Potato Galette Recipe (2024)

Crispy, creamy, starchy, and cheesy, this Asiago, Roasted Garlic & Rosemary Potato Galette is the carb accompaniment you need on your holiday table this year. Not only is this beautifully layered, thinly sliced potato side dish a real stunner to look at, it’s also deeply satisfying and oh-so-savory. Best of all, you only need 7 ingredients and 15 minutes to get this galette potato recipe prepared for the oven!

Featured comment: This is one of my husband’s most requested recipes! We have made it at least a dozen times over the years (I do have a rule to make it only when we are entertaining).” – Mari

Update: This post was originally published in December 2014. I made edits to the post below to include more information about making the best layered potato galette at home.

About this galette potato

During the holidays, I love to go ALL OUT for my menus. Luckily this show-stopping crispy potato galette with cheese is much simpler to make than it looks. Plus, it has all the hallmarks of a Thanksgiving or Christmas-worthy side: it’s buttery, cheesy, carby heaven!

Why you’ll love this potato galette recipe

Aside from tasting like a dream and being easy enough for a cooking newbie to tackle, this galette potato recipe is:

Made With Only 7 Easy-To-Find Ingredients. Don’t you love when something so spectacular is also super simple? Me too.

Budget-Friendly. Even with a whole stick of butter and about half a wedge of cheese, potatoes are a cheap way to fill up your guests. This tasty dish will serve 8 folks generously, meaning each serving still comes in at well under a dollar.

Meal-Prep & Freezer-Friendly. If you’re hosting the holidays, you know how stressful it can be to try and get everything done in such a short period of time. Luckily, this gorgeous, thinly sliced potato recipe can be prepared up to 3 months in advance. The night before your big show, move it from the freezer to the fridge to defrost, then bake it up in less than 20 minutes!

What is potato galette?

In French, pommes de terre are potatoes (literally “ground apples” or “apples of the earth”) and galette is cake. So, a French potato galette — also called pommes galette, pronounced “POM GA-let” — is a classic dish made up of lightly buttered, thinly sliced potatoes arranged in slightly overlapping, circular layers that resemble a flat cake. The potatoes are then baked in the oven until they’re golden and crispy on the outside and beautifully creamy on the inside.

The layers of this particular potato tart also happen to include creamy roasted garlic, bright rosemary and salty, melty asiago cheese. *Brushes shoulders off.* I know. It’s brilliant.

Ingredients for potato galettes

As promised, you only need 7 basic ingredients to get this sliced potato galette recipe ready for the oven. Here’s what to grab:

Yukon Gold Potatoes – The gold standard for potato galettes and gratins. Substitution: Swap in either regular gold, russet potatoes or even red potatoes instead.

Unsalted Butter – For richness and nutty flavor. Substitutions: You can also use salted butter (just be sure to cut back on the added salt if you do) or plant-based butter.

Cornstarch – To help bind the sliced potatoes together and encourage a crispy crust. Substitution: If corn is off the table, use an equal amount of potato starch instead.

Roasted Garlic – For the most beautiful, mellow garlic flavor I recommend using roasted garlic cloves in these galette potatoes. It’s incredibly easy to roast a head of garlic and I’ve included how in the notes section of the recipe card. Substitution: If you prefer less fuss, you can use raw cloves of garlic. I recommend reducing the amount to 2-3 cloves and grating the garlic.

Kosher Salt & Freshly Ground Black Pepper – For seasoning.

Asiago Cheese – For salty, savory, melty, creamy goodness. Substitutions: Any other firm, aged cheese can be used here instead. Try pecorino romano, parmesan, or grana padano. You’re also welcome to swap in your favorite vegan parmesan substitute if you prefer.

Fresh Rosemary – For bright, herbaceous flavor and a beautifully colorful garnish. Substitutions: You can also try other fresh herbs, such as fresh thyme or thinly sliced sage leaves if you prefer!

Optional Garnishes – A dollop of sour cream, a dusting of extra asiago, and more fresh rosemary complete the look.

Galette Variations

This perfectly golden savory tart is tasty enough to rival the famed Potato Galette La Madeleine, so I typically make it just the way it is written. That said, there are always plenty of opportunities to customize most any recipe to fit your needs and preferences. Here are a few variations to consider:

Dairy-Free/Vegan – Since most hard, aged cheeses like Asiago are made with animal rennet, they’re technically not vegetarian. You can find vegetarian hard cheese in the store, but be sure to check the label to make this potato galette veggie-friendly. If you want to go a step further and avoid the dairy altogether, make it a vegan recipe! Simply swap in your favorite plant-based butter and cheese substitutes.

Sweet Potato Galette – Add extra color and sweetness to your table by swapping in sweet potatoes. Feel free to use both purple and orange sweet potatoes for a seriously gorgeous dish.

How to make potato galette

Making this cheese and potato “cake” takes a bit of time, but all the steps are easy. Here’s how it’s done:

Prep work

Prep. Adjust your oven rack to the lowest position and preheat to 425F. Thinly slice your potatoes, preferably using a mandoline for even slices. Rinse. Place sliced potatoes in a large bowl and fill with cold water. Use hands to mix potatoes and agitate water to rid potatoes of excess starch. Transfer potatoes to a colander to drain. Spread drained potatoes evenly on a large kitchen towel and pat dry. Set aside and allow to dry completely. Make Flavored Butter. Whisk 7 of the tablespoons of butter, cornstarch, garlic, salt, pepper and rosemary together in a large sized mixing bowl. Add potatoes and gently toss until evenly coated. Assemble. Add remaining 1 tablespoon of butter in a large cast iron skillet (you can use a heavy bottomed 10’’ nonstick skillet or a spring form pan). Swirl butter to evenly coat the bottom of the skillet. (See below for how to assemble a galette with potatoes!)

Cooking

Heat the Pan. Place your cast iron skillet on the stovetop over medium high heat and cook 5 minutes to crisp up the potatoes on the bottom of the pan. First Bake. Spray the top of the potatoes with nonstick cooking spray. Place a large piece of foil on top of the potatoes. Add a heavy skillet or cake pan on top of that to weigh down potatoes and compress them. Fill the skillet with dry beans, weights, bricks or rocks. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 25 minutes. Second Bake. Remove the top skillet with weights and the foil from the top of the potatoes. Continue to cook the galette an additional 15-20 minutes, or until the tops of the potatoes are golden brown in color, cooked through and tender. Crisp Bottom. Transfer cast iron skillet to a stove top burner over medium heat. Season with salt and pepper. Cook gently shaking the skillet back and forth until you see the galette releasing itself from the sides of the pan, about 2-3 minutes. Plate. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly for 5-10 minutes. Run a paring knife around the outside of the galette to help it loosen. Place a cutting board, large clean flat platter over the skillet. CAREFULLY flip the skillet over to invert the potatoes onto the board. Gently lift the skillet off of the potatoes. Garnish & Serve. Sprinkle more cheese on top (optional) and tent the potatoes lightly with foil and allow to rest 3-5 minutes before carefully cutting it into wedges. Serve with optional garnishes.

Expert tips for galette potatoes

Use a mandoline for perfectly even, thin slices.

Quickly dry your potato slices in the oven . Before you start slicing and washing potatoes, preheat your oven to the lowest possible temperature and turn off the oven. Spread washed and drained potato slices out evenly on sheet pans and place in the warm oven for 10 minutes.

You can use an oven-safe nonstick skillet or a spring form pan , but you won’t get the same golden color as you would using a cast iron skillet. It will still be equally delicious though! If you opt for a springform pan, skip Steps 5 & 8 to protect your cookware.

To keep potatoes level in the pan , add more potatoes to the outermost ring of potatoes.

How to layer potatoes in a galette

Starting in the middle of your skillet, place one slice of potato. Working in a circular motion, start adding potato slices, one at a time, slightly overlapping the previously placed potato. Once you have a full inner circle formed, sprinkle with some of the cheese. Then move outward forming another complete circle and sprinkling with cheese. Keep placing and overlapping potato slices, trying to keep a level, even thickness. Once you have covered the bottom of the skillet, repeat with the remaining potatoes and cheese.

Layering potatoes step-by-step photos

FAQs: crispy potato galettes

What’s the difference between a shredded potato galette versus sliced?

While you certainly *can* make a potato galette using shredded potatoes like frozen hash browns (Julia Child advocated for this method in her cookbook The Way to Cook), I personally prefer the aesthetic of sliced potatoes arranged in concentric rings. Maybe it’s because I love knocking over dominos? 🤷‍♀️

Do I need a special galette iron to make this potato tart?

NOPE! If you have a cast-iron skillet, an oven-safe non-stick skillet, or a springform pan you can make this superbly cheesy potato galette.

What is the difference between a potato galette and pommes Anna?

While both are classic, savory French potato dishes, their main difference is in the way they are cooked. A potato galette, or potato ‘cake’, is made in a tart pan, springform pan, or in this case a cast iron skillet, and baked in the oven. Pommes Anna, on the other hand, is crisped on the stove. *Cue “The More You Know” Star & Rainbow*

Serving pommes galette

While I think this asiago, rosemary, and roasted garlic potato galette is a natural pairing for just about any main dish — your holiday ham, Thanksgiving turkey, or prime rib roast, anyone? — it’s more than just a one-trick pony.

I also like to use this crispy potato tart as the base for an inexpensive (and filling!) weeknight dinner or fancy weekend brunch. Try serving a wedge of potatoes with a dollop of sour cream, a few slices of cured salmon, and a sprinkling of thinly sliced chives. Or try or crème fraîche and caviar. For a more filling option, top it with an over-medium or poached egg there for some of that sweet, sweet, runny yolk action. Chef’s kiss – perfect!

If you’re looking for more holiday side dishes to pair with your potatoes, try these recipes: cauliflower soup roasted and harvest salad.

Storing this galette potato recipe

Once baked, allow this cheesy rosemary garlic potato galette to cool to room temperature. Then, cover and store it in the fridge for up to a week. Alternatively, you can wrap it tightly and pop it in the freezer for up to three months.

If you previously froze the galette, allow it to thaw overnight in the refrigerator before reheating.

To reheat a cooked potato galette, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a sheet pan non-stick aluminum foil for easy clean up. Then, place the galette on the pan and bake for 12-18 minutes, or until warm throughout.

Alright, spuddies! Galette me thank you for reading along with me. I hope this tasty Potato Galette recipe is as ap-peeling to you as it is to me. Until next time, cheers! I’ll be rooting for your kitchen success.

Cheyanne

