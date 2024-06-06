Black Folks Southern Cabbage Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate partner links.View our privacy statement HERE.

Southern-style cabbage is the perfectcomfort foodfor soul food folks who appreciate down-home cooking. Perfectly spiced with a blend of savory seasonings, this dish is ideal for any occasion.

This Black folks’ Southern cabbage recipe is traditionally cooked standing over the stovetop and frying (or sautéing) cabbage in a large skillet.

Well, them days are over!

What is a Black folks' Southern cabbage recipe?

How do you make Black folks Southern cabbage?

How do you make this recipe in an Instant Pot?

Instructions for a Southern cabbage recipe on the stovetop

What goes good with cooked cabbage?

What meat goes good with cabbage?

Black folks Southern cabbage recipe FAQs

Southern Cabbage Recipe The Soul Food Way

How to make the best Southern cabbage

An invention in the kitchen, the Instant Pot has transformed the way we cook! With this incredible cooking appliance, you can cook a Black Folks Southern fried cabbage recipe quickly and easily, without having to stand and stew over a hot stove.

Instant Pot assures no long cooking hours in the kitchen with the additional benefit of mess-free meal preparation for the best Southern cabbage recipe!

What is a Black folks’ Southern cabbage recipe?

Black folks’ Southern fried cabbage is a delicious and healthy way to enjoy one of Southern America’s favorite side dishes. This Black folks’ Southern cabbage recipe has all the sweet, savory flavors of Southern culture bubbling in butter and smothered in chicken stock with a dash of vinegar for mighty flavorful warmth.

No matter if you’re planning to cook a weeknight meal or a soul food Sunday dinner, this dish is sure to satisfy!

How do you make Black folks Southern cabbage?

Simply place the cabbage and all ingredients into a pressure cooker. In less than 5 minutes (4 minutes to be exact), you’ll have super soul food flavorful Black folks Southern cabbage, by way of what I callMagical Meals in Minutes!

How do you make this recipe in an Instant Pot?

Southern cabbage can be prepared in 4 minutes (Wowza!) in the Instant Pot – fully cooked and infused with lots of flavors!

Don’t tell grandma – but you won’t even need the heavy pork ingredients or theham hockslong cook times. And no more draining the bacon fat, bacon drippings, or bacon grease!

So why not try something new today?

Add this flavorful dish to your menu and enjoy a taste of the South.

Kitchen equipment for Southern cabbage

Ingredients for Black folks Southern cabbage recipe

(1) 3-4 pound cabbage, shredded

1 cup of chopped yellow onion

1 cup of chicken broth (or vegetable broth to make this dish vegetarian)

1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar

½ a cup of butter, or Vegan butter

½ teaspoon of Old Bay seasoning (or Cajun seasoning)

½ teaspoon of garlic powder

¼ a teaspoon of red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon of salt

½ teaspoon of black pepper

Instructions for Black folks Southern cabbage recipe in the Instant Pot

Cut out the cabbage’s core and coarsely chop the leaves using a food processor or knife. (I remove the outer layer of cabbage leaves first and discard them before chopping.) Add the shredded cabbage and all the ingredients (onion, chicken apple cider vinegar, butter, Old Bay or Cajun seasoning, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper) into the Instant Pot stainless steel inner pot. Sink the chopped cabbage as much as you can into the liquid broth. Close the Instant Pot lid (make sure the valve is up – in the position for sealing) and pressure cook on high for 4 minutes. When the cooking time is finished, allow a natural pressure release for at least 4 minutes. To open the Instant Pot lid, move the valve to ‘venting’ and manually release any remaining pressure, if applicable. Serve this Black folks Southern cabbage recipe warm right out of the Pot, or transfer to your favorite skillet for tabletop serving, and enjoy!

🥬See my recipe card HERE for how to cook cabbage on the stovetop.

Instructions for a Southern cabbage recipe on the stovetop

Cut out the cabbage’s core and coarsely chop the leaves using a food processor or knife. (I remove the outer layer of cabbage leaves first and discard them before chopping.) Turn the stovetop on medium and add the butter to the cast iron frying pan skillet. Once the butter has melted, add the chopped cabbage, onion, chicken broth, apple cider vinegar, Old Bay or Cajun seasoning, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper to the skillet. Cover the pan with a lid and simmer for about 10 minutes, removing the lid to stir occasionally. Remove the lid from the skillet and cook the cabbage uncovered for about 15 minutes. Be careful not to let all the broth evaporate so the cabbage does not turn out dry. When cooking is finished, serve this Southern dish right away and enjoy!

Pro tip: How can you tell when the cabbage is cooked?

Carefully taste a bite of the cabbage leaves. (Caution: They will be hot!) If the leaves are very tender, the cabbage is done!

Wanna try this recipe with bacon?

How to make the best Southern fried cabbage with bacon HERE!

What goes good with cooked cabbage?

Fried cabbage is an iconic Southern dish that can be served with a variety of different dishes like corned beef and cabbage, candied yams, creamy mashed potatoes, or baked macaroni and cheese.

Learn more about what to serve with fried cabbage HERE.

What meat goes good with cabbage?

The following are just a few suggestions, but there are many more for you to explore with this fine Southern meal: corned beef and cabbage, Southern-style whole chicken, or pineapple glazed ham.

Black folks Southern cabbage recipe FAQs

How long is cabbage good for in the fridge?

Store fresh cabbage wrapped tightly in plastic for up to two weeks in your refrigerator’s crisper drawer.

Cut or cooked cabbage can be kept for 3-5 days in the fridge.

Can cooked cabbage be frozen?

Cooked cabbage can be frozen, but not for an extended period. It’s best to freeze cooked cabbage and other leafy vegetables in an airtight container or freezer-safe zip-lock bag so they do not get freezer burn.

Wrapping the zip-lock bag in foil helps to preserve the freshness. Cooked cabbage should only be frozen for up to 3 months before it will start to lose its nutritional value and flavor.

How long do you cook Black folks Southern-style cabbage?

It’s important to note that Southern-style cabbage can be cooked way quicker in an Instant Pot. For example, suppose you’re following a traditional stovetop recipe for this side dish. In that case, boiled cabbage takes about 20 minutes to cook when the lid comes off after boiling.

Quick to cook cabbage recipe

In contrast, with your Instant Pot, you only need to cook this Southern cabbage for 4 minutes on the high-pressure cook setting. Then, followed by natural pressure release for an additional four minutes. That’s it!

Does fried cabbage have carbs?

Carbs can be a touchy subject, but one thing is true. Carbs are essential for our bodies to function correctly. So if you’ve been wondering if fried cabbage has carbs, then the answer is yes. All vegetables do!

You’ll find that most of your favorite veggies are low in carbohydrates and high in fiber. For example, one serving of cabbage only has about 2 grams of total carbohydrates – not bad at all!

In addition, cabbage is high in vitamins C and K.

Can you have cabbage on a keto diet?

There’s no need to feel deprived when you’re eating cabbage on a keto diet! Cabbage is high in fiber and low in calories, making it an excellent food for those who follow this diet.

What can you add to cabbage for flavor?

Cabbage is a vegetable that can be eaten raw or cooked, and it is often served as a side dish; if you are looking for ways to add flavor to your cabbage, look no further!

This Black folks’ Southern cabbage recipe promises no more bland leafy vegetables with soul food flavor additions like chicken stock or broth, butter, crushed red pepper, garlic powder or minced garlic, and Cajun or Creole seasoning.

Some folks also include Worcestershire sauce or hot sauce for an extra kick!

What meat is used to season Black folks Southern cabbage?

Wondering if you need ham flavoring for this recipe?

It’s not required at all, but if you’re cooking with a Black folks soul food cabbage recipe, you may season with the addition of meat. The most commonly used is aham hock,smoked turkey leg,smoked sausage,cooked bacon, and turkey bacon.

Should the water cover the cabbage?

Yes, the water should cover cabbage while cooking to make the cabbage more palatable and easier to chew. Otherwise, it’d be like eatingcoleslawinstead of tender cabbage!

Is it possible to substitute red cabbage for green cabbage?

Despite having different colors, red cabbages and green cabbages, for the most part, have the same flavor. So they can be a substitute for one another in recipes!

Though more nutritious, red has disadvantages like discoloring other foods in salads or cooked dishes when combined with it for an extended time.

What is better, white vinegar or apple cider vinegar?

Apple cider vinegar is less acidic than white, which means it has a more mellow taste. It also contains healthy bacteria and enzymes that promote good digestion and overall health benefits for the body.

Due to its acidity, apple cider vinegar is an excellent dressing additive for Southern cabbage because it has less tang.

Can vegetable broth be used in place of the chicken broth, and if so, does it taste just as good?

Some people have been wondering whether or not they can swap vegetable broth for chicken broth in their favorite recipes. The answer is yes, and it tastes just as good!

Vegetable broths are made from various vegetables such as celery, carrots, onions, garlic, bell pepper, and tomatoes. Even though the flavor will slightly differ from chicken broth, it has many benefits nonetheless.

How many servings will one head of cabbage make?

Some people might say that one head of cabbage can make 8-10 servings. Others may say it makes more like 6-7, depending on the size of cabbage and how you prepare it.

What did you think about this recipe?

Are you looking for a hearty and comforting dish to add to your meal rotation? Look no further than this easy Black folks’ Southern cabbage recipe!

Love cabbage?

This sliced cabbage recipe is easy to follow, full of flavor, and perfect for satisfying your hunger. Plus, it doesn’t require any prepping ahead of time, so you can enjoy a delicious meal even on your busiest days!

