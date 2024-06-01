Chocolate Truffle Candy Recipe (Sugar Free, Low Carb) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Here's a delicious low-carb, sugar free chocolate truffles candy recipe with a creamy ganache center. These truffles are a wonderful treat to share with someone special.

Article Index Why you'll love it

Ingredients

Tips

Instructions

️ Serving suggestions

Variations

FAQs

Related recipes

Recipe

Why you'll love it

Traditionally, chocolate truffles are ball-shaped candies with ganache centers coated in chocolate. Then, they're covered in cocoa powder, powdered sugar, or chopped nuts.

And it's nearly impossible to find good quality low carb sugar-free chocolate truffles.

I have made low-carb fudge truffles previously, but they did not contain the creamy ganache centers of the more traditional candy. That's why I started experimenting with a sugar-free truffle candy recipe!

My family really enjoys the Lindt Lindor Truffles, and I will occasionally make an exception to enjoy the sugary confection on a holiday or other special occasion.

If only they made a sugar-free, low-carb version of the Lindor 60% Extra Dark chocolate truffle, my favorite! To make matters worse, a Lindt factory outlet store is not too far from where we live.

Thankfully, this recipe is so easy to make that I can whip up a huge batch and never be tempted by the nearby chocolate factory!

They are a delicious treat that even my picky daughter enjoys, and they aren't overly sweet like some candy.

The high-fat content in these sugar-free chocolate truffles also satisfies hunger. So go ahead and snack on these keto truffles between breakfast and lunch. I could definitely eat one of them every single day!

Ingredients

These chocolate truffles are a favorite among dessert cuisine ideas because there are just two simple parts - the chocolate mixture filling and the hard outer shell. Here's a bit more information about what I used.

Dark chocolate

The ganache centers in this sugar-free truffle candy recipe are made from melted chocolate and a little heavy cream.

You can use your own homemade low-carb chocolate for this recipe. Or, use store-bought sugar-free dark chocolate chips or bars.

Heavy cream

Heavy whipping cream gives the ganache a richer flavor and smoother texture.

Extracts

Both vanilla and chocolate extract are important to use together in the ganache filling. This gives it both a smooth taste and incredible chocolate flavor.

Baking chocolate

For the outer chocolate coating, use unsweetened baking chocolate. You could also use white chocolate for a different color and flavor.

Cocoa butter

A little bit of cocoa butter smooths the baking chocolate, making it easier for you to cover the truffles.

Sweeteners

Swerve confectioners powdered sweetener and Stevia concentrated powder are important to use in the outer coating.

For more information about sweeteners, read my low-carb sweetener guide.

Please note:Check out the recipe card at the bottom for a full list of ingredients used to make this low-carb recipe.

Tips

Use chopped chocolate . When you melt chocolate, chopped chocolate melts quicker, saving you time.

. When you melt chocolate, chopped chocolate melts quicker, saving you time. Pay attention to serving size. There are three truffles in a serving.

There are three truffles in a serving. Dip more than once.If you want a thicker coating, let them cool completely and dip them into the melted chocolate mixture.

Instructions

This is a simple dessert cuisine you can make on a hot day because it doesn't use the oven. Here's a bit more about how I made them.

Prepare the ganache filling

First, melt the chocolate in a double boiler or a chocolate melter. Then, heat the cream and vanilla until it reaches the bubbling stage, just before boiling.

Add the heavy cream, vanilla, chocolate extract, and melted chocolate into a large mixing bowl and mix them. Allow this to temper for about 5 minutes.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and then let it chill for a few hours in the refrigerator.

Form ganache balls

After being in the refrigerator overnight, the ganache was pretty hard. So, I let it sit out at room temperature for about an hour before rolling into small balls.

I found it was best to roll the balls with food prep plastic gloves, so the chocolate didn't stick to my hands.

Form equal-sized ganache balls and set them onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place the balls into the refrigerator while you make the chocolate coating.

Make the coating

Melt the baking chocolate and cocoa butter in a chocolate melter or double boiler. Add the sweeteners and vanilla extract.

Coat the ganache balls

Remove the ganache balls from the refrigerator and coat them in the melted chocolate.

I ended up dipping the centers in the chocolate twice. If you'd like a thicker shell, they should really be dipped 3 or 4 times. I let the first chocolate layer sit until the shine went away before dipping again.

️ Serving suggestions

This low-carb truffle candy recipe is really simple to make. It does take some time to prepare, though. But, I find candy-making to be a very relaxing way to pass the time.

Serve these keto truffles with your favorite keto candy. Share them with guests on a platter with some keto white chocolate fudge.

Peanut butter and chocolate go together well, so add some keto buckeyes to the dessert table.

Enjoy these truffles with your favorite bulletproof coffee.

Variations

There are many different ways you can make this keto truffle recipe. If you make any changes, please let me know in the comments!

Dust the truffles with cocoa powder. This adds another layer of complexity to the delicious dessert.

Make them dairy free. Use coconut cream instead of heavy cream in the ganache filling.

Mix in some finely chopped nuts. Almonds or walnuts are fantastic choices.

For a deeper flavor, add some cherry extract instead of vanilla extract.

Fortify your truffles with more protein by mixing in protein powder.

FAQs

Here are some questions people often ask about making low-carb chocolate truffles. If you don't see your question in this list, please leave it in the comments.

How do you store chocolate truffles? Keep extra chocolate truffles in an airtight container and store them in the refrigerator for up to three days. How do you freeze truffles? First, place them in a single layer on a baking sheet. Then, put the baking sheet in the freezer. Once they are all frozen solid, put them together in a resealable freezer-safe food storage bag.

Keep the frozen truffles in the freezer for up to six months. How many carbs are in keto truffles? There are only 1.3 grams net carbs in three truffles.

If you enjoyed this keto chocolate truffles recipe, here are more lemonketo dessert recipesand sweet low-carb recipes you should make next. They are all perfect any time of year.

Keto Chocolate Peanut Butter Bark is a sugar-free, low-carb, and guilt-free way to indulge in chocolate.

is a sugar-free, low-carb, and guilt-free way to indulge in chocolate. Hazelnut Chocolate Candy Balls have a delightful crunch and a creamy filling.

have a delightful crunch and a creamy filling. Keto White Chocolate Fat Bombs have no net carbs and will fill you up when you feel snacky between meals.

have no net carbs and will fill you up when you feel snacky between meals. Cream Cheese Dark Chocolate Keto Fudge is a smooth, creamy low-carb confection that melts in your mouth.

is a smooth, creamy low-carb confection that melts in your mouth. Dark Chocolate Almond Bark is crunchy with sliced almonds sprinkled throughout the velvety chocolate.

Follow us on FACEBOOK, PINTEREST, and INSTAGRAM for even more tasty keto-friendly recipes!

Recipe

Chocolate Truffle Candy (Sugar Free, Low Carb) 4.67 from 3 votes A delicious low carb sugar-free chocolate truffles candy recipe with a creamy ganache center. These truffles are a wonderful treat to share with someone special. Prep Time:40 minutes mins Total Time:40 minutes mins Course: Snack Cuisine: American Print Pin Review Recipe Save Recipe Servings: 2 dozen truffles Calories: 292 Video Ingredients Ganache Filling ▢ 5 ounces low carb dark chocolate homemade can be used

▢ 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons heavy cream

▢ ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 1 ¼ teaspoon chocolate extract Chocolate Coating ▢ 2 ounces unsweetened baking chocolate

▢ ½ ounce cocoa butter

▢ 1 tablespoon Swerve Confectioners Powdered Sweetener

▢ ⅛ teaspoon stevia concentrated powder

▢ ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract US Customary - Metric Instructions Ganache Melt chocolate in a chocolate melter or double boiler.

Heat cream and vanilla almost to boil. (Microwave to just bubbling stage)

Add heavy cream, vanilla, chocolate extract, and melted chocolate.

Allow mixture to temper for about 4-5 minutes.

Pour hot mixture into a small bowl and cover top with plastic wrap.

Allow mixture to chill for a few hours or overnight so it is hard enough to form.

Remove hardened ganache from refrigerator and allow to set at room temperature if needed.

Using a cookie scoop or tablespoon, form equal amounts of ganache into balls.

Set balls onto parchment paper or wax paper and place into refrigerator while preparing chocolate coating. Chocolate Coating Melt baking chocolate and ½ ounce cocoa butter in chocolate melter or double boiler.

Add sweeteners and vanilla.

Remove ganache from refrigerator and coat with melted topping. For a thicker coating, the truffle will need to be repeat dips in the chocolate after each layer of coating has set. Notes Ganache can be coated in chopped nuts or sea salt prior to dipping in chocolate. Makes about 2 dozen truffles with serving size at 3 truffles Low Carb Sweeteners | Keto Sweetener Conversion Chart Nutrition Serving: 3g | Calories: 292 | Carbohydrates: 8.2g | Protein: 2.2g | Fat: 31g | Sodium: 2.8mg | Fiber: 6.9g Additional Info Net Carbs: 1.3g | % Carbs: 1.8% | % Protein: 3% | % Fat: 95.2% | SmartPoints: 9 Notes on Nutritional Information Nutritional information for the recipe is provided as a courtesy and is approximate only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of the nutritional information given for any recipe on this site. Erythritol carbs are not included in carb counts as it has been shown not to impact blood sugar. Net carbs are the total carbs minus fiber. Copyright © LowCarbYum.com - Unauthorized use of this material without written permission is strictly prohibited unless for personal offline purposes. Single photos may be used, provided that full credit is given to LowCarbYum.com along with a link back to the original content.

First published February 20, 2015. Last updated July 26, 2022, with new images and additional recipe information.