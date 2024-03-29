Butterscotch Sauce Recipe (2024)

Get ready to take your sundae game to the next level with your very own homemadebutterscotch sauce. Once you’ve tasted this rich and buttery goodness, it’ll stick with you long after the last spoonful.

Let me tell you, butterscotch sauce is my absolute jam when it comes to ice cream toppings. Seriously, nothing beats it. It’s got this incredible combination of richness, butteriness, and sweetness that just hits the spot.

Sure, you could grab a jar of store-bought sauces, but let me tell you, homemade is where it’s at. And here’s the best part—it’s not even that hard to make! You don’t need any fancy equipment or mad skills in the kitchen. No candy thermometer required! If it were a hassle, I wouldn’t bother making it myself!

I’ve been whipping up this butterscotch sauce recipe recipe for a long time, and my family absolutely loves it. We go through a ton of ice cream during those hot summer months, and adding a dollop of this sauce just takes it to a whole new level of yumminess.

Why You’ll Love This Easy Butterscotch Sauce Recipe

Simple ingredients and cooking process.

Buttery, rich flavor that tastes amazing on your favorite desserts.

No special equipment needed.

Ready to enjoy in about 40 minutes.

You’ll want to put this sweet dessert sauce on EVERYTHING.

Ingredients

White sugar

Brown sugar – Use dark or light brown sugar.Unsalted butter

Whipping cream

Light corn syrup

Salt

Vanilla extract

How to Make the Best Butterscotch Sauce

Step One: Add sugar, brown sugar, butter, whipping cream, corn syrup and salt to a saucepan over low heat. Stir constantly until butter is melted.

Add sugar, brown sugar, butter, whipping cream, corn syrup and salt to a saucepan over low heat. Stir constantly until butter is melted. Step Two: Increase heat to medium, stirring constantly. Once boiling, continue to boil for 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Set aside to cool for 20 minutes.

Increase heat to medium, stirring constantly. Once boiling, continue to boil for 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Set aside to cool for 20 minutes. Step Three:Stir in vanilla extract. Serve over ice cream, cheesecake or bread pudding or whatever you like!

Equipment Needed

Favorite Ways to Serve Butterscotch Sauce

​Drizzle this creamy sauce over top of these yummy desserts:

​Vanilla ice cream

Pound cake

Ice cream sundaes (including banana splits!)

Sticky toffee pudding

Hot chocolate

Fruit pies

Apple crisp

Butterscotch milkshake

Cheesecake

Dip for apple slices, pretzels or churros

Variations and Substitutions

Use a dark brown sugar for a caramelized deep flavor.

Instead of heavy whipping cream, you can use half-and-half or whole milk.

​Try almond extract, coconut extract or maple extract in place of the vanilla.

Use kosher salt or flaky sea salt instead of regular table salt.

Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of bourbon when you add the vanilla extract to make a luscious bourbon butterscotch sauce.

Storage Instructions

Store the butterscotch sauce in an airtight container or mason jar and keep it refrigerated. It can last up to 2 weeks.

You will need to reheat it after it’s been refrigerated.

How to Reheat

Stovetop: Transfer the desired amount of sauce to a saucepan and warm it gently over low heat, stirring constantly until it regains its silky smoothness.

Transfer the desired amount of sauce to a saucepan and warm it gently over low heat, stirring constantly until it regains its silky smoothness. Microwave: Place the sauce in a microwave-safe container and reheat in short intervals, stirring well after each interval, until it reaches the desired consistency.

Can I Freeze Butterscotch Sauce?

Yes, definitely! Transfer the sauce to a freezer-safe container or divide it into ice cube trays for convenient portioning. Store in the freezer for 2 to 3 months.

To use again, thaw the frozen butterscotch sauce in the refrigerator overnight. To reheat, warm it gently in a saucepan over low heat or in short intervals in the microwave, stirring until it regains its smooth consistency.

Recipe Tips and Tricks

Low and slow: Stir the mixture constantly over low heat until the butter is fully melted. This helps to prevent burning and ensures a smooth texture.

Stir the mixture constantly over low heat until the butter is fully melted. This helps to prevent burning and ensures a smooth texture. Patience is key: Allow the mixture to boil for the recommended time to achieve the desired thickness and flavor development.

Allow the mixture to boil for the recommended time to achieve the desired thickness and flavor development. Choosing the right cream: Opt for heavy whipping cream as it provides the perfect balance of richness and creaminess to the sauce.

Preventing curdling: Stirring continuously and maintaining a low to medium heat prevents curdling and ensures a silky-smooth texture.

Tackling graininess: If your sauce turns out slightly grainy, continue to stir until the sugar dissolves completely, or strain the sauce through a fine-mesh sieve to remove any lumps.

Opt for heavy whipping cream as it provides the perfect balance of richness and creaminess to the sauce. Stirring continuously and maintaining a low to medium heat prevents curdling and ensures a silky-smooth texture. If your sauce turns out slightly grainy, continue to stir until the sugar dissolves completely, or strain the sauce through a fine-mesh sieve to remove any lumps. Don’t overheat:When you’re reheating, be careful to not overheat or it will become too thin. Only reheat slightly to keep that thicker consistency.

Main Differences Between Caramel and Butterscotch

While both recipes have common ingredients, they have different flavor profiles. Caramel sauce is made by heating sugar until it reachers a deep amber color while butterscotch sauce is made with brown sugar and butter that gives its rich buttery flavor.

FAQ

Butterscotch Sauce

▢ ½ cup brown sugar

▢ 6 tbsp unsalted butter

▢ ½ cup heavy whipping cream

▢ ½ cup light corn syrup

▢ ½ tsp salt

▢ 1 tsp vanilla extract Instructions Add sugar, brown sugar, butter, whipping cream, corn syrup and salt to a saucepan over low heat. Stir constantly until butter is melted.

Increase heat to medium, stirring constantly. Once boiling, continue to boil for 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Set aside to cool for 20 minutes.

Stir in vanilla extract. Serve over ice cream, cheesecake or bread pudding or whatever you like! Video Notes Store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. The sauce will firm up when chilled. Heat slightly before serving. This recipe makes about 1 ½ cups. Equipment Saucepan

Wooden spoon

Nutrition Serving: 1/8 cup | Calories: 205kcal | Carbohydrates: 22.4g | Protein: 0.4g | Fat: 13.3g | Saturated Fat: 8.3g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 4.4g | Cholesterol: 39.5mg | Sodium: 9.9mg | Sugar: 22.3g The information shown is an estimate provided by an online nutrition calculator. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist's advice. Course Desserts Cuisine American/Canadian Keyword butterscotch, ice cream topping