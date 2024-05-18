Indian Butter Chicken Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2024)

This post may include affiliate links that earn us a small commission from your purchases at no extra cost to you.

If you want to make a delicious curry at home, this easy Indian butter chicken recipe is for you! Start with a perfectly-spiced yogurt marinade, then cook up juicy chicken in a creamy, buttery, tomato sauce in just 30 minutes! The sweet, buttery chicken melts in your mouth, and the sauce is pretty mild, so your entire family will be able to enjoy it.

Ingredients

Instructions

Becky’s tips

Nutrition Information

More Indian-inspired Recipes We Love

Gather your ingredients and make this Indian Butter Chicken in just one pan. The chicken will need some time to marinate, but cooking time is less than 30 minutes!

Chicken: Chicken thighs work best for this recipe because they stay super tender, juicy, and flavorful. Use boneless, skinless thighs, and cut into bite-sized cubes. You can substitute chicken breast if you like.

work best for this recipe because they stay super tender, juicy, and flavorful. Use boneless, skinless thighs, and cut into bite-sized cubes. You can substitute chicken breast if you like. Yogurt: A full-fat plain yogurt creates the base for the yogurt marinade. Greek yogurt works great!

A full-fat plain yogurt creates the base for the yogurt marinade. Greek yogurt works great! Butter: You’ll need about 3 tablespoons of butter to cook the chicken in. You can use Ghee as a substitute. If you want a richer sauce, stir in more butter at the end.

You’ll need about 3 tablespoons of butter to cook the chicken in. You can use Ghee as a substitute. If you want a richer sauce, stir in more butter at the end. Spices : There are so many delicious spices in butter chicken, including a garam masala blend, turmeric, cumin, and cayenne pepper.

There are so many delicious spices in butter chicken, including a garam masala blend, turmeric, cumin, and cayenne pepper. Tomato Sauce & Paste: Use both for the base of the tomato curry sauce.

Use both for the base of the tomato curry sauce. Heavy Cream: This adds a creaminess to the sauce. You can use half and half instead of heavy cream.

This simple Indian butter chicken needs at least 3 hours to marinate in the fridge, but you can let it marinate longer (up to 24 hours). So the easiest way to prep this dish ahead of time is to make the marinade (step 1) and let it sit overnight. That way it’s ready to cook at dinner time!

You can also freeze it for up to a month. When ready to cook, allow it to thaw and reheat it in a saucepan over medium-low heat for best results.

What is butter chicken? Butter chicken, also known as murgh makhani, is an Indian dish made from chunks of chicken cooked in a spiced tomato and butter sauce. See Also Easy Sourdough Bread Recipe for BeginnersSouthern Thanksgiving Recipes || Soul Food Recipes - RecipeMagikButter Pecan Cookies Recipe - The Recipe CriticLoaded Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe [VIDEO] What’s the difference between butter chicken and chicken tikka masala? Butter chicken and chicken tikka masala are very similar. However, tikka masala tends to be a bit spicier and juicier, whereas butter chicken tends to be more mild and creamy. Is butter chicken spicy? Nope! Butter chicken is a very mild, yet flavorful dish! There is a little bit of cayenne pepper, but you can leave that out if you’re concerned about it being too spicy! What is garam masala? Garam masala is an Indian spice blend that includes cinnamon, peppercorns, cardamom, mustard seeds, coriander seeds, cloves, mace, and nutmeg. You can find it in the spice aisle of most grocery stores.

Store leftover Indian butter chicken in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat gently in the microwave or on the stovetop.

Freeze leftovers in an airtight container for up to 3 months. Let thaw overnight in the refrigerator before reheating.

Tender chunks of chicken is the most delicious, creamy butter sauce is a great way to start a meal. It’s best served with rice to soak up the curry sauce, and some fresh naan to scoop it up.

If you want to add some veggies, make cauliflower fried rice, mashed sweet potatoes, or crispy Air Fryer broccoli.

If you make this recipe be sure to upload a photo in the comment section below or leave a rating. Enjoy!

Recipe Indian Butter Chicken Recipe 4.78 from 18 votes Author: Becky Hardin Prep: 5 minutes minutes Cook: 25 minutes minutes Total: 3 hours hours 30 minutes minutes Serves4 This easy Indian Butter Chicken is so creamy, tender, and delicious! Ingredients ▢ ¾ cup full-fat plain yogurt

▢ 2 cloves garlic minced

▢ 1 tablespoon lemon juice from ½ lemon

▢ 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

▢ 1 tablespoon Garam Masala Indian spice

▢ 1 teaspoon ground turmeric

▢ ½ teaspoon ground cumin

▢ ½ teaspoon kosher salt

▢ ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

▢ ¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper or more to taste

▢ 1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut into 1-inch pieces

▢ 3 tablespoons unsalted butter (⅜ stick)

▢ 8 ounces tomato sauce (1 can)

▢ 1 cup heavy cream

▢ 1 tablespoon tomato paste

▢ ½ tablespoon granulated sugar

▢ Fresh cilantro optional, for serving Instructions Add the yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, ginger, garam masala, turmeric, cumin, salt, and peppers in a large Ziplock bag. Gently smush the spices into the yogurt to combine, then add the chicken pieces to the bag, massaging to coat it in the spiced yogurt. ¾ cup full-fat plain yogurt, 2 cloves garlic, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger, 1 tablespoon Garam Masala Indian spice, 1 teaspoon ground turmeric, ½ teaspoon ground cumin, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper, ¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper, 1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Seal the Ziplock bag and refrigerate for at least 3 hours, or overnight.

In a large skillet, melt the butter (or ghee) over medium-high heat. Working in batches, cook the coated chicken pieces in the skillet for 2-4 minutes, flipping once, until the outside of the chicken is a light golden brown. 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

Add the tomato sauce, cream, tomato paste, and sugar to the skillet, then stir until well combined. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thickened. Taste and adjust seasonings as desired. 8 ounces tomato sauce, 1 cup heavy cream, 1 tablespoon tomato paste, ½ tablespoon granulated sugar

Serve garnished with cilantro. Fresh cilantro Becky's tips You can use full-fat Greek yogurt in place of regular yogurt.

If you don’t have fresh ginger, you can use ¼ teaspoon of ground ginger instead.

Feel free to leave the cayenne pepper out if you don’t like a little spice.

You can use boneless, skinless chicken breasts in place of thighs.

You can use ghee in place of the butter.

You can use half-and-half in place of the heavy cream.

Let the chicken marinade for at least 3 hours or up to overnight.

If you’d like a richer sauce, feel free to stir in some more butter or ghee at the end.

Serve with basmati rice or naan bread!

Nutritional information does not include optional ingredients. Storage:Store Indian butter chicken in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months. Nutrition Information Calories: 543kcal (27%) Carbohydrates: 11g (4%) Protein: 37g (74%) Fat: 39g (60%) Saturated Fat: 22g (138%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g Monounsaturated Fat: 11g Trans Fat: 0.4g Cholesterol: 257mg (86%) Sodium: 783mg (34%) Potassium: 794mg (23%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 8g (9%) Vitamin A: 1586IU (32%) Vitamin C: 8mg (10%) Calcium: 129mg (13%) Iron: 3mg (17%)

InstaLeave A Rating

