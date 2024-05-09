Bobby Flay Shrimp 'N' Grits Recipe - TheFoodXP (2024)

Written By Yamini Rathore / Published on May 5, 2021 / Last updated on January 8, 2024

Bobby Flay’s shrimp ‘n’ grits recipe is perfect when you don’t know what to make. Here’s a simple steps straight from Bobby Flay’s kitchen. It is a combination of shrimps and grit sauce. Let’s check out the nitty gritty in the article below.

To make Bobby Flay’s shrimp ‘N’ grits stir in the butter and cheese to the pan and make flavorful grit sauce. Further, fry the shrimps until they are pink and tender. Finally, pour the grit sauce to a serving plate and place the cooked shrimps over the top.

This is just an overview of the recipe. Check out the entire article to know the list of equipment, ingredients, nutritional facts, and steps to make shrimp n grits. Keep reading to know more.

Refer to check out otherBobby Flay recipes.

Frying Pan – Prepare the grit and cook the shrimps using a frying pan.

Prepare the grit and cook the shrimps using a frying pan. Perforated Ladle – Use a perforated ladle while cooking the shrimps.

Use a perforated ladle while cooking the shrimps. Knife – Chop the onions and slice the lemon with a help of a sharp knife.

Preparation Time Cooking Time Total Time 5 Minutes 25 Minutes 30 Minutes

Shrimp – Take half a pound of peeled and de-veined shrimp to prepare the recipe.

Take half a pound of peeled and de-veined shrimp to prepare the recipe. Olive Oil – Sauté the onions and shrimp using olive oil.

Sauté the onions and shrimp using olive oil. Onions – Minced onions will bring out savory blend of flavors.

Minced onions will bring out savory blend of flavors. Water – Add a splash of water to prepare grit sauce.

Add a splash of water to prepare grit sauce. Butter – Add a tablespoon of butter to prepare soft and creamy grits.

Add a tablespoon of butter to prepare soft and creamy grits. Ground Cornmeal – The grits is made with ground cornmeal. It enhances the texture of the grits.

The grits is made with ground cornmeal. It enhances the texture of the grits. Parmesan Cheese – Mix parmesan cheese with the ground cornmeal to achieve desired consistency.

Mix parmesan cheese with the ground cornmeal to achieve desired consistency. Lemon Juice – Pour a teaspoon of lemon juice over the top of the shrimp n grits.

Pour a teaspoon of lemon juice over the top of the shrimp n grits. Parsley – Garnish the shrimp and grits with freshly chopped parsley.

Garnish the shrimp and grits with freshly chopped parsley. Salt – Add salt as per your taste.

Add salt as per your taste. Black Pepper – Season the shrimps n grits with a pinch of black pepper.

1. First Step

Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in pan and sauté onions on low flame until the onions are caramelized. Then, add water, salt, and pepper. Simmer for a few minutes and further add cornmeal. Cook for another 5 minutes stirring frequently until the water is completely absorbed.

2. Prepare The Grits

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in butter and parmesan cheese. Mix everything nicely and pour it into a bowl and set aside.

3. Fry The Shrimp

Wipe the same pan and add a tablespoon of olive oil. Add in shrimp and cook until they turn pink. Further, add a teaspoon of lemon juice and parsley. Cook the shrimp for 2-3 minutes more and you are good to go!

4. Put Together

Finally, pour the grits in a bowl and spoon the cooked shrimp over it. Garnish the shrimp n grits with salt, pepper, and parsley. Serve to enjoy!

Calories 756 kcal Carbohydrates 43 g Protein 31 g Cholesterol 162 mg Sodium 873 mg

How Will Bobby Flay Shrimp ‘N Grits Look And Taste Like?

Bobby Flay’s shrimp n grits should bethick, smooth, and have a mild flavor. Grits tend to taste like what you mix with them, so they are often made with added salt, butter, and cheese.Endeavor to incorporate the chef Bobby Flay’s flavors at home.

Bobby Flay Shrimp 'N Grits Recipe Bobby Flay's shrimp 'n' grits recipe is perfect when you don't know what to make. It is simple to make and anyone can make it. It has a rich texture with a lot of flavors. It also has bacon, which automatically makes it 100 times better. Course Chef's Delight Cuisine American Servings 5 People Calories 756 kcal Equipment Frying Pan

Perforated Ladle

Knife Ingredients ½ pound Shrimp

3 tablespoon Olive Oil

½ cup Onions (Minced)

½ cup Water

2 tablespoons Butter

½ cup Ground Cornmeal

2 tablespoons Parmesan Cheese

1 teaspoon Lemon Juice

Parsley

1 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon Black Pepper Instructions Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a pan and sauté onions on low flame until the onions are caramelized.

Then, add water, salt, and pepper. Simmer for a few minutes and further add cornmeal.

Cook for another 5 minutes stirring frequently until the water is completely absorbed.

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in butter and parmesan cheese.

Mix everything nicely and pour it into a bowl and set it aside.

Wipe the same pan and add a tablespoon of olive oil. Add in shrimp and cook until they turn pink.

Further, add a teaspoon of lemon juice and parsley.

Cook the shrimp for 2-3 minutes more and you are good to go!

Finally, pour the grits into a bowl and spoon the cooked shrimp over it.

Garnish the shrimp n grits with salt, pepper, and parsley. Serve to enjoy! Nutrition Calories: 756kcal | Carbohydrates: 43g | Protein: 31g | Cholesterol: 162mg | Sodium: 873mg

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is shrimp and grits made of? Shrimp and grits is an iconic Southern dish and easy to make at home. Creamy grits come together withsaucy shrimp, onions, peppers, and baconin this flavorful rendition. What do you set shrimp with grits with? Shrimp with grits are paired well with honey cornbread, jalapeno cheddar Mexican cornbread, old-fashioned Southern corn sticks, sweet cornbread muffins with brown sugar, or corn muffins. What are grits composed of? Grits are made fromground corn, typically from less sweet, starchy varieties often referred to as dent corn. What are grits good for? Grits are loaded with iron, whichhelps guard against the development of iron deficiency anemia, which is more common in older people.

This was it! Tell me about your experience and how well you like the recipe in the comments’ I’d love to hear from you. I also welcome suggestions and will try my best to answer queries. Just leave them in the comments. Till next time, happy eating!