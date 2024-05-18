January 9 Holidays and Observances, Events, History, Recipe & More! (2024)

Holidays and Observances
(Alphabetical Order)

2024 Daily Holidays that fall on January 9, include:

  • Balloon Ascension Day
  • International Choreographers Day
  • National Apricot Day
  • National Cassoulet Day
  • National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
  • National Poetry at Work Day - January 9, 2024 (Second Tuesday in January)
  • National Shop for Travel Day - January 9, 2024 (Second Tuesday in January)
  • National Static Electricity Day
  • National Take the Stairs Day
  • National Word Nerd Day
  • Panama's Martyrs' Day
  • Play God Day

2024 Weekly Holidays that include January 9, are:

  • Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week - January 7-14
  • National Law Enforcement Training Week - January 7-13, 2024 (First Full Week of January)
  • National Lose Weight - Feel Great Week - January 7-13, 2024 (Starts First Sunday in January)
  • National Thank Your Customers Week - January 7-13, 2024 (First Full Week of January)
  • No Tillage Week - January 9-12, 2024
  • Universal Letter Writing Week - January 8-14

2024 Monthly Holidays that include January 9, are:

There are too many monthly holidays to include here, so please check out myJanuary Holidayspage to see all of the holidays that are celebrated the entire month of January.

NOTE:

  1. A page on each holiday will be coming soon and linked above.
  2. If a date is a movable holiday, that is different every year, I'll include the year as well as the date rule above. Otherwise, the holiday falls on the same date each year.

Darth Vader Balloon taking off on 9-11-11 at the Great Reno Balloon Race, in Reno, Nevada. This is a fantastic annual event!

World Festivals and Events
(Date Order)

  • Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival - Usually starts annually on January 5, and typically runs for a month or more, in Harbin, China and is the largest ice and snow festival in the world! 2024 dates are December 20, 2024 - Early March, 2024.
  • Pennsylvania Farm Show- January 6-13, 2024 (Harrisburg, PA)
  • National Western Stock Show and Rodeo- (Denver, CO) - January 6 - 21, 2024

Astrological Sign

The Astrological Sign for January 9 is a Capricorn.

Birth Flower of the Month

The Birth Flower(s) for the Month for January are:

  • Carnation - The Carnation is the Birth Flower for January. The symbolization of the Carnation means love, pride, beauty, purity, distinction, fascination, and loyal.
  • Snowdrop is a white flower with three small petals in the middle surrounded by three larger petals on the outside. The symbolization of the snowdrop means love, fascination, and purity.

See our GARDEN HOLIDAYS page for all the special days celebrating things of the garden!

Birthstone

The Birthstone for January is a Garnet.

Famous Birthdays

  • 1913 - Richard Nixon, 37th United States President
  • 1941 - Joan Baez, American Singer
  • 1944 - James Patrick "Jimmy" Page is born in Heston, Middlesex, England. He was a musician who went on to form the The Yardbirds and Led Zeppelin.
  • 1982 - Catherine, duch*ess of Cambridge

Famous Deaths

  • 1324 - Marco Polo - Italian explorer and merchant (b. 1254)
  • 1873 - Napoleon III, French politician who was the 1st President of France (b. 1808)
  • 1939 - Johann Strauss III, Austrian composer, violinist, and conductor (b. 1866)
  • 2015 - Bud Paxson, American founder of the Home Shopping Network and Pax TV (b. 1935)
  • 2022 - Bob Saget, American actor, comedian and television host (Full House) (b. 1956)

Famous Weddings and Divorces

2005 - Vince Neil, lead singer of Motley Crue marries Lia Gerardini

Quote of the Day

January 9 Holidays and Observances, Events, History, Recipe & More! (3)

January 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day!

Let's face it, there is so much evil in the world today! Our Law Enforcement and Military are there to do their best to keep us safe. It is sad to me to see the disrespect that many give to our Law Enforcement Men and Women these days. We would have utter chaos in the world without them! Are they perfect? No one is! Do they sometimes make mistakes? Yes, everyone does! They go into every shift, knowing they might not make it home at the end of the day. They deserve our respect and appreciation! Thank an officer today for their service!



Healthy Diet Habit Tip of the Day
or a Recipe of the Day

January 9 Holidays and Observances, Events, History, Recipe & More! (4)

January is National Soup Day. Here is a great Black Bean Soup Recipe from Kerry, at Healthy Diet Habits! (link goes to her website)

This Day in History

  • 1768 - In London, England, Philip Astley stages the first modern circus.
  • 1768 - Connecticut becomes the fifth state to be admitted to the United States.
  • 1793 - Jean-Pierre Blanchard becomes the first person to fly in a balloon in the United States
  • 1857 - The Fort Tejon earthquake strikes California, registering an estimated magnitude of 7.9.
  • 1861 - Mississippi becomes the second state to secede from the Union before the outbreak of the American Civil War.
  • 1894 - New England Telephone and Telegraph installs the first battery-operated telephone switchboard in Lexington, Massachusetts.
  • 1918 - Battle of Bear Valley is the last battle of the American Indian Wars
  • 1964 – Several Panamanian youths try to raise the Panamanian flag on the U.S. controlled Panama Canal Zone, leading to fighting between U.S. military and Panamanian civilians.
  • 2007 - The first iPhone is unveiled by Apple CEO Steve Jobs
  • 2013 - A SeaStreak ferry crashes into the dock in lower Manhattan, New York City and injures 85 people.
  • 2015 - The two suspects from the Charlie Hebdo shooting in Paris on January 7th, are both killed after a hostage situation. A second hostage situation related to the Charlie Hebdo shooting occurs at a Jewish Market.

This Day in Music

  • 1960 - Patsy Cline becomes a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
  • 1965 - The Beatles 65 album jumps from #98 to #1 on the Billboard album chart in one week's time where it remains for nine straight weeks.
  • 2013 - One Direction wins Favorite Album for Up All Night, and Favorite Song, What Makes You Beautiful, at the People's Choice Awards


The Beatles, singing Everybody's Trying to Be My Baby - one of the songs from their Beatles 65 album.

This Day in Sports

  • 1977 - Superbowl XI at the Pasadena Superbowl - Oakland Raiders beats Minnesota Vikings, 32-14
  • 1990 - Jim Palmer & Joe Morgan are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame
  • 1998 - The Hockey News selects Wayne Gretzky as the best NHL player ever

Word of the Day from Wiktionary

from the word go (adverb)

1. From the very beginning; from the outset; immediately upon starting.

Wishing You a Great Day Today!

January 9 Holidays and Observances, Events, History, Recipe & More! (5)

