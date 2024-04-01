Mushroom Galette Recipe (Savory Mushroom Tart) - Mon Petit Four® (2024)

If you love mushroom recipes, you’ll love this mushroom galette recipe. Made with flaky pie crust, a mixture of cheeses, and a delicious combination of caramelized onions and mushrooms, this savory mushroom tart is the perfect meal or appetizer!
Mushroom Galette Recipe
If you’ve never heard of a galette, it’s essentially a rustic pie or tart. On the blog, I’ve shared recipes for an apple galette and strawberry galette, which are both dessert galettes.
Today, I’m sharing this recipe for a savory galette, which is basically a mushroom tart.
If you’ve ever made a French onion tart, it’s not too different from that.
For this mushroom galette recipe, you’ll need pie dough for the pastry aspect.
You can make your homemade pie crust or simply use a sheet of store-bought pie dough.
Once you’ve got the pie crust ready to go, you’ll spread a layer of ricotta cheese over the crust, then top it with some grated parmesan for extra flavor.
The cheese is then topped with sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions before all of the filling is topped with gruyere cheese.
The great thing about a galette is that it’s incredibly versatile. You can use all kinds of vegetables and cheeses to make a galette, so if you’re not a fan of mushrooms or you’re not a fan of gruyere, you can swap them out.
You could pile on sautéed veggies like zucchini, tomato, and bell pepper for a rustic summer version.
Or, turn this into a meat lover’s delight by incorporating ham or sausage.
If you are a fan of mushrooms, however, you are going to love the version shared here today, just as it is!
The combination of mushrooms with onions is divine. Anytime I make this for a gathering with friends, I always get people asking me for the recipe.
You can also enjoy this mushroom galette as a meal with a glass of crisp, white wine.
To serve the galette, simply cut it up into pizza-like slices. If you’re serving it as an appetizer, you’ll want to cut them into smaller slices.
If you’re serving it as a meal, you can afford to be more generous with your portions.
You can also prep this galette and freeze it for baking later. If you decide to make ahead and freeze, just be sure to increase the duration in which you bake the tart as it will likely need more time to bake through.
Mushroom Galette Recipe
Yield: 4
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
A savory tart made with flaky pastry and a delicious combination of cheeses, mushrooms, and caramelized onions.
Ingredients
- 1 sheet of pie dough
- 1/3 cup whole milk ricotta
- 6 oz. crimini mushrooms, cut into slices
- 1/4 of a jumbo white onion, cut into thin crescent-shaped slices
- 1.5 oz gruyere cheese, shredded
- parmesan cheese, for grating as a garnish
- pinch of salt and freshly ground pepper
- pinch of nutmeg
- 1 egg, separated into white and yolk
- olive oil
- 1 sprig of thyme
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. To a pan, add about a tablespoon of olive oil. Warm over medium heat and once hot, add in the onion slices. Cook until the onions begin to become golden along the edges and caramelize.
- Add the mushroom slices to the pan and cook for another few minutes until the mushrooms are tender. Turn off the heat and temporarily set the pan aside.
- Unroll the pie crust onto a baking sheet fitted with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Brush the egg white over most of the pie crust, leaving about a 1 1/2 inch perimeter bare. Let the crust rest for a minute for the egg white to slightly dry.
- Spread the ricotta cheese all over the area covered with the egg white. Use a zester to finely grate a little bit of parmesan cheese as a slight garnish over all the ricotta cheese. Add a small pinch of salt and freshly ground pepper, as well as the pinch of nutmeg, over the cheese.
- Distribute the mushroom-onion mixture all over the ricotta cheese, then top that with the shredded gruyere. Add the thyme leaves all over the top.
- Fold the edges of the pie crust over the mushroom filling, all along the edges. Brush the egg yolk over the pastry, then top the pastry with some of the finely grated parmesan.
- Bake the galette for 20-30 minutes. If you're using store-bought crust, it will typically look golden and be ready in the 20-25 minute mark, whereas homemade pastry can take up to 30 minutes.
- Let the galette rest for 10 minutes on the baking sheet, then transfer to your serving plate.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 6Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 292Total Fat: 19gSaturated Fat: 8gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 10gCholesterol: 79mgSodium: 275mgCarbohydrates: 24gFiber: 1gSugar: 1gProtein: 7g