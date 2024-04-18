Homemade Wonton Chips Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2024)

Jump To Recipe Pin For Later

If you are looking for a quick and easy snack, these wonton chips are for you! These homemade chips are baked in the oven and you can customize them with your favorite seasonings.

How To Make Wonton Chips

What do you serve them with?

Can you make these ahead of time?

Make Them Your Own!

Tips!

More Homemade Chips

Baked Wonton Chips

Ingredients

Instructions

Becky’s tips

Nutrition Information

Wonton Chips Recipe

I often have a pack of wonton wrappers in the back of my cupboard – if you’re the same, this is a great way to utilize them!

These perfectly crunchy wonton chips are so quick and easy to make, you are going to love them!

How To Make Wonton Chips

You can jump to the recipe card for full ingredients & instructions!

Prep: Pre heat the oven and line baking sheets with parchment. Cut the wonton wrappers.

Make: Lay the cut wonton wrappers on the baking sheets, brush both sides with oil and sprinkle with salt.

Bake: Bake the chips for 5 minutes before rotating the baking sheets and cooking for another 5 to 10 minutes.

To serve: Let cool completely before serving or storing.

What do you serve them with?

These wonton chips are perfect by them self, but, as with all chips, they are even better when served up with your favorite dips. Try them with:

Guacamole

Tzatziki Dip

Queso Cheese Dip

Whipped Feta Dip

Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Warm Crab Artichoke Dip

Salsa Verde

Crab Rangoon Dip

Shrimp Dip

Can you make these ahead of time?

Be sure to make a big batch ( or two or three!) of these wonton chips as they do keep really well. Once they have cooled completely, transfer them to an airtight container and they will keep well at room temperature for up to a week.

These chips are a great healthier alternative to store bought chips.

Make Them Your Own!

I like to sprinkle sea salt flakes over the chips before baking, but you can use all your favorite seasonings to make these wonton chips pop with flavor. Try them with:

Lemon juice

Cracked black pepper

Seasoned salt

Ranch seasoning

Taco seasoning

Paprika

Tips! Pre-heat the oven so that the wonton chips get nice and crispy.

so that the wonton chips get nice and crispy. Don’t use too much oil on the wontons. They just need to be lightly coated or they can become soggy.

They just need to be lightly coated or they can become soggy. Be sure to rotate the baking sheets half way through cooking. This ensure that the all cook evenly.

This ensure that the all cook evenly. Let the wonton chips cool completely before serving or storing.

