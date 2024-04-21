Paleo Blueberry Coffee Cake - Golden Barrel Recipe (2024)

Share:

This Paleo Blueberry Coffee Cake is tender, moist, and full of fresh blueberries! Gluten free, dairy free, and naturally sweetened, but no one will be able to tell! It’s that good!

Coffee cake is one of my favorite treats and I have yet to share a spring version. That’s where this blueberry one comes in- each bite is filled with juicy blueberries and a subtle hint of lemon. It is so delicious and perfect for a brunch or dessert.

Coffee cakes always have a little more prep involved since there are more layers, but I think we can all agree the crumb topping and glaze are worth it. Nothing is difficult about this cake and it comes together by hand- no mixer needed.

Now a little more about the coffee cake: the cake itself it super moist, the blueberries become sweet and extra juicy, the crumb topping is simple, crunchy and adds nice texture and the glaze adds just the right amount of lemon that pairs perfectly with the blueberries.

I decided to put the layer of blueberries on top of the cake instead of mixing them in so they didn’t all sink to the bottom, and that worked perfectly.

The ingredient list may look long, but some of them are repeated so it’s not bad at all. If you’re familiar with paleo baking then you probably have all of them already. One small note- coconut butter is different than coconut oil. It is found by the peanut butter in the store and has that thick consistency. If you can’t find it, you can make your own by blending unsweetened coconut shreds in a food processor.

You will love this paleo blueberry coffee cake because it is easy, so delicious, and perfect with a cup of coffee. This would also make a great Mother’s Day treat!

Keyword Dairy Free , Gluten Free , Paleo Servings 9 pieces Servings 9 pieces Ingredients Crumb Ingredients 1 cup almond flour

1/4 cup coconut sugar

3 1/2 tablespoons Golden Barrel Coconut Oil room temperature Cake Ingredients 3 cups almond flour

1/4 cup coconut flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup Golden Barrel Coconut Oil room temperature

3/4 cup coconut sugar

3 large eggs, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 lemon zested (just the zest)

1 1/4 cups organic blueberries Glaze Ingredients 1/4 cup coconut butter

2 tablespoons honey

Preheat the oven to 325°and line a 9x9 pan with parchment paper. Set aside. Make the crumb topping. In a small shallow bowl, combine the almond flour, coconut sugar and coconut oil until fully mixed and crumbly. I find using my (clean) hands works best for this. Set aside. Make the cake. In a medium bowl combine almond flour, coconut flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Mix well. In a large bowl combine coconut oil and coconut sugar until well mixed. Add in the eggs and mix until smooth. Add in the vanilla, almond milk, and lemon zest and stir to incorporate. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until to dry spots remain. Pour into the prepared pan and top with blueberries. Gently press the blueberries into the cake and then top with crumb mixture. Bake for 40-45 minutes- until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool. Make the glaze. In a small bowl combine the coconut butter, honey, and lemon juice. Mix well. If mixture is too thick, place in microwave for a couple seconds to soften. Drizzle over cooled cake.