Cherry Shirley Temple Mocktail Recipe (Non-Alcoholic Mixed Drink) (2024)

This Cherry Shirley Temple Mocktail Recipe is an easy and refreshing non-alcoholic mixed drink perfect for holidays and parties!

Even if you serve drinks with alcohol during holidays and parties, we think that having a special –non-alcoholic — drink on hand is a must. Especially so if there is children attending, expectant mothers, or anyone who might prefer a non-alcoholic mocktail drink. ThisCherry Shirley Temple Mocktail recipe is a perfect choice.

This non-alcoholic mixed drink is extremely easy to mix up! We think it’s perfect for your Easter holiday, but the beautiful red color makes it great to serve at Christmas, Valentine’s Day, or 4th of July. This drink is also great for Mother’s Day brunch, bridal showers, or especially baby showers.

To make this Cherry Shirley Temple Mocktail recipe, you’ll need only a few ingredients:lemon-lime soda,Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade, simple syrup (make your own or buy a pre-made bottle of it), a jar of maraschino cherries (you’ll need the cherries and some of the syrup from the jar), and ice. If you want to give it a garnish, we recommend a sprig of mint.

For serving, we recommend using your favorite clear glass tumbler. The beautiful glasses you see in these photos are from Target. They are the Fluted Tumblers by Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia — the brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Aren’t they wonderful!?! These glasses hold about 7 ounces.

maraschinocherries for garnish sprig of mint for garnish Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Fill a glass with ice. Add one tablespoon of simple syrup, one tablespoon of cherry juice, and 1.5 oz of lemon-lime soda. Give it a small stir. Top off with sparkling ice cherry limeade. Garnish with 3 maraschino cherries and a sprig of mint. Serve Category: Drinks

Cuisine: American

