Bread Machine Pizza Dough Recipe - Mom On Timeout (2024)

The BEST pizza dough recipe and it’s made in the bread machine!

So easy, so delicious, so versatile! You’re going to want to make this at least once a week!

This Bread Machine Pizza Dough recipe is near and dear to my heart because much like slow cooker recipes, it requires very little work 🙂 If you don’t have a bread machine you may want to consider buying one because they are a HUGE time saver and there is no limit to the number of recipes you can make. This recipe makes 1 pizza so I usually double it so we can have leftovers. It also make fabulous bread sticks so there is also that option. We really enjoy this pizza dough recipe and I know you will too!

Ingredients:

2 c flour (I like to use bread flour but all purpose and even a combination of AP and wheat flour works)

1 Tbls butter, softened

1 Tbls sugar

1 tsp yeast

1 tsp salt

1/2 c plus 2 Tbls water (105-110 degrees)

Doubled (for 2 pizzas):

4 c flour

2 Tbls butter, softened

2 Tbls sugar

2 tsp yeast

2 tsp salt

1 1/3 c water (105-110 degrees)

Directions:

Add all ingredients into your bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Make sure that the water is warm enough to proof the yeast (about 105-110 degrees).



Turn your bread machine to the dough setting and let ‘er go! After a couple minutes check on your dough. Make sure that the ingredients are thoroughly combined and that the dough is not too wet or too dry. Depending on where you live and the flour you use there can be some variances in the dough. If it’s too dry, add 1 tsp of water at a time. If the dough is too sticky, add 1 tsp of flour at a time.

The dough will raise nicely during the dough cycle. Isn’t it pretty? It never ceases to amaze me what a little yeast can do 🙂

After the bread machine is done (mine takes about 90 minutes on the dough cycle) – dump the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and work it until you achieve your desired shape.

Depending on the size of pizza pan or pizza stone you are using, you may not need all of the dough.

I like to lightly grease my pizza pan and dust with cornmeal. Make up your pizza and bake at 400-425 degrees for 18-25 minutes. You are looking for bubbly cheese and lightly browned crust. If you like acrunchier crust, brush some olive oil on the crust before baking.

