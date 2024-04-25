Vegan Cashew Ricotta Cheese Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

Best tasting vegan cashew ricotta cheese recipe made with raw cashews, lemon and garlic. Extra thick and creamy, luscious, only 5 ingredients and perfect for lasagna, pizza, stuffed shells or to spoon over a thick piece of bruschetta!

Jump to Recipe

Cashew Ricotta

Looking for a dairy-free substitute for Italian ricotta cheese? You are in the perfect place friends!

Soft, creamy and silky, this luscious homemade vegan ricotta cheese is the real deal.

At this point in my like I’m totally convinced that cashews are pure gold, absolutely magical and there’s nothing they can’t do. They are my heroes!

So delicious, use it on everything:

Fan favorite Spinach Lasagna

Vegan Stuffed Shells , Manicotti + Ravioli

, Manicotti + Ravioli Pasta Bake with Sausage Walnut Meat

with Sausage Walnut Meat Ultimate Vegan White Pizza

Mix with Tomato Sauce for a new creamy pink sauce

for a new creamy pink sauce As Antipasto on a Vegan Cheese Platter drizzled with Chive Pesto

In a Sandwich

On Bruschetta topped with olives + roasted tomatoes

Drizzle with a balsamic reduction

as a dip drizzled with olive oil, fresh herbs + lemon zest <—seriously delish!

+

It’s Quick + Easy to Make

WFPB Oil-Free

Raw Vegan

Super Creamy & Fluffy

Homemade from Scratch – Fatto in Casa

How to Make Vegan Ricotta

If you don’t have a Vitamix or another such powerful blender, make sure to start with a quick soak of the cashews (20 minutes) in hot boiling water. Transfer the cashews with the lemon, water, garlic and all the spices to the blender (or food processor) and puree until extra creamy and fluffy. Season to taste with sea salt and use it anywhere you’d like to use ricotta cheese. Store in the refrigerator up to 5 days or freeze in freezer proof containers for 3 months. For sweet desserts you’ll omit the garlic and savory spices of course and sweeten to taste with maple syrup or powdered sugar.

Vegan Cheese Inspiration

Creamy Alfredo Sauce

Butternut Mac and Cheese

Vegan Mozzarella

Walnut Parmesan