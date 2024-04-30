Easy Frittata Recipe (2024)

By Laura Posted Mar 11, 2020, Updated Feb 15, 2023 5 from 48 votes 40 Comments Jump to Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

This easy Frittata Recipe is the perfect quick & healthy dinner, breakfast or brunch! Follow our step-by-step instructions and watch the video to learn how to make either a vegetable frittata or a frittata with bacon!

When I need a healthy dinner in a hurry, I usually make some sort of egg dish. This Frittata recipe is a go-to because it takes 20 minutes from start to finish and it’s loaded with vegetables and protein!

Now I know that eggs are typically enjoyed in the morning, and this frittata is absolutely the perfect breakfast and brunch fare (along with these oven roasted potatoes), but I’m totally an eggs for dinner kind of person. From egg casseroles, the best omelette recipe, egg salad, egg muffins, crustless quiche, hash brown quiche, scrambled, and of course, as a delicious Frittata, they’re just so easy and yummy!

You can make this frittata two ways – with bacon or vegetarian and leave out the bacon.It’s gluten-free and low-carb, so it’s a healthy way for just about anyone to start the day!

How to make a frittata

Thankfully, making a frittata is SO easy, this frittata recipe will quickly become a go-to, healthy and delicious, clean-out-the-fridge dinner!

Whisk egg mixture

Start by whisking together the eggs, milk and spices. Then add cheese and stir to combine. Set this mixture aside! It’s important to mix the eggs and cheese together before you cook the vegetables, because the egg mixture is added to the vegetables in the skillet while they’re cooking. It’s a fast-paced recipe so having all the steps ready to go is critical for success!

Cook the vegetables

Next, there are two variations of this frittata recipe. One is a vegetable frittata, and one is a frittata with bacon.

Frittata with bacon.

To make the frittata with bacon, cook the bacon, garlic and onion together until the bacon just begins to brown. Then add the vegetables, cover and cook until the vegetables are soft. The bacon grease cooks and flavors the vegetables! Watch the video for the bacon instructions!

Vegetable frittata

To make a vegetarian frittata sans bacon, simply omit the bacon and use 2 TBS olive oil to cook the onion, garlic and vegetables together at the same time. Check on the step-by-step photos to see how to make a vegetable frittata!

Add egg mixture to vegetables

Once the vegetables are cooked, turn heat down to medium, add egg mixture, and quickly stir it into the bacon/vegetables in the skillet until everything is evenly distributed.

Cook on stovetop, then bake in the oven

Cook on medium heat for about 4 to 5 minutes, until the edges are set. Then, transfer the frittata to the preheated oven. Bake for 7-10 minutes or until the top is set and the frittata is slightly puffed.

Cool & Serve

Remove from oven, let cool for 10 minutes, serve. Note: People often wonder, “Why does my frittata go flat?” A frittata will puff in the oven and deflate as it cools because of the nature of the eggs.

Both gasses (air) and solids (eggs) expand (or “puff’) in heat, as they cool when they’re removed from the oven, they contract and “deflate.” You can’t stop science from happening, so just take heart knowing it’s supposed to be that way!

Serving Suggestions:

If you’re wondering what goes well with a frittata for dinner, here are some great suggestions for you!

Serve with a side of oven roasted potatoes.

Make this no knead bread for a crusty comforting side dish.

for a crusty comforting side dish. Didn’t prepare bread 24 hours in advance? No problem! Make these dinner rolls or this pretzel bread !

or this ! I know there’s already lots of vegetables in this frittata, but I love adding more and serving it with roasted B russels sprouts , roasted beets , roasted green beans , etc.

, , , etc. Serve this frittata recipe with some roasted potatoes, hash browns, or roasted sweet potatoes !

Or if you’re making it for breakfast, try adding these dishes on the side:

Make some homemade cinnamon rolls for a sweet/savory combo.

for a sweet/savory combo. Banana bread or zucchini bread are a great addition to your breakfast.

or are a great addition to your breakfast. Try serving it with a cup of coffee and some cinnamon scones or chocolate scones.

Frittata Recipe: Ingredients and Substitutions

People often wonder, “What do you put in a frittata?” Well you’re in luck because this egg frittata is highly customizable.

Bacon. As mentioned before, you can use 2 TBS olive oil in place of bacon if you would like to make a vegetable frittata. Be sure to use raw bacon (not pre-cooked bacon) because the fat that is released during sautéing is what cooks the vegetables!

As mentioned before, you can use 2 TBS olive oil in place of bacon if you would like to make a vegetable frittata. Be sure to use raw bacon (not pre-cooked bacon) because the fat that is released during sautéing is what cooks the vegetables! Onion If you have onion-haters in your family, you can add onion powder instead of onion for a more subtle flavor!

If you have onion-haters in your family, you can add onion powder instead of onion for a more subtle flavor! Minced garlic. Again, garlic powder can be used if you have picky eaters!

Again, garlic powder can be used if you have picky eaters! 4 cups vegetables of choice. You can use just about any kind of vegetable in this frittata recipe. Some suggestions include: bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini, spinach, carrots, tomatoes, etc.

You can use just about any kind of vegetable in this frittata recipe. Some suggestions include: bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini, spinach, carrots, tomatoes, etc. Milk. I usually use whole milk because that is what we always have on hand, but any percentage works well. Just remember, the higher the fat content, the richer your frittata will taste!

I usually use whole milk because that is what we always have on hand, but any percentage works well. Just remember, the higher the fat content, the richer your frittata will taste! Cheddar Cheese.You can use any variety of cheddar, but I personally prefer sharp cheddar. You can also use Colby Jack, pepper jack, mozzarealla, etc.

FAQs about this frittata recipe

How do you know when a frittata is done? This vegetable frittata recipe is done whenthe top is puffed, lightly browned and set. How do you get a frittata out of the pan? If you use a greased nonstick cast iron pan, you should have no trouble removing the frittata from the pan. Simply cut it with a knife and use a pie server to remove each piece. How do you store a frittata? Store any leftovers of this egg frittata in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Can I freeze frittata? Yes! This vegetable frittata recipe can be frozen in an airtight container for up to 3 months. Can I reheat frittata? To reheat the frittata, simply warm it in the microwave for 30-60 seconds. You can also reheat a frittata in the oven at 350 degrees F for 10-15 minutes. What’s the difference between a quiche and a frittata? A quiche is usually a creamier egg dish, more like a custard, that sits on top of a pie crust. A frittata is more like a fluffier egg bake! Can you make frittata the night before? Yes! you can make this egg frittata recipe the night before. You can either make the mixture and store it, covered, in the fridge overnight to bake in the morning, or you can bake it, store it covered in the refrigerator, and reheat it in the morning.

Frittata Recipe Laura This easy Frittata Recipe is the perfect quick & healthy dinner, breakfast or brunch! Follow our step-by-step instructions and watch the video to learn how to make either a vegetable frittata or a frittata with bacon! 5 from 48 votes Course Breakfast, brunch, dinner, Main Course, vegetables Cuisine American Servings 8 Servings Calories 214 Prep Time5 minutes minutes Cook Time20 minutes minutes Total Time25 minutes minutes

measuring spoons

cast iron skillet Ingredients ▢ 4 slices bacon or 2 TBS olive oil for vegetarian version

▢ ½ cup onion diced

▢ 1 tsp minced garlic

▢ 4 cups vegetables of choice bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini, etc.

▢ 10 eggs

▢ ¼ cup milk

▢ ½ tsp sea salt

▢ ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

▢ ¼ tsp paprika

▢ 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese Instructions Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs.

Add milk, sea salt, pepper, paprika and whisk until combined.

Add cheese and stir to combine. Set aside.

In a 10” cast iron skillet over medium heat, cook bacon, onion and garlic until bacon just begins to brown. (about 5 minutes)

Add vegetables, cover and cook until vegetables are soft and bacon is browned, stirring occasionally. (about 5 minutes)

Turn heat down to medium, add egg mixture, and quickly stir it into the bacon/vegetables in the skillet until everything is evenly distributed.

Cook on medium heat for about 4-5 minutes, until the edges are set.

Transfer the frittata to the preheated oven. Bake for 7-10 minutes or until the top is lightly browned and set.

Remove from oven, let cool for 10 minutes, serve. (The frittata will puff in the oven. Do not worry, it deflates as it cools). Video Notes How to make a vegetarian frittata: To make this a vegetarian frittata omit the bacon.

Place onion, garlic and vegetables into a cast iron skillet with 2 TBS olive oil.

Cook over medium-high heat until the vegetables are soft (about 5-7 minutes), stirring occasionally.

How to make a vegetarian frittata: To make this a vegetarian frittata omit the bacon.

Place onion, garlic and vegetables into a cast iron skillet with 2 TBS olive oil.

Cook over medium-high heat until the vegetables are soft (about 5-7 minutes), stirring occasionally.

Proceed with the rest of the recipe as directed. How to make a frittata the night before. You can make this egg frittata recipe the night before. You can either: Make the frittata mixture and store it, covered, in the refrigerator overnight to bake in the morning, or You can bake it, store it covered in the refrigerator, and reheat it in the morning, covered in an oven set to 350 degrees F for 10-15 minutes. Store Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days, or in the freezer for up to 2 months.

As mentioned before, you can use 2 TBS olive oil in place of bacon if you would like to make a vegetable frittata. Be sure to use raw bacon (not pre-cooked bacon) because the fat that is released during sautéing is what cooks the vegetables! Onion If you have onion-haters in your family, you can add onion powder instead of onion for a more subtle flavor!

If you have onion-haters in your family, you can add onion powder instead of onion for a more subtle flavor! Minced garlic. Again, garlic powder can be used if you have picky eaters!

Again, garlic powder can be used if you have picky eaters! 4 cups vegetables of choice. You can use just about any kind of vegetable in this frittata recipe. Some suggestions include: bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini, spinach, carrots, tomatoes, etc.

You can use just about any kind of vegetable in this frittata recipe. Some suggestions include: bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini, spinach, carrots, tomatoes, etc. Milk. I usually use whole milk because that is what we always have on hand, but any percentage works well. Just remember, the higher the fat content, the richer your frittata will taste!

I usually use whole milk because that is what we always have on hand, but any percentage works well. Just remember, the higher the fat content, the richer your frittata will taste! Cheddar Cheese.You can use any variety of cheddar, but I personally prefer sharp cheddar. You can also use Colby Jack, pepper jack, mozzarealla, etc. Nutrition Serving: 1slice | Calories: 214kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 13g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 227mg | Sodium: 391mg | Potassium: 293mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 2814IU | Vitamin C: 96mg | Calcium: 149mg | Iron: 1mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you enjoy this recipe? Have a question? Leave a comment below!

