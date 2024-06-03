Buffalo Wing Jackfruit Nuggets Recipe (2024)

Vegan jackfruit buffalo wing nuggets are a healthy and lighter alternative to an old favorite. If you haven’t started cooking with jackfruit yet, this is a great recipe to try. The texture makes it the perfect alternative to chicken! I find it to be incredibly tasty and satisfying.

In fact, jackfruit is quickly becoming one of my favorite meat replacements! It’s also really easy to find cans of jackfruit at the local market – I like buying the Trader Joe’s brand. So, whether you’re looking for a game day appetizer or just cooking for yourself, give this recipe a shot next time you’re craving something spicy.

What is jackfruit?

I remember seeing jackfruit in stores and wondering what the strange looking fruit was. I never knew you could cook such tasty appetizers with it! But, what is this mystery fruit?

Native to South India, jackfruit is an exotic fruit that has gained a ton of popularity for its unique flavor and texture. It’s one of the largest fruits that grows on trees, and they can be a whopping 80 pounds in weight! When ripe, it has a sweet and tropical taste. Unripe jackfruit has a meat-like texture and a more neutral flavor. This is why it’s so popular in vegan dishes.

How to make these jackfruit nuggets

When you’re making these jackfruit nuggets you’ll follow a similar process as if you were making chicken nuggets. The jackfruit is dipped in a wet batter made with almond milk and a flax egg. The flax egg is completely optional, but I find it really does help keep everything together.

To make the flax egg: use 1 tablespoon of flax seeds to 3 tablespoons of water. Then, let it sit for 5 minutes to firm up.

After dipping the nuggets in the wet batter, you’ll then bread them as you would any other nugget recipe! The breading is very versatile and you can add as many different spices as you want. So, don’t be afraid to experiment.

You will adore the vegan ranch dipping sauce!

They wouldn’t be nuggets without a vegan ranch dipping sauce, right? Feel free to experiment with the herbs and spices in this recipe as well.

Here are some ideas for additions to the dipping sauce:

Fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary

Dill

Nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor

Cayenne pepper for a bit of added kick

1 oz of pickle juice for extra tang

Fresh chopped green onion

Honey or maple syrup for added sweetness

Why use jackfruit in recipes

Versatility: Jackfruit can be used in a variety of recipes, from savory dishes to sweet desserts, making it a versatile ingredient in the kitchen. Texture: Its meaty texture makes it a popular choice for vegetarian and vegan recipes, serving as a great substitute for meat. Nutrition: Jackfruit is packed with nutrients, including vitamin C, potassium, and dietary fiber, making it a healthy addition to any meal. Flavor: Its unique, subtly sweet flavor can enhance the taste of numerous dishes. Sustainability: As a fast-growing, drought-resistant tree, using jackfruit is more environmentally friendly compared to many other food sources.