Butter Pecan Cookies Recipe - The Recipe Critic (2024)

Soft, chewy,butter pecan cookiesmade with lightly toasted pecans andcrunchy toffee bits. These are buttery and delicious and there’s no mixer or chilling required!

Aren’t easy cookie recipes the best? They make a quick and easy sweet treat for my family. We can never get enough! A few more of my favorite cookie recipes (that you’ve GOT to try) are these red velvet white chocolate chip cookies, banana cream pudding cookies, and white chocolate Oreo cookies!

Butter Pecan Cookie Recipe

Butter pecan is one of my favorite dessert flavors. (This butter pecan cake is a must-try!) I decided to try it out in cookie form! Many butter pecan cookie recipes tend to be crisp and a little too dry for my liking. For this recipe I knew I wanted a soft, thick,chewy cookie, and these cookies deliver! I know you’re going to love it as much as I do.

They’re packed with rich, buttery flavor and crunchy bits of toasted pecans and toffee that make every bite a delight. And the best part? They’re super easy to make! I toasted my pecans for a little extra flavor, but you can skip this step if you’re short on time! So go ahead, indulge in some butter pecan cookie goodness – your taste buds will thank you!

Ingredients Needed

These Butter Pecan Cookies are some of my favorites to make at the last minute because I usually have most of the ingredients ready to go in my pantry. Check out the recipe card below for exact measurements.

Unsalted Butter : Makes the cookies soft and tender!

: Makes the cookies soft and tender! Dark Brown Sugar : Dark brown sugar contains more molasses than light brown sugar, giving it a rich and complex flavor.

: Dark brown sugar contains more molasses than light brown sugar, giving it a rich and complex flavor. Sugar : Just regular granulated sugar is fine!

: Just regular granulated sugar is fine! 1 Large Egg + 1 Egg Yolk : Binds the ingredients together. I added an extra yolk so the cookies turn out more rich and tender.

: Binds the ingredients together. I added an extra yolk so the cookies turn out more rich and tender. Vanilla Extract : Deepens the flavor of the butter pecan cookies. Use pure vanilla extract if you have it!

: Deepens the flavor of the butter pecan cookies. Use pure vanilla extract if you have it! All-Purpose Flour : The base of the cookies.

: The base of the cookies. Cornstarch : Acts as a thickener.

: Acts as a thickener. Baking Soda and Baking Powder : You’ve got to add both so these cookies rise properly and have a tender crumb.

: You’ve got to add both so these cookies rise properly and have a tender crumb. Salt : Works as a flavor enhancer!

: Works as a flavor enhancer! Pecan Halves : The star of the show! These give the cookies the best texture and buttery flavor.

: The star of the show! These give the cookies the best texture and buttery flavor. Heath Toffee Bits: (Optional) I love adding Heath bits because of their added crunch and caramel flavor. You can leave them out if you want!

How to Make Butter Pecan Cookies

These butter pecan cookies are so easy to make. And they’re ready in less than 30 minutes, which is a plus! Because they come together in a snap, it’s the perfect last-minute dessert for parties and get-togethers.

Preheat Oven, Prep Pan: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Toast Pecans: Spread pecan halves evenly over cookie sheet and bake on 350 degrees for 3-5 minutes. Chop: Remove from oven and coarsely chop (do not turn off your oven). Then set aside. Sugar Mixture: In a large mixing bowl, combine melted, cooled butter and sugars. Stir well. Add in Wet Ingredients: Add eggs, egg yolk, and vanilla extract and stir until well-combined. Flour Mixture: In a separate, medium-sized bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Combine: Gradually add flour mixture to wet ingredients until completely combined. Mix-Ins: Add chopped pecans and toffee bits (if using) and then stir well. Add to Pan: Line cookie sheets with parchment paper and drop butter pecan cookie dough by heaping 1 1/2 tablespoon onto prepared cookie sheet, spacing at least 2″ apart. Bake: Transfer to oven and bake for 10-12 minutes until golden brown. Allow the butter pecan cookies to cool completely on baking sheet before enjoying!

Tips for Making Butter Pecan Cookies These butter pecan cookies are pretty straightforward to make, but I did want to include a few tips for you! Here’s how you can make them turn out as tasty as possible. I know they’ll be a hit wherever they go! You can’t go wrong with buttery, homemade cookies. They have the best buttery, toasty flavor! Toast Pecans: Toasting your pecans is optional, but I really recommend it for this butter pecan cookie recipe. It takes less than 5 minutes and enhances the flavor and crispness of the pecans!

Toasting your pecans is optional, but I really recommend it for this butter pecan cookie recipe. It takes less than 5 minutes and enhances the flavor and crispness of the pecans! Toast Before Chopping: Make sure you toast your pecan halves before chopping them. This will ensure even toasting (no burnt or under-done pieces this way!) Just make sure you let them cool before chopping them!

Make sure you toast your pecan halves before chopping them. This will ensure even toasting (no burnt or under-done pieces this way!) Just make sure you let them cool before chopping them! Cool Butter: Let your butter cool for atleast 10 minutes before adding the sugar. If your butter is too hot, it will end up melting your sugar and you’ll have a runny cookie dough that will spread all over your cookie sheet when you go to bake it.

Let your butter cool for atleast 10 minutes before adding the sugar. If your butter is too hot, it will end up melting your sugar and you’ll have a runny cookie dough that will spread all over your cookie sheet when you go to bake it. Adding Toffee: The toffee bits add a nice extra dimension of flavor and texture to these cookies, I can’t enjoy butter pecan cookies without them anymore!

The toffee bits add a nice extra dimension of flavor and texture to these cookies, I can’t enjoy butter pecan cookies without them anymore! Don’t Over Bake: I like to take my butter pecan cookies out of the oven while they’re still a little soft. They’ll continue to cook on the baking sheet for a minute or two. This way, they end up perfectly soft and chewy!

Storing Leftovers Butter pecan cookies never last long in my house. They’re just too good! If you’re lucky enough to have some left over, here’s how to keep them tasting fresh and delicious. At Room Temperature: Store any leftover, cooled cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for 3-5 days.

Can Butter Pecan Cookies Be Frozen? Yes! Butter pecan cookies can be frozen and enjoyed later. To freeze them, make sure the cookies are completely cool and place them in a single layer in an airtight container or freezer bag. Also, separate the layers with parchment paper to prevent the cookies from sticking together. They can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months. When you’re ready to enjoy them, take the cookies out of the freezer and let them come to room temperature. This can take a few hours, or you can speed up the process by placing them in the fridge for an hour or so. Once they’re at room temperature, they should be just as tasty as when you first made them!

