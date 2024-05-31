Christmas Wreath Taco Dip Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Why serve regular taco dip for the holidays when you can make this quick and easyChristmas Wreath Taco Dip Recipe? It’s the perfect holiday appetizer, combining a crowd-pleasing Tex-Mex dip with festive holiday touches!

The pressure’s on when it’s time to choose appetizers for a party. This Christmas wreath layered taco dip is just the ticket—it’s based off of my super popularHalloween taco dip, one of my favorite 7 layer dip recipes!

What Makes This the BEST Christmas Appetizer

Holidays are meant to be enjoyed, not spent stressing about your menu! And you definitely don’t want to miss all the festivities because you’re spending the whole day in the kitchen.

This Christmas wreath layered taco dip will get everyone in the holiday spirit—and I promise it’s totally stress-free. Here’s why I love it (and think you will too!):

You can make this dip ahead of time , which leaves you more time for spending with your family and friends. That’s what Christmas is all about!

, which leaves you more time for spending with your family and friends. That’s what Christmas is all about! It’s also easy —no oven, no stove, and you don’t even need a mixer to make it. Simply stir together the ingredients for the cream cheese base, then everything else is a matter of layering.

—no oven, no stove, and you don’t even need a mixer to make it. Simply stir together the ingredients for the cream cheese base, then everything else is a matter of layering. Unlike my original 7 layer taco dip, this one is made without ground beef , so if you’re serving vegetarians or anyone who doesn’t eat red meat, they can enjoy it too.

, so if you’re serving vegetarians or anyone who doesn’t eat red meat, they can enjoy it too. This Christmas layered taco dip is also versatile. You can add the ground beef back, add a layer of refried beans if you’d like, top with shredded lettuce, or swap out any ingredient for another.

Ingredient Notes

Cream Cheese – Soften this so it’s easy to stir into the sour cream and taco seasoning.

– Soften this so it’s easy to stir into the sour cream and taco seasoning. Sour Cream – Sour cream adds some tangy flavor and combines with the cream cheese to make a smooth, creamy dip. You can substitute Greek yogurt if you’d like.

– Sour cream adds some tangy flavor and combines with the cream cheese to make a smooth, creamy dip. You can substitute Greek yogurt if you’d like. Taco Seasoning – I use a store-bought packet, but you could also use homemade taco seasoning .

– I use a store-bought packet, but you could also use . Salsa – For this recipe, I chose pico de gallo salsa, but you can switch things up with another variety like mango salsa . The key is to use a salsa that’s thick, not watery.

– For this recipe, I chose salsa, but you can switch things up with another variety like . The key is to use a salsa that’s thick, not watery. Green Chilies – These come in mild or hot varieties. Choose whichever you prefer!

– These come in mild or hot varieties. Choose whichever you prefer! Sliced Black Olives – If not everyone in your family is an olive lover, use the olives for garnish on top of the layered taco dip wreath so they’re easy to avoid.

– If not everyone in your family is an olive lover, use the olives for garnish on top of the layered taco dip wreath so they’re easy to avoid. Shredded Cheese – Cheddar, taco, or a Mexican blend.

– Cheddar, taco, or a Mexican blend. Guacamole – I love using my homemade guacamole recipe, but you can also save yourself time and pick some up at the grocery store.

– I love using my homemade recipe, but you can also save yourself time and pick some up at the grocery store. Garnishes – Cherry tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, etc.

– Cherry tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, etc. Tortilla Chips – For scooping up all that delicious 7 layer taco dip!

How to Make a Christmas Taco Dip

Get Started: Start by wrapping a small glass or can in foil. Press the foil so it’s nearly smooth all the way around (that way dip doesn’t get caught in the crinkles). Prepare your 9-inch springform pan by attaching the bottom plate, then place the can in the center. This will create the open center of the wreath.

Layer 1:In a medium bowl, blend together cream cheese, sour cream, andtaco seasoning mixuntil smooth. Spread this in the bottom of your pan.

Layer 2:Spoon the salsa over the cream cheese layer.

Layer 3:Spread a can of diced or chopped green chilies over the salsa. You could also use chopped jalapeños too for a little more heat.

Layer 4:Add the black olives over the chilies. I chose a can of sliced olives, but diced would work well too.

Layer 5:Sprinkle the shredded cheese into the pan.

Layer 6:Spread the guacamole over the cheese. This can be a bit tricky! I add spoonfuls of guacamole evenly over the entire dip to make it easier to spread evenly.

Layer 7:The final layer is the garnishes. Lots of chopped up cilantro, some green onion, and the cherry tomatoes. Voila! If you hate cilantro (I know there are some of you out there), feel free to skip that and add in some shredded lettuce instead!

Chill and Serve: Refrigerate for at least an hour. When you’re ready to serve, remove the springform pan (you may need to use a knife to gently run around the edge), then carefully remove the can from the center.

Serve this layered taco dip with tortilla chips and enjoy!

Tips and Tricks

If you choose to not make the wreath, you could just add all the layers to the bottom of a deep dish pie plate or square baking dish. You could even use a large bowl or trifle bowl too, which allows everyone to see the layers.

You can make this dip up to a day ahead of time. To keep the guacamole from turning brown, you can either add that layer just before serving or press a layer of plastic wrap directly over the guacamole, forming a barrier to keep oxygen out. Add the tomatoes, cilantro, and green onions before serving.

This Christmas wreath layered taco dip will last at room temperature for about 2 hours.

Recipe FAQs

Are you supposed to heat up 7 layer dip? Traditional 7 layer dip is not heated because it contains guacamole and sour cream. Can I use reduced-fat cream cheese in 7 layer dip? You can lighten up this recipe by using reduced-fat cream cheese; it will be a bit less rich, but with all of the other ingredients, you’re not likely to notice! What else can I serve with this layered taco dip? Crackers, flatbread, homemade tortilla chips, and vegetables all make great accompaniments for layered taco dip!

