Best VPNs for Rocket League: How to Get Unbanned in 2024 - TechNadu (2024)

Rocket League's multiplayer gaming can be plagued by ping and latency issues, as well as challenges connecting to game servers in specific regions. Moreover, network restrictions can really put a damper on your gaming experience, whether you’re trying to sneak in a match at school or work.Also, Rocket League imposes bans that are not always justified.

And let's not even get started on ISP throttling and DDoS attacks. But not to worry! Overcoming all these obstacles is simple with a Rocket League VPN. A VPN will reduce ping and stabilize latency for smoother gameplay. Plus, you can match with opponents from different regions and avoid any restrictions, cyber-attacks, or Rocket League ban issues.

In this guide, we'll unveil the top VPNs for Rocket League and teach you how to play the game with a VPN to optimize your experience. We’ll also share why you need a VPN, discuss why the game is lagging or crashing, how to get unbanned from Rocket League, and much more.

Best Rocket League VPNs - Our Shortlist

NordVPN – Our #1-Rated Best Rocket League VPN in 2024 Surfshark – Best VPN for Rocket League with Impressive Security ExpressVPN – User-Friendly VPN That Supports Lag-Free Gaming CyberGhost VPN – Reputable VPN with Specialized Gaming Servers Private Internet Access – High-End VPN with Unlimited Connections

How to Play Rocket League with a VPN

To play Rocket League with a VPN, it's crucial to pick a dependable provider with servers in Rocket League–friendly regions. Follow these steps to begin your secure gaming journey:

Subscribe to a VPN that works with Rocket League ( we recommend NordVPN ). Download and install the VPN app on your gaming device or router. Open the VPN app and log in using your account credentials. Connect to a VPN server near Rocket League server locations. Download Rocket League, install it, and log in to your gaming account. That’s it! Now, you can enjoy a smooth gaming experience from anywhere.

Play Rocket League with NordVPN

Connecting to a VPN server near Rocket League servers in the US, Europe, or Southeast Asia is essential for reducing ping and stabilizing latency. This proximity minimizes data travel distance, resulting in faster command transmission and smoother gameplay. Also, getting a new IP from your VPN will help you lift a Rocket League ban, which we'll talk about later in the article.

The Best VPNs for Rocket League in 2024

To select the best VPN for Rocket League, adhere to the criteria detailed in our best gaming VPN guide. It's paramount to have an extensive server network with servers near Rocket League data centers in the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia in order to decrease ping and stabilize latency.

Pick a VPN that also offers rapid speeds and unwavering performance. In terms of security, give precedence to features such as a kill switch, gaming-friendly protocols (like OpenVPN and WireGuard), and robust AES 256-bit encryption.

Furthermore, seek out a service that allows numerous simultaneous connections across a range of supported devices, including computers, smartphones, gaming consoles, routers, and more. Lastly, choose a provider that boasts round-the-clock customer support and a lenient refund policy in case you're not content with the service.

Based on the criteria we just mentioned, here are the best Rocket League VPNs in 2024:

1. NordVPN – Our #1-Rated Best Rocket League VPN in 2024

Editor's Pick Servers 6,000+ Countries 60+ Apps Windows Android Mac iOS Linux Router Chromebook Kindle Chrome Firefox PlayStation Apple TV Xbox Amazon Fire TV Nintendo Switch All game consoles Chromecast Get NordVPN Now Parallel Connections 6 Live Chat Yes

NordVPN is the best VPN for Rocket League, allowing you to get unbanned from Rocket League, thanks to its network that spans 5,900+ servers across 60 countries. This includes key regions like the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia, which are near the game’s servers.

With a strong emphasis on security, NordVPN employs AES 256-bit encryption, a double VPN option, and the NordLynx protocol, among others. The network kill switch adds an extra layer of security by providing a failsafe against connection disruptions, safeguarding your data.

When it comes to speed, NordVPN offers ultra-fast speeds and reliable performance, no matter if you connect to a nearby or highly remote server. It helps lower ping and keep latency in check for a seamless gaming experience.

NordVPN supports up to 6 concurrent devices and is compatible with a wide range of devices, ensuring smooth gameplay on smartphones, PCs, PlayStation, and Xbox. It can also be used with routers.

This provider offers a risk-free experience backed by its 30-day money-back guarantee. Additionally, NordVPN stands out in customer support, providing a dedicated team available 24/7 to assist with any inquiries or issues you may encounter.

PROS Works with Rocket League.

Keeps your ping and latency in check.

Highly suitable for online gaming.

Works on any device.

30-day money-back policy.

24/7 live chat support. CONS 6 simultaneous connections.

Get NordVPN

2. Surfshark – Best VPN for Rocket League with Impressive Security

Servers 3,200+ Countries 100 Apps Windows Android Mac iOS Linux Router Chrome Firefox Amazon Fire TV All game consoles All smart TVs Visit Site at Surfshark Parallel Connections ∞ Live Chat Yes

Surfshark is a speedy Rocket League VPN with 3,200 servers in 100 countries, using which you can bypass a Rocket League ban in an instant. This broad coverage offers ample server options, including those near Rocket League’s servers in the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

This provider is best known for its blazing-fast speeds. Coupled with its reliable performance, Surfshark excels in minimizing ping and controlling latency, ensuring a lag-free gaming experience.

Moreover, Surfshark prioritizes online security, employing robust VPN protocols like WireGuard, a dedicated kill switch, and AES-256 encryption. These features provide an ironclad shield against potential threats, safeguarding your sensitive data and privacy while you enjoy uninterrupted matches.

Surfshark's compatibility extends to various platforms, making Rocket League accessible with VPN protection on virtually any gaming device. It is also router-compatible, simplifying setup for gaming devices such as smartphones, PCs, PS, and Xbox. On top of that, there is an unlimited simultaneous connections policy.

With round-the-clock live chat assistance, Surfshark ensures reliable customer support for your online gaming adventures. Additionally, it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back policy.

Get Surfshark

3. ExpressVPN – User-Friendly VPN That Supports Lag-Free Gaming

Servers 3,000+ Countries 105 Apps Windows Android Mac iOS Linux Router Chromebook Kindle Nook Chrome Firefox PlayStation Apple TV Xbox Amazon Fire TV Nintendo Switch All game consoles All smart TVs Chromecast Roku Visit Site at ExpressVPN Parallel Connections 8 Live Chat Yes

ExpressVPN is a reputable VPN that's best known for its vast network of over 3,000 servers across 100+ countries. There are plenty of them near Rocket League servers in regions like the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Moreover, these high-speed servers consistently deliver low ping and stable latency.

Security is a top priority with ExpressVPN, which uses AES-256-bit encryption to safeguard your online activities from potential threats. You can manually select from high-speed protocols like Lightway, IKEv2, and OpenVPN, or you can let the app automatically choose the best protocol based on your network settings.

Recognized for its blazing-fast speeds, ExpressVPN also offers the most consistent VPN performance available. It employs an advanced kill switch feature that adds an extra layer of security by disconnecting your Internet in case of a VPN connection interruption to ensure your privacy remains intact.

While running ExpressVPN, you can create secure Rocket League custom matches and invite specific people to play. Once you set it up with a name and password, players will simply enter that information to join your private Rocket League lobby.

The service supports a wide range of devices, including smartphones, PCs, PS, Xbox, and routers, making it very versatile. You can also enjoy the convenience of connecting up to 8 devices simultaneously.

ExpressVPN offers a trusted 30-day money-back guarantee, providing peace of mind with your subscription. Additionally, round-the-clock live chat support is available for any assistance you may require.

PROS Very easy to use.

Blazing-fast speeds.

Wide global server network.

24/7 support chat.

30-day money-back guarantee. CONS Limited customization.

4. CyberGhost VPN – Reputable VPN with Specialized Gaming Servers

Servers 11,500+ Countries 100 Apps Windows Android Mac iOS Linux Router Chrome Firefox PlayStation Xbox Amazon Fire TV Nintendo Switch Samsung Smart TV All game consoles All smart TVs Roku Visit Site at CyberGhost VPN Parallel Connections 7 Live Chat Yes

CyberGhost offers a remarkable network of 10,000+ servers in over 100 countries, including substantial coverage near the game’s servers in regions like the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

This VPN maintains reliable performance with decent speeds, effectively reducing ping and stabilizing latency, which is essential for a smooth gaming experience. Also, CyberGhost includes a kill switch, employs top-tier AES 256-bit encryption, and supports secure tunneling protocols like IKEv2, WireGuard, OpenVPN, and L2TP/IPsec.

The service is compatible with numerous devices, allowing you to play Rocket League Online on smartphones, PCs, PS, and Xbox—and it can be configured with routers. You can also connect up to 7 devices simultaneously.

CyberGhost provides assurance through an ample 45-day money-back guarantee for extended subscription plans and a 14-day refund window for monthly plans. Furthermore, the service ensures constant accessibility with round-the-clock live chat support.

PROS Compatible with Rocket League.

Optimized servers for gaming.

Servers in over 100 countries.

45-day money-back guarantee.

24/7 live chat support. CONS Gaming servers on Windows only.

Not the fastest option.

5. Private Internet Access – High-End VPN with Unlimited Connections

Servers N/A Countries 91 Apps Windows Android Mac iOS Linux Router Chrome Firefox PlayStation Xbox Amazon Fire TV Nintendo Switch Visit Site at Private Internet Access Parallel Connections ∞ Live Chat Yes

Private Internet Access (PIA) boasts an expansive server network, encompassing thousands of servers across 90+ countries, including several locations that are near the game’s servers in the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia. PIA holds the distinction of having the largest server network among all VPN providers on the market.

While PIA ensures stable performance, which helps fix ping issues and keep latency under control for a smooth gaming experience, it's important to note that it ranks as the slowest VPN on our list.

PIA offers a comprehensive kill switch feature that operates on all its applications. It employs robust encryption, including both 128-bit and 256-bit AES options, and supports various secure tunneling protocols, such as WireGuard, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPsec, and IKEv2.

This VPN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, PCs, PS4, and Xbox, plus routers as well. Furthermore, it provides unlimited simultaneous connections, allowing you to game alongside others while enjoying the benefits of VPN protection.

To add to its appeal, PIA offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, providing you with a risk-free opportunity to test its services. Should you have any questions or concerns, you can rely on PIA's round-the-clock live chat support for prompt assistance.

PROS Server coverage for Rocket League.

Highly customizable encryption.

Large server network.

30-day money-back period.

24/7 live chat support. See Also Best VPN for League of Legends in 2024 (Low Ping, No Lag) CONS Requires some optimization.

Best for advanced users.

How to Get Unbanned from Rocket League with a VPN?

To get unbanned from Rocket League, you'll need to remove all traces of your existing Rocket League installation. Then, you'll reinstall the game and use a VPN to hide your data. Lastly, you'll need to create a new account for the game. Follow these steps:

Get a VPN that works with Rocket League ( we recommend NordVPN ). Download and install the VPN on your PC (if you have a console, you need a VPN router). Open the VPN and log in to your account. Connect to any VPN server to hide your data and get a new IP address. Uninstall Rocket League from your device (do a full uninstall). Re-download and re-install Rocket League. Launch the game and create a new Epic account (use a new email address). You can now start playing the game with your new (not banned) IP address!

Unban Rocket League with NordVPN

The instructions above apply if your Rocket League ban is permanent - which means you won't be able to retrieve your account. If your ban is temporary, just wait it out.

Why Do You Need a VPN for Rocket League?

You need a VPN for Rocket League because it offers a multitude of benefits that enhance your gaming experience and online security. Here's a full rundown of why you should consider using a Rocket League VPN:

Get Unbanned from Rocket League - By giving you a new IP address, a VPN can help you get unbanned from Rocket League, for which you need to create a new Epic account. Since you'll get a new IP, you'll avoid getting detected in the future.

- By giving you a new IP address, a VPN can help you get unbanned from Rocket League, for which you need to create a new Epic account. Since you'll get a new IP, you'll avoid getting detected in the future. Minimize Ping and Reduce Lag – VPNs optimize your connection by routing it through faster paths, minimizing ping and lag issues. This is crucial for fast-paced and competitive gameplay.

– VPNs optimize your connection by routing it through faster paths, minimizing ping and lag issues. This is crucial for fast-paced and competitive gameplay. Bypass IP Bans – If you've been blocked or banned from Rocket League due to certain activities or violations, a VPN can change your IP address, allowing you to regain access to the game.

– If you've been blocked or banned from Rocket League due to certain activities or violations, a VPN can change your IP address, allowing you to regain access to the game. Hide Your IP Address – Concealing your IP address with a VPN protects you from potential DDoS attacks, which can disrupt your gaming. It also prevents doxxing, where malicious individuals attempt to reveal your personal information.

– Concealing your IP address with a VPN protects you from potential DDoS attacks, which can disrupt your gaming. It also prevents doxxing, where malicious individuals attempt to reveal your personal information. Access Restricted Games – Some regions or countries have restrictions on certain games due to censorship or licensing issues. With a VPN, you can connect to servers in locations where the game is accessible.

– Some regions or countries have restrictions on certain games due to censorship or licensing issues. With a VPN, you can connect to servers in locations where the game is accessible. Game Safely on Public Wi-Fi – Public Wi-Fi networks are less secure and can leave your gaming data vulnerable to attacks. A VPN encrypts your connection, ensuring that your gaming sessions are protected no matter which network you’re connected to.

– Public Wi-Fi networks are less secure and can leave your gaming data vulnerable to attacks. A VPN encrypts your connection, ensuring that your gaming sessions are protected no matter which network you’re connected to. Avoid Bandwidth Throttling – Some ISPs limit the bandwidth for gaming traffic, especially during peak hours. A VPN can help you bypass these restrictions by preventing your ISP from seeing your online activities.

– Some ISPs limit the bandwidth for gaming traffic, especially during peak hours. A VPN can help you bypass these restrictions by preventing your ISP from seeing your online activities. Eliminate Price Discrimination – Games or in-game items may be offered at different prices based on your location. You can use a VPN to connect to servers in regions with lower prices.

– Games or in-game items may be offered at different prices based on your location. You can use a VPN to connect to servers in regions with lower prices. Get Around Overcrowded Servers – A VPN will allow you to connect to game servers with fewer players, reducing server congestion and providing a smoother gaming experience.

– A VPN will allow you to connect to game servers with fewer players, reducing server congestion and providing a smoother gaming experience. Obtain In-Game Items for Free – VPNs can help you access in-game content for free (or at a reduced cost) by changing your virtual location. However, this may violate games’ Terms of Service and could result in penalties.

How to Choose the Best Rocket League VPN?

To choose the best Rocket League VPN, you need to find one that delivers fast performance, a vast server network, and robust security/privacy features. Here's what to look for:

Sizable Server Network - Your chosen VPN should provide a long list of servers, letting you find one near Rocket League's servers. That's how you'll optimize your connection while also ensuring that you get the best possible gameplay experience.

- Your chosen VPN should provide a long list of servers, letting you find one near Rocket League's servers. That's how you'll optimize your connection while also ensuring that you get the best possible gameplay experience. Stable and Fast Performance - You'll use a VPN for gaming, which means you need one that can deliver low ping and minimal latency. Most VPNs will slow you down, so be careful in your research and pick a VPN known for delivering optimal performance.

- You'll use a VPN for gaming, which means you need one that can deliver low ping and minimal latency. Most VPNs will slow you down, so be careful in your research and pick a VPN known for delivering optimal performance. Kill Switch - Even when using a VPN, your connection can suddenly drop. You'll avoid that since your data can leak in that case. A kill switch is a VPN feature that prevents kill leaks by shutting down your connection if something unexpected happens.

- Even when using a VPN, your connection can suddenly drop. You'll avoid that since your data can leak in that case. A kill switch is a VPN feature that prevents kill leaks by shutting down your connection if something unexpected happens. VPN Protocols and Robust Encryption - Our recommendation is to go for a VPN with OpenVPN and WireGuard, paired with AES-256 and ChaCha20. Those combinations have the power to create the safest VPN tunnel.

- Our recommendation is to go for a VPN with OpenVPN and WireGuard, paired with AES-256 and ChaCha20. Those combinations have the power to create the safest VPN tunnel. Native Software - If you play Rocket League on a PC, it's essential to pick a VPN with a native Windows app. If you play on a console, you need a VPN that supports routers, as consoles don't support native VPN software.

- If you play Rocket League on a PC, it's essential to pick a VPN with a native Windows app. If you play on a console, you need a VPN that supports routers, as consoles don't support native VPN software. Simultaneous Connections - Each VPN comes with a certain number of simultaneous connections, but there are also VPNs without that limitation. So, think about how many devices you want to cover, and take your pick based on that.

- Each VPN comes with a certain number of simultaneous connections, but there are also VPNs without that limitation. So, think about how many devices you want to cover, and take your pick based on that. Money-Back Policy - Any reputable VPN will offer you around 30 days to change your mind and ask for a refund. In other words, buying a VPN doesn't have to be a risky decision, which is one more reason to save money and get a long-term plan.

- Any reputable VPN will offer you around 30 days to change your mind and ask for a refund. In other words, buying a VPN doesn't have to be a risky decision, which is one more reason to save money and get a long-term plan. Customer Support - You don't want to waste any precious time trying to fix technical issues on your own. Instead, you want to focus on Rocket League. So, pick a VPN with 24/7 live chat support to resolve any issues in no time.

Why is Rocket League So Laggy?

There are numerous reasons why Rocket League is laggy, including various factors that disrupt smooth gameplay like server-related issues and hardware limitations. Here are some additional causes of Rocket League lag:

Server Lag – Lag often stems from server-related issues, causing delays in gameplay and unresponsiveness during matches. If you notice that certain Rocket League servers lag, it's crucial to choose different servers with lower ping and stable performance for a smoother gaming experience.

– Lag often stems from server-related issues, causing delays in gameplay and unresponsiveness during matches. If you notice that certain Rocket League servers lag, it's crucial to choose different servers with lower ping and stable performance for a smoother gaming experience. Lag Spikes – Sudden, sharp increases in ping and destabilized latency, known as lag spikes, can disrupt the flow of the game, making it frustrating to play Rocket League online. To reduce lag, you should optimize network settings and maintain a stable connection.

– Sudden, sharp increases in ping and destabilized latency, known as lag spikes, can disrupt the flow of the game, making it frustrating to play Rocket League online. To reduce lag, you should optimize network settings and maintain a stable connection. Network Issues – A slow or unstable Internet connection can result in lagging issues as data struggles to travel between your device and the game server.

– A slow or unstable Internet connection can result in lagging issues as data struggles to travel between your device and the game server. System Performance – If your computer or gaming console can’t meet minimum system requirements, especially in the graphics department, it may struggle to handle the demands of the game. This will lead to performance issues and lag.

– If your computer or gaming console can’t meet minimum system requirements, especially in the graphics department, it may struggle to handle the demands of the game. This will lead to performance issues and lag. Overcrowded Servers – Servers that are overloaded with too many players can experience lag spikes and gameplay delays, impacting the overall experience.

– Servers that are overloaded with too many players can experience lag spikes and gameplay delays, impacting the overall experience. Background Apps – Running multiple applications concurrently, especially those with game overlays, can consume system resources and negatively affect performance.

– Running multiple applications concurrently, especially those with game overlays, can consume system resources and negatively affect performance. Conflicting Software – Certain software, such as antivirus programs, may interfere with game performance, causing compatibility issues and contributing to lag. Identifying and resolving these conflicts is crucial when trying to fix lag issues.

Why Does Rocket League Keep Crashing?

Rocket League keeps crashing due to various factors, including outdated GPU drivers and insufficient computing resources. Here is a breakdown of numerous possible explanations for crashes:

Outdated GPU Drivers – When your graphics card drivers are outdated, Rocket League may crash while trying to communicate effectively with the hardware. This can lead to instability and interruptions during gameplay, as well as crashing on startup.

– When your graphics card drivers are outdated, Rocket League may crash while trying to communicate effectively with the hardware. This can lead to instability and interruptions during gameplay, as well as crashing on startup. Insufficient Computing Resources – If your computer lacks the necessary hardware resources (such as RAM or CPU power) to run the game smoothly, it can result in crashes. The game demands a certain level of hardware performance to function correctly.

– If your computer lacks the necessary hardware resources (such as RAM or CPU power) to run the game smoothly, it can result in crashes. The game demands a certain level of hardware performance to function correctly. Faulty Game Files or Mods – Corrupted or improperly installed game files, as well as incompatible mods, can trigger crashes, especially when the game is launched. These issues can disrupt the game's normal operation.

– Corrupted or improperly installed game files, as well as incompatible mods, can trigger crashes, especially when the game is launched. These issues can disrupt the game's normal operation. Cached Files – Over time, games accumulate cached files, which can become outdated or corrupted. These files can interfere with performance and lead to crash issues.

– Over time, games accumulate cached files, which can become outdated or corrupted. These files can interfere with performance and lead to crash issues. Outdated Dependencies – Rocket League relies on various software dependencies like C++ packages. If these dependencies are outdated or not properly installed on your system, it can cause compatibility issues and result in game crashes.

Final Thoughts

Many users encounter gameplay problems in Rocket League, such as lagging, an inability to connect with players from other regions, or concerns about privacy and security. On top of that, a Rocket League ban can suddenly prevent you from playing the game. That said, a VPN can lower your ping, optimize your latency, and even get you unbanned from Rocket League.

We recommend NordVPN as the best Rocket League VPN. It allows you to play on any game server you’d like and boasts an extensive server network. This reduces ping and helps keep latency stable, ensuring smooth gaming across diverse regions. Moreover, NordVPN will keep you safe from DDoS attacks and doxxing as your identity and location will be hidden.

FAQ What Is the Best VPN for Rocket League? The best VPN for Rocket League is NordVPN. Aside from being ultra-fast and easy to use, NordVPN can help you minimize your ping, optimize your latency, and even bypass Rocket League bans. How Do You Bypass a Rocket League Ban? You can bypass Rocket League ban issues by using a VPN. A VPN masks your IP address, making it appear as though you're connecting from a different location. This will avoid any IP bans. We recommend NordVPN as the best Rocket League VPN for bypassing bans. Can You Get Unbanned from Rocket League? Yes, you can get unbanned from Rocket League as long as you use a VPN. When you connect through a VPN, you can change your IP address and regain access to the game. NordVPN is a reliable choice for playing Rocket League after you’ve been banned. Can You Use VPN for Rocket League? Yes, you can use a VPN for Rocket League. A VPN can enhance your gaming experience by providing privacy, security, and smoother gameplay. It will even help you access geo-restricted content by allowing you to change servers in Rocket League. Can You Appeal a Psyonix Ban? Yes, you can appeal a Psyonix ban. To do that, visit this Epic Games support page, log in to your account, click the Rocket League icon, and then find a contact form that you can fill out and appeal your ban. Is Rocket League Cross-Platform? Yes, Rocket League supports cross-platform progression and crossplay, enabling you to share your Competitive Rank, Rocket Pass Progress, and inventory across smartphones, PlayStation 4/5, Windows, Xbox, macOS, Linux, and Nintendo Switch for a unified gaming experience. Why is Your Ping so High on Rocket League? High ping in Rocket League can be caused by factors like a slow Internet connection or playing on servers located far from your geographical location. Improving your Internet connection or selecting servers closer to you can help reduce ping and improve gameplay.

That wraps up our guide on choosing the best Rocket League VPN. If you have any additional questions or thoughts, please feel free to leave a comment below. We appreciate your time and attention!

Add a Comment