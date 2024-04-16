4 Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe - Butter with a Side of Bread (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Peanut Butter Fudge is made easily with only 4 simple ingredients, no candy thermometer needed! This easy fudge recipe is made with delicious and simple ingredient you can find in your pantry: peanut butter, sugar, milk and vanilla extract- that’s it!

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge is one of my favorite fudge recipes because it is so simple to make and it is always amazingly delicious. The creamy and smooth texture of this peanut butter fudge recipe reminds me of the fudge my grandma use to make.

Recipe for Peanut Butter Fudge

This fudge recipe has become my go to fudge recipe due to how quickly the fudge sets, I typically do still wait a couple hours before slicing it, but it seems to be nearly complete and set after about an hour. Fudge in an hour, that’s amazing!! Also, unlike many other fudge recipes, this one does not require a ton of stirring or attention to the exact temperature of the mixture. I enjoy making this recipe with creamy peanut butter, it produces a smooth and creamy texture that is perfect. But sometimes it is fun to mix it up and use a crunchy peanut butter, who doesn’t love a little crunchy in their fudge? No matter how you choose to make this fudge the results you will achieve a nothing less than fudge perfection!

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge Ingredients

Sugar: You need 2 cups of graduated sugar to give this fudge the right amount of sweetness in contrast to the peanut butter flavor.

Milk: Using 1/2 cup milk will give this fudge a perfect texture and consistency.

Vanilla extract: Using 1 tsp of vanilla extract will help enhance the natural flavors in this recipe.

Peanut Butter: You will need 3/4 cup peanut butter, you can use creamy or chunky depending on your preference.

Peanut Butter Fudge Easy Add-Ins and Variations Feel free to add mini chocolate chips, salted peanuts or mini M&M candies to the top of the fudge, before it’s set. Press add-ins into the fudge slightly so that they stick.

How to make Peanut Butter Fudge

Prep

Prepare an 8X8 (or 9X9) square pan with buttered foil. To do this, cut a piece of foil that is slightly larger than the pan and then spread softened butter on the foil with a spatula or by placing your hand in a plastic bag like a glove and using your fingers to spread the butter on the foil. Press the foil into the pan, butter side up. The foil should come at least most of the way up the sides.

Making the Fudge

Next, in a medium saucepan, bring the sugar and milk to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Boil for 2 1/2 minutes.

After the 2 1/2 minutes, remove the mixture from heat and add the peanut butter and vanilla extract, stirring until smooth.

Set and serve

Proceed to pour the fudge mixture into prepared pan and let set for about 1-2 hours in the refrigerator before slicing and serving.

To slice, just remove the entire foil from the pan and fold the edges down flat. It is so much easier to slice and serve this way than trying to do it while it is still in the pan!

Serve and enjoy!

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe FAQ

What kind of peanut butter is used in Peanut Butter Fudge? I always make this recipe with regular creamy peanut butter and it works perfectly for achieving that smooth, fudgy texture. If you like a bit of crunch and texture, I think that crunchy peanut butter would work really well in this recipe too. Use a regular peanut butter like Jif or Skippy for best results – I have found that more natural peanut butters (the ones where the oil is separated out) usually don’t work as well in baking, most likely because they tend to be a little bit runnier. Why is my peanut butter fudge not setting? If your fudge isn’t setting, double check that you added the full 2 cups of sugar to the pan. Make sure you brought the fudge to a full boil before starting your 2:30 timer. Why is my peanut butter fudge dry and crumbly? Make sure you didn’t overcook the fudge to avoid it getting dry. The best way to avoid this is by setting a timer when you’re cooking the milk and sugar. What ingredient makes fudge hard? Milk and sugar boil together to make a type of candy, which, when combined with the peanut butter, cool and harden to make the fudge. What causes peanut butter fudge to be grainy? You can stir the sugar and milk while they are cooking to make sure all the sugar granules dissolve and avoid grainy fudge. Why is my peanut butter fudge oily? Oily fudge happens most often as a result of the type of peanut butter used to make it. Natural peanut butters tend to be more separated, resulting in oily fudge. I recommend using basic Jif or Skippy to make this fudge recipe.

Storing Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

Does homemade peanut butter fudge need to be refrigerated? Peanut Butter fudge should NOT be refrigerated as it tends to dry out the fudge.

Can you freeze fudge? Yes! Freezing fudge is easy. Just double wrap it in plastic wrap or parchment paper, then store it in an airtight container. Will stay fresh for 3 months. Thaw and cut into squares to serve.

How long is peanut butter fudge good for? If stored in an airtight container on the countertop, fudge will stay good for about a week. It does slowly dry out, so I recommend enjoying it within 4-5 days.

