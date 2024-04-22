Bourbon-Pecan Tart with Chocolate Drizzle Recipe (2024)

Rating: 5 stars 12/26/2008

This was awesome! So easy to prepare and tastes wonderful. My family and I just finished gobbling it down and all ended in rave reviews. My only suggestion would be to add more pecans. Having experience with many other Cooking Light recipes, I think CL tends to go a little light on the nuts and I often end up having to add a little more. I used close to double the amount of pecans called for which I thought gave the tart a greater crunch, flavor and aroma. Yes, it bumps up the calories a bit, but if I'm going to eat it and consume the calories, I want it to be worth it while still within reason. Use the chocolate drizzle sparingly or it will overpower the tart. I am a chocoholic and found only a medium drizzle to be plenty. I melted Ghirardelli dark chocolate chips in the microwave and they were perfect. Enjoy the tart while it's still warm. It's wonderful! Will absolutely make again!