Vintage Brown Buttered Homemade Noodles Recipe (2024)

Subscribe for new recipes, freezer meals, DIY tips and more straight to your inbox.
[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc *,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc *::before,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc *::after {-webkit-box-sizing: border-box;box-sizing: border-box;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc [tabindex="-1"]:focus {outline: none !important;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc h1,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc h2,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc h3,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc h4,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc h5,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc h6 {margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 0.7em;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc p {margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 1rem;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc ol,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc ul,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc dl {margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 1.4rem;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc ol ol,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc ul ul,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc ol ul,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc ul ol {margin-bottom: 0;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc strong {font-weight: bolder;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc small {font-size: 80%;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc sub,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc sup {position: relative;font-size: 75%;line-height: 0;vertical-align: baseline;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc sub {bottom: -0.25em;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc sup {top: -0.5em;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc {color: #000000;text-decoration: none;background-color: transparent;-webkit-text-decoration-skip: objects;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc a:hover {color: #4396fd;text-decoration: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc img {border-style: none;vertical-align: middle;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc svg:not(:root) {overflow: hidden;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc area,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc button,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc [role="button"],[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc input,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc label,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc select,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc summary,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc textarea {touch-action: manipulation;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc label {display: inline-block;font-weight: bolder;margin-bottom: 0.7rem;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc button:focus {outline: 1px dotted;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc input,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc button,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc select,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc optgroup,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc textarea {margin: 0;font-size: inherit;font-family: inherit;line-height: inherit;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc button,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc input {overflow: visible;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc button,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc select {text-transform: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc button,html[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc [type="button"],[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc [type="reset"],[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc [type="submit"] {-webkit-appearance: button;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc button::-moz-focus-inner,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc [type="button"]::-moz-focus-inner,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc [type="reset"]::-moz-focus-inner,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc [type="submit"]::-moz-focus-inner {padding: 0;border-style: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc input[type="radio"],[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc input[type="checkbox"] {padding: 0;-webkit-box-sizing: border-box;box-sizing: border-box;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc input[type="date"],[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc input[type="time"],[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc input[type="datetime-local"],[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc input[type="month"] {-webkit-appearance: listbox;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc textarea {resize: vertical;overflow: auto;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc [type="number"]::-webkit-inner-spin-button,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc [type="number"]::-webkit-outer-spin-button {height: auto;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc [type="search"] {outline-offset: -2px;-webkit-appearance: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc [type="search"]::-webkit-search-cancel-button,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc [type="search"]::-webkit-search-decoration {-webkit-appearance: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc ::-webkit-file-upload-button {font: inherit;-webkit-appearance: button;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc [hidden] {display: none !important;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-control {width: 100%;display: block;outline: none;position: relative;-webkit-appearance: none;-moz-appearance: none;appearance: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-control:focus {outline: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-control::-webkit-input-placeholder {color: transparent !important;opacity: 0 !important;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-control::-moz-placeholder {color: transparent !important;opacity: 0 !important;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-control::placeholder {color: transparent !important;opacity: 0 !important;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-label {top: 0;left: 0;right: 0;margin: 0;overflow: hidden;position: absolute;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis;pointer-events: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-control:not(:-moz-placeholder-shown)+.fd-form-label {opacity: 0;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-control:not(:placeholder-shown)+.fd-form-label {opacity: 0;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-description {margin: 5px 0 0 0;font-size: 0.8em;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-feedback {margin: 5px 0 0 0;font-size: 0.8em;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-group {margin: 0 0 15px;position: relative;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-group.fd-has-success .fd-form-feedback,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-group.fd-has-success .fd-form-check {color: #02dba8 !important;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-group.fd-has-success .fd-form-control {color: #02dba8 !important;border-color: #02dba8 !important;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-group.fd-has-success .fd-form-feedback {display: block;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-group.fd-has-error .fd-form-feedback,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-group.fd-has-error .fd-form-check {color: #eb3d3b !important;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-group.fd-has-error .fd-form-control {color: #eb3d3b !important;border-color: #eb3d3b !important;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-group.fd-has-error .fd-form-feedback {display: block;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-btn {cursor: pointer;display: -webkit-inline-box;display: inline-flex;outline: none;max-width: 100%;-webkit-appearance: none;-moz-appearance: none;appearance: none;font-style: normal;text-align: center;-webkit-box-align: center;align-items: center;text-shadow: none;white-space: normal;-webkit-box-pack: center;justify-content: center;text-decoration: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-btn:hover {outline: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-btn:focus {outline: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-btn:disabled {opacity: 0.8;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-check {cursor: pointer;margin: 0;display: -webkit-box;display: flex;position: relative;-webkit-box-align: center;align-items: center;padding-left: 30px;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-check__input {top: 0;left: 0;width: 18px;height: 18px;opacity: 0;z-index: -1;position: absolute;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-check__checkmark {top: 0;left: 0;width: 18px;height: 18px;display: block;position: absolute;-webkit-background-size: 18px 18px;background-size: 18px;background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml,%3csvg width='20' height='20' viewBox='0 0 20 20' fill='none' xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%3e %3cpath d='M1 4C1 2.34315 2.34315 1 4 1H16C17.6569 1 19 2.34315 19 4V16C19 17.6569 17.6569 19 16 19H4C2.34315 19 1 17.6569 1 16V4Z' fill='white'/%3e %3cpath fill='black' fill-rule='evenodd' clip-rule='evenodd' d='M0.25 4C0.25 1.92893 1.92893 0.25 4 0.25H16C18.0711 0.25 19.75 1.92893 19.75 4V16C19.75 18.0711 18.0711 19.75 16 19.75H4C1.92893 19.75 0.25 18.0711 0.25 16V4ZM4 1.75C2.75736 1.75 1.75 2.75736 1.75 4V16C1.75 17.2426 2.75736 18.25 4 18.25H16C17.2426 18.25 18.25 17.2426 18.25 16V4C18.25 2.75736 17.2426 1.75 16 1.75H4Z'/%3e %3c/svg%3e");background-repeat: no-repeat;background-position: center center;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-check__label {margin: 0;font-size: 14px;text-align: left;word-break: break-word;font-weight: 400;line-height: 18px;letter-spacing: 0.01em;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-check__input:checked+.fd-form-check__checkmark::after {opacity: 1;z-index: 1;visibility: visible;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-check__checkmark::after {top: 0;left: 0;width: 18px;height: 18px;content: "";display: block;opacity: 0;z-index: 1;position: absolute;-webkit-transition: opacity 0.4s, z-index 0.4s;transition: opacity 0.4s, z-index 0.4s;visibility: inherit;-webkit-background-size: 12px 12px;background-size: 12px;background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml,%3csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' fill='black' width='12' height='10' viewBox='0 0 11.51 8.2'%3e%3ctitle%3echeck%3c/title%3e%3cpath d='M4.05%2c8.2A.74.74%2c0%2c0%2c1%2c3.52%2c8L.22%2c4.68A.75.75%2c0%2c0%2c1%2c1.28%2c3.62l3.3%2c3.3A.75.75%2c0%2c0%2c1%2c4.58%2c8%2c.74.74%2c0%2c0%2c1%2c4.05%2c8.2Z'/%3e%3cpath d='M4.06%2c8.2A.74.74%2c0%2c0%2c1%2c3.53%2c8a.75.75%2c0%2c0%2c1%2c0-1.06l6.7-6.7a.75.75%2c0%2c0%2c1%2c1.06%2c1.06L4.59%2c8A.74.74%2c0%2c0%2c1%2c4.06%2c8.2Z'/%3e%3c/svg%3e");background-repeat: no-repeat;background-position: center center;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-check__input:focus {outline: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-content {position: relative;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-has-success .fd-form-content {display: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-has-captcha .fd-form-content>*:not(.fd-form-captcha) {opacity: 0;visibility: hidden;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-captcha {top: 0;left: 0;width: 100%;height: 100%;display: -webkit-box;display: flex;position: absolute;-webkit-box-align: center;align-items: center;-webkit-box-pack: start;justify-content: flex-start;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-success {display: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-has-success .fd-form-success {display: block;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-success>*:last-child {margin-bottom: 0;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-error {display: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-has-error .fd-form-error {display: block;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-error>*:last-child {margin-bottom: 0;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-focus-visible,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-check__input.fd-focus-visible+.fd-form-check__checkmark {outline: none;-webkit-box-shadow: 0 0 0 2px #fff, 0 0 0 6px #000 !important;box-shadow: 0 0 0 2px #fff, 0 0 0 6px #000 !important;-webkit-transition: -webkit-box-shadow 0.2s !important;transition: -webkit-box-shadow 0.2s !important;transition: box-shadow 0.2s !important;transition: box-shadow 0.2s, -webkit-box-shadow 0.2s !important;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-focus-visible,[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .fd-form-check__input.fd-focus-visible+.fd-form-check__checkmark {outline: none;-webkit-box-shadow: 0 0 0 2px #ffffff, 0 0 0 6px #000 !important;box-shadow: 0 0 0 2px #ffffff, 0 0 0 6px #000 !important;-webkit-transition: -webkit-box-shadow 0.2s !important;transition: -webkit-box-shadow 0.2s !important;transition: box-shadow 0.2s !important;transition: box-shadow 0.2s, -webkit-box-shadow 0.2s !important;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc {background: transparent;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__container {margin: 0 auto;max-width: 1170px;background: transparent;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__form {color: #000000;width: 100%;margin: 0;padding: 0px;font-size: 16px;text-align: center;font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif;font-weight: 300;line-height: 1.6;letter-spacing: 0.1px;text-transform: none;}@media (max-width: 767px) {[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__form {word-wrap: anywhere;word-break: break-word;white-space: normal;overflow-wrap: break-word;}}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__title {color: #000000;width: 100%;margin: 0 0 25px;display: block;font-size: 37px;text-align: center;font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif;font-weight: 700;line-height: 1;letter-spacing: 0px;text-transform: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__title * {line-height: inherit;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__subtitle {width: 100%;margin: 0 0 30px;display: block;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__subtitle * {line-height: inherit;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__content {margin: 0 auto 0;display: block;}@media (max-width: 767px) {[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__content {display: block;}}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__fields {margin: 10px auto;-webkit-box-pack: center;justify-content: center;display: block;}@media (max-width: 767px) {[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__fields {display: block;}}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__field {-webkit-box-flex: 1;flex: 1 1;margin: 10px auto;font-size: 13px;width: 100%;text-align: left;font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif;font-weight: 400;letter-spacing: 0.1px;}@media (max-width: 767px) {[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__field {max-width: calc(100% - 10px);}}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__control {color: #000000;height: 46px;padding: 12px 20px;font-size: 13px;background: transparent;text-align: left;font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif;font-weight: 400;line-height: 20px;border-radius: 0px;letter-spacing: 0.1px;text-transform: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__label {color: #000000;border: 1px solid transparent;padding: 12px 20px;font-size: 13px;text-align: left;font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif;font-weight: 400;line-height: 20px;letter-spacing: 0.1px;text-transform: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__preference {margin: 30px 5px 0;display: -webkit-box;display: flex;-webkit-box-orient: vertical;-webkit-box-direction: normal;flex-direction: column;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__preference-title {color: #333333;width: 100%;margin: 0 0 30px;display: block;font-size: 18px;text-align: center;font-weight: 700;line-height: 1.4;letter-spacing: 0px;text-transform: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__preference-title * {line-height: inherit;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__preference-control {width: 100%;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__preference-list {width: calc(100% + 24px);margin: -8px -12px;display: -webkit-box;display: flex;flex-wrap: wrap;-webkit-box-pack: start;justify-content: flex-start;}@media (max-width: 767px) {[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__preference-list {display: block;}}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__preference-item {-webkit-box-flex: 0;flex: 0 0 33.333333333333336%;padding: 8px 12px;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__form-check .fd-form-check__input {top: 2.200000000000001px;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__form-check .fd-form-check__checkmark {top: 2.200000000000001px;background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml,%3csvg width='20' height='20' viewBox='0 0 20 20' fill='none' xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%3e %3cpath d='M1 4C1 2.34315 2.34315 1 4 1H16C17.6569 1 19 2.34315 19 4V16C19 17.6569 17.6569 19 16 19H4C2.34315 19 1 17.6569 1 16V4Z' fill='white'/%3e %3cpath fill='black' fill-rule='evenodd' clip-rule='evenodd' d='M0.25 4C0.25 1.92893 1.92893 0.25 4 0.25H16C18.0711 0.25 19.75 1.92893 19.75 4V16C19.75 18.0711 18.0711 19.75 16 19.75H4C1.92893 19.75 0.25 18.0711 0.25 16V4ZM4 1.75C2.75736 1.75 1.75 2.75736 1.75 4V16C1.75 17.2426 2.75736 18.25 4 18.25H16C17.2426 18.25 18.25 17.2426 18.25 16V4C18.25 2.75736 17.2426 1.75 16 1.75H4Z'/%3e %3c/svg%3e");}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__form-check .fd-form-check__label {color: #333333;font-size: 14px;min-height: 22.400000000000002px;font-weight: 400;line-height: 1.6;letter-spacing: 0px;text-transform: none;}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__form-check .fd-form-check__checkmark::after {-webkit-background-size: 12px 12px;background-size: 12px;background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml,%3csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' fill='black' width='12' height='10' viewBox='0 0 11.51 8.2'%3e%3ctitle%3echeck%3c/title%3e%3cpath d='M4.05%2c8.2A.74.74%2c0%2c0%2c1%2c3.52%2c8L.22%2c4.68A.75.75%2c0%2c0%2c1%2c1.28%2c3.62l3.3%2c3.3A.75.75%2c0%2c0%2c1%2c4.58%2c8%2c.74.74%2c0%2c0%2c1%2c4.05%2c8.2Z'/%3e%3cpath d='M4.06%2c8.2A.74.74%2c0%2c0%2c1%2c3.53%2c8a.75.75%2c0%2c0%2c1%2c0-1.06l6.7-6.7a.75.75%2c0%2c0%2c1%2c1.06%2c1.06L4.59%2c8A.74.74%2c0%2c0%2c1%2c4.06%2c8.2Z'/%3e%3c/svg%3e");}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__footer {-webkit-box-flex: 0;flex: 0 1 auto;margin-top: 10px;text-align: center;width: 100%;}@media (max-width: 767px) {[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__footer {margin-top: 10px;}}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__button {color: #343434;display: inline-block;padding: 12px 20px;font-size: 13px;background: #66BFBF;text-align: center;font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif;font-weight: 700;line-height: 20px;white-space: nowrap;border-radius: 0px;letter-spacing: 0.9px;text-transform: uppercase;}@media (max-width: 767px) {[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__button {width: 100%;}}[data-ff-el="root"].ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc .ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc__error {margin: 10px 0 0 0;}
Thank you for subscribing!
(function(w, d, t, h, s, n) {w.FlodeskObject = n;var fn = function() {(w[n].q = w[n].q || []).push(arguments);};w[n] = w[n] || fn;var f = d.getElementsByTagName(t)[0];var v = '?v=' + Math.floor(new Date().getTime() / (120 * 1000)) * 60;var sm = d.createElement(t);sm.async = true;sm.type = 'module';sm.src = h + s + '.mjs' + v;f.parentNode.insertBefore(sm, f);var sn = d.createElement(t);sn.async = true;sn.noModule = true;sn.src = h + s + '.js' + v;f.parentNode.insertBefore(sn, f);})(window, document, 'script', 'https://assets.flodesk.com', '/universal', 'fd');window.fd('form:handle', {formId: '644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc',rootEl: '.ff-644bb8bb2cc6cca29ac045dc',});