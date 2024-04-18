Brownie Brittle Recipe (2024)

Home / Latest Posts / Recipes / Course / Dessert / Cookies / Brownie Brittle
By: Leigh Anne Wilkes
Crispy, crunchy, and chocolatey this brownie brittle has a rich brownie taste and is for all those who love the crispy edges of brownies!
Why You’ll Love This Recipe!
Recently, I needed to make a trip to Costco and I discovered something pretty amazing. It was something called Brownie Brittle.
I put it out at a holiday party in a bowl. It doesn’t look like anything special but let me tell you once people started eating it they couldn’t stop. If you like the edges of the brownies, you know the crispy stuff, you are going to LOVE this.
Now if fudge brownies are your favorite, this might not be your thing but give it a try first!
Ingredients Needed
- Flour. I use unbleached all purpose flour.
- Salt
- Baking Powder
- Sugar
- Vanilla Extract
- Oil. Use canola or vegetable oil. A mild flavored oil is best.
- Eggs. You will only be using the whites.
- Chocolate Chips. I use semi sweet but milk chocolate or dark chocolate chips will work too. You can use full size chips or mini chocolate chips.
- Toffee Bits. You can use the kind with or without chocolate.
How to Make Brownie Brittle
- In a bowl whisk the egg whites until foamy.
- Add in sugar and then cocoa powder, oil and vanilla until smooth.
- Add in dry ingredients and stir until smooth.
- Pour batter onto lined cookie sheet and spread as thinly as possible with back of spoon or an offset spatula.
- Sprinkle with a chocolate chips and then sprinkle with toffee bits.
- Bake in a 325 oven for 20 minutes.
- Remove from oven and use a pizza cutter to cut into triangular shaped pieces.
- Return to oven for 5 more minutes.
- Remove from oven and cool. Break into pieces.
Tips
- Spread the batter as thin as you can on a cookie covered with a silphat or parchment paper.
- Use a pizza cutter for easy cutting.
- Be sure to cut it into pieces while it is still warm.
- Don’t worry if it doesn’t look crisp when you take it out of the oven, it will crisp up as it cools. If any of the pieces are too thick and chewy you can return them to the oven at 250 degrees for 20 more minutes and then re-cool.
- Leave it plain or top it with chocolate chips, chopped peanuts or toffee bits.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best way to store brownie brittle?
Brownie brittle can be stored in an airtight container for up to 10 days at room temperature. Be sure to cool completely first. In order for it to stay crisp, it needs to be airtight.
How to Serve Brownie Brittle:
- Just as it is! Fill up a bowl and watch is disappear.
- Break it into smaller pieces and serve it over vanilla ice cream.
- Sprinkle some over a yogurt parfait.
5 from 8 votes
Brownie Brittle
Recipe From: Leigh Anne Wilkes
Crispy, crunchy, and chocolatey this brownie brittle is for all those who love the crispy edge pieces from the pan of brownies!
serves: 8 people
Prep:15 minutes minutes
Cook:25 minutes minutes
Total:40 minutes minutes
Rate Recipe
Ingredients
- 2 egg whites
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 2 Tbsp cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1/4 tsp vanilla
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips extra for sprinkling on top
- 1/2 cup toffee bits
Instructions
Line a cookie sheet with a silphat mat or parchment paper.
In a bowl whisk the egg whites until foamy
Add in sugar and then cocoa powder, oil and vanilla until smooth.
Add in salt and baking powder.
Add the flour and stir until smooth.
Pour batter onto lined cookie sheet and spread as thinly as possible with back of spoon.
Sprinkle with chocolate chips and then sprinkle with toffee bits.
Bake in a 325 oven for 20 minutes.
Remove from oven and use a pizza cutter to cut into “shrad” shaped pieces.
Return to oven for 5 more minutes.
Remove form oven and cool. Break into pieces.
If any of the pieces are too thick and chewy you can return them to the oven at 250 degrees for 20 more minutes and then re-cool.
Tips & Notes:
- Spread the batter as thin as you can on a cookie covered with a silphat or parchment paper.
- Use a pizza cutter for easy cutting.
- Be sure to cut it into pieces while it is still warm.
- Don’t worry if it doesn’t look crisp when you take it out of the oven, it will crisp up as it cools. If any of the pieces are too thick and chewy you can return them to the oven at 250 degrees for 20 more minutes and then re-cool.
- Leave it plain or top it with chocolate chips, chopped nuts or toffee bits.
Nutrition Facts:
Calories: 285kcal (14%) Carbohydrates: 38g (13%) Protein: 2g (4%) Fat: 14g (22%) Saturated Fat: 5g (31%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g Monounsaturated Fat: 6g Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 18mg (6%) Sodium: 113mg (5%) Potassium: 77mg (2%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 31g (34%) Vitamin A: 191IU (4%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 26mg (3%) Iron: 1mg (6%)
Reader Interactions
Leave a Review
Sharon says
Awesome! Tastes just like the store bought & easy to make.
Thanks!
Reply
Judy says
Perfect
Reply
Deborah says
Please be aware that if you have a tree nut allergy, almonds are often used in toffee bits.
Reply
Khadhija says
Hi!
I stumbled upon your website in search of making brownies, and this twist was lovely. I followed the recipe exactly but my batter was A LOT thicker.
It smells wonderful and the pieces are still quite thin, would you recommend adding more oil or maybe some water next time to get a more runnier consistency ?
Reply
Older Comments