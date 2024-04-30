Easy Frittata Recipe (2024)

By Laura

Posted Mar 11, 2020, Updated Feb 15, 2023

5 from 48 votes

40 Comments

This easy Frittata Recipe is the perfect quick & healthy dinner, breakfast or brunch! Follow our step-by-step instructions and watch the video to learn how to make either a vegetable frittata or a frittata with bacon!

Easy Frittata Recipe (2)

When I need a healthy dinner in a hurry, I usually make some sort of egg dish. This Frittata recipe is a go-to because it takes 20 minutes from start to finish and it’s loaded with vegetables and protein!

Now I know that eggs are typically enjoyed in the morning, and this frittata is absolutely the perfect breakfast and brunch fare (along with these oven roasted potatoes), but I’m totally an eggs for dinner kind of person. From egg casseroles, the best omelette recipe, egg salad, egg muffins, crustless quiche, hash brown quiche, scrambled, and of course, as a delicious Frittata, they’re just so easy and yummy!

You can make this frittata two ways – with bacon or vegetarian and leave out the bacon.It’s gluten-free and low-carb, so it’s a healthy way for just about anyone to start the day!

Easy Frittata Recipe (3)

How to make a frittata

Thankfully, making a frittata is SO easy, this frittata recipe will quickly become a go-to, healthy and delicious, clean-out-the-fridge dinner!

Whisk egg mixture

Start by whisking together the eggs, milk and spices. Then add cheese and stir to combine. Set this mixture aside! It’s important to mix the eggs and cheese together before you cook the vegetables, because the egg mixture is added to the vegetables in the skillet while they’re cooking. It’s a fast-paced recipe so having all the steps ready to go is critical for success!

Easy Frittata Recipe (4)

Cook the vegetables

Next, there are two variations of this frittata recipe. One is a vegetable frittata, and one is a frittata with bacon.

Frittata with bacon.

To make the frittata with bacon, cook the bacon, garlic and onion together until the bacon just begins to brown. Then add the vegetables, cover and cook until the vegetables are soft. The bacon grease cooks and flavors the vegetables! Watch the video for the bacon instructions!

Vegetable frittata

To make a vegetarian frittata sans bacon, simply omit the bacon and use 2 TBS olive oil to cook the onion, garlic and vegetables together at the same time. Check on the step-by-step photos to see how to make a vegetable frittata!

Easy Frittata Recipe (5)

Add egg mixture to vegetables

Once the vegetables are cooked, turn heat down to medium, add egg mixture, and quickly stir it into the bacon/vegetables in the skillet until everything is evenly distributed.

Easy Frittata Recipe (6)

Cook on stovetop, then bake in the oven

Cook on medium heat for about 4 to 5 minutes, until the edges are set. Then, transfer the frittata to the preheated oven. Bake for 7-10 minutes or until the top is set and the frittata is slightly puffed.

Easy Frittata Recipe (7)

Cool & Serve

Remove from oven, let cool for 10 minutes, serve. Note: People often wonder, “Why does my frittata go flat?” A frittata will puff in the oven and deflate as it cools because of the nature of the eggs.

Both gasses (air) and solids (eggs) expand (or “puff’) in heat, as they cool when they’re removed from the oven, they contract and “deflate.” You can’t stop science from happening, so just take heart knowing it’s supposed to be that way!

Easy Frittata Recipe (8)

Serving Suggestions:

If you’re wondering what goes well with a frittata for dinner, here are some great suggestions for you!

  • Serve with a side of oven roasted potatoes.
  • Make this no knead bread for a crusty comforting side dish.
  • Didn’t prepare bread 24 hours in advance? No problem! Make these dinner rolls or this pretzel bread!
  • I know there’s already lots of vegetables in this frittata, but I love adding more and serving it with roasted Brussels sprouts, roasted beets, roasted green beans, etc.
  • Serve this frittata recipe with some roasted potatoes, hash browns, or roasted sweet potatoes!

Or if you’re making it for breakfast, try adding these dishes on the side:

  • Make some homemade cinnamon rolls for a sweet/savory combo.
  • Banana bread or zucchini bread are a great addition to your breakfast.
  • Try serving it with a cup of coffee and some cinnamon scones or chocolate scones.
Easy Frittata Recipe (9)

Frittata Recipe: Ingredients and Substitutions

People often wonder, “What do you put in a frittata?” Well you’re in luck because this egg frittata is highly customizable.

Easy Frittata Recipe (10)
  • Bacon. As mentioned before, you can use 2 TBS olive oil in place of bacon if you would like to make a vegetable frittata. Be sure to use raw bacon (not pre-cooked bacon) because the fat that is released during sautéing is what cooks the vegetables!
  • OnionIf you have onion-haters in your family, you can add onion powder instead of onion for a more subtle flavor!
  • Minced garlic.Again, garlic powder can be used if you have picky eaters!
  • 4 cups vegetables of choice.You can use just about any kind of vegetable in this frittata recipe. Some suggestions include: bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini, spinach, carrots, tomatoes, etc.
  • Milk.I usually use whole milk because that is what we always have on hand, but any percentage works well. Just remember, the higher the fat content, the richer your frittata will taste!
  • Cheddar Cheese.You can use any variety of cheddar, but I personally prefer sharp cheddar. You can also use Colby Jack, pepper jack, mozzarealla, etc.
Easy Frittata Recipe (11)

FAQs about this frittata recipe

How do you know when a frittata is done?

This vegetable frittata recipe is done whenthe top is puffed, lightly browned and set.

How do you get a frittata out of the pan?

If you use a greased nonstick cast iron pan, you should have no trouble removing the frittata from the pan. Simply cut it with a knife and use a pie server to remove each piece.

How do you store a frittata?

Store any leftovers of this egg frittata in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Can I freeze frittata?

Yes! This vegetable frittata recipe can be frozen in an airtight container for up to 3 months.

Can I reheat frittata?

To reheat the frittata, simply warm it in the microwave for 30-60 seconds. You can also reheat a frittata in the oven at 350 degrees F for 10-15 minutes.

What’s the difference between a quiche and a frittata?

A quiche is usually a creamier egg dish, more like a custard, that sits on top of a pie crust. A frittata is more like a fluffier egg bake!

Can you make frittata the night before?

Yes! you can make this egg frittata recipe the night before. You can either make the mixture and store it, covered, in the fridge overnight to bake in the morning, or you can bake it, store it covered in the refrigerator, and reheat it in the morning.

Easy Frittata Recipe (12)

Easy Frittata Recipe (13)

Easy Frittata Recipe (14)

Frittata Recipe

Laura

This easy Frittata Recipe is the perfect quick & healthy dinner, breakfast or brunch! Follow our step-by-step instructions and watch the video to learn how to make either a vegetable frittata or a frittata with bacon!

5 from 48 votes

Course Breakfast, brunch, dinner, Main Course, vegetables

Cuisine American

Servings 8 Servings

Calories 214

Prep Time5 minutes minutes

Cook Time20 minutes minutes

Total Time25 minutes minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

  • In a large bowl, whisk together eggs.

  • Add milk, sea salt, pepper, paprika and whisk until combined.

  • Add cheese and stir to combine. Set aside.

  • In a 10” cast iron skillet over medium heat, cook bacon, onion and garlic until bacon just begins to brown. (about 5 minutes)

  • Add vegetables, cover and cook until vegetables are soft and bacon is browned, stirring occasionally. (about 5 minutes)

  • Turn heat down to medium, add egg mixture, and quickly stir it into the bacon/vegetables in the skillet until everything is evenly distributed.

  • Cook on medium heat for about 4-5 minutes, until the edges are set.

  • Transfer the frittata to the preheated oven. Bake for 7-10 minutes or until the top is lightly browned and set.

  • Remove from oven, let cool for 10 minutes, serve. (The frittata will puff in the oven. Do not worry, it deflates as it cools).

Notes

How to make a vegetarian frittata:

To make this a vegetarian frittata omit the bacon.
Place onion, garlic and vegetables into a cast iron skillet with 2 TBS olive oil.
Cook over medium-high heat until the vegetables are soft (about 5-7 minutes), stirring occasionally.
Proceed with the rest of the recipe as directed.

How to make a frittata the night before.

You can make this egg frittata recipe the night before. You can either:

  1. Make the frittata mixture and store it, covered, in the refrigerator overnight to bake in the morning, or
  2. You can bake it, store it covered in the refrigerator, and reheat it in the morning, covered in an oven set to 350 degrees F for 10-15 minutes.

Store

Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days, or in the freezer for up to 2 months.

Ingredient Substitutions

  • Bacon. As mentioned before, you can use 2 TBS olive oil in place of bacon if you would like to make a vegetable frittata. Be sure to use raw bacon (not pre-cooked bacon) because the fat that is released during sautéing is what cooks the vegetables!
  • OnionIf you have onion-haters in your family, you can add onion powder instead of onion for a more subtle flavor!
  • Minced garlic.Again, garlic powder can be used if you have picky eaters!
  • 4 cups vegetables of choice.You can use just about any kind of vegetable in this frittata recipe. Some suggestions include: bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini, spinach, carrots, tomatoes, etc.
  • Milk.I usually use whole milk because that is what we always have on hand, but any percentage works well. Just remember, the higher the fat content, the richer your frittata will taste!
  • Cheddar Cheese.You can use any variety of cheddar, but I personally prefer sharp cheddar. You can also use Colby Jack, pepper jack, mozzarealla, etc.

Nutrition

Serving: 1slice | Calories: 214kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 13g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 227mg | Sodium: 391mg | Potassium: 293mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 2814IU | Vitamin C: 96mg | Calcium: 149mg | Iron: 1mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you enjoy this recipe? Have a question? Leave a comment below!

This post contains affiliate links, which means that if you purchase aproduct through a link you clicked on here, I receive a portion of the sale. Thank you for supporting JoyFoodSunshine!

FAQs

When determining how many eggs to use in a frittata generally? ›

The egg to dairy ratio: If you are making a smaller frittata use 6 eggs and 1/4 cup of dairy, and if you are making a larger frittata use 12 eggs and 1/2 cup of dairy. You can use milk, sour cream, yogurt, milk kefir, or any other form of dairy you have on hand - just make sure it is full fat.

How long should I bake frittata in the oven? ›

Whisk 8 eggs and 1/2 cup thickened cream in a bowl. Gently pour egg mixture over vegetable mixture. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese and 1/4 cup grated Devondale Tasty Cheese Block (500g). Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until egg mixture is set and top golden.

Should I add milk to my frittata? ›

Adding a bit of dairy, whether it's cream or thick yogurt, is essential for getting the moisture and creaminess of the frittata just right. For every dozen eggs, use a half cup of dairy. It can be cream, whole milk, sour cream, yogurt, crème fraîche, even cottage cheese.

What kind of cheese do you put in a frittata? ›

Some good options include cheddar, gruyere, feta, and goat cheese. Add flavorings: Enhance the flavor of your frittata by adding herbs like thyme, rosemary, or basil, or spices like paprika, cumin, or chili powder. Pre-cook vegetables: Cook any vegetables you plan to add to the frittata before adding them t.

What is the frittata formula? ›

The Frittata Formula

Frittatas are incredibly simple. For every six large eggs, you'll want to mix in ¼ cup of milk or cream, ¼ cup of cheese, and about 3 cups of meat or vegetables. The small amount of milk and cheese keeps the eggs soft and creamy and the meat and vegetables give you endless options.

How many eggs should I make per person? ›

Two eggs per person is standard, but crack three if you're really hungry. It's important to beat the eggs well before adding them to the pan, with a generous pinch of salt, so you get a uniform colour with no streakiness.

How to tell when frittata is done? ›

The eggs should be cooked through, not runny and a knife should come out clean when inserted into the centre. You can also give the skillet a gentle shake to determine if it is done; a runny frittata will jiggle when you shake the skillet.

How do you know when to flip a frittata? ›

Replace cover on the skillet, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until the egg is lightly browned on the bottom, 3 to 5 minutes. Carefully flip the frittata and cook until the bottom is again lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes more.

When making a frittata, which ingredient should be pre-cooked prior to adding it to the egg mixture? ›

Tough vegetables like potatoes, squash and onions need to be pre-cooked since they will not have time enough to soften before the eggs are done. Raw meats such as bacon and sausage also need more time and heat to cook through safely, so get them prepped before your other ingredients.

Why did my frittata turn GREY? ›

The longer you cook an egg, the more likely it is to form a green coating on the yolk. Submerging an egg in ice water immediately stops the cooking. The green-gray color (and the whiff of sulfur smell that often accompanies it) comes from the reaction of iron in the egg yolk and sulfur in the egg white.

What size pan is best for frittata? ›

It's important to pull it from the oven before it's completely finished. The size of your pan is important- general rule of thumb- a 12 egg frittata should ideally be cooked in a 11-inch pan, a 6 egg frittata should be cooked in a 9-inch pan.

Why is my frittata still runny in the middle? ›

THE FIX: Ann has a clever trick for perfectly-cooked eggs: Remove your frittata from the oven when the eggs are still a little loose in the center. Let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes to fully set before cutting.

How do you thicken a frittata? ›

When cooking a frittata, it's always a good idea to add dairy, specifically whole milk. Dairy isn't absolutely required to make a frittata, but if you want an ideal creamy consistency, you should add it. If milk isn't your style, you can even add yogurt to your frittata recipe to thicken it.

What goes well with frittata? ›

Classic sides for a frittata include a fresh green salad, fruit salad, crispy potatoes and/or some fresh bread, scones or toast. Bacon, ham or sausage are also popular side dishes. What is this? In Italy and Spain, frittata is often cooled to room temperature and served as a snack or antipasti.

How do you keep frittata from going flat? ›

When dealing with serving frittatas at room temperature or chilled, make sure that you let it cool slowly -- you need to make sure that the proteins get a chance to set up before the air bubbles shrink significantly.

What is one serving of frittata? ›

Serve one–2 inch by 2½ inch piece frittata per serving.

What is the best amount of eggs for scrambled eggs? ›

In my experience 4 eggs tends to be the easiest to deal with in a standard medium-sized skillet and scrambles the most evenly. For a small skillet, try 2 eggs at a time. If you have a very large skillet (over 11″), try 6 at a time.

How many eggs is enough for scrambled eggs? ›

Whisk your eggs with the salt until they're well-mixed and uniform. Count on about two eggs per person, so this scrambled egg recipe (which calls for six eggs) serves about three people. Warm butter in a skillet set to medium-low heat.

What is the ratio of number of eggs to tablespoons of milk in scrambled eggs or omelet? ›

If you wish, you can thin the scrambled egg mix with milk, cream, lemon juice, or even a little water. This optional step makes gently cooked scrambled eggs tender, almost custardy. Add up to 1 tablespoon of liquid per egg. Whisk thoroughly.

