Biometric access control (2024)

Access Control Systems
Biometric access control can be used to enhance the security systems of a building or facility by adding an extra layer of verification. Unlike regular access control systems that use access cards and/or codes, a biometric access control system uses a person’s physical traits such as their fingerprints, face, palm veins and iris. These traits cannot be copied, thus improving the accuracy of identification and authentication. Next to this, biometric access control also offers the option of touchless access control.
The advantages of biometric access control
Accurate authentication
Unlike access cards, passwords or pin codes that can be stolen, copied or forgotten, biometrics are much more difficult to clone or steal. A biometric reader provides access to a person based on his/her identity and not on what item or information he/she possesses. What this means is that access is granted only after the system verifies a person is 100% who he/she claims to be.
Extra layer of security
The biometric access solution adds the extra layer of security that makes it much harder for unauthorized visitors to get access to your building or secure areas. Next to having a typical key card, for example, your body becomes an additional, unique key to grant you access.
Touchless access control
In the era of Covid-19 and other emerging infectious diseases, our contactless biometric access solutions provide safe and convenient alternatives such as touchless fingerprint readers, face recognition readers or integrated solutions to help reduce hygiene risks.
Our biometric access control solutions
Fingerprint readers
Bosch has a variety of fingerprint reader models to address a wide range of applications, both indoors and outdoors. The devices are able to withstand a high level of impact, making them vandal-resistant, and offer superior protection against invasive moisture, dust and even liquids.
Touchless fingerprint reader
With our touchless fingerprint reader, users are identified with a simple, contactless wave of the hand. The reader can perform a 3D scan and verification of 4 fingers in less than 1 second and identify up to 100,000 users, ensuring the most accurate and reliable fingerprint matching, for maximum security.
Facial recognition reader
Our facial recognition reader combines a state of-the-art optical set of cameras with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and image processing, enabling a high level of security and real user convenience. The reader is resistant to spoofing attempts and can cope with face changes (helmet, headset, change of haircut, glasses, etc.). The reader has passed the iBeta PAD testing level 1 & level 2 with 100% success.
Integrated solutions
Thanks to the REST-API from our access control software, a wide range of third party biometric access control solutions can be integrated in our system, like facial recognition software or palm vein readers from various vendors.
FAQ
For which applications can biometric access control solutions be used?
Any location that requires a high level of security, can implement biometrics for access control. The biometric security systems can be deployed at any site, be it indoors or outdoors. Bosch offers biometric readers that are used in a great variety of industries like: governmental buildings (including military), power plants, oil and gas facilities, commercial buildings, university campuses, prisons, data centers, airports, or warehouses.
How secure are biometric access control systems?
Biometric-based access control systems are very secure thanks to the advanced technologies used in the readers. The biometric algorithms incorporated make the readers capable of coping with face changes (change of hairstyle, glasses, helmet, etc.) or different finger conditions (wet, dry, damaged). Our biometric readers also passed stringent cybersecurity penetration tests to ensure that hackers would not be able to get access to the software and steal data or inject malware.
How can biometric identifiers be used for access control?
When a user’s face or fingerprint is scanned by the biometric reader, a template is generated and compared to all the biometric templates contained in the reader or in the RFID access card. If there is a match, then entry can be granted.
Where is the biometric data stored?
Bosch access systems store the biometric data directly in the reader’s memory or on a server installed in the building.
Where do I find technical documentation and installation guides for biometrics?
All the documentations and installation guides for our biometric readers can be found in our product catalog.
How cost-effective is biometric access control?
Biometric security is used because you need it to protect your premises (i.e. your company assets and your employees) due to the nature of your activities. Therefore, costs related to such deployments have to be seen in the scope of reducing the risks linked to intrusions, acknowledging that using simple RFID cards may not be secure enough since they can be easily copied or at least stolen. This cannot happen with biometrics that by definition cannot be stolen.
Are there privacy issues with biometric systems?
Most privacy regulations mandate at least to inform users about the collection, processing and storage of their biometric data. It is also required to collect the user’s explicit consent for this and subsequent use with the readers, and there must be the possibility to opt out at any time. Additionally, more strict regulations like GDPR mandate that companies deploying biometrics document their deployment project in detail to ensure the biometric access control system is compliant with the regulations.
Can biometric authentication be fooled?
Criminals can attempt to use stolen data from a genuine user to fool the readers and get access to sensitive areas. This can be attempted using a photo found on the intranet, presented to the facial recognition reader camera, or by using thin wax membranes applied onto the fingers to try to fool the fingerprint sensors. Bosch has biometric readers that succeeded stringent anti-spoofing evaluations, such as the Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) one performed by reputed US laboratory iBeta.
How reliable is biometric authentication?
Most biometric algorithms used nowadays are very accurate and manage to lower the level of false rejects (blocking access to an authorized person) and false acceptance (mistakenly accepting an unauthorized person). State-of-the-art fingerprint readers can manage all kinds of finger conditions (wet, dry, damaged or covered with substances like mud or oil) while the best facial recognition readers work efficiently with users of all heights (including wheel chaired people), in all light conditions, manage face changes (new hair color or haircut, hat, glasses) and also sanitary face masks (checking if a face mask is worn).
Can I combine an existing access control system with biometric devices?
Yes, it is possible to combine an existing access system with biometric devices like fingerprint scanners, touchless readers and facial recognition readers. However, your system needs to support a suitable credential technology (i.e. MIFARE Desfire or iClass).
