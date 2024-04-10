Best Dang Creole Seasoning Recipe | Recipes From A Pantry (2024)

Jump to Recipe

You will love this easy Creole Seasoning Mix recipe that takes just 5 minutes to whip up and effortlessly adds amazing southern flavor to your favorite dishes. Even better, this seasoning blend is made with a few everyday ingredients you already own and makes a great edible gift. Suitable for vegan, gluten-free, low carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole30 diets. Post includes Weight Watchers points.

A dash or two of creole seasoning is the quickest and easiest way to bring variety to your easy weeknight suppers, lunches, meal prep, and more. This particularly homemade creole seasoning recipe mix effortlessly adds amazing Southern flavor to your favorite dishes and creole cuisine. And to use that famous expression, creole spices really do kick things up a notch! #bam!

This creole seasoning blend (and all the tips shared) will help you skip the store-bought spice blend and make your own.

It is so simple to make, and there are no extra additives or msg in this – and you get to control the salt and spice level. What you see is what you get. However, if store brought seasonings are your jam for easy cooking, then keep with them.

And if you love bold Creole flavors as much as I do, you’ll definitely want to check out this easy Creole Sauce recipe and what I consider to be the best dang Shrimp Creole.

What Is Creole Seasoning?

This is an easy-to-whip-up New Orleans Style homemade blend of creole seasonings that uses a combination of commonly used herbs and spices to add flavor and mild spice to many dishes.

Why Make This Recipe

Only Make What You Need – If you only need a small amount of seasoning, buying a whole jar can be wasteful. With homemade spice blends you can easily make smaller amounts. Most of what you need is already available in your spice cabinet.

– If you only need a small amount of seasoning, buying a whole jar can be wasteful. With homemade spice blends you can easily make smaller amounts. Most of what you need is already available in your spice cabinet. Control the Spiciness – Adjust the cayenne pepper to create a seasoning blend with the creole flavors you love and just the right amount of heat.

– Adjust the cayenne pepper to create a seasoning blend with the creole flavors you love and just the right amount of heat. Perfect for Gift Giving – Make spice blends and pour them into jars to give to friends as edible gifts along with a favorite recipe.

Ingredient Notes

When it comes to what is in creole seasoning, recipes can vary from household to household. Each seasoning, herb, and spice adds flavor and aroma and can be varied to your personal tastes.

Paprika – Substitute with smoked paprika for a smoky flavor.

– Substitute with smoked paprika for a smoky flavor. Dried Oregano – You can also use dried marjoram.

– You can also use dried marjoram. Black Pepper – Use freshly ground black pepper for the best flavor.

– Use freshly ground black pepper for the best flavor. Onion Powder – You can also use dried onion flakes.

– You can also use dried onion flakes. Garlic Powder – If using garlic salt, omit the additional salt.

– If using garlic salt, omit the additional salt. Salt Flakes – Sea salt or kosher salt is preferred over table salt.

– Sea salt or kosher salt is preferred over table salt. Dried Herbs – A blend of dried thyme and dried basil add an herby flavor.

– A blend of dried thyme and dried basil add an herby flavor. Cayenne Pepper – Cayenne pepper adds heat. Adjust the amount to control the spiciness.

Ready to make this creole seasoning recipe? Gather your ingredients and I will show you…

How To Make Creole Seasoning

Get the complete ingredients list and instructions from the recipe card below.

Measure out all the ingredients into a mixing bowl. Next, mix with a dry spatula or whisk. Then transfer the seasoning into an airtight spice jar or a mason jar (if you make a large quantity).

Pro Tips

Always use fresh ingredients and replace the spices in your pantry every 6 months or so.

and replace the spices in your pantry every 6 months or so. Use dried herbs for a longer shelf life .

. Don’t make more seasoning than you plan to use in a few months .

. Make a big batch. Double or triple the recipe depending on how often you use this.

Double or triple the recipe depending on how often you use this. Vary the ingredients and the measurements to your preference.

to your preference. Omit the salt for a salt-free version.

for a salt-free version. Store in an airtight container .

. Store in a spice jar with a shaker top for convenience.

for convenience. Decant into smaller individual jars to give as a gift .

. This makes an awesome rub and works great on meats and fish, which you can then cook up in a skillet, Instant Pot, Air Fryer, or oven.

and works great on meats and fish, which you can then cook up in a skillet, Instant Pot, Air Fryer, or oven. If you prefer you can add all the ingredients into a spice grinder and then grind into a powder.

and then grind into a powder. Double or triple the recipe depending on how often you use this.

depending on how often you use this. Sometimes it is easier to mix the seasoning blend with some oil and make a paste before rubbing on meat, veggies, etc.

Delicious Variations

Mix up the salt . You can use pink Himalayan salt (I love this even though not Creole), Kosher salt, or even the regular table variety. BUT you would need to adjust the ratios of the ingredients you use.

. You can use pink Himalayan salt (I love this even though not Creole), Kosher salt, or even the regular table variety. BUT you would need to adjust the ratios of the ingredients you use. Vary spices. Feel free to add a teaspoon more or less of the ingredients to your taste. Add-ons I have used include smoked paprika and red pepper flakes. Delish!

FAQs

How To Use This Seasoning? I use it to flavor almost anything and everything. Some of the best uses are: A rub for meats and fish – this works great as a creole chicken rub as well as a rub for lamb, fish, pork, and steak.

A marinade – mix with olive oil and vinegar or lemon to use as a marinade.

For all the veggies – Sprinkle liberally over vegetables for roasting.

On the grill – season your kebabs and other meats before you grill them.

Classic Southern dishes – Red Rice and Beans, Jambalaya, Creole Sauce etc. How Much Seasoning To Use? Guys, you totally want to go easy on the seasoning, so start with less than you think you need and add more to taste. I recommend you start with 1-2 tablespoons of seasoning for a recipe that serves 4 the first time and then adjust up or down to your taste. Creole Seasoning Substitute? Don’t have all the seasoning mix ingredients to hand? Worry not, you got this. First thing is to see if you have some Cajun seasoning and use that. Second, see which ingredients you have and then simply use a mix of these to flavor your food.Alternatively, you can scan through your spice cupboard and see what other spice blends you have that you like. How Long To Store It? You canstore this for up to 6 monthsin an airtight spice jar ormason jarfor larger quantities. Just make sure you keep it in a cool place out of direct sunlight. This homemade spice mix can actually last a long time, butit loses its freshness and vibrant flavor as time goes by. I suggest you only make only enough to last you for up to 6 months at any one time. After that simply make a new batch. How To Use For Edible Gifting? This easy Seasoning Mix recipe makes for a super unique DIY gift. Mix up a couple of batches, decant into cute spice jars or mason jars, add a ribbon and a label, and hand out to all your foodie friends. Creole Vs Cajun Seasoning What is the difference between these two? These are actually pretty similar and are used interchangeably. Cajun seasoning is generally more basic, with ground peppers and garlic powder. See Also 4 Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe - Butter with a Side of Bread Louisiana Creole seasoninghas many more ingredients, including a range of herbs like thyme and oregano.

Weight Watchers Points

This Homemade Seasoning Mix contains 0 Blue Plan SmartPoints.

Easy Creole Sauce Recipe Best Dang Shrimp Creole

