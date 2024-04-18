Zucchini and Bacon Slice Recipe - Cook it Real Good (2024)

This quick, easy and healthy Zucchini and Bacon Slice is so versatile. Meal prep a batch for the week and use it for breakfast, lunch or dinner! This zucchini slice with bacon is great served hot or cold, so you can also pop it into kids lunch boxes.
This Zucchini and Bacon Slice is quick and easy to prepare and filled with healthy, everyday ingredients. It's one of those perfect recipes that can be served at any time of day - breakfast, lunch or dinner!
You can serve this slice hot or cold, and it freezes well so it's great for meal prep. This slice is a new take on my simple Healthy Zucchini Slice. Just with added vegetables and bacon!
This zucchini slice with bacon is extremely versatile too. Put whatever vegetables you have on hand in (try mushrooms and corn) or use ham instead of bacon! It all works well.
WHY YOU’LL LOVE THIS RECIPE…
- Very easy to prepare.
- Versatile – you can add in veggies or use ham instead of bacon.
WHAT YOU'LL NEED...
This zucchini slice is so versatile! Don't feel confined only by the vegetables that I've listed here. Feel free to mix and match with whatever you have in the crisper. Here's what you'll need (full measurements listed in the printable recipe card below)...
- Zucchini
- Carrot
- Olive Oil
- Brown Onion
- Bacon Slices / Rashers
- Red Capsicum / Red Bell Pepper
- Eggs
- Milk
- Self-Raising Flour - If you don’t have self-raising flour simply use a mixture of plain / all purpose flour and baking powder. The conversion is 1 cup of flour to 2 teaspoons of baking powder.
- Grated Cheddar Cheese
- Salt and Pepper
HOW TO REMOVE LIQUID FROM GRATED ZUCCHINI
One of life’s great disappointments is making baked goods with zucchini that is insufficiently drained of liquid, and it ends up being a soggy mess. Don’t let zucchini play you like that! Follow these easy steps and you’ll never have a soggy kitchen mishap again.
- Grate zucchini into a colander, sprinkle with a little salt and let sit for 10 minutes.
- Put the grated zucchini in a clean dish cloth and wring out over the sink, OR wring with your hands, grabbing a handful of grated zucchini at a time and placing in a seperate bowl as you go.
Tip: For this recipe you don’t need to be militant in your removal of the zucchini liquid. Just give it a wring and pop it in the ingredient bowl. A little moisture left is OK and won’t effect the end result.
How to Make Zucchini and Bacon Slice - Step by Step
Preheat oven to 180C / 350F. Line a square (9 x 9 in / 23 x 23 cm) baking dish with baking paper.
Grate zucchini and carrot into a colander, sprinkle with salt and let sit for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a frying pan on medium heat. Add onion and bacon and cook, stirring regularly, until golden. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.
Using your hands, squeeze as much of excess moisture out of the zucchini and carrot as possible, then place in a large mixing bowl with capsicum / pepper, onion, bacon, 1 cup cheese and flour and stir to combine. Add eggs, milk, remaining oil, salt and pepper and stir to combine.
Pour mixture into prepared tray and smooth the top. Sprinkle reserved ¼ cup of cheese over the top, then bake for 35-40 minutes, until cooked through and firm to touch. Allow to cool, then cut into squares to serve.
How to Store?
Slices placed in an airtight container in the fridge will keep for about 5 days.
Slices placed in an airtight container, or zip-locked bags in the freezer will keep for up to 3 months. To defrost, simply place in the fridge overnight and allow to defrost completely.
HOW TO REHEAT?
You can reheat the slice in the microwave or the oven, or just eat cold (my personal favourite).
Tips for making this recipe
- If you don’t have self-raising flour simply use a mixture of plain / all purpose flour and baking powder. The conversion is 1 cup of flour to 2 teaspoons of baking powder.
- Don't skip draining the moisture from the zucchini or you'll end up with a soggy slice! Grate the zucchini and the carrot together and either pop into a colander or into a clean kitchen towel to wring out.
- Feel free to throw in whatever vegetables you have on hand. Mushrooms or corn would work great!
- You can use ham instead of bacon in this slice. Skip the frying step and throw the ham and onion directly into the bowl with the other ingredients.
If you've tried this Zucchini and Bacon Slice I'd love to hear how you enjoyed it! Pop a comment and a star rating below!
📋 RECIPE
Zucchini and Bacon Slice
Yield: 9 slices
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 40 minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 Zucchini, grated
- 1 Carrot, grated
- 2 tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1 Brown / Yellow Onion, diced
- 2 Bacon Slices / Rashers, diced
- ½ Red Capsicum / Bell Pepper, diced
- 5 Eggs, lightly whisked
- ¼ cup Milk
- 1 cup Self-Raising Flour
- 1 ¼ cup Grated Cheddar Cheese
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 180C / 350F. Line a square (9 x 9 in / 23 x 23 cm) baking dish with baking paper.
- Grate zucchini and carrot into a colander, sprinkle with salt and let sit for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a frying pan on medium heat. Add onion and bacon and cook, stirring regularly, until golden. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.
- Using your hands, squeeze as much of excess moisture out of the zucchini and carrot as possible, then place in a large mixing bowl with capsicum / pepper, onion, bacon, 1 cup cheese, and flour and stir to combine. Add eggs, milk, remaining oil, salt and pepper and stir to combine.
- Pour mixture into prepared tray and smooth the top. Sprinkle reserved ¼ cup of cheese over the top, then bake for 35-40 minutes, until cooked through and firm to touch. Allow to cool, then cut into squares to serve.
Notes
Flour
- If you don't have self-raising flour simply use a mixture of plain / all purpose flour and baking powder. The conversion is 1 cup of flour to 2 teaspoons of baking powder.
How to Store Zucchini and Bacon Slice
- Once the slice has cooled completely, store in an airtight container for up to 5 days, or freeze for up to 3 months.
Tips for making Zucchini and Bacon Slice
- Don't skip draining the moisture from the zucchini or you'll end up with a soggy slice! Grate the zucchini and the carrot together and either pop into a colander or into a clean kitchen towel to wring out.
- Feel free to throw in whatever vegetables you have on hand. Mushrooms or corn would work great!
- You can use ham instead of bacon in this slice. Skip the frying step and throw the ham and onion directly into the bowl with the other ingredients.
Updates
This recipe was first published September 19, 2018. Updated September 17, 2019 with more photos and tips. No change to the recipe.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 9
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 194Saturated Fat: 4gCarbohydrates: 13gFiber: 2gSugar: 2gProtein: 9g