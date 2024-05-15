Norwegian Apple Cake Recipe (2024)

Recipe from Nevada Berg
Adapted by Florence Fabricant
- 1 hour 45 minutes, plus cooling
- 4(1,275)
Though quite straightforward, this recipe for Norwegian apple cake from Nevada Berg's cookbook “North Wild Kitchen” did raise a question. A whole tablespoon of cinnamon? Really? But it was not at all excessive, giving the cake autumnal fragrance and flavor along with a nicely burnished surface. What this recipe also offers is great flexibility. Though it calls for an 8-inch springform, it also worked in a 9-inch and a 10-inch, the latter providing a little less cake in proportion to topping (though no change in cooking time). Larger pans require more fruit. And on that score, in place of apples the recipe works well with fresh figs and peaches. Small purple plums, pears, apricots and even bananas are some other options to consider. —Florence Fabricant
Ingredients
Yield:10 servings
- 4tart apples, like Granny Smith
- 1cup/227 grams (2 sticks) salted butter, softened, plus more for greasing the pan
- 2cups/255 grams all-purpose flour
- 1½teaspoons baking powder
- 1¼cups/250 grams granulated sugar
- 3large eggs, at room temperature
- ½cup/4 ounces whole milk
- ⅓cup/32 grams sliced almonds
- 2tablespoons dark brown sugar
- 1tablespoon cinnamon
- Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream for serving
Nutritional analysis per serving (10 servings)
455 calories; 23 grams fat; 13 grams saturated fat; 1 gram trans fat; 7 grams monounsaturated fat; 2 grams polyunsaturated fat; 58 grams carbohydrates; 3 grams dietary fiber; 34 grams sugars; 6 grams protein; 229 milligrams sodium
Preparation
Step
1
Peel and core apples; slice ½-inch thick. Set aside. Use some of the butter to grease an 8-inch springform cake pan. Dust with a little flour. Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Step
2
Sift or whisk flour with baking powder. Set aside. In the bowl of a standing mixer, beat granulated sugar with ¾ cup (1½ sticks) of the butter for several minutes, until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then beat mixture about 3 minutes until creamy. Gradually add flour mixture in three batches, alternating with milk, mixing well after each addition. Transfer batter to pan.
Step
3
Arrange the apple slices on top of batter in tight overlapping concentric circles, gently pressing them in a bit. Scatter almonds on top. Dust with brown sugar and cinnamon. Dot with remaining butter. Place in the oven and bake about 1 hour, until a cake tester comes out clean, the top has browned and feels fairly firm to the touch.
Step
4
Allow to cool in the pan until just warm. Remove sides of pan and serve with whipped cream or ice cream. If cake has cooled completely it can be warmed before serving.
4
out of 5
1,275
user ratings
Cooking Notes
MRR
This was a wonderful apple cake, and I am very picky about apple cakes . This one is moist and has a beautiful crumb., and plenty of apples. I added 1/2 tsp salt, as it seemed to me it should have some. It looks beautiful, Keeps well and also makes a lovely breakfast . I used a 9 inch springform pan and wouldn’t use anything smaller as there is lots of batter and the cake baked right up to the top. It would have overflowed in an 8 inch.
Olivia
This sounds delicious and I intend to make it. But apples are all different sizes. It would be helpful if you could tell us about how many cups of sliced apples we'd need?
Elan
I may have to try this again. For sure, the apples need to be sliced thinner than 1/2 inch; more like 1/4 inch so they can actually cook through and can be sliced.It would have helped a LOT for the list of ingredients to say 1 cup butter DIVIDED. Despite reading and rereading the recipe, I put all the butter in the batter and then ended up adding another 1/2 stick on top. It worked out OK but it didn't help. I was very tempted to add vanilla to the batter and will try that next time.
Karlin
Add:- 1/4 c oil- 1tsp vanilla or almond extract- 1/2-2 apples cooked down in middle of cake- increase all spices (nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves)- for apples on top, coat in spices and lemon juice
Gresham Gal
I baked this in a nine-inch springform pan. The cake was still quite thick—I can’t imagine it in an eight-inch pan. Lovely recipe, simple and straightforward outcome. Now I want to try with plums!
Just beautiful
Very easy to make (although I used a 9-inch springform and had no room to spare after the rise) and absolutely lovely. Perfect balance of flavors, sort of like a cross between apple pie and cake. Highly recommend, no tips to add to a very thorough recipe.
UESlit
Tried out this recipe for a Sunday brunch and it turned out well; however, it’s not much different from Marian Burros’ classic plum torte which is much less complicated, has many fewer steps and is a little less caloric and little more delicious.
Mary Kimm
It also very much depends on what and how tight the pattern on top is. For me, it’s about 2.5 medium apples. It never hurts to make more than you need and snack while you cook.
Patti
I've made this three times as written, each time with different apples and in a progressively larger spring pan. The most recent cake was perfect. 10" pan with four medium granny smiths, cooked exactly one hour. I prefer the fruit/cake ratio with a larger pan. Excellent crumb and paired well with vanilla and salted caramel ice cream.
Dawning Hope
I haven't baked this yet - but Granny Smiths all tend to be about the same size, in my experience. 4 Granny Smiths is 4 Granny Smiths ... But if you are using something else, maybe base your count using Granny Smiths as standard of measurement and work from there- if your apples are much smaller or larger than Granny Smiths, eyeball them to figure out how many will be needed to equal the volume of 4 Granny Smith. Other fruits will have different densities and baking times-- experiment!
Alidanui
The cake was delicious without adding extra oil, though I was generous with the butter on top. Don’t be afraid to use all the apple slices. Just pile them up. The juices from the apples (I used Honey Crisp and Granny Smith) moisten the cake perfectly. Used pecans on top. I used eggnog instead of milk :-) just because I had it, and added a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Very good with cardamom or maple or vanilla ice cream.
Jordan
Made as written it's just ok - a tall wall of plain cake with some nice apple topping. I'd love it if the NY Times would show a cross-section of their cake recipes, not always an overhead shot!I rescued it by making a pastry cream (stolen from a bienenstich recipe) flavored with cinnamon and almond extract. Cut the cake in half and spread between layers. Added just enough moisture, flavor and sweetness. Recommended!
eleni
Turned out really well with some suggestions I took from below.Used all 4 granny smiths with a layer of some thinner apple slices in the middle of the batter layer along with 1 t of cinnamon and 1 T of brown sugar. For the top I used the rest of the apples with thicker slices along with the remaining 2t cinnamon and then 2T of brown sugar. I added 1/2t of salt as suggested by someone, but I would cut that back to 1/4t next time.9inch springform for 60 minutes baking was just right
Gerry
Cousin of an Irish Apple cake only we don't arrange the apples we mix them in with the batter and we don't add cinnamon - but why not. Either way, an apple cake is my go to when I need a cake in a hurry. Oh and so good warm with ice cream or at room temperature with a chunk of Stilton.
Olivia
It's in the oven now! It might look better if I had remembered that concentric circles should start in the middle and work outward to the edges. ;)
Michael Whistler
The 8" pan is inappropriate for the amount of batter; hard to believe it could cook through in an hour. Much better proportioned for a larger pan
Rachel
How far ahead of the event can I make this and keep it?
Ellen
This recipe is flawed - and I know as I have made it here in Norway! With fruit on top, you cannot beat the butter and suger to light - the airy structure makes the toppings sink. And how the author fit all the batter into an 8 inch springform AND had space for 4 apples on top is a mystery. I used a 9-inch pan and the batter almost ran over, space for only 3 apples, and it needed an extra 1/2 hr to be baked. To work correctly, don’t beat butter/sugar until fluffy, and use min.10 or 11 inch pan.
Ellen
Way too small with 8 inch pan - 10 og 11 would work better and give a better ratio of cake to apple.
nadyne
I added 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of cardamom to the flour mixture. I baked it in a 9” square springform pan, so simply did straight rows of apple slices rather than circles. It was perfectly done at 55 minutes. Some butter leaked out of the side of the pan when I unmolded it, making me wonder if the recipe really needs the butter dotted on top.
RenoRose
Great apple cake! I cut the apples slices to 1/4" like another reviewer suggested and the topping was like a glorious apple confiture. The cake was rich with 3 eggs and the almonds gave a lovely crunch. Think I might add the cinnamon to the cake batter next time. Yes, there will be a next time!
Ben
Do not use an 8-inch pan. Go for 10. This needs to be thin or the center will be raw.
Vic
I used what was on hand and replaced the dark brown and white sugar with light brown sugar and it came out a little too sweet despite reducing the total sugar content by 50g. If I were to make again I would further reduce total sugar by an additional 50g-100g.
Vic
I used a 10in cast iron pan and it came out great.
Carolyn
I used an 8” pan and it didn’t overflow (just) but it did take an extra 1/2 hour to cook with foil over it for the last 1/2 hour to prevent burning. It is a very tasty cake.
Marina
I did half the recipe in an 8in springform pan - it came out perfect! I used Granny Smiths and added some vanilla to the batter.
better apple cakes out there
Definitely use a 9 or 10 inch springform pan. But, I think there are better apple cakes out there, like an apple upside down cake or an apple snack cake where the apples stay moist. This was a white cake with dried out apples on top. The topping made no sense to me— why not melt the butter with the brown sugar and the cinnamon and coat the apples before arranging them? Also, be sure to wrap your springform pan in aluminum foil as the butter leaks out.
Makenzie C
I accidentally didn’t divide the butter. Turned out so tender and delicious anyway. I used chopped hazelnuts instead of almonds. My oven isn’t always consistent so I baked mine about 1 hour 2 minutes. It was still jiggly when I took it out after an hour.
Amber
I've made this cake several times & absolutely LOVE it! I make a couple very small changes. I use a 9" pan (it fills it), I add a tsp each of vanilla & almond extract to batter. To the topping I add a tsp cardamom. I reduce the white sugar (3/4 c), but I do that in all recipes as I don't like my desserts too sweet. This is so good! Any leftovers I freeze in plastic, then warm individual slices about 30 seconds in microwave.
Ellen Tabor
I would really like to make this cake. I do not have an 8" springform. I would use a heavily greased 8" cake pan, but I truly wish that recipes were standardized to the equipment people tend to have at home. 9" springform, 10" springform, sure, but 8"? Give a home baker a break!
