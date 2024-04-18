Homemade Wonton Chips Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2024)

Jump To Recipe Pin For Later
By: Becky Hardin
If you are looking for a quick and easy snack, these wonton chips are for you! These homemade chips are baked in the oven and you can customize them with your favorite seasonings.
Table of Contents
Wonton Chips Recipe
I often have a pack of wonton wrappers in the back of my cupboard – if you’re the same, this is a great way to utilize them!
These perfectly crunchy wonton chips are so quick and easy to make, you are going to love them!
How To Make Wonton Chips
You can jump to the recipe card for full ingredients & instructions!
Prep: Pre heat the oven and line baking sheets with parchment. Cut the wonton wrappers.
Make: Lay the cut wonton wrappers on the baking sheets, brush both sides with oil and sprinkle with salt.
Bake: Bake the chips for 5 minutes before rotating the baking sheets and cooking for another 5 to 10 minutes.
To serve: Let cool completely before serving or storing.
What do you serve them with?
These wonton chips are perfect by them self, but, as with all chips, they are even better when served up with your favorite dips. Try them with:
- Guacamole
- Tzatziki Dip
- Queso Cheese Dip
- Whipped Feta Dip
- Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
- Warm Crab Artichoke Dip
- Salsa Verde
- Crab Rangoon Dip
- Shrimp Dip
Can you make these ahead of time?
Be sure to make a big batch ( or two or three!) of these wonton chips as they do keep really well. Once they have cooled completely, transfer them to an airtight container and they will keep well at room temperature for up to a week.
These chips are a great healthier alternative to store bought chips.
Make Them Your Own!
I like to sprinkle sea salt flakes over the chips before baking, but you can use all your favorite seasonings to make these wonton chips pop with flavor. Try them with:
- Lemon juice
- Cracked black pepper
- Seasoned salt
- Ranch seasoning
- Taco seasoning
- Paprika
Tips!
- Pre-heat the oven so that the wonton chips get nice and crispy.
- Don’t use too much oil on the wontons. They just need to be lightly coated or they can become soggy.
- Be sure to rotate the baking sheets half way through cooking. This ensure that the all cook evenly.
- Let the wonton chips cool completely before serving or storing.
More Homemade Chips
- Homemade Baked Tortilla Chips
- Sweet Potato Chips
- Garlic Parmesan Tortilla Chips
- Apple Chips
Recipe
Baked Wonton Chips
4.73 from 18 votes
Author: Becky Hardin
Prep: 5 minutes minutes
Cook: 10 minutes minutes
Total: 15 minutes minutes
Serves10 people
If you are looking for a quick and easy snack, these wonton chips are for you! These homemade chips are baked in the oven and you can customize them with your favorite seasonings.
Ingredients
- 25 wonton wrappers each cut into 4 triangles
- Canola or vegetable oil
- Flakes sea salt and/or other favorite seasonings
Instructions
Adjust oven racks to upper-middle and lower-middle positions and heat oven to 400°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.
Place the cut wonton wrappers on the baking sheets and brush both sides of the wonton wrappers very lightly with oil.
Lightly sprinkle the top-side of the wrappers with flaked sea salt.
Place one baking sheet in the middle of each rack and cook 5 minutes.
After 5 minutes, set the bottom tray on the upper-middle rack and the set the upper tray on the lower-middle rack, and rotate each tray from front to back.
Bake an additional 5-10 minutes or until the chips are light golden brown.
Set sheets on a cooling rack and carefully transfer the chips to a different baking sheet or serving tray.
Reload the trays with additional wonton wrappers (if necessary) and repeat the process.
Keep in an airtight container up to 1 week.
Enjoy!
Becky’s tips
Yield: 100 small chips
- Pre heat the oven so that the wonton chips get nice and crispy.
- Don’t use too much oil on the wontons. They just need to be lightly coated or they can become soggy.
- Be sure to rotate the baking sheets half way through cooking. This ensure that the all cook evenly.
- Let the chips cool completely before serving or storing.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 66kcal (3%) Carbohydrates: 11g (4%) Protein: 2g (4%) Fat: 2g (3%) Saturated Fat: 1g (6%) Cholesterol: 2mg (1%) Sodium: 340mg (15%) Potassium: 15mg Fiber: 1g (4%) Calcium: 9mg (1%) Iron: 1mg (6%)
