Strawberry Coconut Tarts Recipe (2024)

Strawberry Coconut Tarts are tiny tarts perfect for parties! Strawberry jam is surrounded by a coconut pie.

I’m not joking when I say that I’m obsessed with these strawberry coconut tarts. I find them so ridiculously delicious, that I once whipped them up three times in 24 hours (yep, I have a slight problem!).

They’re the perfect family-friendly recipe as they’re sweet, tart, and perfectly bite-sized. And to make things even more appealing, they’re a wonderful treat for the spring and summer months. You can even make your own jam if you’re feeling fancy!

I’d say these bad boys are quite similar to a coconut pie. But they’re unique as the little spoonful of jam gives you a burst of sweetness with each bite.

If you’re not a fan of strawberries, you can even switch out the jam for blueberry, raspberry, or cherry! The sky is truly the limit here.

And don’t even get me started on the perfectly crisp pastry cases that give these tiny tarts tons of texture.

Although the flavor is what puts these tarts over the top, I also love that they store easily. You just throw them into an airtight container and they’ll be equally delicious for up to 5 days.

But you’ll be lucky if they haven’t been snaffled up in an hour or so!

Why You’ll Love These Strawberry Coconut Tarts

The buttery and flaky pastry melts in your mouth

The strawberry jam is perfectly sweet but tart enough to please the palate

The shredded coconut adds softness and sweetness to the recipe

You can easily make these ahead for a no-fuss dessert

They store beautifully and freeze well

Ingredients

Salted butter

Sugar

Eggs

Shredded coconut

Vanilla extract

Strawberry jam

Frozen tart shells

How to Make Strawberry Coconut Tarts

Step One: Preheat the oven to 350F.

Preheat the oven to 350F. Step Two: Beat the butter, sugar, and eggs in a large bowl until smooth.

Beat the butter, sugar, and eggs in a large bowl until smooth. Step Three: Stir in coconut and vanilla.

Step Four: Place the tarts on a baking sheet and spoon 1 teaspoon of jam into each tart.

Place the tarts on a baking sheet and spoon 1 teaspoon of jam into each tart. Step Five: Top the tarts with 1 tablespoon of coconut mixture.

Top the tarts with 1 tablespoon of coconut mixture. Step Six: Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown on top.

Step Seven: Cool on a cooling rack before serving.

Equipment Needed

What to Serve with Strawberry Coconut Tarts

If you’re looking for more, these delicious strawberry coconut tarts can be paired with any of these amazing recipes.

Stabilized Whipped Cream

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

No-Churn Maple Pecan Ice Cream

Cream Cheese Fruit Tarts

Recipe Tips and Tricks

You can make your tart cases from scratch, but I recommend using pre-made ones for ease!

If you make your own cases, just be careful not to overmix the pastry or worry about it looking perfect.

Don’t be afraid to make your tarts in batches if you’re working with a smaller tray. You don’t want them to be touching while they’re baking.

If you don’t think the recipe is going to be quite sweet enough, you can sprinkle just a bit of sugar on top of each tart.

Keep the tart ingredients at room temperature before using them. This will prevent any cool shock when they go into the oven!

Don’t overfill your tarts. I get that it can be tempting to go overboard, but you don’t want to overfill your tarts or the filling may bubble over the sides.

Variations and Substitutions

Depending on your taste, you can use raspberry, apricot, or cherry jam in place of the strawberry!

Desiccated coconut works best for this recipe. But if you want to, you can switch things up with ground almonds or other nuts for a different flavor.

Storage Instructions

These strawberry coconut tarts will easily keep for 3-5 days if you store them carefully.

I suggest putting them in an airtight container for best results, but you can also keep them in a regular container if you don’t have one.

Just be warned that they may go stale much faster this way.

Can I Freeze?

You can certainly freeze these strawberry coconut tarts!

Wait for them to cool completely before storing them separately in freezer-safe bags for up to a month.

