Brownie Brittle Recipe (2024)

By: Leigh Anne Wilkes Posted: 12/07/22 Updated: 2/02/24

Crispy, crunchy, and chocolatey this brownie brittle has a rich brownie taste and is for all those who love the crispy edges of brownies!

Why You’ll Love This Recipe!

Recently, I needed to make a trip to Costco and I discovered something pretty amazing. It was something called Brownie Brittle.

I put it out at a holiday party in a bowl. It doesn’t look like anything special but let me tell you once people started eating it they couldn’t stop. If you like the edges of the brownies, you know the crispy stuff, you are going to LOVE this.

Now if fudge brownies are your favorite, this might not be your thing but give it a try first!

Ingredients Needed

Flour. I use unbleached all purpose flour.

Salt

Baking Powder

Sugar

Vanilla Extract

Oil. Use canola or vegetable oil. A mild flavored oil is best.

Eggs. You will only be using the whites.

Chocolate Chips. I use semi sweet but milk chocolate or dark chocolate chips will work too. You can use full size chips or mini chocolate chips.

Toffee Bits. You can use the kind with or without chocolate.

How to Make Brownie Brittle

In a bowl whisk the egg whites until foamy.

Add in sugar and then cocoa powder, oil and vanilla until smooth.

Add in dry ingredients and stir until smooth.

Pour batter onto lined cookie sheet and spread as thinly as possible with back of spoon or an offset spatula.

Sprinkle with a chocolate chips and then sprinkle with toffee bits.

Bake in a 325 oven for 20 minutes.

Remove from oven and use a pizza cutter to cut into triangular shaped pieces.

Return to oven for 5 more minutes.

Remove from oven and cool. Break into pieces.

Tips Spread the batter as thin as you can on a cookie covered with a silphat or parchment paper.

Use a pizza cutter for easy cutting.

Be sure to cut it into pieces while it is still warm.

Don’t worry if it doesn’t look crisp when you take it out of the oven, it will crisp up as it cools. If any of the pieces are too thick and chewy you can return them to the oven at 250 degrees for 20 more minutes and then re-cool.

Leave it plain or top it with chocolate chips, chopped peanuts or toffee bits.

How to Serve Brownie Brittle: Just as it is! Fill up a bowl and watch is disappear.

Break it into smaller pieces and serve it over vanilla ice cream.

Sprinkle some over a yogurt parfait.

