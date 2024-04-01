Mushroom Galette Recipe (Savory Mushroom Tart) - Mon Petit Four® (2024)

If you love mushroom recipes, you’ll love this mushroom galette recipe. Made with flaky pie crust, a mixture of cheeses, and a delicious combination of caramelized onions and mushrooms, this savory mushroom tart is the perfect meal or appetizer!

Mushroom Galette Recipe

If you’ve never heard of a galette, it’s essentially a rustic pie or tart. On the blog, I’ve shared recipes for an apple galette and strawberry galette, which are both dessert galettes.

Today, I’m sharing this recipe for a savory galette, which is basically a mushroom tart.

If you’ve ever made a French onion tart, it’s not too different from that.

For this mushroom galette recipe, you’ll need pie dough for the pastry aspect.

You can make your homemade pie crust or simply use a sheet of store-bought pie dough.

Once you’ve got the pie crust ready to go, you’ll spread a layer of ricotta cheese over the crust, then top it with some grated parmesan for extra flavor.

The cheese is then topped with sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions before all of the filling is topped with gruyere cheese.

The great thing about a galette is that it’s incredibly versatile. You can use all kinds of vegetables and cheeses to make a galette, so if you’re not a fan of mushrooms or you’re not a fan of gruyere, you can swap them out.

You could pile on sautéed veggies like zucchini, tomato, and bell pepper for a rustic summer version.

Or, turn this into a meat lover’s delight by incorporating ham or sausage.

If you are a fan of mushrooms, however, you are going to love the version shared here today, just as it is!

The combination of mushrooms with onions is divine. Anytime I make this for a gathering with friends, I always get people asking me for the recipe.

You can also enjoy this mushroom galette as a meal with a glass of crisp, white wine.

To serve the galette, simply cut it up into pizza-like slices. If you’re serving it as an appetizer, you’ll want to cut them into smaller slices.

If you’re serving it as a meal, you can afford to be more generous with your portions.

You can also prep this galette and freeze it for baking later. If you decide to make ahead and freeze, just be sure to increase the duration in which you bake the tart as it will likely need more time to bake through.