How to Eat Clean for an Entire Week: Your 21-Recipe Meal Plan (2024)

Now that you know what clean eating is, you can try incorporating it into your meal plan. Not sure where to start? Here are a few menu ideas:

Overnight oats with blueberries and almonds for breakfast, spicy lemon ginger chicken soup for lunch and a salmon and spinach rice bowl with green tea broth for dinner

Baked eggs and zoodles with avocado for breakfast, Instant Pot carrot ginger soup for lunch and vegan spaghetti squash with mushroom marinara for dinner

Sweet potato rösti with fried eggs and greens for breakfast, miso-tahini glazed roasted eggplant with farro for lunch and Instant Pot coconut salmon with fresh herbs and lime for dinner

Need further proof that clean eating isn't all carrot sticks and chicken breast? Here’s a week’s worth of clean-eating recipes to guide you.