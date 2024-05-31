Potato Galette Recipe (2024)

Home » Appetizer » Asiago Rosemary Galette Potato
Published . Last Updated December 17, 2023 by Cheyanne
Jump to Recipe ↓ Print Recipe ❒
Crispy, creamy, starchy, and cheesy, this Asiago, Roasted Garlic & Rosemary Potato Galette is the carb accompaniment you need on your holiday table this year. Not only is this beautifully layered, thinly sliced potato side dish a real stunner to look at, it’s also deeply satisfying and oh-so-savory. Best of all, you only need 7 ingredients and 15 minutes to get this galette potato recipe prepared for the oven!
Featured comment: This is one of my husband’s most requested recipes! We have made it at least a dozen times over the years (I do have a rule to make it only when we are entertaining).” – Mari
Update: This post was originally published in December 2014. I made edits to the post below to include more information about making the best layered potato galette at home.
Quick Navigation - Table of Contents
About this galette potato
During the holidays, I love to go ALL OUT for my menus. Luckily this show-stopping crispy potato galette with cheese is much simpler to make than it looks. Plus, it has all the hallmarks of a Thanksgiving or Christmas-worthy side: it’s buttery, cheesy, carby heaven!
Why you’ll love this potato galette recipe
Aside from tasting like a dream and being easy enough for a cooking newbie to tackle, this galette potato recipe is:
- Made With Only 7 Easy-To-Find Ingredients. Don’t you love when something so spectacular is also super simple? Me too.
- Budget-Friendly. Even with a whole stick of butter and about half a wedge of cheese, potatoes are a cheap way to fill up your guests. This tasty dish will serve 8 folks generously, meaning each serving still comes in at well under a dollar.
- Meal-Prep & Freezer-Friendly. If you’re hosting the holidays, you know how stressful it can be to try and get everything done in such a short period of time. Luckily, this gorgeous, thinly sliced potato recipe can be prepared up to 3 months in advance. The night before your big show, move it from the freezer to the fridge to defrost, then bake it up in less than 20 minutes!
What is potato galette?
In French, pommes de terre are potatoes (literally “ground apples” or “apples of the earth”) and galette is cake. So, a French potato galette — also called pommes galette, pronounced “POM GA-let” — is a classic dish made up of lightly buttered, thinly sliced potatoes arranged in slightly overlapping, circular layers that resemble a flat cake. The potatoes are then baked in the oven until they’re golden and crispy on the outside and beautifully creamy on the inside.
The layers of this particular potato tart also happen to include creamy roasted garlic, bright rosemary and salty, melty asiago cheese. *Brushes shoulders off.* I know. It’s brilliant.
Ingredients for potato galettes
As promised, you only need 7 basic ingredients to get this sliced potato galette recipe ready for the oven. Here’s what to grab:
- Yukon Gold Potatoes – The gold standard for potato galettes and gratins.
- Substitution: Swap in either regular gold, russet potatoes or even red potatoes instead.
- Unsalted Butter – For richness and nutty flavor.
- Substitutions: You can also use salted butter (just be sure to cut back on the added salt if you do) or plant-based butter.
- Cornstarch – To help bind the sliced potatoes together and encourage a crispy crust.
- Substitution: If corn is off the table, use an equal amount of potato starch instead.
- Roasted Garlic – For the most beautiful, mellow garlic flavor I recommend using roasted garlic cloves in these galette potatoes. It’s incredibly easy to roast a head of garlic and I’ve included how in the notes section of the recipe card.
- Substitution: If you prefer less fuss, you can use raw cloves of garlic. I recommend reducing the amount to 2-3 cloves and grating the garlic.
- Kosher Salt & Freshly Ground Black Pepper – For seasoning.
- Asiago Cheese – For salty, savory, melty, creamy goodness.
- Substitutions: Any other firm, aged cheese can be used here instead. Try pecorino romano, parmesan, or grana padano. You’re also welcome to swap in your favorite vegan parmesan substitute if you prefer.
- Fresh Rosemary – For bright, herbaceous flavor and a beautifully colorful garnish.
- Substitutions: You can also try other fresh herbs, such as fresh thyme or thinly sliced sage leaves if you prefer!
- Optional Garnishes – A dollop of sour cream, a dusting of extra asiago, and more fresh rosemary complete the look.
Galette Variations
This perfectly golden savory tart is tasty enough to rival the famed Potato Galette La Madeleine, so I typically make it just the way it is written. That said, there are always plenty of opportunities to customize most any recipe to fit your needs and preferences. Here are a few variations to consider:
- Dairy-Free/Vegan – Since most hard, aged cheeses like Asiago are made with animal rennet, they’re technically not vegetarian. You can find vegetarian hard cheese in the store, but be sure to check the label to make this potato galette veggie-friendly.
- If you want to go a step further and avoid the dairy altogether, make it a vegan recipe! Simply swap in your favorite plant-based butter and cheese substitutes.
- Sweet Potato Galette – Add extra color and sweetness to your table by swapping in sweet potatoes. Feel free to use both purple and orange sweet potatoes for a seriously gorgeous dish.
How to make potato galette
Making this cheese and potato “cake” takes a bit of time, but all the steps are easy. Here’s how it’s done:
Prep work
- Prep. Adjust your oven rack to the lowest position and preheat to 425F. Thinly slice your potatoes, preferably using a mandoline for even slices.
- Rinse. Place sliced potatoes in a large bowl and fill with cold water. Use hands to mix potatoes and agitate water to rid potatoes of excess starch. Transfer potatoes to a colander to drain. Spread drained potatoes evenly on a large kitchen towel and pat dry. Set aside and allow to dry completely.
- Make Flavored Butter. Whisk 7 of the tablespoons of butter, cornstarch, garlic, salt, pepper and rosemary together in a large sized mixing bowl. Add potatoes and gently toss until evenly coated.
- Assemble. Add remaining 1 tablespoon of butter in a large cast iron skillet (you can use a heavy bottomed 10’’ nonstick skillet or a spring form pan). Swirl butter to evenly coat the bottom of the skillet. (See below for how to assemble a galette with potatoes!)
Cooking
- Heat the Pan. Place your cast iron skillet on the stovetop over medium high heat and cook 5 minutes to crisp up the potatoes on the bottom of the pan.
- First Bake. Spray the top of the potatoes with nonstick cooking spray. Place a large piece of foil on top of the potatoes. Add a heavy skillet or cake pan on top of that to weigh down potatoes and compress them. Fill the skillet with dry beans, weights, bricks or rocks. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 25 minutes.
- Second Bake. Remove the top skillet with weights and the foil from the top of the potatoes. Continue to cook the galette an additional 15-20 minutes, or until the tops of the potatoes are golden brown in color, cooked through and tender.
- Crisp Bottom. Transfer cast iron skillet to a stove top burner over medium heat. Season with salt and pepper. Cook gently shaking the skillet back and forth until you see the galette releasing itself from the sides of the pan, about 2-3 minutes.
- Plate. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly for 5-10 minutes. Run a paring knife around the outside of the galette to help it loosen. Place a cutting board, large clean flat platter over the skillet. CAREFULLY flip the skillet over to invert the potatoes onto the board. Gently lift the skillet off of the potatoes.
- Garnish & Serve. Sprinkle more cheese on top (optional) and tent the potatoes lightly with foil and allow to rest 3-5 minutes before carefully cutting it into wedges. Serve with optional garnishes.
Expert tips for galette potatoes
- Use a mandoline for perfectly even, thin slices.
- Quickly dry your potato slices in the oven. Before you start slicing and washing potatoes, preheat your oven to the lowest possible temperature and turn off the oven. Spread washed and drained potato slices out evenly on sheet pans and place in the warm oven for 10 minutes.
- You can use an oven-safe nonstick skillet or a spring form pan, but you won’t get the same golden color as you would using a cast iron skillet. It will still be equally delicious though! If you opt for a springform pan, skip Steps 5 & 8 to protect your cookware.
- To keep potatoes level in the pan, add more potatoes to the outermost ring of potatoes.
How to layer potatoes in a galette
Starting in the middle of your skillet, place one slice of potato. Working in a circular motion, start adding potato slices, one at a time, slightly overlapping the previously placed potato. Once you have a full inner circle formed, sprinkle with some of the cheese. Then move outward forming another complete circle and sprinkling with cheese. Keep placing and overlapping potato slices, trying to keep a level, even thickness. Once you have covered the bottom of the skillet, repeat with the remaining potatoes and cheese.
Layering potatoes step-by-step photos
FAQs: crispy potato galettes
What’s the difference between a shredded potato galette versus sliced?
While you certainly *can* make a potato galette using shredded potatoes like frozen hash browns (Julia Child advocated for this method in her cookbook The Way to Cook), I personally prefer the aesthetic of sliced potatoes arranged in concentric rings. Maybe it’s because I love knocking over dominos? 🤷♀️
Do I need a special galette iron to make this potato tart?
NOPE! If you have a cast-iron skillet, an oven-safe non-stick skillet, or a springform pan you can make this superbly cheesy potato galette.
What is the difference between a potato galette and pommes Anna?
While both are classic, savory French potato dishes, their main difference is in the way they are cooked. A potato galette, or potato ‘cake’, is made in a tart pan, springform pan, or in this case a cast iron skillet, and baked in the oven. Pommes Anna, on the other hand, is crisped on the stove. *Cue “The More You Know” Star & Rainbow*
Serving pommes galette
While I think this asiago, rosemary, and roasted garlic potato galette is a natural pairing for just about any main dish — your holiday ham, Thanksgiving turkey, or prime rib roast, anyone? — it’s more than just a one-trick pony.
I also like to use this crispy potato tart as the base for an inexpensive (and filling!) weeknight dinner or fancy weekend brunch. Try serving a wedge of potatoes with a dollop of sour cream, a few slices of cured salmon, and a sprinkling of thinly sliced chives. Or try or crème fraîche and caviar. For a more filling option, top it with an over-medium or poached egg there for some of that sweet, sweet, runny yolk action. Chef’s kiss – perfect!
If you’re looking for more holiday side dishes to pair with your potatoes, try these recipes: cauliflower soup roasted and harvest salad.
Storing this galette potato recipe
Once baked, allow this cheesy rosemary garlic potato galette to cool to room temperature. Then, cover and store it in the fridge for up to a week. Alternatively, you can wrap it tightly and pop it in the freezer for up to three months.
If you previously froze the galette, allow it to thaw overnight in the refrigerator before reheating.
To reheat a cooked potato galette, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a sheet pan non-stick aluminum foil for easy clean up. Then, place the galette on the pan and bake for 12-18 minutes, or until warm throughout.
Alright, spuddies! Galette me thank you for reading along with me. I hope this tasty Potato Galette recipe is as ap-peeling to you as it is to me. Until next time, cheers! I’ll be rooting for your kitchen success.
Cheyanne
Craving MORE? Follow all the deliciousness onFacebook,PinterestandInstagram!
More holiday potato recipes!
- Baked Potatoes Skins
- Whipped Sweet Potatoes
- No Mayo Potato Salad Recipe
- Little Potatoes Recipe
- Purple Mashed Potatoes with Parsnip
- Stuffed Baby Potatoes
- Potatoes Au Gratin with Bacon
Asiago, Roasted Garlic & Rosemary Potato Galette recipe👇
Print Recipe
4.67 from 3 votes
Potato Galette
This Asiago, Garlic and Rosemary Potato Galette is rich, savory and unbelievably delicious! With a perfectly crisp exterior, a creamy, cheesy interior and mellow notes of garlic and rosemary, this galette potato recipe is sure to wow!
Prep Time15 minutes mins
Cook Time55 minutes mins
Total Time1 hour hr 10 minutes mins
Course: Breakfast, Brunch, Side Dish
Cuisine: American, French
Keyword: galette potato, potato galette, potatoes
Servings: 8
Calories: 238kcal
Author: Cheyanne Holzworth
This post may contain affiliate links. I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase using my links.
Equipment
1 Mandoline Slicer (for thinly slicing potatoes)
1 Cast Iron Skillet (or nonstick skillet / spring form pan)
Ingredients
- 2 ½ pounds Yukon Gold Potatoes (about 7 large potatoes) – scrubbed and sliced 1/8’’ thick*
- 8 TBS Unsalted Butter – melted and DIVIDED
- 1 TBS Cornstarch - DIVIDED
- 5 large Cloves Garlic – roasted and minced (SEE NOTES)
- 1 tsp Kosher Salt
- ½ tsp Ground Black Pepper
- 1 Cup Asiago Cheese - grated
- 1 TBS Fresh Rosemary Leaves – chopped
- Optional Garnishes: Fresh Rosemary, Sour Cream or Creme Fraiche, Grated Parmesan or Asiago
Instructions
Preheat oven: Adjust your oven rack to the lowest position and preheat to 425 degrees.
Rinse sliced potatoes and drain: Place sliced potatoes in a large bowl and fill with cold water. Use hands to mix potatoes and agitate water to rid potatoes of excess starch. Transfer potatoes to a colander to drain. Spread drained potatoes evenly on a large kitchen towel and pat dry. Set aside and allow to dry completely. (SEE NOTES)
Meanwhile, make coating for potatoes: Whisk 7 tablespoons of butter, cornstarch, garlic, salt, pepper and rosemary together in a large sized mixing bowl.
Coat potatoes: Once potatoes are completely dry, add them to the bowl with the butter mixture. Use your hands or a spoon and gently toss everything together until the potatoes are evenly coated with the butter and seasonings.
Coat pan in butter: Add remaining 1 tablespoon of butter in a large cast iron skillet (you can use a heavy bottomed 10’’ nonstick skillet or a spring form pan*). Swirl butter to evenly coat the bottom of the skillet.
Layer the potatoes in pan: Starting in the middle of your skillet, place one slice of potato. Working in a circular motion, start adding potato slices, one at a time, slightly overlapping the previously placed potato. Once you have a full inner circle formed, sprinkle with some of the cheese. Then move outward forming another complete circle and sprinkling with cheese. Keep placing and overlapping potato slices, trying to keep a level, even thickness. One you have covered the bottom of the skillet, place the remaining potatoes and cheese evenly over the circles of potatoes you have formed, again keeping the potatoes level. (SEE NOTES)
Crisp bottom of potatoes: Place the skillet on the stovetop over medium high heat. Cook for 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
Prep for oven: Spray the top of the potatoes with nonstick cooking spray. Place a large piece of foil on top of the potatoes. Then, add a heavy skillet or cake pan on top of the aluminum to weigh down the potatoes. Next, fill the skillet with dry beans, weights, bricks or rocks to compress the potatoes.
Oven-bake: Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 25 minutes.
Remove weight, uncover and bake again: Carefully remove the skillet from the oven. Carefully remove the top skillet with weights and set aside to cool. Then, remove the foil from the top of the potatoes and discard. Return the potatoes to the oven and continue to cook the galette for an additional 15-20 minutes, or until the tops of the potatoes are golden brown in color and cooked through. Remove from oven.
Remove potatoes from skillet: Transfer the potatoes to a stove top burner and place over medium heat. Season generously with salt and pepper. Cook for 2-3 minutes - gently shaking the skillet back and forth, until you see the galette releasing itself from the sides of the pan.
Cool slightly and flip: Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly for 5-10 minutes. Run a paring knife around the outside of the galette to help it loosen. Place a cutting board, large clean flat platter over the skillet. CAREFULLY flip the skillet over to invert the potatoes onto the board. Gently lift the skillet off of the potatoes.
Serve: Sprinkle more cheese on top and tent the potatoes lightly with foil. Allow to rest 3-5 minutes before carefully cutting it into thick wedges. Serve with a dollop of sour cream and a sprig of rosemary.
Notes
- Potato prep: For best results use a mandoline to slice the potatoes.
- To quickly dry out the potato slices, preheat your oven to the lowest possible temperature and turn off the oven, before you start slicing and washing potatoes. Spread washed and drained potato slices out evenly on sheet pans and place in the warm oven for 10 minutes.
- Pan recommendation: You can use a nonstick skillet or spring form pan, however you won’t get the same golden color as you would using a cast iron skillet. It will still be equally as delicious though!
- Layering potatoes: To keep potatoes level, you will probably need to add more potatoes to the outermost ring of potatoes.
- To roast garlic: Preheat the oven to 400F. Cut the top off of the head of garlic so the cloves are exposed, then place it on a small sheet of aluminum foil. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with a bit of salt, then wrap the garlic up tightly in the foil. Place the garlic package directly on the center oven rack and roast for 40 – 50 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly. Remove head of garlic from the foil and squeeze the roasted cloves out of the skins into a ramekin or a small bowl. BOOM! Flavor for days!
- Substitution: If you’re the sort who prefers buying pre-peeled garlic, I hear you and I see you. Add the garlic cloves (as many as you want!) to a small saucepan, then add enough olive oil to barely cover them. Bring to a gentle simmer until they turn golden brown. Remove the cloves and use the garlic-flavored oil to add a punch of allium flavor to anything you like.
- To reheat the galette, cook in an oven preheated to 375 degrees F for 10-15 minutes
Nutritional information is an approximation based upon 8 servings. Exact information will depend upon the brands of ingredients and precise measurements used.
Recipe adapted from Le Cordon Bleu Orlando and Cooks Illustrated
Nutrition
Calories: 238kcal | Carbohydrates: 19g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 39mg | Sodium: 506mg | Potassium: 596mg | Fiber: 3g | Vitamin A: 455IU | Vitamin C: 16.3mg | Calcium: 194mg | Iron: 4.7mg
Never miss a recipe!
Get delicious free recipes sent straight to your inbox!
« Confetti Cookies (Sprinkle Cookies Recipe)
Bagel with eggs and cheese »
Comments
james says
I have made this multiple times and it’s always the star of the show. Great for brunch paired with eggs, hollandaise and bacon. I find it difficult to flip, because my frying pan is heavy, but it never falls apart. Thanks for sharing!
Reply
Kim says
I am confused by the instruction to put a heavy weighted pan on top of the final layer of potatoes. The recipe says there’s a top cheese layer. How does the foil and weight not completely ruin the top layer of cheese as it’s baking for 25 minutes? Also, you say to flip the galette so the layer with the single potato is on top. Do I have that right? Just checking.
Reply
Cheyanne says
Hi Kim,
The foil and weight will not ruin the top layer of cheese. You need the weighted pan to compress the potatoes together. You will be flipping the galette over before serving; so, what you are thinking is the ‘top layer’ will actually be on the bottom when you serve it. Does that make sense? Let me know if you have any other questions! I’m always here to help!
Reply
Gayle says
Can you make these in a springform pan or other round ovenproof pan? I don’t own a cast iron pan but really want to try this delicious recipe!
Thanks !
Reply
Cheyanne Bany says
Hi Gayle,
You can use a heavy bottomed 10” nonstick skillet with better results. You could use a springform pan, however you won’t get the same golden color as you would using a cast iron skillet. The potatoes need to be cooked in the pan on the stovetop quickly before being transferred to the oven. I hope that helps!! Cheers!
Reply
This was way back Chey… but I just saw this post today on FBC sharing… and let me say I had to stop by and tell you how amazing this recipe is and you are! Keep at it Sunshine! We need more of NSN!
Reply
Jan says
Cheyanne, can I make this a day ahead and heat jsut before serving?
Reply
Cheyanne Bany says
Hi Jan,
While I have never made this a day ahead, I don’t see why you can’t make it in advance. I would follow the recipe and bake as instructed, then let the galette cool completely. Cover it loosely with foil and then refrigerate. To serve, reheat it in a 350 degree F oven until warmed throughout. Let me know if you have any other questions!! Cheers and thank you so much for stopping by!!
Reply
Laura says
Hey! I just made these potatoes and your description doesn’t don’t do them justice. They are Amazing. A perfect combination of slightly crispy and very creamy. I will be making this again. Thank you for the recipe.
Reply
Cheyanne Bany says
Laura, Thank you so much!! I am TOTALLY okay with being wrong in the description department on this one! I am beyond thrilled you loved these potatoes as much as I do 🙂 …. totally cheesy smiling ear to ear over here! Thanks for stopping by and letting me know that these turned out so well for you, music to my ears (and you definately just made my day!) Cheers!
Reply
Cheryl says
So delicious! OMG! I am pretty sure these potatoes were the star of the meal! Thank you Cheyanne for sharing this recipe! It is definitely going into my recipe favorites!
Reply
Cheyanne Bany says
Yayyyyy!!!! I am SOOO beyond words happy you made this and loved it as much as Boy and I did!! Doing a little happy dance over here in NSN land! Terrific! Thank you for making NSN part of your holiday table… I am honored! xoxo
Reply
Amanda says
Stopping by from Twitter and holy potatoes Batman!! I. Simply. Must. Try. This! We love potatoes, and cheese, and rosemary, and I’m infatuated with my cast iron skillets…. sooooo yeah, definitely have to try this one! 😀
Reply
Cheyanne Bany says
Amanda, Thanks for coming by the blog. Love your commentary, you have me cracking up. You and I seem to love the same things. So happy to have a new foodie friend! 🙂
Reply
Heather Mason says
yummy! I have never made a potato dish like this! Pinned for later!
Reply
Cheyanne Bany says
Heather, Thank you for stopping by and for pinning the potatoes! They are really delicious. Hope you enjoy them1 🙂
Reply
Hi Cheyanne! Saw you on Twitter and thought I’d stop by. These potatoes look delicious! I especially like that they are crispy on the outside. Texture makes all the difference in food.
Reply
Cheyanne Bany says
Hi Katie! Thank you for stopping by my blog! I agree, crispy outside really does make all the difference in the world! Love your blog, I want one (or a dozen) of everything! 🙂 Cheers!
Reply
Adam says
Looks good, can’t wait to try it!
Reply
Cheyanne Bany says
Adam (#FoodieFriend), Sooo good! The best part is flipping it upside down and out of the skillet. The anticipation of “hope it comes out okay”, is worth that moment of seeing its gorgeous, cheesy, decadence that lies before your eyes.
Reply
mary says
Thinking of making these for Christmas. Can this recipe be cooked night before and just reheated??
Reply
Cheyanne Bany says
Mary (da mama!) Yes it can, I included instructions at the bottom of the recipe in the notes for reheating! xoxo
Reply
Brie says
Looks yummy!!!
Reply
Cheyanne Bany says
Brie, They were amazing!
Reply
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
About me
Welcome to No Spoon Necessary! My name is Cheyanne - I'm the recipe developer and girl behind the camera. I'm a culinary school graduate with a degree in culinary arts and years of experience in professional kitchens. I have a passion for fresh, seasonal ingredients and believe anyone can create restaurant quality food at home - given the right recipe! Thank you for stopping by - I hope you stay awhile!
Never miss a recipe!
Get delicious free recipes sent straight to your inbox!
Search For Recipes:
Healthy Recipes!
Banana Breakfast Cookies: Healthy Grab-and-Go Goodness
Salmon with Chipotle Honey Sauce
How to Make Riced Broccoli 4 Simple Ways
Chicken Curry Salad Recipe: A Flavorful Twist on the Classic!
More healthy recipes!