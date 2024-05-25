Cheeseburger Quiche | Slimming Eats - Weight Watchers Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Delicious Cheeseburger Quiche - yes this really is all the great things about a Cheeseburger made into a delicious Slimming Eats friendly crustless quiche. If you make anything, make this!!

Cheeseburger Crustless Quiche

I had planned to make some cheeseburgers for dinner, but then I remembered I had some cottage cheese in my fridge that needed to be used up, which popped the idea into my head to make a cheeseburger quiche. I mean it just seemed like a genius idea, and it definitely was.

The preparation for this does take a bit of time, but it is so worth it. This quiche is absolutely delicious and perfect hot or cold, for lunch or dinner and even to take on picnics.

Yummy Layered Crustless Quiche

Layers of homemade burger, homemade sauce, sauteed onions, then topped with a delicious cheesy topping. What more could one want?

Got a busy week ahead? Make one of these and portion up for your lunch with a nice mixed salad. Perfect!!

The first part to this amazing cheeseburger quiche is the base, just some simple extra lean ground beef and sea salt are all you need. Once combined, I flatten down into a Ceramic Quiche Dish that is approx 24cm so that you have a large burger patty.

and then bake in the oven for 10 mins, this part is important, as the meat will naturally release its juices and this needs to be drained or dabbed off with some clean kitchen paper, before adding the other toppings.

Healthier Homemade Tomato Sauce

Once the burger base is in the oven, you can quickly get preparing the other toppings. Next is the tomato sauce (or what would be the popular ketchup on a Cheeseburger), so here we make a quick cheats version with some crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, Worcestershire sauce salt, pepper and a little sukrin: 1(or another sweetener of choice, I prefer sukrin, because it's natural and has no aftertaste) just to tone down the acidity.

Then comes the lovely browned onions, I don't know about you, but I love onions on my burger.

Best Cheese for Cheeseburger Quiche

In North America our cheddar tends to be more orange in colour due to annatto that is added. Although we can get white cheddar too, it's just less popular.

The orange colour gives that vibrant cheeseburger colour. My favourite cheddar to use is Balderson Medium Canadian Cheddar which I get at Costco. However any cheddar is fine, just make sure you use one that has some flavour.

Another great option to use is Red Leicester for it's vibrant colour and that works perfectly on this Cheeseburger Quiche too.

I don't like processed cheese which tends to be often used on a cheeseburger. It's just not for me and I do not recommend it in this recipe.

Healthier Quiche Filling

Lastly is the cheesy egg topping. For this, you will need a blender.I use my Nutri Ninja Blender to blend the eggs, cottage cheese and a little of the cheddar. This blender is amazing. The auto IQ technology feature, mean it blends to a set pattern depending on what it is you are making. There is also an optional add-on for a food processor bowl, which is perfect for chopping and grating vegetables. Sauces and soups are literally so smooth, once complete in this amazing kitchen gadget.

Don’t worry though, you don’t need a fancy high tech blender like mine above, a good old immersion stick blender like the Koelle Immersion Stick Blender or a similar make will do the job too.

Substitutes for Cottage Cheese?

Many haters of cottage cheese are put off using it in a Slimming Eats quiche recipe. I dislike it as it comes out of the tub, I think it is those curds that put most off, but trust me when I say you won't know the quiche has it in the ingredients. Once blended, it is actually really creamy and perfect.

But if you really detest to the point you can't even look at it, then Quark will work okay too.

Once the egg mixture is done. We are all ready to layer up. Burger base, topped with the quick tomato sauce, then the onions, egg mixture and lastly cheddar. Because all cheeseburgers have to have cheddar.

Then just pop in the oven and bake for 30 minutes until it's all set and the cheese on top is melted and golden.

Sides for Cheeseburger Quiche

I just serve this Cheeseburger Quiche with a mixed salad of crisp lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber, but any salad options are perfect.

If you want to go that one step further, make up some of my Burger sauce which I use in my Big Mac and Fries Fakeaway it's delicious and perfect on the side of this quiche.

For low fat burger sauce:

3 tablespoons of light mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of fat free Greek Yoghurt

1 teaspoon of tomato paste (puree)

1 teaspoon of American yellow mustard

¼ teaspoon of paprika

¼ teaspoon of garlic powder

¼ teaspoon of onion powder

Pinch of black pepper

1 teaspoon of granulated sweetener (optional)

couple of slices of pickle (gherkins), finely diced

For Sugar Free Burger Sauce:

4 tablespoons of fat free Greek yoghurt

1 teaspoon of tomato pasta (puree)

½ teaspoon of mustard powder

¼ teaspoon of paprika

¼ teaspoon of garlic powder

¼ teaspoon of onion powder

Pinch of black pepper

2 teaspoons of granulated sweetener (optional)

couple of slices of pickle (gherkins), finely diced

Just mix all ingredients up in a bowl and you have the perfect side sauce for this Cheeseburger Quiche.

Cheeseburger Quiche Yield: SERVES 4 Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes Total Time: 55 minutes Cheeseburger Quiche - yes this really is all the great things about a Cheeseburger made into a delicious Slimming World friendly crustless quiche. If you make anything, make this!! Ingredients 350g (12.5oz) of extra lean beef mince

½ teaspoon of sea salt

¾ cup (180ml) of crushed tomatoes (or use passata)

2 tablespoons of tomato paste (puree) - use 3 to 4 tablespoons if using passata

1 tablespoon of granulated sweetener

½ teaspoon of onion powder

½ teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of paprika

salt and black pepper

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

1 large onion, sliced

1 cup (225g) of fat-free cottage cheese

4 large eggs

120g (4oz) of cheddar cheese or Red Leicester

Cooking oil spray Instructions Preheat oven to 200c or 400f (gas mark 6) In a large bowl, add the beef mince and sea saltsalt and mix together to combine. Grease a quiche dish with some spray oil and add the meat mixture to the dish, flatten down well so it covers the bottom of the dish in a thin layer. Place in the oven and bake for about 10 mins until lightly browned. The meat mixture will shrink on the base when cooked, but don’t worry, as you will be covering it with more layers. Dab up any excess juices that are released with some kitchen towel. Set aside. Spray a frying pan with some spray oil, add the onions and fry until golden and softened. Mix the crushed tomatoes, garlic powder, onion powder, sweetener, salt, pepper, paprika, tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce together in a bowl. Add the cottage cheese, eggs and a ⅓ of the cheddar to a blender and blend until smooth. Now you can start layering the next layers. Using a spatula, spread the tomato mixture over the meat layer. Add the softened onions Then pour in the cottage cheese mixture Sprinkle over the top with the remaining cheddar Then place back in the oven and bake until mixture is set and cheese is melted and lightly golden on top (approx 30 mins) Allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Serve with a side salad and Enjoy!! Notes

Calories - scroll down to nutritional info box

Amount Per ServingCalories 379Total Fat 18.2gSaturated Fat 9.1gTrans Fat 0gCholesterol 272mgSodium 645mgCarbohydrates 13.4gFiber 2.6gSugar 5gProtein 40.3g Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram and tag me @slimmingeats

