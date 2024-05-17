Butternut Squash Hasselbacks with Indian spices | Rebel Recipes (2024)

I created this recipe when I arrived home from a shoot and the fridge was bare and I mean totally bare! However, there were two little butternut squashes lurking in the back.

So what to make? I have so many squash recipes but without the other ingredients needed… hasselbacks it had to be.

Do you love hassle back potatoes?

Then you’ll love my hasselback Butternut squash with warming Indian spices and crispy garlic. There’s something about those ridges which make you immediately want the did into the soft yet crispy goodness. They’re great just as they are, but of course, much better with some spices and garlic toasted and drizzled over them.

These are great on their own but also a delicious side dish for curries, dals, chilli, etc