Delicious Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe | Dr. Berg (2024)

When starting a keto diet, people often worry that they’ll never be able to enjoy a sweet treat again. There are many delicious recipes for keto desserts that can satisfy your sweet tooth without raising your blood sugar!

Try this keto chocolate chip cookie recipe for a surprisingly delicious low-carb dessert.

Why you’ll love these keto chocolate chip cookies

This amazing chocolate chip cookie recipe is sugar-free, gluten-free, and 100% keto-approved. Almond flour is one of the best flours for low-carb baking and gives these cookies the most delicious crumbly and chewy texture.

Not only are these cookies delicious, but they’re also healthy.

According to data published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, adding almonds to your diet can help reduce inflammation, stabilize blood sugars, and even contribute to a healthy body weight.

Be prepared to surprise guests with this healthy, sugar-free dessert!

How are these cookies keto-friendly?

Almond flour contains around 10 net grams of carbs per cup. If you make 20 cookies with this recipe, each cookie only contains 2 grams of net carbs!

These cookies will not kick you out of ketosis—just remember to consume them after a meal rather than as a snack.

Keto chocolate chip cookie recipe

Total time: 30 minutes

Servings: 20 medium-sized cookies

Per serving: 186 calories, 5.5 g protein, 9 g total carbs, 2 g net carbs, 16 g fat

Ingredients:

½ cup softened butter (salted or unsalted butter)

¼ cup sugar substitute

¼ cup brown sugar substitute

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 egg, plus 1 egg white

2 ½ cups almond flour

1 ¼ cup sugar-free chocolate chips

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and prepare a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract. Beat until creamy.

3. In another large bowl, mix all dry ingredients.

4. Combine dry ingredients with wet ingredients until dough is formed.

5. Form dough into desired-size balls. Press slightly using your palm until cookies are about ½ inch thick. These cookies do not spread much as they bake.

6. Bake for about 13-15 minutes until golden brown on top. Do not overbake!

Recipe tips:

Cooking time may vary depending on cookie size and your particular oven. Pull one cookie out early to check consistency if you’re unsure.

Nutrition content per cookie will vary depending on cookie size.

To make these cookies dairy-free, you can substitute coconut oil for butter.

Store cookies in an airtight container to maintain freshness.

Final thoughts

Sticking to a low-carb diet doesn’t mean you’ll have to give up desserts. There are plenty of delicious keto recipes for cakes, cookies, and other treats that you can enjoy.

You’re likely to fall in love with keto baking after trying these keto chocolate chip cookies. Remember, the best time to enjoy them is after a meal!

FAQ

1. Are chocolate chip cookies keto-friendly?

All chocolate chip cookies are certainly not keto-friendly, but these cookies are! At 2 net carbs per serving, you can enjoy these cookies after a meal.

2. How can I make keto-friendly chocolate chip cookies?

By combining flour and sugar substitutes, you can make sugar-free cookies perfect for a keto diet. Follow this recipe to make delicious chocolate chip cookies that won’t kick you out of ketosis.

3. What is the best flour substitute for cookies?

Almond flour is the best flour substitute for keto cookies. It’s low in net carbs and can help achieve a texture similar to cookies made with conventional all-purpose flour. You can also use super fine almond flour for an even smoother texture.

4. Is almond flour keto-friendly?

Yes! Almond flour contains around 10 grams of net carbs per cup.

5. Is chocolate keto-friendly?

Chocolate made without sugar is keto-friendly. For this recipe, you can use any keto chocolate chips. Lily’s chocolate chips are sugar-free and easy to find at most grocery stores.

You can also use sugar-free dark chocolate chips if you like a stronger chocolate flavor.

6. What sweetener can I use for keto chocolate chip cookies?

For this recipe, we used Just Like Sugar, a zero-calorie sweetener made of chicory root fiber. You can use any keto-friendly sugar alternative for keto chocolate chip cookies.

7. What is the best keto chocolate chip cookie recipe?

This is the best keto chocolate chip cookie recipe! These cookies have a great texture and flavor—with only 2 net carbs per cookie.

8. How long does it take to make keto chocolate chip cookies?

These cookies are quick to make! With about 10 minutes of prep time and 15 minutes of bake time, you can have these cookies on the table in under an hour if you allow them time to cool completely.

9. How long do keto chocolate chip cookies bake for?

Bake these cookies for 13 to 15 minutes or until they’re slightly golden brown.

10. What do keto chocolate chip cookies taste like?

Keto chocolate chip cookies taste very close to the real thing! If you aren’t used to the flavor of sugar alternatives, you may have to experiment to find the one that best suits your taste.

11. Are keto chocolate chip cookies chewy or crispy?

These cookies are chewy but slightly more crumbly than chocolate chip cookies made with flour.

12. Can I use a different type of flour?

Keto cookies and other baked goods turn out best with almond flour. You can use coconut flour, but it’s higher in carbohydrates and your cookies may turn out with a different texture.

13. Can I use a different type of sweetener?

Monk fruit sweetener or sugar alcohols like erythritol or xylitol are keto-friendly and have a taste very similar to sugar. You can add a tablespoon of molasses to create a brown sugar alternative if necessary.