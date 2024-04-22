Bourbon-Pecan Tart with Chocolate Drizzle Recipe (2024)

Sort by: Newest
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2018
I made this for a birthday celebration and it got rave reviews. There were a couple of pecan pie skeptics at the table who are now converts. It was easy to put together. I forgot to add the chocolate drizzle at the end but everyone enjoyed it without. I will definitely make this again!
Rating: 4 stars
12/09/2013
This is an easy and delicious recipe. It is very sweet just like pecan pie but I think because it is in a tart pan it has a much better balance. I agree with others that the chocolate does not add much to the taste but it does make for a pretty presentation. I will definately make this again.
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2013
I love pecan pie, but this is a step above that. It is gooey and has a great warmth from the bourbon. I get requests to bring this to work all time and the nice thing is I can make it ahead of time because it gets better after a few days. I prefer to heat it up and put whipped cream on top. This is now my go to pie recipe for Thanksgiving every year.
Rating: 4 stars
10/21/2012
I have made this twice and guests always like it. A nice twist on traditional pecan pie and since most people I know get their Thanksgiving dinner pies at Costco, this tart seems almost elegant. Don't over do the chocolate. I rarely give 5 stars, so this is top notch for me!
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2011
I've made this recipe every Thanksgiving since the recipe was published in Cooking Light. It is FABULOUS. Seriously. A huge hit every year. I usually double the amount of pecans so that the whole top is covered in pecan halfs (looks prettier that way). I'm a normal working mom, and not a particularly great cook, but this recipe is really great and I highly recommend it.
Rating: 1 stars
12/15/2010
I wish I could give this a minus 10 stars. The molasses flaver was extremely over-powering. I ate once piece and threw the rest of the tart away. The worst CL recipe I have ever made.
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2010
always gets rave reviews...i use premade frozen pie crusts from the store and just whip it up really quick. people go NUTS for it at holiday parties and think i've really spent a long time baking!! a definite go to in a pinch!!
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2010
This was SUPER easy, and turned out way better than I could have even expected. Excellent holiday treat that you can whip together in minutes and let bake and cool. I tempered my chocolate in a double boiler, however, not in the microwave. Also used a good dark chocolate. Mmmmm....
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2010
Outstanding! Flavour is perfectly balanced and delicious. Presentation is at least 5 stars. For those reviewers who felt it was too sweet, I'm not sure I've ever tasted a pecan pie that wasn't sweet. In fact, my family calls it 'sugar pie'. I served it with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream and it was fabulous. Did not modify the recipe at all. The only tiny issue I had was that it stuck to the bottom of the tart pan.
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2009
We love this! I didn't have any bourbon the last time I made it so I substituted the same amount of vanilla and it tasted very close to the original.
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2009
I made this for Thanksgiving and received raves from the family. Even a diehard traditional pecan pie fan who was wary of the bourbon and the tart! Quality bourbon is a MUST. We didn't find the alcohol at all overwhelming, and I kept warm chocolate separate for people to drizzle as they chose, many prefered it without the chocolate. Will definitely make again.
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2009
Have made this several times now, always with rave reviews. I typically find the chocolate hard to drizzle- I am sure it a personal error in technique but I end up sort of spreading it. My husband actually likes it better without any chocolate at all. This is a very easy recipe. I don't use a tart pan- just a regular 9 in pie plate and it fills very nicely-not too much or little. And the flavor is great- not too alcohol tasting, just a hint. I do chop the nuts some rather than leaving in halves- makes it easier to slice and serve. Definitely a keeper.
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2008
This was awesome! So easy to prepare and tastes wonderful. My family and I just finished gobbling it down and all ended in rave reviews. My only suggestion would be to add more pecans. Having experience with many other Cooking Light recipes, I think CL tends to go a little light on the nuts and I often end up having to add a little more. I used close to double the amount of pecans called for which I thought gave the tart a greater crunch, flavor and aroma. Yes, it bumps up the calories a bit, but if I'm going to eat it and consume the calories, I want it to be worth it while still within reason. Use the chocolate drizzle sparingly or it will overpower the tart. I am a chocoholic and found only a medium drizzle to be plenty. I melted Ghirardelli dark chocolate chips in the microwave and they were perfect. Enjoy the tart while it's still warm. It's wonderful! Will absolutely make again!
Rating: 4 stars
11/20/2008
Really yummy and nice presentation. I have made this several times and it is always a crowd pleaser.
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2008
This is the top rated holiday dessert at my house and office. Last year I made one for a co-worker, this year I have 10 orders. I skip the chocolate drizzle and serve with bourbon spiked whipped cream. Be sure to use good Kentucky Bourbon like Makers Mark or Four Roses.