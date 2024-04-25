Vegan Cashew Ricotta Cheese Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.
Best tasting vegan cashew ricotta cheese recipe made with raw cashews, lemon and garlic. Extra thick and creamy, luscious, only 5 ingredients and perfect for lasagna, pizza, stuffed shells or to spoon over a thick piece of bruschetta!
Cashew Ricotta
Looking for a dairy-free substitute for Italian ricotta cheese? You are in the perfect place friends!
Soft, creamy and silky, this luscious homemade vegan ricotta cheese is the real deal.
At this point in my like I’m totally convinced that cashews are pure gold, absolutely magical and there’s nothing they can’t do. They are my heroes!
So delicious, use it on everything:
- Fan favorite Spinach Lasagna
- Vegan Stuffed Shells, Manicotti + Ravioli
- Pasta Bake with Sausage Walnut Meat
- Ultimate Vegan White Pizza
- Mix with Tomato Sauce for a new creamy pink sauce
- As Antipasto on a Vegan Cheese Platter drizzled with Chive Pesto
- In a Sandwich
- On Bruschetta topped with olives + roasted tomatoes
- Drizzle with a balsamic reduction
- as a dip drizzled with olive oil, fresh herbs + lemon zest <—seriously delish!
+
It’s Quick + Easy to Make
Soy, Gluten & Dairy Free Cheese
WFPB Oil-Free
Raw Vegan
Super Creamy & Fluffy
Homemade from Scratch – Fatto in Casa
How to Make Vegan Ricotta
- If you don’t have a Vitamix or another such powerful blender, make sure to start with a quick soak of the cashews (20 minutes) in hot boiling water.
- Transfer the cashews with the lemon, water, garlic and all the spices to the blender (or food processor) and puree until extra creamy and fluffy. Season to taste with sea salt and use it anywhere you’d like to use ricotta cheese. Store in the refrigerator up to 5 days or freeze in freezer proof containers for 3 months.
- For sweet desserts you’ll omit the garlic and savory spices of course and sweeten to taste with maple syrup or powdered sugar.
Vegan Cheese Inspiration
- Creamy Alfredo Sauce
- Butternut Mac and Cheese
- Vegan Mozzarella
- Walnut Parmesan
Vegan Cashew Ricotta Cheese
The best tasting vegan cashew ricotta cheese recipe made with raw cashews, lemon and garlic. Extra creamy and luscious, only 5 ingredients and perfect for lasagna or to spoon over a thick piece of bruschetta!
Prep Time:5 minutes mins
Soaking:20 minutes mins
Total Time:5 minutes mins
Ingredients
- 2 cups raw cashews
- 3/4 cups filtered water
- 1 lemon -juiced
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
Instructions
Cover the cashews with hot water and soak for 20 minutes. Drain and rinse and transfer them to a powerful blender or food processor. (If using a Vitamix or another extra powerful blender you can skip the soaking )
Blend the cashews together with the water, lemon juice, garlic and sea salt until smooth and creamy.
Transfer the ricotta to a bowl, cover and refrigerate for a couple of hours until chilled and thick or serve right away. You can spoon over bruschetta or use in lasagna and for other pasta dishes. Keeps well in the fridge for about five days.
WFPB + Plantricious
Notes
- For a Dessert Style Ricotta to be used in cannoli and other sweets, just omit the garlic, onion and sea salt; sweeten to taste with maple syrup or powder sugar instead. I used it to make these little Pumpkin Cheesecakes over the holidays and they were a major hit with everyone.
- To make Cashew Cream for savory uses, follow the same recipe and stretch it out a bit with more lemon juice or water until desired consistency and tanginess is achieved.
- If planning to serve this on a cheese Board I suggest lining a sieve with cheese cloth, transfer the ricotta, tie the pouch and place to drain over a bowl in the refrigerator for a couple of hours or overnight. This will yield a dryer but still super creamy vegan ricotta can serve sprinkled with fresh basil, thyme, chives, some lemon zest + a drizzle of good evoo. It's lovely spooned over crostini or crackers.
- On Storage - Cashew ricotta can be stored in the refrigerator up to 5 days or frozen in freezer proof lidded containers up to 4 months.
Nutrition
Calories: 244kcal | Carbohydrates: 14g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Sodium: 201mg | Potassium: 308mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin C: 10.1mg | Calcium: 22mg | Iron: 3mg
Course: Condiment
Cuisine: Italian
Servings: 6 people
Calories: 244kcal
Author: Florentina