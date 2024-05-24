Bierock (Runza) Recipe, How to Make Bierocks - Baker Bettie (2024)

Jump to Recipe

A bierock, also known as a runza, is a soft yeast roll stuffed with ground meat, cabbage, and onions. This dish can be made by making homemade yeast dough or utilizing frozen dinner rolls.Pin it for Later »

Bierock Recipe Overview

Skill Level : Intermediate

: Intermediate Techniques Used : Modified Straight Dough Method

: Components Used: Master Enriched Yeast Dough Recipe

What is a Bierock (aka Runza)?

A bierock, also known as a runza, is a ground meat, cabbage, and onion filled yeast roll. Growing up in Kansas this was a common dish served in the area and it is also popular in Nebraska due to the population of German Mennonite.

Bierock can be made with or without cheese and are commonly served with mustard as a dipping sauce. The ground meat is traditionally beef, but other ground meats can also be used. It is also common to substitute the shredded cabbage for sauerkraut in a bierock.

How to Make Bierock with Frozen Rolls

Traditional bierocks are made with a homemade soft yeast roll dough. Below you will find a full tutorial for how to make them from scratch. However, bierocks can also be made using a frozen yeast roll or some people even make them with store bought biscuit dough.

To make bierocks with frozen rolls, you must make sure that the frozen yeast rolls you have purchased are raw. Thaw the rolls completely according to the package instructions and proceed with the recipe starting with preparing the filling.

How to Make Bierock (Runza) from Scratch

To make bierocks from scratch you will make a soft yeast dough. I love using my master enriched dough recipe for these, which is also the same recipe for my soft dinner rolls. While the dough is rising, you will then make the meat filling for the bierocks.

Make the Bread Dough

STEP 1: Hydrate the yeast in the warm milk and set aside.

Hydrate the yeast in the warm milk and set aside. STEP 2: Mix the fat, sugar, salt, and eggs in a large mixing bowl.

Mix the fat, sugar, salt, and eggs in a large mixing bowl. STEP 3: Stir the eggs into the mixing bowl.

STEP 4: Stir the milk/yeast mixture into the mixing bowl.

Stir the milk/yeast mixture into the mixing bowl. STEP 5: Stir in the flour until it is all hydrated.

STEP 6 : Knead the dough by hand or in a stand mixer with a dough attachment. Knead until your dough is smooth and elastic.

: Knead the dough by hand or in a stand mixer with a dough attachment. Knead until your dough is smooth and elastic. STEP 7: Cover the dough and allow it to rise until double in size.

Make the Beef & Cabbage Filling

STEP 8: Saute the onions and garlic in a large skillet or dutch oven until translucent and starting to get some color.

Saute the onions and garlic in a large skillet or dutch oven until translucent and starting to get some color. STEP 9: Add the ground beef and saute until cooked through.

STEP 10: Add the cabbage and salt to the pot. It will look like too much cabbage but it will wilt down considerably.

Add the cabbage and salt to the pot. It will look like too much cabbage but it will wilt down considerably. STEP 11: Allow the filling to cool for at least 10 minutes.

Assemble & Bake the Bierocks

STEP 12 : Divide the yeast dough into 12 equal pieces.

: Divide the yeast dough into 12 equal pieces. STEP 13: Roll out a piece to 1/8″ thick and fill with meat (and cheese if using). Pull the edges of the bierock up and pinch to seal.

STEP 14: Cover the bierocks to rise while the oven preheats.

Cover the bierocks to rise while the oven preheats. STEP 15: Bake until golden brown. Brush with melted butter when they come out of the oven.

Tips, Tricks, & Techniques

The yeast dough can be made up to 24 hours ahead of time. If you do this, put it in the refrigerator right after it has been kneaded. Take it out of the refrigerator when you start preparing the filling.

Start with the minimum amount of flour suggested for the yeast dough. It will likely need a little more, but begin kneading the dough for a bit of time before adding more. It will become less sticky as it is kneaded. This should be a very soft dough.

Bierocks freeze incredibly well. You can either freeze them raw, or freeze them fully cooked. I prefer to freeze cooked bierocks because they reheat perfectly.

