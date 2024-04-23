Over 100 Truffle Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, read my disclosure policy.

Truffles are the perfect dessert all year long. Whether you’re making Christmas treats, Valentine sweets, or Easter candy, this list of over 100 Truffle Recipes is the perfect list of truffles to choose from.

PIN IT NOW TO SAVE FOR LATER

What’s the perfect gift to give on Valentine’s Day (or any holiday)? Truffles! And not just a chocolate one either – there are so many different versions out there your head might explode a little.

Come find the perfect truffle for your sweetheart (or for your next holiday platter) in this list of over 100 truffle recipes!

Hate dipping truffles? I know, me too. Come check out my video on how to dip truffles without crying.

In the meantime, drool your way through the list below!

Cookie Dough Truffles

Taffy Truffles

Cookie Dough Truffles

Butterfingers Cookie Dough Truffles

Cookie Dough Truffles

Red Velvet Cookie Dough Truffles

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles

Peppermint Truffles

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles

Thin Mint Cookie Dough Truffles

Salted Caramel Cookie Dough Truffles

Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Truffles

Monster Cookie Truffles

Smores Cookie Dough Truffles

Cookie Raspberry Cookie Dough Truffles

Chocolate Truffles

Nutella Truffles

Chocolate Malt Truffles

Chocolate Whiskey Truffles

Double Chocolate Truffles

Tiramisu Truffle

Chocolate Avocado Truffles

Chocolate Bourbon Truffles

Smores Truffles

Hot Chocolate Truffles

Chocolate Whiskey Truffles

Chocolate Peppermint Truffles

Ganache Truffles

Mexican Chocolate Truffles

Lavender Chocolate Truffles

Chocolate Coconut Truffles

Baklava Brownie Bombs

Truffle Stuffed Brownie Pops

Mocha Truffles

Truffles with Candy and Cookies

Oreo Truffle Strawberries

S’more Oreo Truffles

Low Carb Gluten Free Thin Mint Truffles

Pretzel Oreo Cookie Balls

Truffle Petit Fours

Chocolate Oreo Truffles

Samoas Truffles

Date Fudge Truffles

Red Velvet Oreo Truffles

Ferraro Rocher Truffles

No Bake Golden Oreo Truffles

No Bake Oreo Truffles

Salted Nut Roll Truffles

Brownie Truffles

Mint Oreo Truffles

Chocolate Ice Cream Truffles

Chocolate Oreo Truffles

Peanut Butter Oreo Balls

Shortbread Cookie Truffles

Toffee Crunch Truffles

Sugar Cookie Truffles

Peanut Butter Oreo Truffles

Butterfingers Truffles

Truffles with Peanut Butter or Nuts

Peanut Butter Cup Truffles

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Truffles

Coconut Almond Butter Truffles

Chocolate Almond Truffles

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Truffles

Pecan Pie Truffles

3 Ingredient Cookie Butter Truffles

Peanut Butter Rice Crispy Truffles

Peanut Butter Crunch Truffles

Maple Nut Truffles

Pecan Butter Truffles

Fluffed Nutter Truffles

White Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffles

Matcha Coconut Butter Truffles

Fruit Truffles

Coconut Cream Truffles

Banana Orange Chocolate Truffles

Chocolate Cherry Bombs

Chocolate Cherry Truffles

Apple Cinnamon Truffles

Strawberry Shortcake Truffles

Blueberry Lemon Truffles

Applesauce Truffles

Chocolate Cherry Creams

Raspberry Surprise Truffles

Raspberry Chocolate Truffles

Miscellaneous Truffles

Vanilla Cake Truffles

No Bake Cake Batter Truffles

Circus Animal Cookie Truffles

Red Wine Truffles

Root Beer Truffles

Cheesecake Truffle Pops

Coconut Cream Truffles

Gingerbread Truffles

Cake Batter Truffles

Chocolate Red Wine Truffles

Spiced Cookie Butter Truffles

Cookie Butter Truffles

Pink Velvet Cake Pops

Coconut White Chocolate Truffles

Funfetti Cake Balls

Twinkie Truffles

Bacon Potato Chip Truffles

How to Dip Truffles

Coconut Cake Truffles

Last Updated on February 2, 2023