi-hop VPN servers, dedicated IP addresses, rotating IP, and more.

Regarding Surfshark’s streaming performance on Apple TV, we had nothing to complain about. The speeds were excellent, averaging 93 Mbps on US servers.

Also, we didn’t experience significant drops in performance on more remote servers either, which makes Surfshark an excellent choice for those wishing to unlock foreign content libraries on their Apple TV.

So yes, overall, it’s a great VPN for Apple TV, especially considering its price, as Surfshark is one of the most affordable VPN options available.

#3 ExpressVPN

Pros

Native and user-friendly Apple TV app

Excellent server infrastructure (3,000 servers in 105 countries)

Fast and reliable streaming speeds

Effective when unlocking streaming platforms

A ready-to-use VPN router (bought separately)

MediaStreamer DNS Cons

Expensive

Can be tricky to set up

Buggy app

ExpressVPN takes the final step of the podium for the best Apple TV VPN. Its greatest strengths are the native Apple TV app and a mighty streaming performance. The downside? It’s the most expensive VPN on this list.

Key Features

Server Network 3,000+ servers in 105 locations Native Apple TV App Yes Average Streaming Speed 95 Mbs Maximum Streaming Resolution 4K Streaming Capabilities Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and more Encryption 256-bit AES Money-Back Guarantee 30 days

Detailed Look

ExpressVPN is among the few VPN providers that have a dedicated Apple TV app. The app itself is mighty straightforward to set up. Using it was also a blast, although we did experience several bugs here and there.

Through an app, we were able to quickly switch between all 105 locations, so if you want a solid and versatile VPN for Apple TV, ExpressVPN is a good choice.

Now, regarding the streaming experience, we were able to unlock all the major streaming platforms, including Disney Plus, Netflix, and Prime Video. The speed was also excellent, averaging 95 Mbps on US servers, which allowed us to stream content at the highest resolution without buffering or quality drops.

When it comes to other features, ExpressVPN boasts a handful of security tools, such as a kill switch and AES-256 encryption. The company also has a strict no-log policy and uses RAM-only servers for enhanced privacy.

Also, if you don’t want to use an Apple TV app or your device doesn’t support it, ExpressVPN offers users a ready-to-use Aircove VPN router. Setting it up is incredibly easy, and it offers even faster connection speeds.

On the other hand, it comes with a hefty price tag of $189 – plus a pricey ExpressVPN subscription. So, if price is an important factor for you, ExpressVPN is not the cheapest option for an Apple TV VPN.

#4 IPVanish

Pros

Dedicated Apple TV app

Advanced security features

Fast and reliable streaming speeds

Robust server fleet of 2,200+ servers in 52 countries Cons

No smart DNS

Issues with unblocking content

IPVanish takes the 4th spot on our list. Recognized mostly for its robust security features, this VPN offers reliable streaming speeds and an excellent server environment, making it a good choice for an Apple TV VPN.

Key Features

Server Network 2,200+ servers in 75 locations Native Apple TV App Yes Average Streaming Speed 87 Mbs Maximum Streaming Resolution 4K Streaming Capabilities HBO Max, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, and more Encryption 256-bit AES Money-Back Guarantee 30 days

Detailed Look

IPVanish has probably the most stylish-looking Apple TV VPN app we had the pleasure of testing. The sleek black and green design looks great, and the app itself is very easy to use and navigate.

What’s more, IPVanish works well with various routers, so you should be able to set it up effortlessly using your router if necessary. The smart DNS route won’t work, though, as IPVanish doesn’t support it.

Okay, but what about the VPN’s streaming capabilities? They aren’t bad. The app works well with most streaming platforms, such as Netflix or Prime Video, offering reliable streaming speed – we averaged at 87 Mbps.

Furthermore, we were able to easily switch between available 75 VPN locations without experiencing any drops or issues.

On the other hand, we found the app doesn’t work well with Disney Plus. We couldn’t access it at all when connected through a VPN, so if you’re looking for an Apple TV VPN that supports Disney Plus, we suggest looking elsewhere.

Where IPVanish excels is its security features. The company takes its users’ security and privacy to the next level with the most reliable kill switch in the industry and powerful AES-256 encryption.

#5 CyberGhost

Pros

Massive server fleet of 10,000+ servers in 105 locations

Excellent for unlocking major streaming platforms

Router setup compatibleStreaming-optimized servers Cons

No dedicated Apple TV app

Streaming speeds could’ve been faster and more reliable

Doesn’t support smart DNS

CyberGhost finishes our list of top VPNs for Apple TV. It offers a massive server fleet, including streaming-optimized servers. However, the lack of a native Apple TV app and unstable speeds make it a less obvious choice than others on this list.

Key Features

Server Network 10,000+ in 105 countries Native Apple TV App No Average Streaming Speed 79 Mbs Maximum Streaming Resolution 4K Streaming Capabilities Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more Encryption 256-bit AES Money-Back Guarantee 30 days

Detailed Look

Although CyberGhost doesn’t come with a native Apple TV app, we didn’t have any trouble setting it up. Similarly to Surfshark’s case, the fastest way is to download an app on your laptop or phone and set up a virtual router.

You should also be able to set up CyberGhost on a physical router. It’s a more complicated route, but the company provides detailed instructions on how to do it on its website.

Again, the virtual router option is more user-friendly, allowing you to quickly change your location on another device.

And speaking of locations, CyberGhost boasts over 10,000 servers located in 105 countries. Also, many of these servers are optimized for streaming, which should guarantee more optimal streaming speeds.

Should is the key word here, though. During our testing, CyberGhost offered the slowest and least reliable streaming speeds of these five VPN providers, averaging 79 Mbps.

This is enough to provide a high-quality streaming experience, but we expected more from a streaming-optimized VPN service.

On the other hand, CyberGhost is fantastic when it comes to unlocking streaming platforms on Apple TV. We didn’t face any issues when accessing Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney Plus, with all working brilliantly regardless of the VPN server.

Another advantage is the price. CyberGhost is the least expensive VPN for Apple TV, and the company constantly offers discounts and special offers.

How to Use VPN on Apple TV

Getting the best VPN for your Apple TV is one thing. Another is setting it up for an optimal streaming experience. When it comes to that, there are three ways you can use a VPN on Apple TV:

Option 1: Download a Native Apple TV VPN App

This is the most obvious option. The catch, of course, is that the VPN must have a native Apple TV app, which, as covered above, isn’t always the case.

To check if your VPN provider has an Apple TV app, head to your TV App Store. If there’s one, simply download it to your device. Once installed, you should be able to immediately access it.

Then, simply log into your account and play around with different servers to find the most optimal one for streaming.

Option 2: Set Up Smart DNS on Your Apple TV

If your device doesn’t support VPN apps (or vice versa, your VPN doesn’t support Apple TV), one option to set up a VPN connection is through smart DNS.

Now, the exact process of setting up your VPN via the smart DNS feature will depend on the VPN provider. However, it usually looks as follows:

Access your VPN through a device with a browser, e.g., a phone or laptop; Make sure your device is connected to the same network as your Apple TV; Head to the smart DNS settings page – it should be available from the side panel; Enable smart DNS (this might take a while, depending on a VPN provider); Go to the VPN dashboard and register your IP address (it might happen automatically); Open your Apple TV and head to network settings; Select ‘Configure DNS’ and type in the Primary DNS address from your VPN dashboard; Restart your Apple TV.

Again, the exact process depends on the VPN service. Some providers may also not support smart DNS. In such instances, the best alternative is to set up a virtual router.

Option 3: Set Up a Virtual Router

To configure your virtual VPN router, you’ll need two things – a device capable (preferably a laptop) of broadcasting the Wi-Fi signal and a VPN subscription.

Here’s how to do it:

Download a VPN app for your Windows or Mac; Log into the app and set up your desired location; Head to your device’s network settings; Turn on the ‘Mobile Hotspot’ switch; If it’s your first time using this device as a hotspot, you’ll need to set up an SSID and a password; Open your Apple TV and connect to your newly created network.

Also, a word of advice: this option works best when you connect your laptop to your physical router through the Ethernet cable. This way, you should be able to maintain the fastest and most reliable internet connection.

Key Takeaways: What Is the Best VPN for Apple TV?

And that would be a wrap! As you can clearly see, there are numerous options when looking for the best Apple TV VPN. Our top choice remains NordVPN, but Surfshark and ExpressVPN don’t fall far behind it.

The truth is that whichever VPN from this list you pick, we’re certain it will provide you with an excellent streaming experience. We spent a lot of time testing them all, and when we say these are the best VPN options for Apple TV, you can safely bet they will live up to your expectations.

FAQs

Can I use a VPN on Apple TV?

Yes, you can freely use a VPN on your Apple TV, with Apple itself now supporting VPN apps on Apple TV devices. If your provider doesn’t have a native Apple TV app, you can still set up a VPN connection via smart DNS or physical or virtual router.

How do I change my VPN location on Apple TV?

That depends on how you use your VPN on Apple TV. If you access it through a dedicated Apple TV app, you should be able to quickly change your location within the app. However, if you opt for a smart DNS or virtual router, you will have to switch the location on your other device.

Can I use a free VPN on my Apple TV?

Although it might be possible to use a free VPN with an Apple TV, it’s not something we recommend. That’s because free VPN providers aren’t legitimate, often selling their user data to third parties. Free VPN services also come with bandwidth and data limits, making them unsuitable for streaming.