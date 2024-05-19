Chaffle Recipe (5 Flavors, Not Eggy!) - Wholesome Yum (2024)

Free Printable: Low Carb & Keto Food List Get It Now

This is the post you’ve been waiting for… my complete guide to chaffles! I’m spilling all of the details: what they are, why everyone is obsessed, and my best chaffle recipes. This includes the basic chaffle recipe I always seem to come back to, plus four additional flavors — both savory and sweet. I’ll also tell you about all my tricks and tips I’ve learned along the way!

I found out about the concept of chaffles from my Facebook support groupand severallong forum threads many years ago. They’ve taken the keto world by storm! (FYI: I’ve also heard some people refer to them as “okie eggos”.)

Cheese + waffles = chaffles! Fun, right? The chaffle recipes I saw originally were made from just cheese and eggs, but I found these to be a bit too eggy. Instead, making them with almond flour and psyllium husk powder (in addition to the eggs and cheese) makes this low carb waffle taste much more like a regular one — so much so that my husband and kids could hardly believe they were keto!

– The original formula I saw on forums was 1/2 cup cheese+ 1 egg, which was good, but too eggy for me. So, I made some tweaks that I think make a far superior,best chaffle recipe without that eggy taste! Perfect waffle texture – Crispy on the outside? Check! Chewy on the inside? Check! I do enjoy my almond flour waffles , coconut flour waffles , and protein waffles , but this is the waffle I make the most.

– Crispy on the outside? Check! Chewy on the inside? Check! I do enjoy my , , and , but this is the waffle I make the most. Quick and easy – These use simple ingredients and are ready in just a few minutes.

– These use simple ingredients and are ready in just a few minutes. Low carb, gluten-free, and keto friendly – Just 2g net carbs each!

– Just 2g each! Different flavors – I’ve made 5 different chaffle recipes to choose from, so you can decide if you’re in the mood for savory or sweet.

– I’ve made 5 different chaffle recipes to choose from, so you can decide if you’re in the mood for savory or sweet. Great for meal prep – Make a big batch on the weekend and freeze for nearly instant satisfaction whenever you feel like it.

Ingredients & Substitutions

This section explains how to choose the best ingredients for chaffles, what each one does, and substitution options. For measurements, see the recipe card below.

2 Ingredient Chaffle:

This is the original chaffle recipe, with just eggs and cheese. Like I said, I think this tastes a little eggy, but is the simplest version.

Shredded Cheese – Any kind will work. Mozzarella is used most often because it has the most neutral flavor, so it’s particularly great for neutral or sweet flavors. For savory versions, any other cheese from the keto cheese list (cheddar is common) will work great. Some chaffle recipes (such as the pumpkin and jalapeno popper versions below) also have cream cheese added, but I recommend this only in addition to shredded cheese, not instead of it, because the shredded cheese is what creates the crispy texture.

– Any kind will work. Mozzarella is used most often because it has the most neutral flavor, so it’s particularly great for neutral or sweet flavors. For savory versions, any other cheese from the (cheddar is common) will work great. Some chaffle recipes (such as the pumpkin and jalapeno popper versions below) also have cream cheese added, but I recommend this only in addition to shredded cheese, not instead of it, because the shredded cheese is what creates the crispy texture. Eggs – The ratio is one large egg for every 1/2 cup cheese.

CHEESE TIP: For a more uniform in texture, use finely shredded cheese instead of regular. I usually have regular on hand, so that’s what I used and it was still delicious!

The Best Basic Chaffle:

To step up your chaffle recipe to taste more like a traditional waffle, this is the one to make! It’s similar to what people sometimes call a “wonder bread chaffle”. The taste is very neutral, not sweet or savory, and bread-like, making them great for sandwiches.

Eggs & Cheese – The same as the 2 ingredient version above.

– The same as the 2 ingredient version above. Almond Flour – Only 2 tablespoons, but this addition makes them taste so much more like real waffles! Be sure your flour is blanched and super finely ground for the best texture; Wholesome Yum Blanched Almond Flour is the one I always use.

– Only 2 tablespoons, but this addition makes them taste so much more like real waffles! Be sure your flour is blanched and super finely ground for the best texture; Wholesome Yum Blanched Almond Flour is the one I always use. Psyllium Husk Powder – Adding just 1/2 a teaspoon makes your chaffles more chewy. Golden flaxseed meal is also fine to substitute.

– Adding just 1/2 a teaspoon makes your chaffles more chewy. Golden flaxseed meal is also fine to substitute. Baking Powder – Helps make the result less dense. Make sure to use baking powder, not baking soda, or you’ll get a terrible aftertaste.

Common Substitutions:

These are pretty forgiving with substituting ingredients. Here are some options I’ve tested:

Eggs – If you can’t have eggs, you can substitute a flax egg in any chaffle recipe. I have not tested other egg substitutes , but let me know if you find a different one that works for you.

– If you can’t have eggs, you can substitute a in any chaffle recipe. I have not tested other , but let me know if you find a different one that works for you. Cheese – Vegan cheese substitutes should work in place of shredded cheese or cream cheese. Check labels to make sure that the carb count is still low.

– Vegan cheese substitutes should work in place of shredded cheese or cream cheese. Check labels to make sure that the carb count is still low. Almond Flour – This is not required for all versions, but my basic one does use it to improve texture. You can substitute coconut flour in place of the almond flour, but the amount will NOT be the same. Use 1 teaspoon of coconut flour to replace each tablespoon of almond flour in any chaffle recipe, or vice versa.

This section shows step-by-step photos together with the instructions, to help you visualize the recipe. For full instructions, including amounts and temperatures, see the recipe card below.

Preheat. You want your waffle iron hot, so that when the batter hits the surface, it starts cooking right away and makes a crisp exterior. You can gather your ingredients while it preheats. Mix. Stir or whisk together all your chaffle ingredients to make the batter. You can make the basic version above, or see my flavor options below! (As always, amounts are on the recipe card at the bottom.)

Cook. Scoop the batter into the waffle maker to cover the surface well. Cook until browned and crispy. They will crisp up more as they cool.

Once you know how to make chaffles the basic way, it’s really easy to experiment and change them up! Here are some of my favorite flavors:

Garlic Parmesan – Mozzarella, parmesan, egg, minced garlic (or garlic powder), Italian seasoning , and baking powder. These are like garlic bread in waffle form. I like topping them with extra melted mozzarella, grated parmesan, and a touch of parsley.

– Mozzarella, parmesan, egg, minced garlic (or garlic powder), , and baking powder. These are like garlic bread in waffle form. I like topping them with extra melted mozzarella, grated parmesan, and a touch of parsley. Cinnamon Sugar (Churro) – Mozzarella, egg, almond flour, psyllium husk powder, baking powder, butter, Besti, cinnamon, and vanilla. Who doesn’t love churros?! You can eat these whole, or for a more churro-like experience, cut them into sticks.

– Mozzarella, egg, almond flour, psyllium husk powder, baking powder, butter, Besti, cinnamon, and vanilla. Who doesn’t love churros?! You can eat these whole, or for a more churro-like experience, cut them into sticks. Pumpkin – Cream cheese, mozzarella, egg, Besti, coconut flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, and vanilla. I like to use homemade pumpkin pie spice for these, but store bought works as well. A dollop of whipped cream, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and some keto maple syrup makes them just perfect.

– Cream cheese, mozzarella, egg, Besti, coconut flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, and vanilla. I like to use for these, but store bought works as well. A dollop of whipped cream, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and some keto maple syrup makes them just perfect. Jalapeno Popper – Cream cheese, cheddar, egg, baking powder, bacon bits, and jalapenos. Many of my readers have asked me for spicy chaffles, so I made these jalapeno popper flavored ones! Melted cheddar, bacon bits, and a couple jalapeno slices make the perfect topping.

– Cream cheese, cheddar, egg, baking powder, bacon bits, and jalapenos. Many of my readers have asked me for spicy chaffles, so I made these jalapeno popper flavored ones! Melted cheddar, bacon bits, and a couple jalapeno slices make the perfect topping. Pizza Chaffles – These are based on my basic chaffle recipe, with added seasonings and pizza toppings (I love marinara , mozzarella, and pepperoni).

– These are based on my basic chaffle recipe, with added seasonings and pizza toppings (I love , mozzarella, and pepperoni). Chocolate Chaffle – A sweet cream cheese center sandwiched between two chocolate waffles… they remind me of Oreos ! If you prefer chocolate chip instead of all chocolate, make the cinnamon sugar recipe, but omit the cinnamon and add a couple tablespoons of sugar-free chocolate chips.

Recipe Tips And Tricks Batter contains cream cheese? Melt it first. My basic chaffle recipe doesn’t include cream cheese, but the sweet chaffles and the savory jalapeno popper ones do. This step just ensures that we can stir it into the batter. You can melt the cream cheese in a small bowl in the microwave or a double boiler. It doesn’t need to be piping hot, just warm so that you can stir it.

My basic chaffle recipe doesn’t include cream cheese, but the sweet chaffles and the savory jalapeno popper ones do. This step just ensures that we can stir it into the batter. You can melt the cream cheese in a small bowl in the microwave or a double boiler. It doesn’t need to be piping hot, just warm so that you can stir it. Batter contains coconut flour? Let it sit for a few minutes. This will allow it to thicken to the right consistency before cooking.

This will allow it to thicken to the right consistency before cooking. Extra sensitive to eggy flavor? Use egg whites only. I don’t find this necessary, but you can replace the egg with 1 1/2 egg whites (about 3-4 tablespoons) in any of my chaffle recipes.

I don’t find this necessary, but you can replace the egg with 1 1/2 egg whites (about 3-4 tablespoons) in any of my chaffle recipes. Want extra crunch? Sprinkle cheese in the waffle maker. Simply add a little bit before adding the batter, then add more on top before closing the waffle maker. This works best for savory chaffles. I don’t recommend it for sweet ones, because cheese that’s not mixed into the batter will make them too salty.

Simply add a little bit before adding the batter, then add more on top before closing the waffle maker. This works best for savory chaffles. I don’t recommend it for sweet ones, because cheese that’s not mixed into the batter will make them too salty. Your chaffle is done when steam is no longer coming out the sides. Some waffle makers also have a light that will tell you it’s done, but it’s not always perfect. If you have trouble removing your waffle, most likely it needs to cook for a bit longer.

Some waffle makers also have a light that will tell you it’s done, but it’s not always perfect. If you have trouble removing your waffle, most likely it needs to cook for a bit longer. Cool slightly to crisp up and get more sturdy. Once the waffles cool from hot to just warm, any eggy taste diminishes and they get more crispy. The sweet chaffles in particular tend to be more fragile, so letting them cool in the (open) waffle maker for a bit can also help you remove them more easily.

Once the waffles cool from hot to just warm, any eggy taste diminishes and they get more crispy. The sweet chaffles in particular tend to be more fragile, so letting them cool in the (open) waffle maker for a bit can also help you remove them more easily. Crisp more using other methods if you like. If you want them extra hot or even more crispy after cooling, you can quickly fry them on the stove top, or pop them in the air fryer, toaster, or oven afterward.

I own two types of waffle makers and tested this chaffle recipe in both, as well as using the batter without a waffle maker altogether. Here are your main options and how much batter to put in each:

Dash Mini Waffle Maker – This mini waffle maker works great for 4-inch sandwich rounds, plus it makes a good serving size overall. I used it for all the ones pictured in this post, and I actually own two of them so that I can make more at once. Use 1/4 cup of batter per chaffle.

– This mini waffle maker works great for 4-inch sandwich rounds, plus it makes a good serving size overall. I used it for all the ones pictured in this post, and I actually own two of them so that I can make more at once. Use of batter per chaffle. Belgian Waffle Maker – The classic waffle iron size will work well for the flavored varieties, as the recipes have a bit more batter than the basic one. I recommend cutting them into quarters, as the large size is way too filling whole. Use 1/2 to 2/3 cup of batter per chaffle. A standard-sized waffle maker should also work fine, but you may need to adjust the amount of batter.

– The classic waffle iron size will work well for the flavored varieties, as the recipes have a bit more batter than the basic one. I recommend cutting them into quarters, as the large size is way too filling whole. Use of batter per chaffle. A standard-sized waffle maker should also work fine, but you may need to adjust the amount of batter. Without A Waffle Maker – If you don’t have a waffle maker at all, you can cook this batter the same way you would keto pancakes ! You won’t get the crunchy ridges, but they will still be delicious. Once you’ve mixed your batter, spread it onto a greased, hot nonstick pan over medium heat. (It’s typically too thick to pour.) Use 2 tablespoons of batter for small pancakes, or 1/4 cup for large ones. Cook until golden brown, then carefully flip and repeat on the other side.

Nutrition Info & Carb Count

The calories and carbs in chaffles will vary depending on which flavor you make. The chart below shows the nutrition info for all the different versions I made in this post.

Flavor Calories Net Carbs Fat Protein Basic chaffle 208 2g 16g 11g Garlic parmesan 182 2g 11g 16g Cinnamon sugar 179 2g 14g 10g Pumpkin 117 3g 7g 7g Jalapeno popper 231 2g 18g 13g

Store: Once you’ve let your waffles cool, you can store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Once you’ve let your waffles cool, you can store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Freeze: Chaffles keep in the freezer for up to 6 months, so I love to meal prep them and keep a stash in my freezer at all times! They reheat beautifully, straight from frozen.

Chaffles keep in the freezer for up to 6 months, so I love to meal prep them and keep a stash in my freezer at all times! They reheat beautifully, straight from frozen. Reheat: You can reheat these in the toaster, toaster oven, skillet, or conventional oven at 350 degrees F. I prefer the toaster, which is the fastest and easiest, and gets them crispy. Avoid the microwave, as the result is too soft, though my daughter likes them this way.

FYI: Chaffle recipes that contain only egg and cheese, without any almond or coconut flour, will be a bit less sturdy in the toaster. If they are too floppy for the toaster, you can try the oven instead.

Serving Ideas

Like keto bread, chaffles are kind of like a blank canvas, because you can do so many things with them. They are even better with toppings or as sandwiches! The way you serve them partly depends on the flavor. Here are some ideas:

Make a chaffle sandwich using the basic chaffle recipe. I often go for turkey, mayo , lettuce, and tomato, shown below. They are also delicious to have as a breakfast sandwich with oven baked bacon , egg, and cheese. Or use them as a bun for a juicy burger . If you want your sandwich to be reminiscent of a bagel and don’t want the effort of making keto bagels , add some everything bagel seasoning to the basic batter instead.

using the basic chaffle recipe. I often go for turkey, , lettuce, and tomato, shown below. They are also delicious to have as a breakfast sandwich with , egg, and cheese. Or use them as a bun for a . If you want your sandwich to be reminiscent of a bagel and don’t want the effort of making , add some everything bagel seasoning to the basic batter instead. Drizzle with syrup or spread with jam. Wholesome Yum Keto Maple Syrupor my recipe for sugar-free chia jam are both delicious on sweet chaffles! A dollop of sugar-free whipped cream also tastes great.

Add melted cheese and toppings. For savory chaffles, like garlic Parmesan or jalapeno popper, I like to melt some extra cheese on top and sprinkle with garnishes.

For savory chaffles, like garlic Parmesan or jalapeno popper, I like to melt some extra cheese on top and sprinkle with garnishes. Cut cinnamon churro waffles into sticks and serve in a little basket like this. So cute! Sometimes I dip them in sugar-free chocolate syrup .

Do you have other chaffle recipes you like, or other flavors you want me to make? Let me know in the comments below!