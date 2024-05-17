Butternut Squash Hasselbacks with Indian spices | Rebel Recipes (2024)

A simple but stunning dish – delicious hasselback squash roasted until tender then drizzled in a gorgeous Indian spiced oil.
I created this recipe when I arrived home from a shoot and the fridge was bare and I mean totally bare! However, there were two little butternut squashes lurking in the back.
So what to make? I have so many squash recipes but without the other ingredients needed… hasselbacks it had to be.
Do you love hassle back potatoes?
Then you’ll love my hasselback Butternut squash with warming Indian spices and crispy garlic. There’s something about those ridges which make you immediately want the did into the soft yet crispy goodness. They’re great just as they are, but of course, much better with some spices and garlic toasted and drizzled over them.
These are great on their own but also a delicious side dish for curries, dals, chilli, etc
Prep time: 10 minutes mins
Cook time: 1 hour hr
1-2 servings
5 from 1 vote
Ingredients
- 1 small Butternut squash sliced in half and seeds removed.
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 sea salt
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
For the spices
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp black mustard seeds
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1/2 tsp turmeric
- 1/2 sea salt
- 3 cloves garlic sliced
Alternative with balsamic walnuts
- 50 g walnuts
- 1 tbsp balsamic glaze
- Big pinch sea salt
- Twist black pepper
- Fresh thyme
Instructions
Pre heat your oven to 180c.
Peel the outside the halved Butternut squash with a peeler (ensure the white is removed).
Add the squash halves to a roasting pan facing down and drizzle with some olive oil. Roast for on a medium heat for 20 minutes, then remove from the oven and slice carefully cut ridges with a sharp knife. Be careful not to cut right through.
Baste with oil and add garlic powder, then return to the oven. Roast for a further 40-50 minutes until tender.
To crisp up the top pop under a grill for a few minutes.
Pour over the Indian spices and serve on their own or as a side with curries, salad, chilli, etc.
To make the Indian spices
Add the oil to a small frying pan with the spices and garlic. Fry on a medium for a few minutes until the spices are fragrant and the garlic is toasted.
Alternative with balsamic walnuts
Dry toast the walnuts in a frying pan. Allow to cool.
Add the walnuts to a pestle and mortar with the balsamic glaze, salt & pepper.
Stir to combine then crush a little.
Top the hasselbacks with balsamic walnuts and fresh thyme.
If you recreate this recipe, tag me on Instagram:@rebelrecipes or #rebelrecipes for a chance to be featured.
Discuss this Recipe with Niki
4 Responses
Temperature?
Reply
Hi Marissa
It’s 180c
My best
Niki x
Reply
I think I’ll love these butternut squash hasselbacks even MORE than potatoes! Butternut squash is such a nutritious ingredient that’s incredible to cook with. The addition of Indian spices just elevates everything! Great job! <3
Reply
Hi Cassie!
Thank you so much. Really glad you like them.
I totally agree. Indian spices enhance everything!
Love, Niki xx
Reply
