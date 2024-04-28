Card Up One's Sleeve Nyt (2024)

All crossword answers with 3 Letters for Card up the sleeve found in daily crossword puzzles: NY Times, Daily Celebrity, Telegraph, LA Times and more.

Card that may be up one's sleeve : ACE

New York Times Tuesday, July 7, 2015 NYT crossword by Daniel Raymon

44A: High card up one's sleeve (INNER ACE) => ANNE RICE

Constructor: Eric Berlin

Card game. : LOO. Have ___ up one's sleeve. : ACARD.

NYT Tuesday, March 14, 1967 crossword by Sara V. Tuckerman

We have 2 Answers for crossword clue Something Up Ones Sleeve of NYT Crossword.

SOMETHING UP ONES SLEEVE Crossword Solution ELBOW ARM

DEAD CHEAT (25A: Poker player in the Old West after being caught with a card up his sleeve?)

Constructor: Matt Ginsberg

Have you ever come across the phrase "card up one's sleeve" while reading The New York Times or any other publication and wondered what it means? If you're someone who loves to unravel the mysteries of language and explore the depths of idiomatic expressions, you're in for a treat. In this article, we're going to dive deep into the origin, meaning, and usage of the phrase "card up one's sleeve," shedding light on its significance in both literal and metaphorical contexts.

Understanding the Origin

To grasp the essence of "card up one's sleeve," we must journey back in time to the world of gambling. Picture a classic poker game in a dimly lit saloon, where players gather around a table, each vying for their share of fortune. In such settings, skilled players often employed cunning tactics to gain an advantage over their opponents. One such tactic involved concealing an extra card up the sleeve, away from the prying eyes of fellow players and the watchful gaze of the dealer.

The Literal Meaning

At its core, the phrase "card up one's sleeve" refers to the act of secretly holding an advantageous position or resource, much like a hidden ace in a game of cards. In a literal sense, it implies having a backup plan or a hidden advantage that can be deployed strategically when the need arises.

Metaphorical Usage

While the origins of the expression lie in the world of gambling, its usage has transcended the confines of card games to become a metaphor for strategic advantage in various aspects of life. Whether in business, politics, or everyday interactions, individuals often seek to maintain a metaphorical "card up their sleeve," safeguarding a hidden asset or strategy that can tilt the odds in their favor.

Examples in Context

Consider a negotiator entering a high-stakes deal with a potential client. While they may present their initial offer upfront, savvy negotiators often keep a "card up their sleeve" in the form of a concession or additional incentive that they can offer later in the negotiation process to secure a favorable outcome.

Similarly, in the realm of politics, politicians may strategically withhold certain information or alliances, keeping them as a "card up their sleeve" to be played at a critical juncture in an election campaign or legislative battle.

Variations and Synonyms

While "card up one's sleeve" is perhaps the most widely recognized phrase conveying this concept, variations and synonyms exist across different cultures and languages. For instance, in Spanish, one might refer to having an "As bajo la manga," which translates to "ace up one's sleeve," maintaining the metaphorical association with hidden advantage.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the phrase "card up one's sleeve," as mentioned in The New York Times and other publications, encapsulates the idea of holding a hidden advantage or resource, much like a concealed card in a game of poker. Whether in the realm of gambling, negotiation, or strategic decision-making, individuals and entities often seek to maintain a metaphorical "card up their sleeve" to secure favorable outcomes and navigate uncertain circ*mstances with confidence.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

1. Is "card up one's sleeve" always used in a deceitful manner? Not necessarily. While the phrase originated in the context of deception in gambling, its modern usage extends beyond deceit to encompass strategic advantage in various scenarios.

2. Can you provide an example of "card up one's sleeve" in everyday life? Certainly! Imagine a student who prepares extensively for a presentation but also has additional research findings that they haven't disclosed yet. They could use these findings as a "card up their sleeve" to impress their audience during the Q&A session.

3. Is there a difference between having a "card up one's sleeve" and being manipulative? While both concepts involve strategic advantage, the distinction lies in the intent and execution. Having a "card up one's sleeve" implies preparedness and strategic foresight, whereas manipulation involves deceit and exploitation.

4. Are there any ethical considerations associated with keeping a "card up one's sleeve"? Ethical considerations may arise depending on how the hidden advantage is used. While it's acceptable to have a backup plan or additional resources, using them to deceive or manipulate others can raise ethical concerns.

5. Can the metaphorical "card up one's sleeve" backfire? Like any strategic maneuver, there's always a risk of the plan not unfolding as expected. Depending on the context and execution, relying too heavily on a hidden advantage can sometimes lead to unforeseen consequences or loss of trust.