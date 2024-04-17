Southern Thanksgiving Recipes || Soul Food Recipes - RecipeMagik (2024)

There is nothing more comforting than Southern Thanksgiving recipes. It goes without saying that Southern recipes are definitely the most amazing recipes of all time.

Be it that Tamales or That tex Mex soup, there is something so comforting about Southern food. It is definitely a soul food.

I am so much in love with Southern food, that this year, I am seriously considering making all southern recipes for Thanksgiving.

For me, Thanksgiving is that day when the entire family comes together and eats together. It is that special day when you are so excited about dinner.

If at all you want to make your dinner the most comforting and most satisfying meals of all times then please go for these Southern comfort food recipes. They are surely the best.

Southern Thanksgiving Recipes

Simple Salisbury Steak

Simple Salisbury Steak Served over mashed potatoes is such a hearty dish!

Cinnamon Fried Apples

Classic Southern Fried Apples in my Grandma's recipe. This is such a simple yet delicious recipe where apple chunks (kept large obviously) are fried in a skillet with a little bit of brown butter, ground cinnamon, and brown sugar!

And man oh man! its sooo good!!!

Caramelised Sweet Potatoes

Honey Butter Skillet Corn

Made with just 4 ingredients - frozen corn, honey, butter and cream cheese this skillet honey butter corn recipe is a perfect side dish for thanksgiving. Its so so easy to make! Serve this hot while the butter melts into the corn! Gosh!! Super YUMMMMM!!!

Candied Yams

Southern Buttermilk Cornbread in Cast Iron Skillet

Classic Buttermilk Cornbread made in the cast iron skillet is a savory cornbread recipe, just how the Southerns love it. Crumble it and top over your collard greens or Blackeyed Peas or Chili for a classic southern treat.

Southern Louisiana Collard Greens Recipe "Hearty and Meaty"

This classic Collard Greens recipe is the best and most traditional southern thanksgiving recipe.

Homemade Creamed Corn

This homemade Creamed Corn recipe is so much better than canned cream corn. You will love this southern style creamed corn recipe

Cornish hens stuffed with cornbread dressing

Thanksgiving turkey cheese ball recipe

Crispiest Southern Fried Chicken Recipe with Buttermilk

Grandma's Broccoli Casserole with Cream Cheese

Grandma's Turkey Gravy Recipe

Grandma's Sausage Herb Stuffing

Easy Crock Pot Pork Chops recipe with gravy (Keto)

Salisbury Steak with Creamy Mushroom gravy

Brussel Sprouts wrapped in Bacon

Sausage and Rice Stuffed Acorn Squash Recipe

Southern Cornbread Dressing Recipe

Southern Buttermilk Cornbread in Cast Iron Skillet

Baked Delicata Squash Rings

Cranberry Pecan Stuffing in Crock Pot

Mom's Turkey Stuffing Recipe

Southern Creamed Corn

Nothing beats a creamy Cron recipe. This is so so so delicious and makes for the perfect side dish for Thanksgiving.

Southern Sweet Potato Cobbler

This Sweet Potato Cobbler is the most comforting Cobbler recipe. Traditionally made in Mississipi, this is so delicious and drool-worthy!

Sweet Corn Casserole {5-ingredient} with Jiffy Mix in the Crockpot

Baked Ham with Honey and Pineapple

Honey Baked Ham Recipe

Roasted Pork Tenderloin Recipe with Vegetables

Simple Oven Roast Chicken Recipe (Air Fryer or Oven)

Whole Roasted Cauliflower

Best Meatloaf Recipe ever! will knock your socks off

Swedish Meatballs

Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

Biscuits and gravy are what make every Thanksgiving dinner complete. These Southern Buttermilk Biscuits are super fluffy and so easy to make.

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting

These are the best Pumpkin cupcakes you should be baking this season. Also, the fluffy Cream Cheese Frosting is the best of all.

Nacho Cheese Dorito Chicken Casserole

This Nacho Cheese Dorito Chicken Casserole is the easiest ever Casserole recipe. It's a delicious Casserole that you can make for Thanksgiving. Also, do not forget the Nacho Cheese Doritos on top. That's what makes this yumm!

Cheesy Green Bean Cheddar Casserole with Fall Spices

This Chessy Green Bean Cheddar Casserole is a traditional recipe which is almost forgotten. My nana used to make is so often and it's so so so good.

Sweet Potato Casserole with Walnut and Brown Sugar Crumble Topping

I think a sweet potato casserole with yummy sweet potato filling is what makes this the best and most comforting casserole of the season. It's so delicious that you will love every bite of it.

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

This easy Pumpkin Bread Pudding is the most delicious Pudding recipe perfect for the holidays.

Classic Old Fashioned Apple Pie

There are desserts and then there is this classic Apple Pie. This one is just the way my Nana made it. Super delicious and total comfort food vibes 🙂 Bonus - Also, learn to make homemade buttery double Pie crust

Vegan Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Pie with Coconut Milk

Sweet Potato Pie is a classic pie recipe for Thanksgiving. However, I tweaked this recipe a bit and made it in the vegan version, which your vegan friends will love. However, you can also find instructions on how to make this in a Non-Vegan way. 🙂

Candied Sweet Potatoes with Pecan Topping

These Candied Sweet Potatoes with Pecan topping, Orange Zest, and Rosemary is the easiest side dish of the season. Trust me, your home will smell like the holidays when you make this. Also, this is the perfect alternative to Candied Yams. But so so so delicious 🙂

Best Homemade Old-Fashioned Pumpkin Pie

This Delicious Pumpkin Pie needs no special introduction. It's the best recipe that reminds you of Nostalgia and home love, you should be baking this season.

Creamy Mashed Sweet Potatoes

This Mashed Sweet Potato is super easy and one of the most wonderful recipes, which I love about Thanksgiving.

Southern Buttermilk Ranch Mashed Potatoes

See Also Loaded Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe [VIDEO]

Southern Cornbread Dressing by Melissa's Southern Style Kitchen

Looking for a comfort food recipe? Try this Southern Cornbread dressing. It's so comforting and trust me Thanksgiving is seriously incomplete without this.

Green Bean Ranch Potato Casserole

Want a side-dish that will be ready in just 30-minutes? Try this excellent comfortable recipe.

Cheesy Green Beans

These Cheesy Green Beans are the best way to make boring Green Beans yummy! It's so delicious and cheesy that you will never forget this dish 🙂

Vegan Chocolate Chess Pie

Chocolate Chess Pie is the most amazing Southern Pie recipe. However, I made this in a vegan version, because some of my vegan friends wanted to have it. But, you will love this recipe. It's so yumm! Also, find the Non-Vegan version instructions in the blog.

Southern Baked Candied Yams by Cooking with Tammy

Yams are like the best thing about Thanksgiving. It's sweet and so tasty. But, the most important ingredient is the spice. Which makes this dish stand out.

Southern-fried Corn

This creamy fried corn is just so comforting. Be it summers or fall, I am a sucker for this recipe.

Broccoli Cornbread by Plain Chicken

Be it Summer cookouts or Thanksgiving Dinners, this broccoli cornbread recipe is simply amazing. You can even serve this during potlucks and it would be so great.

Southern Fried Apples

Made with fresh red apples and butter. Coated with cinnamon and sugar, this recipe is the most comforting dessert recipe.

Southern Candied Sweet Potatoes by Spicy Southern Kitchen

These candied sweet potatoes is surely a classic recipe for Fall Days. The sweet potatoes are beautifully coated with spices and they taste amazing.

Southern Blueberry Muffins

I know its not the summer months, but, still Its always a good time for a Blueberry Muffin. right?

Baked Bourbon Candied Yams by The Chunky Chef

One of the best recipes that go with Classic Green Bean Ranch Potato Casserole is this Baked Bourbon Candied Yams.The warm spices make it taste so good.

Hoppin John Casserole with Cornbread Crust by melissassouthernstylekitchen

Another Super-amazing recipe that you can enjoy for Thanksgiving and just like that. The cornbread crust is so amazing.

Red Bean Tex Mex soup

This easy and comforting soup is so amazing. Filled with cheese this recipe is surely so good.

Stove Top Candied Sweet Potatoes by Salty Side Dish

I guess, stove top sweet potatoes are better than baked ones? What is your take on this?

Buttermilk Ranch Mashed Potatoes by Melissa's Southern Style Kitchen

I am telling you with confidence that if you are making this sort of Mashed Potatoes, you can definitely expect your guests to want more of it.

Crockpot Buttery Bacon Green Beans by Spicy Southern Kitchen

Green Beans makes an excellent side for Thanksgiving dinner. But, do you know that bacon add that extra bit of crunchy touch to an otherwise boring recipe?

Homemade Creamed Corn by House of Yumm

This creamy recipe is so popular in my home that I make it almost every week. These summer months, I made it so often, and its an absolute family-favorite recipe.

Crockpot Ranch Style Beans by Eating on a Dime

Pinto beans are an excellent way to spice up your Thanksgiving dinner. They are filled with protein and are so good in taste. These ranch style beans is surely gonna be a favorite.

Southern Style Baked Beans with Bacon by South Your Mouth

Bacon is always essential while you are making a Southern Style recipe. And this recipe is just so good. So comforting and so easy to make.

Cinnamon Fried Apples by Tastes of Lizzy T

Apple recipes are so common for Thanksgiving and Fall season. But these cinnamon Fried apples are even better. The apples get beautifully cooked and the cinnamon makes it so fragrant and flavorful.

Jalapeno Popper Creamed Corn by Delish

This creamed corn is surely the best thing I have had for a long time. Jalapeno Popper is my absolute favorite and this recipe just couldn't get any better.

Cheddar Jalapeno Corn Casserole by Yellow Bliss Road

This corn casserole will make your fall evenings a blissful one. The cheddar cheese with Jalapenos is just so comforting.

Sheet Pan Hash Browns by Salty Side Dish

I just love making Hash browns. They make the dinner so much appetizing. And, the best part is that kids love it.

Cheesy Sausage Cornbread Quiche by A Southern Soul

This quick and easy quiche recipe will simply make your day. So cheesy and so comforting that you would love every bit of it.

Southern Style Hoppin John by Spend With Pennies

Well, just when you thought, you are running out on real good food, you have this southern style hoppin john. Its so freaking good.

Southern Pecan Pie by Oh Sweet Basil

Oh! My! My! I just enjoy pecan pie so much. So amazing that I am always excited about it. I cannot wait to try this.

Collard Green by Spend With Pennies

Another popular Thanksgiving Side dish that is seriously amazing. So easy to make that you would want to make it everybody.

Sweet and Moist Honey Cornbread by The Food Charlatan

This sweet and moist honey cornbread is surely the sort of dinner recipe that will make you feel so damn happy. So easy to make and the taste is amazing.

Pumpkin Pie Bars by The Chunky Chef

These small little Pumpkin Pie bars are seriously so good. Small little bars, so that everyone get one individual bar.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Squares by Just So Tasty

Pumpkin cheesecake is my absolute favorite when it comes to fall and Pumpkin recipes. I just love how Pumpkin and cheesecake both make the recipe so good.

So, these were some of the best Southern recipes that you can make for Thanksgiving. I hope you liked them.